American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Rays Boathouse, Cafe & Catering

5,410 Reviews

$$

6049 Seaview Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Brandied Cherries, House-made (10oz)
Barrel Aged Brooklyn (32 oz., serves 11 drinks)
Rays Old Forrester Bourbon Single Barrel

Rays Old Forrester Bourbon Single Barrel

Rays Old Forrester Bourbon Single Barrel

$75.00

Our team personally selected 1 entire barrel of Old Forrester Bourbon. You can't get this anywhere else!. At 100 proof, this whiskey in incredibly balanced. Honey nut cheerios meets dusty graham crackers with a touch dark cherry syrup. Hope you all enjoy!

Red Blend - Ray's Red from L’Ecole N°41

Red Blend - Ray's Red from L’Ecole N°41

$35.00

A blend dominated by Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, made exclusively for Ray's by the famed team at L'Ecole No 41!

Chardonnay - Ray's L’Ecole N°41

Chardonnay - Ray's L’Ecole N°41

$30.00

Made exclusively for Ray's by the famed team at L'Ecole No 41! A perfect balance of well integrated oak and stunning Washington fruit.

Rays Signature bottling 3 pack!

Rays Signature bottling 3 pack!

$130.00

Try 1 bottle each of our signature Chardonnay and red blend, made just for us by L'Ecole No 41 Winery, and 1 bottle of Ray's exclusive Old Forrester single barrel bourbon!

Barrel Aged Brooklyn (32 oz., serves 11 drinks)

Barrel Aged Brooklyn (32 oz., serves 11 drinks)

$60.00

Buffalo Trace, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, Dolin dry vermouth, Amaro Ramazzotti. Aged onsite in small American Oak Barrels. Add on House-made Brandied Cherries (10oz) to complete your kit !

Barrel Aged Negroni (32 oz., serves 11 drinks)

Barrel Aged Negroni (32 oz., serves 11 drinks)

$60.00

Hendricks Gin, Carpano Antica formula vermouth, Dolin rouge vermouth, Campari Aged onsite in small American oak barrels

Barrel Aged Vieux Carré (cocktail kit, serves 16 drinks)

Barrel Aged Vieux Carré (cocktail kit, serves 16 drinks)

$60.00

Sazerac 6yr Rye, Martell VSOP Cognac, Dolin rouge, Benedictine, orange and Peychaud’s bitters, aged on-site in American oak barrels. 1 liter.

Brandied Cherries, House-made (10oz)

Brandied Cherries, House-made (10oz)

$14.00

Toschi cherries steeped in toasted fall spice and brandy.

Cava - Torre Oria Brut

Cava - Torre Oria Brut

$20.00

Delicious bubble from Spain!

Sauvignon Blanc - Peter Yealands

Sauvignon Blanc - Peter Yealands

$20.00

Classic New Zealand Sauv Blanc: Grapefruit, kiwi, cut grass, bell pepper and zippy acidity.

Cabernet Sauvignon - Kiona Vineyards

Cabernet Sauvignon - Kiona Vineyards

$25.00

Red Mountain! One of the best areas in Washington for Cabernet and here is the reason why.

Pinot Noir - Willamette Valley Vintners 'Founders Reserve'

Pinot Noir - Willamette Valley Vintners 'Founders Reserve'

$35.00

Having Turkey this holiday season? Drink this with it! Or drink this with anything. It's delicious.

Bollinger Brut Special Cuvee Champagne

Bollinger Brut Special Cuvee Champagne

$75.00

60% Pinot Noir, 25% Chardonnay, 15% Meunier sourced from more than 300 crus, including 85% grands and premiers crus; 15% fermented in old oak barrels. The complexity and richness of Special Cuvée is unparalleled among the entry non-vintage blends of every Champagne house, short of ascending to the mesosphere of Krug. Its grand recipe explains why, built on incredible depth of 50%-60% reserves. Triumphant complexity is a given at Bollinger, but it’s the dynamic freshness and vitality that really set it apart as one of the most affordable Champagne benchmarks.

Leonetti Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

Leonetti Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

$135.00

Penetratingly dark. Exhibiting a wonderfully complex nose of dried rosemary, sage, and lavender with subtle aromas of coffee and toffee. Remarkably refined with fantastic secondary notes – unusual in a wine this young. Delicious plum and blackberry saturate the palate and lead to a long and lush finish with soft tannins – truly emblematic of the delightful 2016 vintage.

Delille Grand Ciel Cabenet Sauvignon 2015

Delille Grand Ciel Cabenet Sauvignon 2015

$195.00

The 2015 Grand Ciel Cabernet Sauvignon epitomizes the elegance of our estate vineyard while showcasing the power of Red Mountain and the vintage. Cabernet aromas of black currant and blackberry accompany the AVA’s typical bouquet of floral herb, dried earth and malt. Powerfully built, the wine has an awesome presence that makes way for bright fruit, cedar shavings and cassis.

Sea Smoke 'Ten' Pinot Noir 2019

Sea Smoke 'Ten' Pinot Noir 2019

$130.00

From Santa Rita Hills in Santa Barbara, CA: Candied cherry and darker berry aromas meet with star anise, crumple purple flowers and crushed slate on the intoxicating nose of this bottling from the estate biodynamically farmed monopole vineyard. Intense acidity and lavish tannins make for a simultaneously bright and rich expression on the palate, where black cherry and black raspberry are lofted by cardamom and mace.

Chateau Montelena Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

Chateau Montelena Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$225.00

From the famed estate and with age! Choose between 2 library releases or try a side by side of stunning Napa Cabs.

Gaja Barbaresco 2013

Gaja Barbaresco 2013

$215.00

One of top producers in all of Italy, The Gaja 2013 Barbaresco is a toned and elegant wine with a very impactful and focused bouquet. Dark fruit nuances segue seamlessly to spice, grilled herb, tar, licorice and leather. In keeping with that trademark Gaja touch, those transitions feel polished, long and smooth. The pleasure factor is high on this wine, thanks to the robust concentration it offers and the beautifully velvety nature of its texture.

Washington Wine is Delicious Pack

Washington Wine is Delicious Pack

$125.00

Go WA wine! Our wine guy Chip picked some his favorites and put them all together for you! 1 bottle each of: **Treveri Blanc de Blancs Sparkling Wine **àMaurice Viognier **Hedges Syrah **Sleight of Hand 'Illusionist" Cabernet Sauvignon.

Legends of Oregon Pinot Noir

Legends of Oregon Pinot Noir

$145.00

Burgundy, schmurgundy. Oregon is THE place for Pinot Noir. Try 1 bottle each from these legendary producers: **Rex Hill **The Eyrie Vineyard **, Brickhouse 'Les Dijonaise'

Long Shadows Flight

Long Shadows Flight

$235.00

From WA wine visionary Allen Shoup, the Long Shadows project continues to produces some of the most highly regarded wines in WA state. Try bottle each of: **Cymbal Sauvignon Blanc **Dance Chardonnay ** Sequel Syrah ** Pedestal Merlot

100 point flight

100 point flight

$750.00

Like big wine scores? Each of these wines have scored 100 points in at least one major wine publication. A treasure for the avid collector! **Aubert Lauren Vineyard Chardonnay Sonoma Coast, CA 2016 ** Ramey Roccioli Vineyard Chardonnay Russian River Valley, CA 2018 **Spotteswoode Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Napa, CA 2018 ** Vérité 'Le Désir' (Cabernet Franc) Sonoma County, CA 2005

check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Locally owned, passionately driven. Ray's seafood restaurant in Seattle serves the freshest seafood prepared with classic technique and global inspiration. Situated on the shores of Ballard overlooking Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains, Ray's iconic seafood restaurant and bar believes in offering sea to plate fare while supporting sustainability and our local hard-working fishermen and purveyors!

6049 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107

Directions

Ray's Boathouse image
Ray's Boathouse image
Ray's Boathouse image

