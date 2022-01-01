Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan

Rawlicious

229 Reviews

$$

1101 3rd Street SE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Order Again

Popular Items

Morning Glory
Southwest Ranch
Twilight Cookie

Mains

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Stack of lettuce, house-made taco meat, black beans, salsa, corn salsa, pickled jalapenos, guacamole & corn tortilla chips, smothered in nacho cheese & cashew sour cream

Not Tuna Sliders

Not Tuna Sliders

$14.00

3 sliders on house-made GF flat bread, cashew mayo, Not Tuna, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Pickled Onion and Sunflower Sprouts served with kale chips

SPECIAL: Not Tuna slider, cup of soup & cookie

$10.00Out of stock
Rainbow Wrap

Rainbow Wrap

$14.00

not tuna, romaine shreds, avocado, tomato, red cabbage, carrot, pickled jalapeno & creamy chipotle sauce on a bell pepper tortilla with kale chips

Sausage & Sweet Potato Burrito

Sausage & Sweet Potato Burrito

$14.00

curried sweet potatoes, quinoa, house-made walnut sausage, jicama, kimchi, cranberry salsa with cashew crema wrapped into a collard green with a side of our famous raw cornbread

Salads

Southwest Ranch

Southwest Ranch

$14.00

mix of romaine & spring mix, corn salsa, black beans, black olive, tomato, avocado, marinated onion with house-made ranch & side of seed crackers

Taco Salad Bowl

Taco Salad Bowl

$14.00

Lettuce, walnut taco meat, tomatoes, guacamole, olives, red onion, salsa, dairy-free sour cream, served w/ French-style dressing & side of house-made chips

Roasted Sweet Potato

$13.00Out of stock

mix of romaine & spring mix, roasted curry sweet potato, tomato, herbed almond cheese, red cabbage, red onion, carrot, sunflower sprouts, sprouted walnuts, cranberries served with our famous fermented honey mustard dressing

Snacks

Rice paper filled with cauliflower rice, mangos, avocado, spring mix served with sweet & sour dipping sauce
Bell pepper chips

Bell pepper chips

$4.00
Caramel Apple Slices

Caramel Apple Slices

$6.50
Chia pudding

Chia pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Layers of creamy vanilla this pudding and house made coconut yogurt

Chips and Guac

Chips and Guac

$9.00

Our fresh made guacamole and salsa with your choice of our famous bell pepper chips or organic corn tortilla chips

Chocolate Crepes

Chocolate Crepes

$6.50+

Chocolate Crepe with dairy-free caramel, granny smith apples, blueberries, bananas, almond butter, chocolate chips, coconut whip cream & chocolate drizzle

Kale Chips

Kale Chips

$5.00

Vegan Cheesy Kale Chips

OLS Blueberry Hemp Crunch

$7.99Out of stock
OLS Buffalo Almonds & Ranch Cashews

OLS Buffalo Almonds & Ranch Cashews

$7.99Out of stock

OLS Ceylon Cinnamon Crunch

$7.99

OLS Chocolate Crunch

$7.99Out of stock

OLS Mocha Latte Crunch

$7.99

OLS Pizzalmonds

$7.99

OLS Salt & Vinegar Almonds

$7.99
Side of Guacamole

Side of Guacamole

$5.25

perfectly chunky with red onion, garlic, cliantro & splash of lime

Slice of Bacon

Slice of Bacon

$2.00

Slice of Eggplant Bacon

Taco Meat - 6oz

$10.95

Soup

Cheesy Broccoli

Cheesy Broccoli

$4.50+Out of stock

Curry Butternut

$4.50+Out of stock

Delicata, Pear & Shallot

$4.50+Out of stock

Indian Stew

$4.50+Out of stock
Mushroom & Wild Rice

Mushroom & Wild Rice

$4.50+Out of stock

Southwest Black Bean chili

$4.50+
Sweet Potato & Kale Chili

Sweet Potato & Kale Chili

$4.50+Out of stock

Tuscan White Bean

$4.50+

Veggie Lentil

$4.50+Out of stock

Veggie Zoodle

$4.50+Out of stock

Organic Juices

NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP WHEN YOU ORDER! Pay now & pickup the following week
1 Day Juice Cleanse

1 Day Juice Cleanse

$59.00Out of stock

Each day includes 6 organic juices: Celery, Glowing, Green Giant, Detoxifier, Feel the Beet & our ever satisfying brazil & almond nut milk. NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP WHEN YOU ORDER! Pay now & pickup the following week

Feel the Beet

Feel the Beet

$11.00Out of stock

Pineapple, Beet, Orange, Cucumber, Kale NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP WHEN YOU ORDER! Pay now & pickup the following week

Glowing

Glowing

$11.00Out of stock

Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP WHEN YOU ORDER! Pay now & pickup the following week

Green Giant

Green Giant

$11.00

Kale, Collard, Cucumber, Apple, Celery, Lemon, Parsley, Ginger NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP WHEN YOU ORDER! Pay now & pickup the following week

3 Day Juice Cleanse

3 Day Juice Cleanse

$168.00Out of stock

Almond & Brazil Nut Milk with Maple, Vanilla, Cinnamon, & Espresso

Celery

Celery

$11.00Out of stock

Organic Celery juice NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP WHEN YOU ORDER! Pay now & pickup the following week

Nut Milk

Nut Milk

$11.00Out of stock

Wacky Watermelon

$11.00Out of stock

Smoothies

Blueberry Hemp

Blueberry Hemp

$7.50+

Nut Milk, Blueberries, Banana, Kale, Dates, Hemp Seeds, Vanilla

Funky Monkey

Funky Monkey

$7.50+

Nut Milk, Protein Powder, Almond Butter, Cacao Nibs, Local Honey, Cacao Sauce

Morning Glory

Morning Glory

$7.50+

Orange Juice, Kale, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Lemon, Spirulina, Wheatgrass, Chia Seeds

Seasonal- Very Elderberry

$7.50+
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$7.50+

Strawberries, Fresh Almond Milk, Dates & Vanilla

Sweet Greens

Sweet Greens

$7.50+

Nut Milk, Spinach, Banana, Avocado, Walnuts, Maple Syrup, Vanilla

Drinks

Berry Chaga Latte

$6.95

Antioxidant rich reds with notes of raspberry & honey, chaga mushrooms with our house made milk, served hot or iced

Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$5.95+

House-made Almond Milk, Ginger juice, Turmeric juice, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Black Pepper & Warming Spices

Growler of Kombucha =64 oz

$25.00

Must bring your own growler to fill

Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.50+

Locally brewed kombucha on tap

Lime Coconut Water

$4.95
Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu

$4.95

Olipop

$3.50

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$3.95
Bio Coffee

Bio Coffee

$3.95

A delicious, creamy, caffeine & dairy-free coffee with wheatgrass to have an alkalizing effect on the body as you enjoy a cup.

Bio Coffee Box

Bio Coffee Box

$28.00
Espresso

Espresso

$2.95
Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$5.95+

House-made Almond Milk, Ginger juice, Turmeric juice, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Black Pepper & Warming Spices

Honey Badger

Honey Badger

$6.95

Fierce and oblivious at the same time, this drink will take you there! Espresso, cayenne, and honey with our house-made latte milk. Try it hot or iced.

Honey Walnut Milk Latte

Honey Walnut Milk Latte

$6.95

Fresh house made walnut milk with vanilla bean & honey. Served hot or iced.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

creamy & delicious moringa hot chocolate

Latte

Latte

$6.25

perfectly steamed house made almond milk with double shot of espresso.

Mocha

Mocha

$6.95

House-made Almond Milk, Vanilla Sweetened with Coconut Sugar & Organic Espresso

Moringa Hot Chocolate Box

$20.00

Seasonal Flavor- Rose Cardamom

$6.95
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$6.75

Medicinal Shots

Cold Fighter

$4.00+

Booster Shot

$4.00+

Ginger

$3.00+
Immunity

Immunity

$4.00+

Elderberry, Ginger, Lemon & Oregano with a bit of local honey to help boost your immune system

Inflammation Fighter

Inflammation Fighter

$4.00+Out of stock

Moon Brew - Sleep Tonic

$5.00Out of stock

Moon Brew - Renewal Hibiscus Tonic

$5.00Out of stock

Qualia - Nootropic Energy

$6.00Out of stock

Wheatgrass

$3.50+Out of stock

Moon Brew - Fortify

$5.00Out of stock

Tea

Bergamot Black

$3.95
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.95+

House made chai tea with our sprouted almond milk

English Breakfast

$3.95

Honey Vanilla Matcha Latte

$6.95

Mango & Saffron Cream Tea

$6.50+

Plain Matcha

$4.75

Passion Fruit Green

$3.95

Peach Ginger Black

$3.95

Peaches & Cream Chaga

$6.50+Out of stock

Sencha Green

$3.00Out of stock

Dessert

9 Inch Special Order

$129.00
Brain Cookie

Brain Cookie

$3.50
Brownie

Brownie

$7.50
Brownie Bite

Brownie Bite

$3.50

Candy Bar Bites

$3.75

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$9.50

Chocolate dipped Pineapple

$2.95

Chocolate Muddles

$3.50

Chocolates

$2.25
Chunky Monkey

Chunky Monkey

$8.95Out of stock

Chocolate & peanut butter in a tart shaped crust of pecans & walnuts

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$6.25Out of stock

Coconut Hazelnut Crunch

$4.95Out of stock

Coffee Caramel Cheesecake

$9.50Out of stock
Ding Dong chocolate pastry

Ding Dong chocolate pastry

$6.25
Donut

Donut

$5.50

Energy Balls

French Silk

French Silk

$9.95Out of stock

Light pudding like layer of chocolate on an almond & coconut crust with vanilla coconut whipped cream. Soooo good!

No Sugar Cookie

$3.50
PB Cups

PB Cups

$2.75Out of stock
Peanut Butter Brownie Cheesecake

Peanut Butter Brownie Cheesecake

$9.75

Layers of Brownie, Peanut Butter cheesecake and raw chocolate crunch

Peanut Caramel bars

$6.95

Hazelnut Crunch Cheesecake

$9.50

Pistachio Tiramisu

$9.50Out of stock

Vanilla bean cheesecake with delicate notes of cinnamon & cardamom

Poptart

Poptart

$7.50

Superfood Cookie

$4.50
Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.50Out of stock

Delicious layers of caramel, cheesecake & chocolate...a best seller that doesn't disappoint!

Twilight Cookie

Twilight Cookie

$3.50

Vanilla Bean Brownie Cheesecake

$9.50

T-Shirts

Plant Powered by Rawlicious in pink color T-Shirt's will be shipping out september 8
Pink

Pink

$24.95

Plant Powered by Rawlicious in pink

White

White

$24.95

Plant Powered by Rawlicious in white

Gray

Gray

$24.95

Plant Powered by Rawlicious in gray

Black

Black

$24.95

Red Dragon Herbs & Tea

Chai Masala

$7.99Out of stock

Anti Inflammatory

$7.99Out of stock

Out For The Count

$7.99

Summer Love

$7.99

Mental Clarity

$7.99

Moroccan Mint

$7.99

Tea Ball

$5.00

Pique Tea Box

Passion Fruit Green

$13.99

English Breakfast

$13.99

Peach Ginger

$13.99

Earl Grey

$13.99

Sun Goddess Matcha

$60.00

Salad Dressings

Italian Herb

$9.99

Ranch

$10.99

French

$9.99

Ginger Sesame

$9.99Out of stock

Honey Mustard

$9.99

Maple Vinaigrette

$9.99Out of stock

Sour Cream-6 Ounce

$5.99

Local Honey

1.5 lbs squeeze bottle

$12.99

Try Blue elixir

Black Cumin Seed - 2 oz

$69.00

These tiny black seeds are potent and an be taken to address digestive tract conditions such as colic, gas, diarrhea, hemorrhoids, constipation and dysentery. Black cumin seeds may also improve respiratory conditions such as allergies, flu, congestion, cough, asthma, swine flu and emphysema.

Dandelion Green - 4 oz

$99.00

Fennel Seed - 2 oz

$69.00

Star Anise - 2 oz

$59.00

White Pine Needle - 1 oz

$59.00

White Pine Needle - 4 oz

$99.00

Wild Stinging Nettle - 2 oz

$69.00

Lunch Box Special

Tostada with Jackfruit Barbacoa, Mexican Rice & Lime Refresher

$16.00

Holiday Platters

Small Dessert platter 2-3 people

$34.95Out of stock

Caramel cupcakes, gingerbread cookies, mint chocolate cookies, turtle chocolates, pistachio pralines, raspberry cookies, cranberry bliss bar, brownie bites, 2 slices chocolate yule log bread

Large Dessert platter 8-10 people

$82.95Out of stock

Cannoli, caramel cupcakes, gingerbread cookies, mint chocolate cookies, turtle chocolates, pistachio pralines, raspberry cookies, cranberry bliss bar, brownie bites, chocolate yule log bread & choice of French Silk pie OR German Chocolate Cake (please indicate which in the notes section)

Vegan Cheese Charcuterie 3-5 people

$44.95Out of stock

Smoked Macadamia Cheese, Chipotle Pimento Cheese Ball, Herbed Almond Cheese, Hummus, Eggplant Bacon, Shallot Goji Chutney, Blueberry Chutney & variety of crackers/veggies, olives & fruit

Valentine's Day

Pickup for Valentine's pre-orders will be Saturday February 13
Strawberry Tart

Strawberry Tart

$12.95Out of stock

4 inch round tart filled with vanilla bean cream and topped with fresh strawberries, chocolate and white chocolate drizzle Pickup for Valentine's pre-orders will be Saturday February 13

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$23.95Out of stock

3 layered Red Velvet Cake serves 2-3 people Pickup for Valentine's pre-orders will be Saturday February 12

The Sweetheart Box

The Sweetheart Box

$20.00

1 chocolate covered strawberry, 1 brownie bites, 1 raspberry truffle, 1 heart cookie and 1 pistachio heart chocolate & 1 rose pistachio cheesecake mini Pickup for Valentine's pre-orders will be Saturday February 12

Easter Carrot Cake

4 inch round layered carrot cake. Serves 2-4 people. Pickup will be the Saturday before Easter.

4 inch round cake

$24.95Out of stock

Thanksgiving

Pecan Tart

$11.95

Pumpkin Tart

$9.95

Fermented Foods: Kombucha & Kimchi

Want to learn how to make your own gut friendly probiotic rich fermented foods? Then this class is a must. You will learn how to make your own kombucha, kimchi & sauerkraut. **Social distancing is not possible with an in person cooking class so if you feel uncomfortable with this, please wait to schedule a class.

Monday January 10, 5:30-7pm

$39.00Out of stock

Want to learn how to make your own gut friendly probiotic rich fermented foods? Then this class is a must. You will learn how to make your own kombucha, kimchi & sauerkraut. **Social distancing is not possible with an in person cooking class so if you feel uncomfortable with this, please wait to schedule a class.

GAME NIGHT: Family Fun with healthy snacks

Wednesday December 29, 6-8pm (Family of 4)

$50.00

Garden Club

Garden Club Monday August 29, 5:30-7pm

High Tea & Conversation

Monday January 31, 1-3pm

$20.00

Holiday Desserts

Monday December 20, 5:30-7:30pm

$69.00Out of stock

Raw Food Basics

If you have been thinking about getting healthy join us on Tuesday February 23 to learn how to make your own almond milk, black forest cherry brownies, smoothies, soups and dressings. **Social Distancing will not be possible with an in person cooking class so if you feel uncomfortable with this, please wait to schedule a class.

Tuesday February 23, 6-8pm

$50.00Out of stock

If you have been thinking about getting healthy join us on Tuesday February 23 to learn how to make your own almond milk, black forest cherry brownies, smoothies, soups and dressings. **Social Distancing will not be possible with an in person cooking class so if you feel uncomfortable with this, please wait to schedule a class.

Soups & Salad Pairings

Tuesday January 4, 5:30-7pm

$39.00Out of stock

Sourdough Bread Making

Tuesday December 14, 5-6:30pm

$39.00Out of stock

Pizza, Salad, drink & dessert for 2-3 people

Coconut Bacon & Pineapple

$39.00

Sausage

$39.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Raw, Vegan, Gluten-free and Delicious!

Location

1101 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Directions

