Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Juice & Smoothies

Raw Bowls & Juice

review star

No reviews yet

285 Nicoll Street

East Rock Market

New Haven, CT 06511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ohh Bowl
Berry Bella Bowl
Powerhouse

Salads

Chopped Romain, Mixed Greens, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Habanero Ranch Dressing
Southwest Avocado

Southwest Avocado

$14.50

Chopped romaine, mixed greens, roasted chicken, jalapeno, tomato, tortilla strips, avocado, corn and black bean salsa, habanero ranch dressing

Cranberry Apple Salad

Cranberry Apple Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Dried Cranberries, Chopped Apple, Walnuts, Red Onion, Crumbled Feta served with our house made date balsamic dressing

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$13.95

Chopped romaine, baby kale, tomato, crispy croutons, roasted chicken or tofu, shaved parmigiano-reggiano, tahini caesar dressing

Santorini

Santorini

$11.00

mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, feta, red onion, chickpeas, kalamata olives, lemon vinegarette

Superfood Green Goddess

Superfood Green Goddess

$11.95

Shredded Kale, Baby Spinach, Raw Beets, Roasted Sweet Potato, Sliced Radish, Chickpeas, Almonds, Carrots, Green Goddess Dressing

Custom Salad

Custom Salad

$9.00

Build your own salad with your choice of greens and up to 4 toppings

$10 Salad Special

$10.00

Açai Bowls

Ohh Bowl

Ohh Bowl

$13.00

Banana, dates, oats, protein powder, almond milk blended topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, almond butter, honey

Berry Bella Bowl

Berry Bella Bowl

$13.00

Banana, strawberry, blueberry blended with almond or oat milk topped with granola, strawberry, banana, black berries almond butter and honey

Chocolate Bowl

Chocolate Bowl

$13.00

Banana, açai, mango, almond or oat milk, protein powder, cocoa blended, topped with granola, almonds, hemp seeds, banana, strawberry, blueberry, cacao nibs, & raw honey

Love Bowl

Love Bowl

$13.00

Banana, mango, dragon fruit, oat or almond milk blended together, topped with pineapple, banana, strawberry, almonds, coconut flakes, goji berries, honey

Coconut Almond Bowl

Coconut Almond Bowl

$13.00

Banana, Coconut, base topped with bananas, almonds, coconut flakes, cacao nibs and chocolate hazelnut spread

Açai Bliss Bowl

Açai Bliss Bowl

$13.00

Açai blended with banana, strawberry, honey, and choice of oat or almond milk topped with banana, strawberry, pineapple, blueberry, granola, coconut & honey

Energy Bowl

Energy Bowl

$13.00

bluberry, banana, mango, apple, protein, oat or almond milk, spirulina, blended together, topped with bananans, blueberry, strawberry, overnight oats, almonds & Honey

BYOB Açai

BYOB Açai

$10.00

Blended acai, berries, banana, almond milk - Pick four toppings

Wraps

Habanero Ranch Wrap

Habanero Ranch Wrap

$11.95

Your choice of chicken or tofu, avocado, cucumber, carrots, greens, served with our habanero ranch dressing!

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$9.95

spinach, quinoa, avocado, beets, cherry tomatoes, carrot, cucumber, red onion, chickpeas, choice of dressing

Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap

Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Chopped Romaine, Kale, Shaved Parmesan, Roasted Chicken, Croutons, Tahini Caesar Dressing

Superfood Smoothies

Berry Bella Smoothie

Berry Bella Smoothie

$11.00

Strawberry, blueberry, banana, almond butter, almond milk, dates.

Chocolate Delight Smoothie

Chocolate Delight Smoothie

$11.00

Banana, almond butter, plant based protein, cocoa, oats, almond milk - topped with coconut

Ohh Smoothie

Ohh Smoothie

$10.00

Banana, dates, almond butter, oats, protein, honey, almond milk

Powerhouse

$11.50

Banana, blueberry, protein, almond butter, spinach, almond milk

Strawberry Crunch

Strawberry Crunch

$11.00

Strawberry, banana, almond milk, granola, coconut H20

Cold Brew Smoothie

Cold Brew Smoothie

$11.50

Cold brew, cocoa hazelnut, almond milk, protein

Cold-Pressed Juice

Namaste Green

Namaste Green

$10.00

spinach celery cucumber pineapple apple lemon ginger spirulina

Spicy Lemonade

Spicy Lemonade

$10.00

lemon apple ginger cayenne mint

Glow Up

Glow Up

$10.00

carrot apple ginger lemon turmeric

un-Beet-able

un-Beet-able

$10.00

beets kale orange cucumber

All Day Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Toasted fitness bread from G Bakery, topped with avocado, cucumber, radish, micro greens, and red pepper flakes

Best Egg Sandwich

Best Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Toasted bagel scooped out, pasture-raised soft boiled eggs, Armenian string cheese (similar to mozzarella), avocado smash, arugula, tomato, red pepper flakes

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$10.00

Oats, chia, hemp seeds, almond mylk, topped with almonds, banana, almond butter, cocoa nibs, bee pollen & honey

Bagel & Schmear

$4.95

Toasted Bagel & Cream Cheese Choice of: plain, everything,

Salmon Avocado Toast

$14.00

Toasted fitness bread topped with avocado, smoked salmon, sesame seeds, micro greens, crumbled feta

Wellness Shots

Immunity

Immunity

$4.00

ginger lemon honey black pepper

Drinks

Vybes

$8.50

Perrier Large

$4.99

Perrier Small

$3.95

Acqua Panna Small

$3.99

Acqua Panna Small

$4.25Out of stock

Cleanse

1 Day Cleanse

1 Day Cleanse

$65.00

6 Juices + 2 Booster Shots

Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.75

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Tea

$3.00

Warm Bowls

Spicy Buddha Bowl

$12.95

Soft-boiled eggs, quinoa, avocado, crumbled feta, spinach, cherry tomato served with spicy soy ginger vinaigrette

Harvest Bowl

$12.95

shredded kale, warm quinoa, roasted sweet potato, almonds, apples, goat cheese roasted chicken and balsamic vingaigrette

Vegan Bowl

$11.95

Tofu, arugula, quinoa, avocado, radish, carrot, red onion, sunflower seeds, choice of dressing

Custom Bowl

$9.95

Meal Prep

$10.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

285 Nicoll Street, East Rock Market, New Haven, CT 06511

Directions

Gallery
Raw Bowls & Juice image
Raw Bowls & Juice image
Raw Bowls & Juice image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street - 999 State Street
orange starNo Reviews
999 State Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - York Street - 284 York Street
orange starNo Reviews
284 York Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes
orange star4.6 • 24
20 Commerce Park Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
The Hub - Naugatuck, CT
orange starNo Reviews
72 Church Street Naugatuck, CT 06770
View restaurantnext
RJ Cafe & Bistro
orange star4.2 • 56
768 Boston Post Rd Madison, CT 06443
View restaurantnext
Macdaddy's Macaroni & Cheese Bar
orange star3.8 • 168
650 Main St Monroe, CT 06468
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Haven

Sally's Apizza
orange star4.0 • 2,420
237 Wooster St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Sandra's Next Generation
orange star4.5 • 2,166
636 Congress Ave New Haven, CT 06519
View restaurantnext
Soul de Cuba Cafe - New Haven, CT
orange star4.2 • 1,487
283 Crown St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Bella's Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,094
896 Whalley Avenue New Haven, CT 06515
View restaurantnext
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
orange star4.2 • 1,078
182 Temple St New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Sherkaan Indian Street Food
orange star4.5 • 791
65 Broadway New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Haven
East Haven
review star
No reviews yet
West Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Hamden
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
North Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Branford
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Ansonia
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston