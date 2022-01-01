Seafood
The Raw Bar at Island Creek Oyster Farm
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Raw Bar at Island Creek Oyster Farm is our beautiful scenic patio on Duxbury Bay. Home to our oyster farm and now an outdoor destination location serving the oysters we grow, small bites, local craft beer, rosé, red and white wine all in a casual environment steps from the water. Now open for the season! 7 days a week. Noon to twilight.
Location
403 Washington St., Duxbury, MA 02332
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lucky’s 777 Bar And Grill - 777 Plymouth St
No Reviews
777 Plymouth St Holbrook, MA 02343
View restaurant