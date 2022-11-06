- Home
Raya's Paradise Los Angeles
1156 N Gardner St
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Pantry
Apple Sauce (32 oz )
Black Tea (box)
Brown Sugar (32oz)
Cheerios (individual box)
Cinnamon Powder (16oz)
Coffee (each)
Coffee Filters (30pk)
Cooking Oil (32 oz)
Cream of Wheat (Box)
Decaf Coffee (each)
Decaf Tea (box)
Dinner Napkins (1 bundle)
Flour Tortillas
Gallon Zip Storage Bags (12 pk)
Granola (individual box)
Honey
Italian Dressing (32 oz)
Ketchup (bottle)
Mustard (bottle)
Oatmeal (container)
Pancake Mix (container)
Pancake Syrup (32 oz)
Peanut Butter (1 jar)
Plastic Cups (sleeve)
Quart Zip Storage Bags (12pk)
Ranch Dressing (32 oz)
Corn Flakes (each)
Splenda ( 24 pk)
Strawberry Jam (jar)
Straws (bag)
Sugar (32 oz)
Sugar-Free Pancake Syrup
Sugar-Free Grape Jam (1 bottle)
Sweet & Low (24 pk)
Snacks
Beverages
Juices
Breakfast
Bread
Vegetables
Fruits
Dairy
2% Milk (Gal)
Almond Milk
Butter
Coconut Milk
Cottage Cheese (32oz)
Cream Cheese (12 cups)
Drumsticks (each)
Egg Whites (Carton)
Eggs (30 ct)
Half & Half (24 mini cups)
Ice Cream Sandwich
Individual 2% Milk cartoon (6 pk)
Oat Milk
Regular French Vanilla Cream (24 cups)
Regular Fruit Yogurt (6 cups)
Sliced American Cheese (15 pcs)
Sour Cream ( 32oz)
Sugar-Free Chocolate Ice Cream (6 cups)
Sugar-Free French Vanilla Cream (24 cups)
Sugar-Free Popsicles
Sugar-Free Strawberry Ice Cream (6 cups)
Sugar-Free Vanilla Ice Cream (6 cups)
Sugar-Free Yogurt (6 cups)
Whole Milk (1/2 Gal)
Magic Cup (Chocolate) Dysphagia Diets ONLY
Magic Cup (Orange Cream) Dysphagia Diets ONLY
Kitchen Cleaning Supplies
Breakfast
Resident French Toast & Eggs
brioche bread dipped in egg cinnamon & sugar wash. Served with eggs prepared to your likings.
Resident Breakfast Sausage Burrito
pork sausage, onion, tomato, mild salsa, eggs & cheese. Tightly rolled in a spinach flour tortilla.
Resident Cheese Omelette
2 beaten eggs, stuffed with cheese. Served with hashbrowns & choice of toast.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Resident Burger
Charbroiled on a toasted brioche bun with choice of patty & cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, house dressing. Served with French Fries or Green Salad.
Resident Stanley Turkey Club
Freshly sliced turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise , grilled sourdough bread. Served with French Fries or Green Salad.
Resident Larrabee Chicken Sandwich
Fire -Grilled Chicken Breast, with lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise, toasted brioche bun. Served with French Fries or Green Salad.
Resident Sierra Bonita Grilled Cheese
Toasted Texas bread, melted American cheese, sliced tomato. Served with choice of French Fries or Garden Salad.
Resident Traditional Hot Dog Dog
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Topped with relish, ketchup and mustard on a grilled hot dog bun.
Salads, Wraps & Quesadilla
Resident Chicken Ranch Wrap
Sliced grilled chicken breast, shredded lettuce with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, avocado, bacon, topped with ranch dressing. Tightly rolled in a spinach flour tortilla. Served with choice of French Fries or Garden Salad.
Resident Cheeseburger Wrap
Ground Beef, shredded lettuce with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, diced tomato, pickles, topped with 1000 dressing. Tightly rolled in a spinach flour tortilla. Served with choice of French Fries or Garden Salad.
Resident Cheese Quesadilla
A blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, shredded lettuce, diced tomato.
Resident Classic Caesar Salad
Traditional recipe with chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing. Available with Chicken or Salmon.
Resident Cobb Salad
Diced Ham & Turkey, chopped lettuce, crumble bacon, egg, blue cheese, diced tomato. Served with Ranch dressing.
Entrees
Resident Baked Salmon
Lightly seasoned Salmon Fillet baked to perfection, served with vegetable medley & Choice of Mashed Potato or Baked Potato (butter, sour cream & chives)
Resident Fire-Grilled Chicken Breast
Lightly seasoned Chicken Breast grilled to perfection, served with vegetable medley & Choice of Mashed Potato or Baked Potato (butter, sour cream & chives)
Resident Beef Steak
6 oz of Angus Fire-Grilled Sirloin Steak, cooked to order. Served with vegetable medley & Choice of Mashed Potato or Baked Potato (butter, sour cream & chives)
Resident Personal Cheese Pizza
Hand Tossed 8in pizza, topped with 3 cheese blend.
