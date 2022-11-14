Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Raw Bowls & Juice
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
285 Nicoll Street, East Rock Market, New Haven, CT 06511
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street - 999 State Street
No Reviews
999 State Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurant
Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - York Street - 284 York Street
No Reviews
284 York Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Haven
More near New Haven