RAY RAYS MEAT + THREE

1256 Columbus Road

Granville, OH 43023

APPETIZERS

FRIED OKRA

$9.00

PORK RINDS

$6.00

SALADS

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

ENTREE HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

BEET SALAD

$11.00

MEATS

BRISKET

Beef brisket, smoked low and slow with our house BBQ

TURKEY

Out of stock

Pastrami spiced with mustard BBQ

CHICKEN

Grilled chicken thighs tossed in our RayRays Jerk Sauce

WHOLE HAWG

Special breed Anderson Farms smoked whole hawg with South Sauce

SMOKED CAULIFLOWER

Smoked then flashed fried , tossed in your favorite sauce or seasoning.

HALF & HALF

HOUSE MADE SAUSAGE

PRIME RIB

$30.00

AVAILABLE SATURDAY AFTER 4PM

MEAT SWEATS

$28.00

Brisket, Turkey, Hot Honey Pork Belly, Sausage, Jerk Chicken, Rib. Served with Sweet BBQ Hot BBQ & Mustard BBQ on the side.

SANDWICHES

Mezcal BBQ, cilantro, pickled onion, cotija cheese mayo

WHOLE HAWG

$15.00

Chow chow, Lexington slaw, South sauce, pork rinds

BRISKET

$16.00

SERVED WITH HOUSE BBQ SAUCE

PORK BELLY CUBANO

$13.00

Pork Belly, Country Ham, House pickles, Swiss, & Brown Mustard Served on Grilled Bolillo Roll

JERK CHICKEN

$10.00

Pickled red cabbage, onion

TURKEY RACHEL

$12.00

Smoked Turkey, Braised Red Cabbage, Havarti Cheese. Topped with Dream Sauce & served on Grilled Marble Rye

PRIME RIB - SAND

$12.00Out of stock

AVAILABLE THURSDAYS AFTER 4PM

Torta

$13.00Out of stock

KIDS

TURKEY AND CHEESE

$7.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

MINI HOG SANDWICH

$7.00

KIDS RIBS

$10.00

SIDES

FRIES

$3.00

COLLARDS

$3.00

BEANS

$3.00

CORNBREAD

$3.00

POTATO SALAD

$3.00

SLAW

$3.00

PICKLED VEG

$3.00

PEACH COBBLER

$3.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$3.00

DESSERTS

PEACH COBBLER

$7.00

LEMONCELLO CAKE

$6.50

Key lime pie

$8.00

Peanutbutter silk pie

$7.00

EXTRAS

EXTRA BREAD

$3.00

BULK APPETIZER--PAN SIZE

BARBECUE CHICKEN EGG ROLLS

$30.00

12 HALVES SERVED WITH 2 DIPPING SAUCES.

DEVILED EGGS

$24.00

18 DEVILED EGGS

FRIED OKRA

$36.00

SERVED WITH BBQ RANCH

PORK RINDS

$24.00

GARNISHED WITH LIME & SMOKED FIRE SALT

BULK MEAT -- PER POUND

BULK MEATS ARE ORDERED PER POUND. ONE POUND OF MEATS SERVES 2-3 GUESTS. WE SUGGEST A 1/2 LB PER PERSON.

BEEF BRISKET

$28.00

SWEET BBQ

HOT HONEY PORK BELLY

$18.00

MUSTARD BBQ

SMOKED TURKEY

$18.00

MUSTARD BBQ

JERK CHICKEN

$16.00

RAY RAYS JERK SAUCE

HOUSE MADE SAUSAGE LINK

$16.00Out of stock

MUSTARD BBQ

CAULIFLOWER BURNT ENDS

$14.00

PORK SPARE RIBS

$16.00

SWEET/ SPICY/ DRY RUB

WHOLE HAWG

$20.00

SOUTH SAUCE

SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS

$60.00

30 WINGS: Sauced in your choice of IPA Buffalo, BBQ, Jerk, or Real Hot Sauce. Dry Rub also available Spicy or Regular

BULK SIDES

CHEDDAR CORNBREAD

MAC AND CHEESE

COLLARD GREENS

BBQ BEANS

GERMAN POTATO SALAD

PICKLED VEGETABLES

LEXINGTON SLAW

BRUSSELS

PEACH COBBLER

BULK DESSERT

PEACH COBBLER PAN

$35.00

SERVES 10-12 PEOPLE

Restaurant info

RayRays is an urban food truck brand founded in 2009 by James Anderson. The accolades and enthusiasm have grown into what is considered today to be some of the best barbeque in the country. James and his wife Jess have since founded Anderson farms right here in Granville and raise Heritage hogs in the open air. This new Meat + Three concept not only is an evolution in that it is a brick and mortar but brings a southern hospitality tradition to the north. Most of all it represents the culmination of all that the Andersons are and love- barbeque, the farm, and family.

Location

1256 Columbus Road, Granville, OH 43023

Directions

