Ray's Italian Kitchen 1303 NASA Road 1

Restaurant info

Welcome to Ray's Italian Kitchen. We are a fast casual restaurant located near Space Center Houston. My staff and I take pride in how we source only the freshest local ingredients and carefully build them into our proprietary recipes, including our meatballs, lasagna, tiramisu, parmesan breading, and cannelloni filling. All sauces and salad dressings are meticulously made from scratch. And, of course, our pizza dough is made fresh daily. Thank you for dining with us at Ray's Italian Kitchen. We hope your meal exceeds all your expectations. Enjoy, Raymond Green, Proprietor

