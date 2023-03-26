Raymee's Pizza and Deli 10 Dorn rd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

French Fries (Lg)
Buffalo Wings (6)

Food

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings (6)

$7.99

Buffalo Wings (12)

$13.99

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Hot Cherry Pepper Calamari

$12.99

Eggplant Rollatini

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Fried Ravioli

$9.99

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Fried Zucchini

$8.99

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Side Dishes

Meatballs (SD)

$6.99

Sausage (SD)

$6.99

Veggies (SD)- Broccoli

$7.99

French Fries (Sm)

$5.99

French Fries (Lg)

$7.99

Veggies (SD) Broccoli and Carrots

$7.99

Soups

Pasta Fagioli

$5.99

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.99

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Salads Small

House Salad (SM)

$6.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, olives

Caesar Romaine (SM)

$7.99

Lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing

Chef Salad (SM)

$12.99

Mixed greens, olives, tomatoes, mozzarella, ham, roasted peppers, and hard boiled eggs

Grilled Chicken Salad (SM)

$11.99

Lettuce, tomatoes roasted peppers, and grilled chicken over mixed greens

Antipasto Salad (SM)

$12.99

Sun dried tomatoes, ham, salami, provolone, olives over mixed greens

Cobb Salad (SM)

$13.99

Eggs, romaine lettuce, bacon, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado

Salad Large

House Salad (LG)

$8.99

Lettuce, tomatoes roasted peppers, and grilled chicken over mixed greens

Caesar Romaine (LG)

$9.99

Sun dried tomatoes, ham, salami, provolone, olives over mixed greens

Chef Salad (LG)

$14.99

Eggs, romaine lettuce, bacon, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado

Grilled Chicken Salad (LG)

$13.99

Sun dried tomatoes, ham, salami, provolone, olives over mixed greens

Antipasto Salad (LG)

$14.99

Eggs, romaine lettuce, bacon, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado

Cobb Salad (LG)

$15.99

Eggs, romaine lettuce, bacon, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.99

Double chocolate cake

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers & French Fries (Kids)

$8.99

Pasta (Kids)

$5.99

Cheese Ravioli (Kids)

$7.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.99

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.99

Meatball Sandwich

$8.99

Sausage and Pepper Sandwich

$9.99

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Veal Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.99

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.99

With mushrooms, onion, pepper

Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken, tomato, bacon, chipotle mayo sauce, lettuce, mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Red roasted pepper, fresh mozzarella

Chicken Cutlet Vodka Sauce Sandwich

$12.95

Eggplant parmigiana sandwiches

$9.99

Cold Sandwiches

The Fresco

$13.99

Eggplant, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, with garlic aioli

American Combo

$12.99

Roasted turkey, Ham, roasted beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Italian Combo

$12.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce tomato, italian dressing and spices

Chicken & Bacon Sandwich

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, bacon and choice of dressing

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Provolone cheese, lettuce, sun dried tomatoes, & honey mustard

Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese

Roast beef sandwich

$9.99

Ham Sandwich

$9.99

Bologna Sandwich

$9.99

Pastrami

$10.99

Wraps

Choice of Whole Wheat or White Wrap Add French Fries +$3.00

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$7.99

Turkey, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, avocado

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella, spinach, red roasted pepper, balsamic

Santa Fe

$8.99

Grilled chicken, pepper jack. hot pepper and ranch

Veggie Delight Wrap

$8.99

Balsamic glazed mushrooms, onions, sun dried tomatoes, spinach, fresh mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Pizza

Pizza

Small, 14" Pizza

$13.99

Large, 16" Pizza

$15.99

X-Large, 18" Pizza

$18.99

Sicilian Pizza

$17.99

Gluten Free 12" Pizza

$15.99

Specialty Pizza

White Pizza

$17.99

Ricotta & mozzarella

Hawaiian Pizza

$19.99

Ham & pineapple

Prosciutto Pizza

$20.99

Garlic, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, topped with thinly sliced prosciutto, oregano, and Romano cheese

Veggie Pizza

$21.99

Spinach, broccoli, onions, mushrooms

Margarita

$19.99

Fresh mozzarella & plum tomato sauce topped with basil

Salad Pizza

$19.99

Onions, lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, cheese

Penne A la Vodka Pizza

$22.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.99

Sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Chicken Francese Pizza

$25.99

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza

$21.99

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$20.99

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$21.99

Brooklyn Pizza

$21.99

Sausage, hot peppers, roasted garlic, and spices

Julies Pizza

$21.99

Chicken cutlet, spinach, and red roasted peppers

Raymee's Pizza

$22.99

Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, onions, and red roasted peppers

Combo Pizza

$25.99

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$24.99

Chicken Marsala Pizza

$25.99

Square Thin Crust Pizza

Grandma Thin Crust Pizza

$22.99

Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil

Melenzane Thin Crust Pizza

$23.99

Eggplant, Romano & mozzarella cheese, in our plum spicy tomato sauce, fresh basil, and drizzled with olive oil

The Mediterranean Thin Crust Pizza

$25.99

Garlic and olive oil crust with kalamata olives, roasted peppers, spinach, and gorgonzola cheese and drizzled with balsamic

Kristina Thin Crust Pizza

$24.99

Garlic and olive crust with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmigiana cheese and drizzled with olive oil

Spicy chicken Thin Crust Pizza

$23.99

Grilled chicken in spicy sauce, red onions, with mozzarella cheese

Stromboli, Calzones & Rolls

Toppings +$2.00 Broccoli, Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom & eggplant

Stromboli

$10.99

Provolone, ham and salami

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

with mozzarella & ricotta cheese, marinara sauce included

Chicken Roll

$8.99

Broccoli Roll

$8.99

Pepperoni Roll

$8.99

Sausage Roll

$8.99

Mushroom Roll

$8.99

Eggplant Roll

$8.99

Garlic Knots (6)

$4.75

Lunch

Pastas

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$14.99

Spaghetti with Sausage

$14.99

Penne Garlic & Oil

$13.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.99

Lasagna

$14.99

Penne Primavera

$15.99

Served in garlic and oil with snow peas, carrots, and broccoli

Penne Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Garlic & Oil

$17.99

Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

Stuffed Shells

$13.99

Baked Ziti

$14.99

Ziti with ricotta cheese and tomato sauce, topped with cheese

Tortellini Carbonara

$15.99

Cheese tortellini in a creamy Romano cheese, bacon and onions

Penne alla Vodka

$17.99

Lobster Ravioli

$16.99

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.99

Topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

Chicken Francese

$18.99

Sautéed in a lemon, buffer, white wine sauce

Chicken Florentine

$20.99

Sautéed in a lemon, butter, white wine sauce over spinach

Chicken Marsala

$18.99

Sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Piccata

$19.99

sautéed with capers in a lemon white wine sauce

Chicken Gorgonzola

$18.99

sautéed with shiitake mushrooms in gorgonzola cheese sauce

Chicken Scarpello

$20.99

sautéed in a tomato garlic chardonnay wine sauce with hot cherry peppers, mushrooms, sausage, and red roasted peppers

Veal & Eggplant

Veal Parmigiana

$19.99

Topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella

Veal Marsala

$21.99

Sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine

Veal Deluxe

$22.99

Layered with eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.99

Topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.99

Spinach. ricotta & Romano cheese stuffing baked in a marinara and mozzarella cheese

Seafood

Shrimp Marinara

$20.99

Linguine with White Clam Sauce

$18.99

Linguine with Red Clam Sauce

$18.99

Shrimp Scampi

$20.99

Sautéed with garlic, white wine butter sauce over angel hair

Shrimp & Broccoli

$21.99

In garlic and oil

Filet of Sole

$18.99

stuffed with garlic and shrimp in a white wine, lemon, and butter sauce

Dinner

Pastas

Penne A la Vodka

$19.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$16.99

Spaghetti with Sausage

$16.99

Penne Garlic & Oil

$15.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.99

Lasagna

$16.99

Penne Primavera

$17.99

Served in garlic and oil with snow peas, carrots, and broccoli

Penne Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Garlic & Oil

$19.99

Cheese Ravioli

$16.99

Stuffed Shells

$15.99

Baked Ziti

$16.99

Ziti with ricotta cheese and tomato sauce, topped with cheese

Tortellini Carbonara

$17.99

Cheese tortellini in a creamy Romano cheese, bacon and onions

Tortellini Alfredo

$16.99

Lobster Ravioli

$19.99

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.99

Topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

Chicken Francese

$20.99

Sautéed in a lemon, buffer, white wine sauce

Chicken Florentine

$22.99

Sautéed in a lemon, butter, white wine sauce over spinach

Chicken Marsala

$20.99

Sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Piccata

$21.99

sautéed with capers in a lemon white wine sauce

Chicken Gorgonzola

$20.99

sautéed with shiitake mushrooms in gorgonzola cheese sauce

Chicken Scarpello

$22.99

sautéed in a tomato garlic chardonnay wine sauce with hot cherry peppers, mushrooms, sausage, and red roasted peppers

Veal & Eggplant

Veal Parmigiana

$21.99

Topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella

Veal Marsala

$23.99

Sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine

Veal Deluxe

$24.99

Layered with eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.99

Topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella

Eggplant Rollatini

$19.99

Spinach. ricotta & Romano cheese stuffing baked in a marinara and mozzarella cheese

Seafood

Shrimp Marinara

$22.99

Linguine with White Clam Sauce

$20.99

Linguine with Red Clam Sauce

$20.99

Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Sautéed with garlic, white wine butter sauce over angel hair

Shrimp & Broccoli

$23.99

In garlic and oil

Filet of Sole

$20.99

stuffed with garlic and shrimp in a white wine, lemon, and butter sauce

Catering

Appetizers

Appetizer Combo

$59.99+

Chicken Finger, French Fries, Wings, fried ravioli

Wings

$59.99+

Fried Calamari

$59.99+

Scalloped Potatoes

$39.99+

Hot Cherry Pepper Calamari

$59.99+

Pizza Combo Rolls

$39.99+

Antipastao Platter

$49.99+

Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Platter

$59.99+

Traditional Cheese Platter

$65.99+

Swiss, Cheddar, provolone, pepper jack

Garlic Knots 1/2

$25.00

Salads

House Salad (SM)

$39.99+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, olives

Caesar Romaine (SM)

$39.99+

Lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing

Chef Salad (SM)

$49.99+

Mixed greens, olives, tomatoes, mozzarella, ham, roasted peppers, and hard boiled eggs

Grilled Chicken Salad

$59.99+

Lettuce, tomatoes roasted peppers, and grilled chicken over mixed greens

Antipasto Salad

$59.99+

Sun dried tomatoes, ham, salami, provolone, olives over mixed greens

Cobb Salad

$59.99+

Eggs, romaine lettuce, bacon, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado

Pastas

Lasagna

$59.99+

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$49.99+

Penne Bolognese

$49.99+

Penne A la Vodka

$59.99+

Stuffed Shells

$59.99+

Totretlini Alfredo

$49.99+

Lobster Ravioli

$65.99+

Baked Ziti or Ziti

$39.99+

Entrees

Eggplant Parmigiana

$54.99+

Meatballs

$39.99+

Sausage

$39.99+

Sausage & Peppers

$39.99+

Chicken Parmigiana

$59.99+

Chicken Francese

$59.99+

Chicken Marsala

$59.99+

Chicken Piccata

$59.99+

Chicken Gorgonzola

$69.99+

Chicken Scarpello

$79.99+

Chicken Florentine

$69.99+

Sandwiches

Italian Cold Cut Hero

$59.99+

Ham, pepperoni, salami, bologna, provolne & mozzarella

American Cold Cut Hero

$59.99+

Ham, turkey, roasted beef, American & provolone

Beverage

2 Liter

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.25

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.25

2 Liter Sunkist

$3.25

2 Liter Ginger Ale

$3.25

20 OZ

20oz Pepsi

$2.08

20oz Cherry Pepsi

$2.08

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.08

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.08

20oz Sunkist

$2.08

20oz Sunkist Zero

$2.08

20oz Brisk

$2.08

20oz Root Beer

$2.08

20oz Cream Soda

$2.08

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.08

20oz Seltzer

$2.08

20oz Seltzer Black Cherry

$2.08

20oz Seltzer Lemon Lime

$2.08

20oz Water

$2.00

Pure Leaf Honey Green

$2.17

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$2.17

Pure Leaf Peach

$2.17

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$2.17

Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.17

Bottle Yoohoo

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.17

Orange Juice

$2.17

Can

Can Sunkist

$1.25

Can Ginger Ale

$1.25

Can Pepsi

$1.25

Can YooHoo

$1.50

Can Brisk Iced Tea

$1.25

COUPONS

2 Large Pies, Mozzarella Sticks, Garlic Knots, Large Salad

$36.95

Large Pizza, Chicken Parm Dinner, Side Pasta, Salad, Bread

$32.95

2 Hot/Cold Sandwiches and a 2 Liter

$24.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10 Dorn rd, Lagrangeville, NY 12540

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

