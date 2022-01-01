- Home
Rawlicious
229 Reviews
$$
1101 3rd Street SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Popular Items
Mains
Nachos
Stack of lettuce, house-made taco meat, black beans, salsa, corn salsa, pickled jalapenos, guacamole & corn tortilla chips, smothered in nacho cheese & cashew sour cream
Not Tuna Sliders
3 sliders on house-made GF flat bread, cashew mayo, Not Tuna, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Pickled Onion and Sunflower Sprouts served with kale chips
SPECIAL: Not Tuna slider, cup of soup & cookie
Rainbow Wrap
not tuna, romaine shreds, avocado, tomato, red cabbage, carrot, pickled jalapeno & creamy chipotle sauce on a bell pepper tortilla with kale chips
Sausage & Sweet Potato Burrito
curried sweet potatoes, quinoa, house-made walnut sausage, jicama, kimchi, cranberry salsa with cashew crema wrapped into a collard green with a side of our famous raw cornbread
Salads
Southwest Ranch
mix of romaine & spring mix, corn salsa, black beans, black olive, tomato, avocado, marinated onion with house-made ranch & side of seed crackers
Taco Salad Bowl
Lettuce, walnut taco meat, tomatoes, guacamole, olives, red onion, salsa, dairy-free sour cream, served w/ French-style dressing & side of house-made chips
Roasted Sweet Potato
mix of romaine & spring mix, roasted curry sweet potato, tomato, herbed almond cheese, red cabbage, red onion, carrot, sunflower sprouts, sprouted walnuts, cranberries served with our famous fermented honey mustard dressing
Snacks
Bell pepper chips
Caramel Apple Slices
Chia pudding
Layers of creamy vanilla this pudding and house made coconut yogurt
Chips and Guac
Our fresh made guacamole and salsa with your choice of our famous bell pepper chips or organic corn tortilla chips
Chocolate Crepes
Chocolate Crepe with dairy-free caramel, granny smith apples, blueberries, bananas, almond butter, chocolate chips, coconut whip cream & chocolate drizzle
Kale Chips
Vegan Cheesy Kale Chips
OLS Blueberry Hemp Crunch
OLS Buffalo Almonds & Ranch Cashews
OLS Ceylon Cinnamon Crunch
OLS Chocolate Crunch
OLS Mocha Latte Crunch
OLS Pizzalmonds
OLS Salt & Vinegar Almonds
Side of Guacamole
perfectly chunky with red onion, garlic, cliantro & splash of lime
Slice of Bacon
Slice of Eggplant Bacon
Taco Meat - 6oz
Soup
Cheesy Broccoli
Curry Butternut
Delicata, Pear & Shallot
Indian Stew
Mushroom & Wild Rice
Southwest Black Bean chili
Sweet Potato & Kale Chili
Tuscan White Bean
Veggie Lentil
Veggie Zoodle
Organic Juices
1 Day Juice Cleanse
Each day includes 6 organic juices: Celery, Glowing, Green Giant, Detoxifier, Feel the Beet & our ever satisfying brazil & almond nut milk. NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP WHEN YOU ORDER! Pay now & pickup the following week
Feel the Beet
Pineapple, Beet, Orange, Cucumber, Kale NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP WHEN YOU ORDER! Pay now & pickup the following week
Glowing
Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP WHEN YOU ORDER! Pay now & pickup the following week
Green Giant
Kale, Collard, Cucumber, Apple, Celery, Lemon, Parsley, Ginger NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP WHEN YOU ORDER! Pay now & pickup the following week
3 Day Juice Cleanse
Almond & Brazil Nut Milk with Maple, Vanilla, Cinnamon, & Espresso
Celery
Organic Celery juice NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP WHEN YOU ORDER! Pay now & pickup the following week
Nut Milk
Wacky Watermelon
Smoothies
Blueberry Hemp
Nut Milk, Blueberries, Banana, Kale, Dates, Hemp Seeds, Vanilla
Funky Monkey
Nut Milk, Protein Powder, Almond Butter, Cacao Nibs, Local Honey, Cacao Sauce
Morning Glory
Orange Juice, Kale, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Lemon, Spirulina, Wheatgrass, Chia Seeds
Seasonal- Very Elderberry
Strawberry Shake
Strawberries, Fresh Almond Milk, Dates & Vanilla
Sweet Greens
Nut Milk, Spinach, Banana, Avocado, Walnuts, Maple Syrup, Vanilla
Drinks
Berry Chaga Latte
Antioxidant rich reds with notes of raspberry & honey, chaga mushrooms with our house made milk, served hot or iced
Golden Milk
House-made Almond Milk, Ginger juice, Turmeric juice, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Black Pepper & Warming Spices
Growler of Kombucha =64 oz
Must bring your own growler to fill
Kombucha
Locally brewed kombucha on tap
Lime Coconut Water
Machu Picchu
Olipop
Coffee
Americano
Bio Coffee
A delicious, creamy, caffeine & dairy-free coffee with wheatgrass to have an alkalizing effect on the body as you enjoy a cup.
Bio Coffee Box
Espresso
Golden Milk
House-made Almond Milk, Ginger juice, Turmeric juice, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Black Pepper & Warming Spices
Honey Badger
Fierce and oblivious at the same time, this drink will take you there! Espresso, cayenne, and honey with our house-made latte milk. Try it hot or iced.