Resident Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded Eggplant, Topped with Melted mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce. Served with vegetable medley & Choice of Mashed Potato or Baked Potato (butter, sour cream & chives)
Resident Chicken Strips
Resident Chicken Pot Pie
Sides
Resident side French Fries
Resident side Baked Potato
Resident side Fresh Seasonal Fruit Cup
Resident side Sauteed Vegetables
Resident side Cottage Cheese & Peaches
Resident side of Roasted Potatoes
Resident side of Coleslaw
Resident side of Baked Beans
Resident side of Mashed Potatoes
Resident side of Potato Wedges
Resident side of Hash browns (1)
Resident Soup of The Day
Vegeterian Menu
Breakfast of the Day
Chef's Morning Creation
Belgian Waffle
Topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream, powdered sugar, syrup
Berry Bowl
Strawberries, Blackberries, Blueberries
Build Your Own Omelet
Buttermilk Pancakes
2 Fluffy buttermilk, butter, syrup
Cold Cereal
Cottage Cheese & Peaches
Cream of Wheat
French Toast
Texas bread dipped in egg wash. Topped with powdered sugar and syrup
Fresh Fruit Cup
Pineapple, Honeydew & Cantaloupe
Fruit Smoothie
Assorted fruits, blended with non-fat yogurt
Granola & Yogurt
Hot Oatmeal
Sunshine Breakfast
Toast
Orientation Selections
Orientation Chicken Tenders
Hand-breaded, golden-fried fresh chicken tenders with choice of Ranch, BBQ, Buffalo, or Honey Mustard dipping sauces. Served with your choice of side.
Orientation Burger
Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 1000 dressing, brioche bun
Orientation Chicken Caesar Salad
chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
Orientation Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 1000 dressing, brioche bun
Orientation Fried Chicken Ranch Wrap
Fried Chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, avocado, ranch dressing
Orientation Grilled Cheese
Lighty unsalted butter, american cheese, texas bread
Orientation Salmon Salad
Salmon, spring mix, cherry tomato, pecans, Italian dressing
Orientation Turkey Club Sandwich
Sliced Turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, buttered sourdough
Orientation Personal Cheese Pizza
Hand Tossed 8in pizza, topped with 3 cheese blend.
Associate Menu
Associate American Breakfast
Two eggs, choice of bacon strips, sausage links served with hash browns and choice of bread
Associate Club Sandwich
Freshly sliced turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise , grilled sourdough bread. Served with French Fries or Green Salad
Associate Burger
Charbroiled on a toasted brioche bun with choice of patty & cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, house dressing. Served with French Fries or Green Salad.
Associate Chicken Sandwich
Fire -Grilled Chicken Breast, with lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise, toasted brioche bun. Served with French Fries or Green Salad
Associate Grilled Cheese
Toasted Texas bread, melted American cheese, sliced tomato. Served with choice of French Fries or Garden Salad.
Associate American Hot Dog
100% All Beef Kosher Hot Dog. Served with mustard & ketchup
Associate Chicken Tenders
Hand-breaded, golden-fried fresh chicken tenders with choice of Ranch, BBQ, Buffalo, or Honey Mustard dipping sauces. Served with your choice of side.
Associate Fried Chicken Ranch Wrap
Fried Chicken breast, shredded lettuce with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, avocado, bacon, topped with ranch dressing. Tightly rolled in a spinach flour tortilla. Served with choice of French Fries or Garden Salad.
Associate Chicken Caesar Salad
Traditional recipe with Grilled Chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
Salads & Wraps
F&F Traditional Caesar Salad
Traditional recipe with chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing. Available with Chicken or Salmon
F&F Cobb Salad
Diced Ham & Turkey, chopped lettuce, crumble bacon, egg, blue cheese, diced tomato. Served with Ranch dressing
F&F Paradise Salad
Fresh Spring lettuce mix , with cherry tomatoes, caramelized pecans, Served with italian dressing. Available with Chicken or Salmon.
F&F Chicken Ranch Wrap
Choice of grilled chicken breast or fried chicken, shredded lettuce with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, avocado, bacon, topped with ranch dressing. Tightly rolled in a spinach flour tortilla. Served with choice of French Fries or Garden Salad
F&F Quesadilla Wrap (Vegetarian)
A blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, shredded lettuce, avocado, diced tomato. Tightly rolled in a spinach flour tortilla. Served with choice of French Fries or Garden Salad
Burgers & Sandwiches
F&F Sierra Bonita Burger
Charbroiled on a toasted brioche bun with choice of patty & cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, house dressing. Served with French Fries or Green Salad
F&F Stanley Turkey Club
Freshly sliced turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise , grilled sourdough bread. Served with French Fries or Green Salad.
F&F Larabee Chicken Sandwich
Fire -Grilled Chicken Breast, with lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise, grilled sourdough. Served with French Fries or Green Salad
F&F Double Decker Grilled Cheese
Toasted Texas bread, melted American cheese, sliced tomato. Served with choice of French Fries or Garden Salad.
Entrees
F&F Fire-Grilled Salmon
Lightly seasoned Salmon Fillet grilled to perfection, served with vegetable medley & Choice of Mashed Potato or Baked Potato (butter, sour cream & chives)
F&F Sirloin Steak
6 oz of Angus Fire-Grilled Sirloin Steak, cooked to order. Served with vegetable medley & Choice of Mashed Potato or Baked Potato (butter, sour cream & chives)
F&F Fire-Grilled Chicken Breast
Lightly seasoned Chicken Breast grilled to perfection, served with vegetable medley & Choice of Mashed Potato or Baked Potato (butter, sour cream & chives)
F&F Eggplant Parmigiana (Vegetarian)
Breaded Eggplant, Topped with Melted mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce. Served with vegetable medley & Choice of Mashed Potato or Baked Potato (butter, sour cream & chives)
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 4:45 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 4:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 4:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 4:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 4:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 4:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 4:45 pm
1156 N Gardner St, West Hollywood, CA 90046