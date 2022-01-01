Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

6-02 Berdan Ave

Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Pie
Personal Pie
Grandma Pie

Appetizers

Mussels Appetizer

$11.95Out of stock

Sweet Prince Edward Island mussels served in your choice of sauce

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Served with side of marinara sauce

Buffalo Wings

$11.95

Served with celery, carrots and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing

BBQ Wings

$11.95

Honey BBQ Wings

$11.95

Mozzarella Stix

$8.95

Served with side of marinara sauce

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Served with side of honey mustard

Chicken Tenders /Fries

$11.95

Served with side of honey mustard

Eggplant Rollantini APP

$8.95

Stuffed with ricotta cheese. Served in marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Fried Ravioli

$9.95

Served with side of marinara sauce

Rice Ball

$6.95

Served with side of marinara sauce

Baked Clams

$12.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

Served with side of marinara sauce

Sampler Special

$14.95

Buffalo Wings, Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Tenders and Fried Ravioli. Served with side of marinara sauce and honey mustard.

Coconut Shrimp

$9.95

Soups

Chicken Soup

$5.95

Escarole Bean

$5.95

Pasta Fagioli

$5.95

Tortellini In Brodo

$5.95

Salads

Sm Tossed Salad

$6.95

Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread

Lg Tossed Salad

$8.95

Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread

Sm Caesar salad

$7.95

Served with caesar dressing and a piece of bread

Lg Caesar salad

$9.95

Served with caesar dressing and a piece of bread

Sm Antipasto

$10.95

Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread

Lg Antipasto

$12.95

Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread

Sm Chef Salad

$11.95

Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread

Lg Chef Salad

$13.92

Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread

Sm Tri-Color Salad

$8.95

Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread

Lg Tri-Color

$10.95

Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread

Sm Caprese Salad

$9.95

Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread

Lg Caprese Salad

$11.95

Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread

Sm Porto Salad

$9.95

Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread

Lg Porto Salad

$11.95

Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread

Sm Avocado Salad

$10.95

Please note: Served with grilled chicken! Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread.

Lg Avocado Salad

$13.95

Please note: Served with grilled chicken! Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread.

Sm Ray's Salad

$10.95

Please note: Served with grilled chicken! Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread.

Lg Ray's Salad

$12.95

Please note: Served with grilled chicken! Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread.

Sm Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.95

Served with bleu cheese dressing and a piece of bread

Lg Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Served with bleu cheese dressing and a piece of bread

Sm Tuna Salad

$9.95

Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread

Lg Tuna Salad

$11.95

Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread

Pasta

Spaghetti

$8.95

Penne

$8.95

Linguini

$8.95

Cappellini

$8.95

Tortollini

$9.95

Fettuccini

$9.95

Rigatoni

$9.95

Pasta Specialties

All Pasta Specialties served with a side salad

Cavatelli Shrimp & Broccoli Rabe

$17.95

Penne Vodka

$12.95

Stuffed Rigatoni Bolognese

$13.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.95

Penne Sofia

$16.95

Farfalle Primavera

$13.95

Linguini Carbonara

$13.95

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$15.95

Penne Arribiata

$12.95

Penne Sausage Arribiata

$15.95

Farfalle with Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$15.95

Cavatelli Chicken & Broccoli

$16.95

Sunday Gravy

$18.95

Eggplant Lasagna

$14.95

Chicken Lasagna

$15.95

Lobster Ravioli

$15.95

Cavatelli Chick Broccoli Garlic Oil

$16.95

Old Italian Baked Favorites

Served with a piece of bread

Stuffed Shells

$11.95

Manicotti

$11.95

Cheese Ravioli

$11.95

Baked Ziti

$11.95

Meat Lasagna

$12.95

Vegetables

Broccoli Garlic & Oil

$6.95

Broccoli Rabe-Garlic & Oil

$8.95

Escarole Garlic & Oil

$7.95

Broccoli-Rabe w/ Sausage Garlic & Oil

$10.95

Broccoli-Rabe w/ Shrimp Garlic & Oil

$11.95

Side Mixed Vegetables

$5.95

Side Dishes

Fries

$3.25

Side Meat Balls

$6.95

Side Sausage

$6.95

Side Penne

$5.95

Side Spaghetti

$5.95

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.95

Cheesecake

$4.95

Tiramisu

$4.95

Tatrufo

$5.95

Zeppoli

$0.75

Chicken Entrees

All Entrees with side salad and side of vegetables *PLEASE NOTE: All entrees served with pasta, are not served with vegetables*

