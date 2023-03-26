Raymee's Pizza and Deli 10 Dorn rd

- Home
Popular Items
Food
Appetizers
Side Dishes
Salads Small
House Salad (SM)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, olives
Caesar Romaine (SM)
Lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing
Chef Salad (SM)
Mixed greens, olives, tomatoes, mozzarella, ham, roasted peppers, and hard boiled eggs
Grilled Chicken Salad (SM)
Lettuce, tomatoes roasted peppers, and grilled chicken over mixed greens
Antipasto Salad (SM)
Sun dried tomatoes, ham, salami, provolone, olives over mixed greens
Cobb Salad (SM)
Eggs, romaine lettuce, bacon, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado
Salad Large
House Salad (LG)
Lettuce, tomatoes roasted peppers, and grilled chicken over mixed greens
Caesar Romaine (LG)
Sun dried tomatoes, ham, salami, provolone, olives over mixed greens
Chef Salad (LG)
Eggs, romaine lettuce, bacon, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado
Grilled Chicken Salad (LG)
Sun dried tomatoes, ham, salami, provolone, olives over mixed greens
Antipasto Salad (LG)
Eggs, romaine lettuce, bacon, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado
Cobb Salad (LG)
Eggs, romaine lettuce, bacon, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado
Sandwiches & Wraps
Hot Sandwiches
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
Meatball Sandwich
Sausage and Pepper Sandwich
Pepper & Egg Sandwich
Veal Parmigiana Sandwich
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
With mushrooms, onion, pepper
Chicken Chipotle Sandwich
Grilled chicken, tomato, bacon, chipotle mayo sauce, lettuce, mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Red roasted pepper, fresh mozzarella
Chicken Cutlet Vodka Sauce Sandwich
Eggplant parmigiana sandwiches
Cold Sandwiches
The Fresco
Eggplant, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, with garlic aioli
American Combo
Roasted turkey, Ham, roasted beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Italian Combo
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce tomato, italian dressing and spices
Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, bacon and choice of dressing
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Provolone cheese, lettuce, sun dried tomatoes, & honey mustard
Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese
Roast beef sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Bologna Sandwich
Pastrami
Wraps
Turkey Avocado Wrap
Turkey, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, avocado
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Fresh mozzarella, spinach, red roasted pepper, balsamic
Santa Fe
Grilled chicken, pepper jack. hot pepper and ranch
Veggie Delight Wrap
Balsamic glazed mushrooms, onions, sun dried tomatoes, spinach, fresh mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Pizza
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
White Pizza
Ricotta & mozzarella
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham & pineapple
Prosciutto Pizza
Garlic, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, topped with thinly sliced prosciutto, oregano, and Romano cheese
Veggie Pizza
Spinach, broccoli, onions, mushrooms
Margarita
Fresh mozzarella & plum tomato sauce topped with basil
Salad Pizza
Onions, lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, cheese
Penne A la Vodka Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken Francese Pizza
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Brooklyn Pizza
Sausage, hot peppers, roasted garlic, and spices
Julies Pizza
Chicken cutlet, spinach, and red roasted peppers
Raymee's Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, onions, and red roasted peppers
Combo Pizza
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
Chicken Marsala Pizza
Square Thin Crust Pizza
Grandma Thin Crust Pizza
Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil
Melenzane Thin Crust Pizza
Eggplant, Romano & mozzarella cheese, in our plum spicy tomato sauce, fresh basil, and drizzled with olive oil
The Mediterranean Thin Crust Pizza
Garlic and olive oil crust with kalamata olives, roasted peppers, spinach, and gorgonzola cheese and drizzled with balsamic
Kristina Thin Crust Pizza
Garlic and olive crust with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmigiana cheese and drizzled with olive oil
Spicy chicken Thin Crust Pizza
Grilled chicken in spicy sauce, red onions, with mozzarella cheese
Stromboli, Calzones & Rolls
Lunch
Pastas
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti with Sausage
Penne Garlic & Oil
Fettuccini Alfredo
Lasagna
Penne Primavera
Served in garlic and oil with snow peas, carrots, and broccoli
Penne Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Garlic & Oil
Cheese Ravioli
Stuffed Shells
Baked Ziti
Ziti with ricotta cheese and tomato sauce, topped with cheese
Tortellini Carbonara
Cheese tortellini in a creamy Romano cheese, bacon and onions
Penne alla Vodka
Lobster Ravioli
Chicken
Chicken Parmigiana
Topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
Chicken Francese
Sautéed in a lemon, buffer, white wine sauce
Chicken Florentine
Sautéed in a lemon, butter, white wine sauce over spinach
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
Chicken Piccata
sautéed with capers in a lemon white wine sauce
Chicken Gorgonzola
sautéed with shiitake mushrooms in gorgonzola cheese sauce
Chicken Scarpello
sautéed in a tomato garlic chardonnay wine sauce with hot cherry peppers, mushrooms, sausage, and red roasted peppers
Veal & Eggplant
Veal Parmigiana
Topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella
Veal Marsala
Sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine
Veal Deluxe
Layered with eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella
Eggplant Parmigiana
Topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella
Eggplant Rollatini
Spinach. ricotta & Romano cheese stuffing baked in a marinara and mozzarella cheese
Seafood
Shrimp Marinara
Linguine with White Clam Sauce
Linguine with Red Clam Sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed with garlic, white wine butter sauce over angel hair
Shrimp & Broccoli
In garlic and oil
Filet of Sole
stuffed with garlic and shrimp in a white wine, lemon, and butter sauce
Dinner
Pastas
Penne A la Vodka
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti with Sausage
Penne Garlic & Oil
Fettuccini Alfredo
Lasagna
Penne Primavera
Served in garlic and oil with snow peas, carrots, and broccoli
Penne Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Garlic & Oil
Cheese Ravioli
Stuffed Shells
Baked Ziti
Ziti with ricotta cheese and tomato sauce, topped with cheese
Tortellini Carbonara
Cheese tortellini in a creamy Romano cheese, bacon and onions
Tortellini Alfredo
Lobster Ravioli
Chicken
Chicken Parmigiana
Topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
Chicken Francese
Sautéed in a lemon, buffer, white wine sauce
Chicken Florentine
Sautéed in a lemon, butter, white wine sauce over spinach
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
Chicken Piccata
sautéed with capers in a lemon white wine sauce
Chicken Gorgonzola
sautéed with shiitake mushrooms in gorgonzola cheese sauce
Chicken Scarpello
sautéed in a tomato garlic chardonnay wine sauce with hot cherry peppers, mushrooms, sausage, and red roasted peppers
Veal & Eggplant
Veal Parmigiana
Topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella
Veal Marsala
Sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine
Veal Deluxe
Layered with eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella
Eggplant Parmigiana
Topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella
Eggplant Rollatini
Spinach. ricotta & Romano cheese stuffing baked in a marinara and mozzarella cheese
Seafood
Shrimp Marinara
Linguine with White Clam Sauce
Linguine with Red Clam Sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed with garlic, white wine butter sauce over angel hair
Shrimp & Broccoli
In garlic and oil
Filet of Sole
stuffed with garlic and shrimp in a white wine, lemon, and butter sauce
Catering
Appetizers
Appetizer Combo
Chicken Finger, French Fries, Wings, fried ravioli
Wings
Fried Calamari
Scalloped Potatoes
Hot Cherry Pepper Calamari
Pizza Combo Rolls
Antipastao Platter
Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Platter
Traditional Cheese Platter
Swiss, Cheddar, provolone, pepper jack
Garlic Knots 1/2
Salads
House Salad (SM)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, olives
Caesar Romaine (SM)
Lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing
Chef Salad (SM)
Mixed greens, olives, tomatoes, mozzarella, ham, roasted peppers, and hard boiled eggs
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes roasted peppers, and grilled chicken over mixed greens
Antipasto Salad
Sun dried tomatoes, ham, salami, provolone, olives over mixed greens
Cobb Salad
Eggs, romaine lettuce, bacon, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado
Pastas
Entrees
Sandwiches
Beverage
20 OZ
20oz Pepsi
20oz Cherry Pepsi
20oz Diet Pepsi
20oz Mountain Dew
20oz Sunkist
20oz Sunkist Zero
20oz Brisk
20oz Root Beer
20oz Cream Soda
20oz Ginger Ale
20oz Seltzer
20oz Seltzer Black Cherry
20oz Seltzer Lemon Lime
20oz Water
Pure Leaf Honey Green
Pure Leaf Unsweetened
Pure Leaf Peach
Pure Leaf Raspberry
Pure Leaf Lemon
Bottle Yoohoo
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
