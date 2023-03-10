Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ray's Italian Kitchen 1303 NASA Road 1

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
Build Your Own Pasta
Greek Salad

BEVERAGE

N/A BEVERAGE

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

20 oz Bottle fo Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

BEER

Draught Beer

Bud Light Bottle

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.50

St Arnold's Bottle

$5.25

Stella Artois

$6.00

Karbach Bottle

$5.25

Seltzer

$3.00

WINE

GLS Cabernet

$7.00

GLS Merlot

$7.00

GLS Chianti

$7.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$7.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS Red Blend

$7.00

GLS Moscato

$5.00

BTL Chianti

$21.00

BTL Chardonnay

$21.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$21.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Cabernet

$21.00

BTL Merlot

$21.00

BTL Moscato

$15.00

FOOD

APPETIZERS

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Fried Ravioli

$11.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Caprese Pomodoro

$11.00

Fired Calamari

$12.00

Cheesy Garlic Gread

$7.00

Boneless Wings

$9.00

Side of Garlic Bread

$3.00

SALAD & SOUP

Garden Salad

$3.50+

Caesar Salad

$3.50+

Greek Salad

$10.00+

Chopped Salad

$9.00+

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Apple Gorganzola Salad

$13.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.00

Soup of The Day

$4.00+

HOT SANDWICHES

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

Sausage Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

Italian Hero Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

GLUTEN SENSATIVE

Grilled Chicken and Vegetables

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Risotto Primavera

$18.00

PASTA

Build Your Own Pasta

$14.00

Cheese Tortellini

$17.00

Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Chicken Cannelloni

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Lasagna

$19.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$20.00

Chicken Florentine

$21.00

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Chicken Picatta

$21.00

Chicken Rollatini

$21.00

Creamy Chicken Pesto

$21.00

ChickenRomano

$19.00

Penne Pomodoro

$21.00

Penne Arribiatta

$21.00

La Nona

$19.00

Pasta Primavera

$16.00

Pasta Puttanesca

$18.00

Dinner Special

$15.00

Weekend Special

$21.99

SEAFOOD

Shrimp Alfredo

$23.00

Shirmp Pomodoro

$23.00

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Shrimp and Scallop Risotto

$24.00

Linguini with Red Clam Sauce

$19.00

Linguini with White Clam Sauce

$19.00

Fruitta Del Mare

$26.00

Grilled Salmon Portofino

$24.00

DESSERTS

Gelato

$5.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Italian Cream Cake

$8.00

Cannoli

$5.00

NY Cheese Cake

$8.00

FAMILY PACKS

Family Lasagna

$64.60

Family Penne with Meat Sauce

$57.80

Family Penne with Meat Ball

$61.20

Family Penne Alfredo

$57.80

Family Penne Chicken Alfredo

$71.40

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Medium Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.00

10'' Specialty Pizza

10'' Alfredo Chicken Pizza

$13.25

10'' BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.25

10'' Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.25

10'' Greek Pizza

$15.50

10'' Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

10'' Margarita Pizza

$14.00

10'' Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.00

10'' Michael Pizza

$16.50

10'' Pesto Chicken Pizza

$13.25

10'' Pizza Nick

$16.00

10'' Supreme Pizza

$17.00

10'' Vegetable Pizza

$16.25

10'' Half Specialty Half BYO

$11.00

10'' Specialty Half and Half

$11.00

12'' Specialty Pizza

12'' Alfredo Chicken Pizza

$16.25

12'' BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.50

12'' Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.75

12'' Greek Pizza

$19.50

12'' Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

12'' Margarita Pizza

$17.50

12'' Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.50

12'' Michael Pizza

$21.00

12'' Pesto Chicken Pizza

$16.25

12'' Pizza Nick Pizza

$19.25

12'' Supreme Pizza

$20.50

12'' Vegetable Pizza

$20.75

12'' Half Specialty Half BYO

$13.00

12'' Specialty Half and Half

$13.00

16'' Specialty Pizza

16'' Alfredo Chicken Pizza

$20.50

16'' BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.50

16'' Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.50

16'' Greek Pizza

$25.00

16'' Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

16'' Margarita Pizza

$22.00

16'' Meat Lovers Pizza

$26.00

16'' Michael Pizza

$27.00

16'' Pesto Chicken Pizza

$20.25

16'' Pizza Nick

$26.00

16'' Supreme Pizza

$28.00

16'' Vegetable Pizza

$26.50

16'' Half Specialty Half BYO

$16.00

16'' Specialty Half and Half

CALZONE & STROMBOLI

Pepperoni Calzone

$14.00

Meatball Calzone

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$16.00

Build Your Own Calzone

$13.00

Build Your Own Stromboli

$13.00

Pepperoni Stromboli

$14.00

Meatball Stromboli

$15.00

Vegetable Calzone

$16.00

KIDS MENU

Kid Pasta

$8.00

Kid Cheese Ravioli

$8.00

Kid Cheese Tortellini

$8.00

Kids Chicken Bites

$8.00

Kid Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00

Kid Fettuccine ALfredo with Chicken

$10.00

A LA CARTE

SIde Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Meatballs

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Singe Chicken Parmesan

$11.88

Side Grilled Salmon

$13.00

Side Grilled Shimp

$6.00

Side Scallops

$7.00

Side Vegetables

$3.50

Salad Dressing

$1.00+

Pint of Dressing

$11.00

Side Pasta

$4.00

Side Parmesan Risotto

$4.00

Pasta Sauces

$1.00+

Side Fries

$3.00

Small Dough

$2.50

Medium Dough

$3.00

Large Dough

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Ray's Italian Kitchen. We are a fast casual restaurant located near Space Center Houston. My staff and I take pride in how we source only the freshest local ingredients and carefully build them into our proprietary recipes, including our meatballs, lasagna, tiramisu, parmesan breading, and cannelloni filling. All sauces and salad dressings are meticulously made from scratch. And, of course, our pizza dough is made fresh daily. Thank you for dining with us at Ray's Italian Kitchen. We hope your meal exceeds all your expectations. Enjoy, Raymond Green, Proprietor

Website

Location

1303 NASA Road 1, Houston, TX 77058

Directions

