Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
6-02 Berdan Ave
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Popular Items
Appetizers
Mussels Appetizer
Sweet Prince Edward Island mussels served in your choice of sauce
Fried Calamari
Served with side of marinara sauce
Buffalo Wings
Served with celery, carrots and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
BBQ Wings
Honey BBQ Wings
Mozzarella Stix
Served with side of marinara sauce
Chicken Tenders
Served with side of honey mustard
Chicken Tenders /Fries
Served with side of honey mustard
Eggplant Rollantini APP
Stuffed with ricotta cheese. Served in marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
Garlic Bread
Fried Ravioli
Served with side of marinara sauce
Rice Ball
Served with side of marinara sauce
Baked Clams
Jalapeno Poppers
Served with side of marinara sauce
Sampler Special
Buffalo Wings, Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Tenders and Fried Ravioli. Served with side of marinara sauce and honey mustard.
Coconut Shrimp
Salads
Sm Tossed Salad
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
Lg Tossed Salad
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
Sm Caesar salad
Served with caesar dressing and a piece of bread
Lg Caesar salad
Served with caesar dressing and a piece of bread
Sm Antipasto
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
Lg Antipasto
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
Sm Chef Salad
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
Lg Chef Salad
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
Sm Tri-Color Salad
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
Lg Tri-Color
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
Sm Caprese Salad
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
Lg Caprese Salad
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
Sm Porto Salad
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
Lg Porto Salad
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
Sm Avocado Salad
Please note: Served with grilled chicken! Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread.
Lg Avocado Salad
Please note: Served with grilled chicken! Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread.
Sm Ray's Salad
Please note: Served with grilled chicken! Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread.
Lg Ray's Salad
Please note: Served with grilled chicken! Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread.
Sm Buffalo Chicken Salad
Served with bleu cheese dressing and a piece of bread
Lg Buffalo Chicken Salad
Served with bleu cheese dressing and a piece of bread
Sm Tuna Salad
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
Lg Tuna Salad
Served with balsamic dressing and a piece of bread
Pasta
Pasta Specialties
Cavatelli Shrimp & Broccoli Rabe
Penne Vodka
Stuffed Rigatoni Bolognese
Fettuccini Alfredo
Penne Sofia
Farfalle Primavera
Linguini Carbonara
Linguini with Clam Sauce
Penne Arribiata
Penne Sausage Arribiata
Farfalle with Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
Cavatelli Chicken & Broccoli
Sunday Gravy
Eggplant Lasagna
Chicken Lasagna
Lobster Ravioli
Cavatelli Chick Broccoli Garlic Oil
Old Italian Baked Favorites
Vegetables
Chicken Entrees
Eggplant Entrees
Veal Entrees
Fish/Seafood Entrees
Hot Heroes
Chicken Parm H
Chicken Parm VODKA H
Eggplant Parm H
Meatball Parmigiana H
Veal Parm H
Sausage Parm H
Sausage Peppers & Onions H
Gr Chicken & Broccoli-Rabe H
Br Chicken Melted Provolone H
Crispy Chicken Portobello H
Cheesesteak H
Peppers & Egg H
Cheeseburger Deluxe
Cold Heroes
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Turkey Wrap
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Vodka Wrap
Cheesesteak Wrap
Chicken Parm Wrap
Eggplant Parm Wrap
Tuna Wrap
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Egg Bacon & Ham Wrap
Egg & Spinach Wrap
Egg, Potato & Bacon Wrap
Paninis
Pizza
Specialty Pies
Grandma Pie
Margherita Pie
Sicilian Pie
Grandma Vodka Pie
GRANDPA Pie
White pizza
Salad Supreme Pie
Caprese Pie
Vegetarian Pie
Meatlovers Pie
Ray's Special Pie
Penne Vodka Pie
Buffalo Chicken Pie
BBQ Chicken Pie
Eggplant Rollantini Pie
Chicken Ranch Pie
Cheesesteak Pie
Chicken Bruschetta Pie
Personal Specialty Pies
Personal Grandma
Personal Margherita
Personal White
Personal Salad Supreme
Personal Caprese
Personal Vegetarian
Personal MeatLovers
Personal Ray's Special
Personal Penne Vodka
Personal Buffalo Chicken
Personal BBQ Chicken
Personal Eggplant Rollantini
Personal Chicken Ranch
Personal Cheesesteak
Personal Chicken Marsala
Personal Chicken Francese
Personal Calamari
Personal Chick Brucceta
Personal Hawaii
Half Specialty Pie
Half & Half Specialty Pie
Calzones & Rolls
20 oz Bottles
Snapple
OTHER
SALADS
ENTREES
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
6-02 Berdan Ave, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410