Appetizers
Appetizer
- Ahi Tuna Poke$15.99
Fresh-cut pieces of tuna served with vegetables in a soy sesame dressing
- Avocado Bomb$9.99
Half avocado filled with your choice of Spicy Crab or Spicy Tuna, Crunch, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
- Chicken Lemongrass Gyoza$8.99
Lemongrass seasoned chicken with dipping sauce
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$8.99
Chicken, scallion, onion, and ginger wrapped in lettuce
- Crab Rangoon$8.99Out of stock
- Edamame$6.99
Steamed Soybeans (spicy available upon request)
- Jumbo Chicken Wings$10.99
Roasted breaded and fried wings in your choice of sweet Rayoka or spicy and sweet chili sauce.
- Pork Belly Yakitori$8.99
Grilled Pork Belly with Rayoka (sweet) glaze
- Rayoka Wontons$8.99Out of stock
Fried Wontons filled with ground beef and vegetables. Served with a spicy sweet dipping sauce.
- Shrimp Tempura$12.99
Crispy shrimp and vegetable blend with tempura dipping sauce
- Spring Roll$6.99
Vegetable Spring Rolls (3) served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce
- Steak Tataki$15.99
Dry-rubbed, seared steak with creamy mushroom sauce
- Tuna Tataki$15.99
Seared Tuna over mixed greens and avocado in a soy-sesame dressing
- Vegetable Tempura$9.99
Crispy vegetable blend with tempura dipping sauce
- Wonton Chicken$8.99
Shredded chicken and vegetable served in a fried wonton shell, topped with wasabi mayo.
Kitchen
Kitchen Dinner
- Chicken Katsu$24.99
Breaded Chicken, deep-fried until golden brown
- Japanese Chicken Curry$24.99
A sweeter and slightly spicy golden curry with vegetables served over rice (spicer upon request)
- Steak Entree$27.99
Served with hibachi vegetables and creamy mushroom sauce
- Teriyaki
Teriyaki style served with hibachi vegetables
Junior & Miscellaneous Hibachi Kitchen
Chicken Hibachi Kitchen
Steak Hibachi Kitchen
- 8 oz New York Strip Steak Dinner Kitchen$27.99
- 8oz Filet Mignon Dinner Kitchen$36.99
- Steak & Chicken Dinner Kitchen$28.99
- Steak & Shrimp Dinner Kitchen$32.99
- Steak & Scallop Dinner Kitchen$35.99
- Steak & Tuna Dinner Kitchen$30.99
- Steak & Salmon Dinner Kitchen$31.99
- Steak & Lobster Dinner Kitchen$47.99
- Filet Mignon & Shrimp Dinner Kitchen$36.99
- Filet Mignon & Salmon Dinner Kitchen$39.99
- Filet Mignon & Scallop Dinner Kitchen$40.99
- Filet Mignon & Tuna Dinner Kitchen$38.99
- Filet Mignon & Lobster Dinner Kitchen$55.99
- Filet Mignon 16 oz Dinner Kitchen$58.99
- Filet Mignon & Chicken Dinner Kitchen$34.99
- 16 oz New York Strip Steak Dinner Kitchen$43.99
Shrimp Hibachi Kitchen
Salmon Hibachi Kitchen
Scallop Hibachi Kitchen
Tuna Hibachi Kitchen
Sushi
Traditional Sushi Rolls
- Alaskan Roll$9.99
- Avocado Roll$4.99
Makizushi Roll (Seaweed on the outside)
- Boston Roll$8.99
- California Roll$6.99
- Cucumber and Avocado Roll$5.99
- Cucumber Roll$4.99
Makizushi Roll (Seaweed on the outside)
- Eel Avocado Cucumber & Eel Sauce$7.99
- Eel Roll$6.99
- Eel, Avocado Roll$7.99
- Futomaki Roll$9.99
- Hollywood Roll$8.99
- Philly Roll$8.99
- Salmon Roll$6.99
Makizushi Roll (Seaweed on the outside)
- Salmon Skin Roll$6.99
- Shitake Roll$4.99
Makizushi Roll (Seaweed on the outside)
- Spicy Crab Roll$6.99
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.99
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.99
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$8.99
- Sweet Potato Roll$8.99
- Tuna Roll$6.99
Makizushi Roll (Seaweed on the outside)
- Veggie Roll$8.99
- White Tuna Roll$6.99
Makizushi Roll (Seaweed on the outside)
- Yellowtail and Scallion Roll$7.99
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.99
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado and eel sauce
Tempura Fried Roll
- Fireball Roll$13.99
Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, lightly fried and topped with baked crab, topped with eel, spicy mayo and wasabi mayo sauce
- Rangoon$12.99
Spicy Crab, crab stick, Cream Cheese topped with Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce
- Super Crunch$13.99
Cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, and flash fried white fish, topped with scallions, masago, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, and eel sauce
- Yum Yum$14.99
Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, lightly fried and topped with baked crab, topped with eel, spicy mayo and wasabi mayo sauce
Specialty Roll
- Baked Alaska$13.99
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, baked salmon, topped with spicy mayo and red tobiko
- Blue Crab Roll$16.99
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, avocado, and cream cheese, wrapped in soy paper, topped with blue crab, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Crazy Spider$14.99
Soft.shell crab, avocado, cucumber and topped with spicy crab mix and spicy mayo and wasabi mayo, and eel sauce
- Crunchy Crab$14.99
Spicy Crab, tempura crunch, topped with eel, avocado and red tobiko.
- Dragon Roll$13.99
Tempura shrimp, crab stick, eel, avocado, and topped with eel sauce
- Fancy Rainbow$17.99
Tuna, salmon, and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, yellowtail, avocado, and topped with masago, wasabi and spicy mayo sauce.
- Island Vacation$16.99
Tuna, pineapple, cream cheese in soy paper, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, honey-wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, and tempura crunch.
- Lobster Roll$26.99
- Mount Olympus$16.99
Tempura Crab Stick, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with blue crab, avocado, Fried shredded crab, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, eel sauce and masago.
- Pervy Sage Roll$13.99
Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna and salmon, spicy mayo and wasabi mayo, and eel sauce
- Pink Dragon$13.99
Seared tuna, avocado, and cucumber, topped with spicy crab, spicy mayo and wasabi mayo, and eel sauce
- Rainbow$14.99
California roll with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado
- Rayoka Roll$15.99
Blue crab meat, avocado, jalapeño, topped with baked salmon, eel & spicy mayo and honey-wasabi mayo sauce.
- Recess Roll$10.99
Tamago, cream cheese, crabstick topped with eel sauce
- Red Dragon Roll$13.99
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura crunch.
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.99
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado and eel sauce
- Special Roll$14.99
Chef Choice
- Special Roll Deluxe$19.99
Chef Choice
- Speckled Dragon Roll$13.99
Shrimp Tempura, cucumber and topped with Spicy Tuna, crab stick, spicy mayo, black tobiko
- Striped Dragon Roll$12.99
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, crab stick, and topped with spicy mayo and crunch
- The Blue Avocado$16.99
Crab stick, cucumber, tempura crunch in soy paper, and topped with blue crab, avocado, eel sauce and red tobiko.
- Tuna Trio$15.99
Yellowtail, White Tuna, and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, avocado and wasabi.
- West Coast Tuna$13.99
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber and topped with spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo and tempura crunch.
- Young Sailor Roll$12.99
Fried crab stick, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura crunch
Nigiri/Sashimi and Boats
- Nigiri
Nigiri (small ball of rice smeared with wasabi sauce and topped with raw fish or seafood)
- Sashimi
Fresh raw fish sliced into this pieces (no rice)
- Nigiri Samplings$23.99
Seven pieces, Chef's choice
- Sashimi Samplings$27.99
Nine pieces, Chef's choice
- Little Boat$67.99
Six pieces of sashimi, eight pieces of nigiri, and two chef choice special rolls. Choice of Seaweed or Kani Su Salad
- Sushi Boat #1$125.99
Twelve pieces of sashimi, twelve pieces of nigiri, three chef choice special rolls. Choice of Seaweed of Kani Su salad
- Sushi Boat #2$155.99
Fifteen pieces of sashimi, fifteen pieces of nigiri, with four chef choice special rolls, and tuna tataki. Choice of seaweed or Kani Su salad.
- Sushi Raft$37.99
Choice of one specialty roll, 2 Nigiri and 2 Sashimi
Sushi Dinner Entree
- Chirashi Sushi$33.99
Assorted sashimi served over rice
- Hand Roll Dinner$29.99
Two Chef’s selection hand rolls, four pieces of nigiri and three pieces of sashimi from Chef’s selection. Choice of Seaweed or Kani Su salad.
- Nigiri Deluxe Entree$32.99
Nine pieces of nigiri from Chef's selection and a California Roll
- Rayoka Poke Dinner$19.99
Choice of two fish (Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, White Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Tako Ebi) and assorted vegetables over sushi rice.
- Sashimi Deluxe Entree$42.99
Fifteen pieces of sashimi from Chef's selection
- Sushi & Sashimi Dinner Combo$57.99
(Not on Current Menu)
- Akang Roll$15.99
Ebi, cucumber, avocado, spicy tuna, and cream cheese, wrapped in soy paper, topped with crab meat and masago
- Atkin Roll$17.99
Tuna, salmon, white tuna, yellowtail, crab, cucumber, avocado and masago wrapped in rice paper
- Boston Roll$9.99
Ebi, cucumber, lettuce, and avocado topped with spicy mayo
- Central Avenue Roll$16.99
- Creepy Roll$14.99
- Hurricane Roll$19.99
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel, mango, crab meat topped with seared tuna and masago
- Kurama Roll$14.99
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus, topped with avocado and yellowtail
- Little Rainbow$13.99
- Maumee Roll$15.99
Tempura shrimp, avocado, topped w/tuna, white tuna, and yellowtail
- Michelle's Roll$17.99
- Minato Roll$14.99
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with white tuna
- Naruto Roll$15.99
Spicy tuna, crunchiness, topped with baked salmon
- Raiden's Roll$16.99
- SBC Roll$15.99
- Sea & Sea Roll$18.99
- Sunny Roll$14.99
Tuna, crab, cucumber, avocado, masago, and cream cheese wrapped in soy paper
- The Glass City Roll$15.99
- Tokyo Roll$15.99
Soups/Salads/Sides
Soup and Salad
Sides
- Side of Steam Rice$4.00
- Side of Fried Rice$6.00
- Side of Noodles$6.00
- Side of Steam Rice Hibachi$4.00
- Side of Fried Rice Hibachi$6.00
- Side of Noodles Hibachi$6.00
- Side of Spicy Mayo$1.00
- Side of Eel Sauce$1.00
- Side of Gyoza Sauce$1.00
- Side of Ginger Sauce$1.00
- Side of Yum Yum Sauce$1.00
- Side of Garlic Butter$1.00
- Side of Ginger Dressing$1.00
- Side of Soy Sauce
- Side of Low Sodium Soy Sauce
- Side of Wasabi$1.00
- Side of Ginger$1.00
- Side of Mushroom sauce$5.00
- Side of Chicken$8.00
- Side of Filet Mignon (4 0z)$16.00
- Side of Lobster Tail$20.00
- Side of Salmon$11.00
- Size of Scallops$13.00
- Side of Shrimp$8.00
- Side of Steak$10.00
- Side of Tuna$10.00
- Side of Tofu$4.00
- Side of Hibachi Vegetable$4.00
