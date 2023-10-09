FOOD

APPETIZERS

Fried Green Tomatoes (3)

$4.50

Fried Green Tomatoes (10)

$13.50

Fried Mushroom Basket

$8.95

Chicken Tenders Basket w/Fries

$10.99

Bonless Wings (10)

$10.99

SUPER SALADS

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.95

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.95

Garden Salad

$5.95

COMBOS

5 Pieces Whole Wings Combo

$16.25

7 Pieces Whole Wings Combo

$21.50

10 Pieces Whole Wings Combo

$29.00

15 Pieces Whole Wings Combo

$41.50

10 Pieces Drums & Flats Combo

$16.25

20 Pieces Drums & Flats Combo

$29.00

10 Piece Boneless Combo

$14.99

Chicken Breast Combo (Fried or Grilled)

$12.25

Regular Hamburger Combo 4 oz

$10.50

Jumbo Hamburger Combo 8 oz

$11.99

Regular Cheese Burger Combo 4 oz

$10.75

Jumbo Cheese Burger Combo 8 oz

$12.50

Turkey Cheese Burger Combo 8 oz

$12.75

Catfish Dinner (Grilled or Fried)

$16.50

Catfish Sandwich Combo

$12.99

Smoke Sausage Combo

$9.75

Fried Turkey Bologna Combo

$9.75

Cake Varieties (slices)

$5.85

SANDWICHES

Regular Hamburger 4 oz.

$6.50

Jumbo Hamburger 8 oz.

$7.99

Regular Cheese Burger 4 oz.

$6.75

Jumbo Cheese Burger 8 oz.

$8.50

Turkey Cheese Burger 8 oz.

$8.75

Fried Chicken Breast Fillet Sandwich

$8.25

Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet Sandwich

$8.25

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$9.00

Smoke Sausage w/ Slaw & Cheese

$5.75

Fried Bologna/Slaw & Cheese

$5.75

DRUMS & FLATS

10 Pieces Drums & Flats

$12.50

20 Pieces Drums & Flats

$25.00

30 Pieces Drums & Flats

$37.50

40 Pieces Drums & Flats

$50.00

50 Pieces Drums & Flats

$62.50

100 Pieces Drums & Flats

$125.00

WHOLE WINGS

5 Pieces Whole Wings

$12.50

7 Pieces Whole Wings

$17.50

10 Pieces Whole Wings

$25.00

15 Pieces Whole Wings

$37.50

20 Pieces Whole Wings

$50.00

25 Pieces Whole Wings

$62.50

30 Pieces Whole Wings

$75.00

WHOLE WING **PARTY PACKS**

50 Pieces Whole Wings

$125.00

75 Pieces Whole Wings

$187.00

100 Pieces Whole Wings

$250.00

150 Pieces Drums & Flats

$187.50

200 Pieces Drums & Flats

$250.00

250 Pieces Drums & Flats

$312.50

300 Pieces Drums & Flats

$375.00

350 Pieces Drum & Flats

$437.50

400 Pieces Drum & Flats

$500.00

450 Pieces Drum & Flats

$562.50

500 Pieces Drum & Flats

$625.00

SIDES & EXTRAS

16oz Cup of ice

$1.00

2oz Cup of Slaw

$0.75

32 oz Cup of ice

$1.50

All drums

$2.50

All Flats

$2.50

Corn Nuggets

$2.99

Lemon pepper sprinkles

$0.75

Season sprinkles

$0.75

Extra Carrots

$1.99

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Extra Flavor

$2.00

Extra Seasoning

$0.75

Family Season Fries

$6.85

Family Regular Fries

$6.50

Season Fries

$2.95

Regular fries

$2.45

Fried Okra

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Rolls

$0.75

Piece of Catfish

$5.25

Extra Celery

$1.99

Up size drink

$1.25

Hush Puppies (8pc)

$2.99

Extra Carrots and Celery Mix

$1.99

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Cake

$5.50

Whole wing

$2.50

Party wing

$1.25

Tender

$1.80

Large plate

$1.00

Small plate

$0.50

$1 Whole Wing*

$1.00

.50¢ party wing*

$0.50

KID'S MENU

Chicken Tenders (2 piece)

$8.50

Whole Wings (2 pieces)

$8.50

Wings - Drums & Flats (5 pieces)

$8.50

BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$1.75+

Diet Pepsi

$1.75+

Mountain Dew

$1.75+

Strawberry Soda

$1.75+

Sierra Mist

$1.75+

Dr. Pepper

$1.75+

Orange Soda

$1.75+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Sweet Tea

$1.99+

Fruit Punch

$1.99+

DAILY SPECIALS

Specials

6pc drums and flats special

$9.99

6pc boneless special

$9.99

3pc whole wing special

$9.99

2pc catfish special

$9.99

Reg hamburger special

$9.99

*Employee*

Meal Specials

6pc party

$4.99

6pc boneless

$4.99

3pc whole

$4.99

2pc catfish

$4.99

Reg hamburger

$4.99

6pc party (Copy)

$4.99