Raya's Paradise Los Angeles

1156 N Gardner St

West Hollywood, CA 90046

Popular Items

Outing Turkey Sandwich
Outing Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Outing Ham Sandwich

Pantry

Apple Sauce (32 oz )

$4.00

Black Tea (box)

$2.42

Brown Sugar (32oz)

$2.77

Cheerios (individual box)

$0.42

Cinnamon Powder (16oz)

$6.29

Coffee (each)

$0.46

Coffee Filters (30pk)

$4.00

Cooking Oil (32 oz)

$7.32

Cream of Wheat (Box)

$1.74

Decaf Coffee (each)

$0.83

Decaf Tea (box)

$2.42

Dinner Napkins (1 bundle)

$3.28

Flour Tortillas

$4.93

Gallon Zip Storage Bags (12 pk)

Out of stock

Granola (individual box)

$0.59

Honey

$4.53

Italian Dressing (32 oz)

$3.50

Ketchup (bottle)

$1.95

Mustard (bottle)

$1.12

Oatmeal (container)

$2.87

Pancake Mix (container)

$6.22

Pancake Syrup (32 oz)

$2.00

Peanut Butter (1 jar)

$9.08

Plastic Cups (sleeve)

Out of stock

Quart Zip Storage Bags (12pk)

Out of stock

Ranch Dressing (32 oz)

$3.16

Corn Flakes (each)

$0.47

Splenda ( 24 pk)

$0.40

Strawberry Jam (jar)

$3.32

Straws (bag)

$4.30

Sugar (32 oz)

$1.60

Sugar-Free Pancake Syrup

Sugar-Free Grape Jam (1 bottle)

$3.78

Sweet & Low (24 pk)

$0.40

Snacks

Assorted Chips (each)

$0.52

Assorted Cookies (each)

$0.32

Baked Chips (each)

$0.52

Crackers (each)

Whole Grain Gold Fish (each)

$0.32

Sugar-Free Chocolate Pudding (32oz)

$3.00

Sugar-Free Cookies (each)

$0.36

Sugar-Free Peanut Butter Pudding (32oz)

$3.00Out of stock

Wheat Chips (each)

$0.52

Rice Pudding (32oz)

$3.00

Beverages

Cola (each)

$0.40

Diet Cola (each)

$0.40

Diet Lemon Lime Soda (each)

$0.40

Gatorade (each)

$0.95

Ginger Ale (each)

$0.40

Sugar-Free Gatorade (each)

$0.95

Juices

Orange Juice (1 gal)

$8.25

Apple Juice (64 oz)

$4.43

Cranberry+Health Juice (64 oz)

$2.81

Prune Juice (64 oz)

$5.00

Grape Juice (64 oz)

$1.95

V8 Juice (each)

$0.50

Deli Meats

Sliced Ham (15 pcs)

$5.00

Sliced Turkey (15 pcs)

$5.00

Hot Dog (6 pcs)

$4.00

Breakfast

Bacon (1 lb)

$6.62

Turkey Sausage (12 pcs)

$6.62

Pork Links (12 pcs)

$6.62

Waffles (12 pcs)

$1.80

Hash-Browns (12 pcs)

$3.74

Turkey Bacon (1 lb)

$2.52

Bread

White (Loaf)

$2.50

Wheat (Loaf)

$3.72

Sourdough (Loaf)

$3.80

English Muffins (12 pcs)

$3.29

Croissants (12 pcs)

$6.00Out of stock

Bagels (6 pcs)

$1.69

Hot Dog Bun (12 pcs)

$2.77

Vegetables

Avocado (each)

$1.00Out of stock

Onion (each)

$0.35

Tomato (each)

$0.35

Zucchini (each)

$0.50

Spinach (each)

$0.65

Pickles (16 oz)

$1.85

Fruits

Banana (6)

$2.50

Strawberries ( 1 box)

$3.12

Blueberries (1 Box)

$3.40

Blackberries (1 box)

$2.87Out of stock

Raspberries (1 box)

$2.90Out of stock

Apple (6)

$4.71

Orange (6)

$4.71

Grapes (1 bag)

$4.71

Assorted Cut Fruit

$5.00

Lemon-Lime (3)

$1.00

Cucumber (3)

$2.00

Tangerines (6)

$3.00

Dairy

2% Milk (Gal)

$6.00

Almond Milk

$1.74

Butter

$3.51

Coconut Milk

$3.97

Cottage Cheese (32oz)

$6.21

Cream Cheese (12 cups)

$2.58

Drumsticks (each)

$1.00

Egg Whites (Carton)

$9.68

Eggs (30 ct)

$9.68

Half & Half (24 mini cups)

$2.36

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.00

Individual 2% Milk cartoon (6 pk)

$3.24

Oat Milk

$2.84

Regular French Vanilla Cream (24 cups)

$4.25

Regular Fruit Yogurt (6 cups)

$6.00

Sliced American Cheese (15 pcs)

$4.71

Sour Cream ( 32oz)

$5.75

Sugar-Free Chocolate Ice Cream (6 cups)

$6.00

Sugar-Free French Vanilla Cream (24 cups)

$3.00

Sugar-Free Popsicles

$6.00

Sugar-Free Strawberry Ice Cream (6 cups)

$6.00

Sugar-Free Vanilla Ice Cream (6 cups)

$6.00

Sugar-Free Yogurt (6 cups)

$1.25

Whole Milk (1/2 Gal)

$6.00

Magic Cup (Chocolate) Dysphagia Diets ONLY

$0.55

Magic Cup (Orange Cream) Dysphagia Diets ONLY

$0.55

Kitchen Cleaning Supplies

Cascade (Dishwasher Only) 1 each

$8.99

Dish Soap Super Concentrated (32 oz )

$5.41

Kitchen Sponge (1 each)

$1.25

Chef's Special (Weekly Menu)

Lunch Special

$3.50

Dinner Special

$3.50

Breakfast

Resident French Toast & Eggs

$3.50

brioche bread dipped in egg cinnamon & sugar wash. Served with eggs prepared to your likings.

Resident Breakfast Sausage Burrito

$3.50

pork sausage, onion, tomato, mild salsa, eggs & cheese. Tightly rolled in a spinach flour tortilla.

Resident Cheese Omelette

$3.50

2 beaten eggs, stuffed with cheese. Served with hashbrowns & choice of toast.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Resident Burger

Resident Burger

$3.50

Charbroiled on a toasted brioche bun with choice of patty & cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, house dressing. Served with French Fries or Green Salad.

Resident Stanley Turkey Club

Resident Stanley Turkey Club

$3.50

Freshly sliced turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise , grilled sourdough bread. Served with French Fries or Green Salad.

Resident Larrabee Chicken Sandwich

Resident Larrabee Chicken Sandwich

$3.50

Fire -Grilled Chicken Breast, with lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise, toasted brioche bun. Served with French Fries or Green Salad.

Resident Sierra Bonita Grilled Cheese

Resident Sierra Bonita Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Toasted Texas bread, melted American cheese, sliced tomato. Served with choice of French Fries or Garden Salad.

Resident Traditional Hot Dog Dog

$3.50

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Topped with relish, ketchup and mustard on a grilled hot dog bun.

Salads, Wraps & Quesadilla

Resident Chicken Ranch Wrap

Resident Chicken Ranch Wrap

$3.50

Sliced grilled chicken breast, shredded lettuce with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, avocado, bacon, topped with ranch dressing. Tightly rolled in a spinach flour tortilla. Served with choice of French Fries or Garden Salad.

Resident Cheeseburger Wrap

Resident Cheeseburger Wrap

$3.50

Ground Beef, shredded lettuce with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, diced tomato, pickles, topped with 1000 dressing. Tightly rolled in a spinach flour tortilla. Served with choice of French Fries or Garden Salad.

Resident Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50

A blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, shredded lettuce, diced tomato.

Resident Classic Caesar Salad

Resident Classic Caesar Salad

$3.50

Traditional recipe with chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing. Available with Chicken or Salmon.

Resident Cobb Salad

Resident Cobb Salad

$3.50

Diced Ham & Turkey, chopped lettuce, crumble bacon, egg, blue cheese, diced tomato. Served with Ranch dressing.

Entrees

Lightly seasoned Fire-Grilled Chicken Breast. Served with vegetable medley & choice of mashed potato or baked potato
Resident Baked Salmon

Resident Baked Salmon

$3.50

Lightly seasoned Salmon Fillet baked to perfection, served with vegetable medley & Choice of Mashed Potato or Baked Potato (butter, sour cream & chives)

Resident Fire-Grilled Chicken Breast

Resident Fire-Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.50

Lightly seasoned Chicken Breast grilled to perfection, served with vegetable medley & Choice of Mashed Potato or Baked Potato (butter, sour cream & chives)

Resident Beef Steak

Resident Beef Steak

$3.50

6 oz of Angus Fire-Grilled Sirloin Steak, cooked to order. Served with vegetable medley & Choice of Mashed Potato or Baked Potato (butter, sour cream & chives)

Resident Personal Cheese Pizza

$3.50

Hand Tossed 8in pizza, topped with 3 cheese blend.

Resident Eggplant Parmigiana

Resident Eggplant Parmigiana

$3.50

Breaded Eggplant, Topped with Melted mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce. Served with vegetable medley & Choice of Mashed Potato or Baked Potato (butter, sour cream & chives)

Resident Chicken Strips

$3.50

Resident Chicken Pot Pie

$3.50

Sides

Resident side French Fries

$3.50

Resident side Baked Potato

$3.50

Resident side Fresh Seasonal Fruit Cup

$3.50

Resident side Sauteed Vegetables

$3.50

Resident side Cottage Cheese & Peaches

$3.50

Resident side of Roasted Potatoes

$3.50

Resident side of Coleslaw

$3.50

Resident side of Baked Beans

$3.50

Resident side of Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Resident side of Potato Wedges

$3.50

Resident side of Hash browns (1)

$3.50

Resident Soup of The Day

$3.50

Vegeterian Menu

Vegetarian Stir-Fry

Vegeterian Margherita Cauliflower Pizza

Vegeterian Grilled Cheese with Tomato

Vegeterian Quesadilla

Vegeterian Burger

Vegeterian Chili

Vegeterian Spaghetti & Beyong Bolagense Sauce

Breakfast

Breakfast of the Day

$3.50

Chef's Morning Creation

Belgian Waffle

$3.50

Topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream, powdered sugar, syrup

Berry Bowl

Berry Bowl

$3.50

Strawberries, Blackberries, Blueberries

Build Your Own Omelet

Build Your Own Omelet

$3.50
Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$3.50

2 Fluffy buttermilk, butter, syrup

Cold Cereal

Cold Cereal

$3.50
Cottage Cheese & Peaches

Cottage Cheese & Peaches

$3.50

Cream of Wheat

$3.50
French Toast

French Toast

$3.50

Texas bread dipped in egg wash. Topped with powdered sugar and syrup

Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.50

Pineapple, Honeydew & Cantaloupe

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$3.50

Assorted fruits, blended with non-fat yogurt

Granola & Yogurt

$3.50
Hot Oatmeal

Hot Oatmeal

$3.50
Sunshine Breakfast

Sunshine Breakfast

$3.50

Toast

$3.50

Sunshine Breakfast

Corn Beef Hash & Eggs

BLTE

Build Your Own Omelet

Eggs Benedict

Breakfast Burrito

Buttermilk Pancakes

Belgian Waffle

French Toast

Oatmeal

Cream of Wheat

Fresh Bagel

Fresh English Muffin

Cottage cheese & Peaches

Fruit Smoothie

Cold Cereal

Fruit Cup

Berry Bowl

Granola & Yogurt

Orientation Selections

Orientation Chicken Tenders

Hand-breaded, golden-fried fresh chicken tenders with choice of Ranch, BBQ, Buffalo, or Honey Mustard dipping sauces. Served with your choice of side.

Orientation Burger

Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 1000 dressing, brioche bun

Orientation Chicken Caesar Salad

chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

Orientation Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 1000 dressing, brioche bun

Orientation Fried Chicken Ranch Wrap

Fried Chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, avocado, ranch dressing

Orientation Grilled Cheese

Lighty unsalted butter, american cheese, texas bread

Orientation Salmon Salad

Salmon, spring mix, cherry tomato, pecans, Italian dressing

Orientation Turkey Club Sandwich

Sliced Turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, buttered sourdough

Orientation Personal Cheese Pizza

Hand Tossed 8in pizza, topped with 3 cheese blend.

Associate Menu

Associate American Breakfast

$5.00

Two eggs, choice of bacon strips, sausage links served with hash browns and choice of bread

Associate Club Sandwich

Associate Club Sandwich

$5.00

Freshly sliced turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise , grilled sourdough bread. Served with French Fries or Green Salad

Associate Burger

Associate Burger

$5.00

Charbroiled on a toasted brioche bun with choice of patty & cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, house dressing. Served with French Fries or Green Salad.