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.95

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.95

Chicken Francese

$17.95

Chicken Marsala

$17.95

Chicken Portobello

$17.95

Chicken Piccata

$17.95

Chicken Saltimboca

$18.95

Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

Eggplant Entrees

All Entrees with side salad and side of vegetables *PLEASE NOTE: All entrees served with pasta, are not served with vegetables*

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

Eggplant Rollantini

$16.95

Veal Entrees

All Entrees with side salad and side of vegetables *PLEASE NOTE: All entrees served with pasta, are not served with vegetables*

Veal Parmigiana

$18.45

Veal Francese

$18.45

Veal Piccatta

$18.45

Veal Marsala

$18.45

Veal Milanese

$18.45

Veal Pizzaiola

$18.45

Fish/Seafood Entrees

All Entrees with side salad and side of vegetables *PLEASE NOTE: All entrees served with pasta, are not served with vegetables*

Calamari Marinara

$16.95

Shrimp Marinara

$18.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$18.95

Shrimp Francese

$18.95

Shrimp Scampi

$18.95

Zuppa Di Pesce

$22.95

Sole Livornese

$18.95Out of stock

Sole Piccatta

$18.95Out of stock

Sole Francese

$18.95Out of stock

Grilled Salmon Veggies

$23.95

Broiled Bronzini

$23.95

Hot Heroes

Chicken Parm H

$10.75

Chicken Parm VODKA H

$11.75

Eggplant Parm H

$9.75

Meatball Parmigiana H

$9.75

Veal Parm H

$10.95

Sausage Parm H

$9.75

Sausage Peppers & Onions H

$9.75

Gr Chicken & Broccoli-Rabe H

$11.45

Br Chicken Melted Provolone H

$10.75

Crispy Chicken Portobello H

$11.45

Cheesesteak H

$10.75

Peppers & Egg H

$9.75

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$10.75Out of stock

Cold Heroes

Combo H

$9.25

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozz Basil H

$10.75

Turkey Breast H

$9.25

Breaded Chicken H

$9.25

Gr Chicken H

$9.25

Gr Chicken Arugula H

$9.25

Tuna Melt H

$10.25

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.25

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.25

Veggie Wrap

$10.25

Turkey Wrap

$10.25

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.25

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.25

Chicken Vodka Wrap

$10.25

Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.25

Chicken Parm Wrap

$10.25

Eggplant Parm Wrap

$10.25

Tuna Wrap

$10.25

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.25

Egg Bacon & Ham Wrap

$10.25

Egg & Spinach Wrap

$10.25

Egg, Potato & Bacon Wrap

$10.25

Paninis

The Italiano Panini

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Panini

$10.25

The Venitian Panini

$10.25

Gr Portobello Panini

$10.25

Gr Caprese Panini

$10.25

Turkey Panini

$10.25

Rib Eye Panini

$10.25

Breaded Chicken & Eggplant Paninini

$11.45

Pizza

Please select toppings from menu.

Lg Pie

$15.99

Personal Pie

$10.95

Personal Gluten Free Pie

$14.95

Specialty Pies

Grandma Pie

$20.95

Margherita Pie

$20.95

Sicilian Pie

$21.25

Grandma Vodka Pie

$23.95

GRANDPA Pie

$24.45

White pizza

$18.45

Salad Supreme Pie

$17.95

Caprese Pie

$20.95

Vegetarian Pie

$20.95

Meatlovers Pie

$21.95

Ray's Special Pie

$21.95

Penne Vodka Pie

$20.95

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$21.25

BBQ Chicken Pie

$21.25

Eggplant Rollantini Pie

$20.95

Chicken Ranch Pie

$21.25

Cheesesteak Pie

$20.95

Chicken Bruschetta Pie

$21.25

Personal Specialty Pies

Personal Grandma

$12.95

Personal Margherita

$13.25

Personal White

$13.25

Personal Salad Supreme

$13.25

Personal Caprese

$13.25

Personal Vegetarian

$13.25

Personal MeatLovers

$13.25

Personal Ray's Special

$13.25

Personal Penne Vodka

$13.25

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$13.25

Personal BBQ Chicken

$13.25

Personal Eggplant Rollantini

$13.25

Personal Chicken Ranch

$13.25

Personal Cheesesteak

$13.25

Personal Chicken Marsala

$13.25

Personal Chicken Francese

$13.25

Personal Calamari

$13.95

Personal Chick Brucceta

$13.25

Personal Hawaii

$13.25

Half Specialty Pie

Lg Pie

$20.25

Personal

$12.25

Half & Half Specialty Pie

Lg Pie

$22.25

Personal

$14.25

Calzones & Rolls

Chicken Roll

$8.95

Buff Chick Roll

$9.95

Sausage Roll

$8.95

Pepperoni Roll

$8.95

Eggplant Roll

$8.95

Broccoli Roll

$8.95

Spinach Roll

$8.95

Roni Pinwheel

$2.00

Brocc Pinwheel

$2.00

Spin Pinwheel

$2.00

Garlic Knots (4)