Honey Walnut Milk Latte
Fresh house made walnut milk with vanilla bean & honey. Served hot or iced.
Hot Chocolate
creamy & delicious moringa hot chocolate
Latte
perfectly steamed house made almond milk with double shot of espresso.
Mocha
House-made Almond Milk, Vanilla Sweetened with Coconut Sugar & Organic Espresso
Moringa Hot Chocolate Box
Seasonal Flavor- Rose Cardamom
Vanilla Latte
Medicinal Shots
Cold Fighter
Booster Shot
Ginger
Immunity
Elderberry, Ginger, Lemon & Oregano with a bit of local honey to help boost your immune system
Inflammation Fighter
Moon Brew - Sleep Tonic
Moon Brew - Renewal Hibiscus Tonic
Qualia - Nootropic Energy
Wheatgrass
Moon Brew - Fortify
Tea
Bergamot Black
Chai Latte
House made chai tea with our sprouted almond milk
English Breakfast
Honey Vanilla Matcha Latte
Mango & Saffron Cream Tea
Plain Matcha
Passion Fruit Green
Peach Ginger Black
Peaches & Cream Chaga
Sencha Green
Dessert
9 Inch Special Order
Brain Cookie
Brownie
Brownie Bite
Candy Bar Bites
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Chocolate dipped Pineapple
Chocolate Muddles
Chocolates
Chunky Monkey
Chocolate & peanut butter in a tart shaped crust of pecans & walnuts
Cinnamon Roll
Coconut Hazelnut Crunch
Coffee Caramel Cheesecake
Ding Dong chocolate pastry
Donut
Energy Balls
French Silk
Light pudding like layer of chocolate on an almond & coconut crust with vanilla coconut whipped cream. Soooo good!
No Sugar Cookie
PB Cups
Peanut Butter Brownie Cheesecake
Layers of Brownie, Peanut Butter cheesecake and raw chocolate crunch
Peanut Caramel bars
Hazelnut Crunch Cheesecake
Pistachio Tiramisu
Vanilla bean cheesecake with delicate notes of cinnamon & cardamom
Poptart
Superfood Cookie
Turtle Cheesecake
Delicious layers of caramel, cheesecake & chocolate...a best seller that doesn't disappoint!
Twilight Cookie
Vanilla Bean Brownie Cheesecake
T-Shirts
Red Dragon Herbs & Tea
Pique Tea Box
Salad Dressings
Local Honey
Try Blue elixir
Black Cumin Seed - 2 oz
These tiny black seeds are potent and an be taken to address digestive tract conditions such as colic, gas, diarrhea, hemorrhoids, constipation and dysentery. Black cumin seeds may also improve respiratory conditions such as allergies, flu, congestion, cough, asthma, swine flu and emphysema.
Dandelion Green - 4 oz
Fennel Seed - 2 oz
Star Anise - 2 oz
White Pine Needle - 1 oz
White Pine Needle - 4 oz
Wild Stinging Nettle - 2 oz
Holiday Platters
Small Dessert platter 2-3 people
Caramel cupcakes, gingerbread cookies, mint chocolate cookies, turtle chocolates, pistachio pralines, raspberry cookies, cranberry bliss bar, brownie bites, 2 slices chocolate yule log bread
Large Dessert platter 8-10 people
Cannoli, caramel cupcakes, gingerbread cookies, mint chocolate cookies, turtle chocolates, pistachio pralines, raspberry cookies, cranberry bliss bar, brownie bites, chocolate yule log bread & choice of French Silk pie OR German Chocolate Cake (please indicate which in the notes section)
Vegan Cheese Charcuterie 3-5 people
Smoked Macadamia Cheese, Chipotle Pimento Cheese Ball, Herbed Almond Cheese, Hummus, Eggplant Bacon, Shallot Goji Chutney, Blueberry Chutney & variety of crackers/veggies, olives & fruit
Valentine's Day
Strawberry Tart
4 inch round tart filled with vanilla bean cream and topped with fresh strawberries, chocolate and white chocolate drizzle Pickup for Valentine's pre-orders will be Saturday February 13
Red Velvet Cake
3 layered Red Velvet Cake serves 2-3 people Pickup for Valentine's pre-orders will be Saturday February 12
The Sweetheart Box
1 chocolate covered strawberry, 1 brownie bites, 1 raspberry truffle, 1 heart cookie and 1 pistachio heart chocolate & 1 rose pistachio cheesecake mini Pickup for Valentine's pre-orders will be Saturday February 12
Easter Carrot Cake
Thanksgiving
Fermented Foods: Kombucha & Kimchi
Monday January 10, 5:30-7pm
Want to learn how to make your own gut friendly probiotic rich fermented foods? Then this class is a must. You will learn how to make your own kombucha, kimchi & sauerkraut. **Social distancing is not possible with an in person cooking class so if you feel uncomfortable with this, please wait to schedule a class.
GAME NIGHT: Family Fun with healthy snacks
Garden Club
High Tea & Conversation
Holiday Desserts
Raw Food Basics
Tuesday February 23, 6-8pm
If you have been thinking about getting healthy join us on Tuesday February 23 to learn how to make your own almond milk, black forest cherry brownies, smoothies, soups and dressings. **Social Distancing will not be possible with an in person cooking class so if you feel uncomfortable with this, please wait to schedule a class.
Soups & Salad Pairings
Sourdough Bread Making
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Raw, Vegan, Gluten-free and Delicious!
1101 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401