Associate Chicken Sandwich

Associate Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Fire -Grilled Chicken Breast, with lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise, toasted brioche bun. Served with French Fries or Green Salad

Associate Grilled Cheese

Associate Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Toasted Texas bread, melted American cheese, sliced tomato. Served with choice of French Fries or Garden Salad.

Associate American Hot Dog

$5.00

100% All Beef Kosher Hot Dog. Served with mustard & ketchup

Associate Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Hand-breaded, golden-fried fresh chicken tenders with choice of Ranch, BBQ, Buffalo, or Honey Mustard dipping sauces. Served with your choice of side.

Associate Fried Chicken Ranch Wrap

Associate Fried Chicken Ranch Wrap

$5.00

Fried Chicken breast, shredded lettuce with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, avocado, bacon, topped with ranch dressing. Tightly rolled in a spinach flour tortilla. Served with choice of French Fries or Garden Salad.

Associate Chicken Caesar Salad

Associate Chicken Caesar Salad

$5.00

Traditional recipe with Grilled Chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

Salads & Wraps

F&F Traditional Caesar Salad

F&F Traditional Caesar Salad

$20.00

Traditional recipe with chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing. Available with Chicken or Salmon

F&F Cobb Salad

F&F Cobb Salad

$20.00

Diced Ham & Turkey, chopped lettuce, crumble bacon, egg, blue cheese, diced tomato. Served with Ranch dressing

F&F Paradise Salad

$20.00

Fresh Spring lettuce mix , with cherry tomatoes, caramelized pecans, Served with italian dressing. Available with Chicken or Salmon.

F&F Chicken Ranch Wrap

F&F Chicken Ranch Wrap

$20.00

Choice of grilled chicken breast or fried chicken, shredded lettuce with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, avocado, bacon, topped with ranch dressing. Tightly rolled in a spinach flour tortilla. Served with choice of French Fries or Garden Salad

F&F Quesadilla Wrap (Vegetarian)

F&F Quesadilla Wrap (Vegetarian)

$20.00

A blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, shredded lettuce, avocado, diced tomato. Tightly rolled in a spinach flour tortilla. Served with choice of French Fries or Garden Salad

Burgers & Sandwiches

F&F Sierra Bonita Burger

F&F Sierra Bonita Burger

$20.00

Charbroiled on a toasted brioche bun with choice of patty & cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, house dressing. Served with French Fries or Green Salad

F&F Stanley Turkey Club

F&F Stanley Turkey Club

$20.00

Freshly sliced turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise , grilled sourdough bread. Served with French Fries or Green Salad.

F&F Larabee Chicken Sandwich

F&F Larabee Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Fire -Grilled Chicken Breast, with lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise, grilled sourdough. Served with French Fries or Green Salad

F&F Double Decker Grilled Cheese

F&F Double Decker Grilled Cheese

$20.00

Toasted Texas bread, melted American cheese, sliced tomato. Served with choice of French Fries or Garden Salad.

Entrees

F&F Fire-Grilled Salmon

F&F Fire-Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Lightly seasoned Salmon Fillet grilled to perfection, served with vegetable medley & Choice of Mashed Potato or Baked Potato (butter, sour cream & chives)

F&F Sirloin Steak

F&F Sirloin Steak

$20.00

6 oz of Angus Fire-Grilled Sirloin Steak, cooked to order. Served with vegetable medley & Choice of Mashed Potato or Baked Potato (butter, sour cream & chives)

F&F Fire-Grilled Chicken Breast

F&F Fire-Grilled Chicken Breast

$20.00

Lightly seasoned Chicken Breast grilled to perfection, served with vegetable medley & Choice of Mashed Potato or Baked Potato (butter, sour cream & chives)

F&F Eggplant Parmigiana (Vegetarian)

F&F Eggplant Parmigiana (Vegetarian)

$20.00

Breaded Eggplant, Topped with Melted mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce. Served with vegetable medley & Choice of Mashed Potato or Baked Potato (butter, sour cream & chives)

Outing Menu

Outing Cheeseburger Wrap

$3.50

Outing Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$3.50

Outing Turkey Sandwich

$3.50

Outing Ham Sandwich

$3.50

Outing Tuna Sandwich

$3.50

Outing Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$3.50

Outing Special K Protein Shake

$3.50

Outing Magic Cup

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 4:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 4:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 4:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 4:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 4:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 4:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 4:45 pm
Restaurant info

Residential Care Communities

Location

1156 N Gardner St, West Hollywood, CA 90046

Directions

Gallery
Raya's Paradise image