$2.00

Cheese Calzone

$8.95

Ham Calzone

$10.45

Pizza Wrap

$8.95

Beef Patty

$2.75

Zeppoli

$0.75

Can

Bottled Water

$1.50

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Can Dt Coke

$1.50

20 oz Bottles

20 0z Coke

$2.45

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.45

20 oz Sprite

$2.45

20 oz Sprite Zero

$2.45

20 oz Ginger Ale

$2.45

20 oz Seagrams Seltzer

$2.45

20 oz Dr. Pepper

$2.45

20 oz Fanta

$2.45

20 Oz Cherry Coke

$2.45

20 Oz Fuze

$2.45

20 Oz Lemonade

$2.45

20oz Coke Zero

$2.45

Snapple

Snapp Lemon

$2.45

Snapp Dt Lemon

$2.45

Snapp Peach

$2.45

Snapp Dt Peach

$2.45

Snapp Rasp

$2.45

Snapp Dt Rasp

$2.45

Snapp Orang

$2.45

Snapp Mango

$2.45

Snapp Kiwi

$2.45

Snapp Apple

$2.45

Snapp Fruit Punch

$2.45

Snapple Grape

$2.45

Snapp Lemonade

$2.45

Snapp Pink Lemonade

$2.45

Snapp Rasp Peach

$2.45

Stewards

Root Beer

$2.45

Cream Soda

$2.45

Black Cherry

$2.45Out of stock

Joe

Joe Lemon

$3.10

Joe Rasp

$3.10

Joe Peach

$3.10

Joe Mango

$3.10

2 Litter

2L Coke

$4.25

2L Dt Coke

$4.25

2L Sprite

$4.25

OTHER

Mex Coca-Cola

$2.95

Weekly Specials Group

1

Stuffed Avocado

$13.95

Mango Salad

$18.95

Chicken Giambotta

$20.95

Italian Wedding Soup

$6.95

Ray's cheesesteak special hero

$14.95

Gr Rib Eye & Baby Shrimp

$25.95

Gr SeaBass & Calamari

$25.95

SALADS

Aloha Salad

$18.95

Strawberry Salad

$18.95

Mango Salad

$18.95

Grande Italian Salad

$15.95

Santa Fe Salad

$17.95

Cajun Honey Mustard Chicken Salad

$18.95

Protein Special Salad

$18.95

Mango Salad

$18.95

Salmon Salad

$20.95

ENTREES

Chicken Florentino

$19.95

Chicken Arribiata

$19.95

Chicken Giambota

$19.95

Red Snapper Dijon

$22.95

Chicken Caprese

$19.95

Chicken Serafina

$19.95

Chicken Murphy

$19.95

Weekly Specials Group

1

Stuffed Avocado

$14.95

Mango Salad

$19.95

Chicken Giambotta

$20.95

Italian Wedding Soup

$7.95

Ray's cheesesteak special hero

$15.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6-02 Berdan Ave, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Directions

Gallery
Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza image
Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza image
Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

John's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
14-25 River Rd Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View restaurantnext
Tavolino Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 426
435 Paterson Ave Wallington, NJ 07057
View restaurantnext
Mezza Luna - Allendale
orange starNo Reviews
96 west allendale ave Allendale, NJ 07401
View restaurantnext
Steven's Cafe - 106 Park ave
orange starNo Reviews
106 Park ave Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext
Mario's Famous Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1279 N Broad St Bloomfield, NJ 07003
View restaurantnext
Piazza Di Pizza - Moonachie NJ
orange star4.5 • 244
87 Moonachie rd Moonachie, NJ 07074
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fair Lawn

Cuban Eddie's - Fair Lawn
orange star4.7 • 763
21-04 Morlot Ave. Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View restaurantnext
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering - Fair Lawn, NJ
orange star4.7 • 55
6-03 Saddle River Rd Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fair Lawn
Paramus
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Paterson
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Wyckoff
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston