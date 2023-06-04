Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ray's New Garden

474 Reviews

$$

40 Chestnut Place

Needham, MA 02492

Popular Items

Egg Roll

$4.00

Spring Roll

$4.00

Peking Ravioli

$11.75

CANTONESE & FUSION

Soup & Salads

Chicken Corn Soup

$8.50

Chicken Delight Soup for Two

$14.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.50

Chicken Rice Soup

$8.50

Egg Drop Soup

$6.75

Hot and Sour Soup

$6.75

Lg Hot and Sour Soup

$13.25

Wonton Soup

$6.75

Lg Wonton Soup

$13.25

Miso Soup

$5.75

New Garden Salad

$11.50

Pork Yakamein Soup

$8.50

Vegetable Soup

$8.25

Appetizers

BBQ Ribs

$12.75

Beef Teriyaki

$13.00

Boneless Ribs

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Crab Rangoon

$10.50

Egg Roll

$4.00

French Fries

$6.00

Fried Wonton

$9.50

Peking Ravioli

$11.75

Steamed Ravioli

$11.75

pork strip

$15.50

Rack of ribs

$17.50

Scallion Pie

$8.00

Spring Roll

$4.00

Pu Pu Platter (1)

$17.25

Pu Pu Platter (2)

$30.25

Pu Pu Platter (3)

$45.25

Sm BBQ Ribs

$8.00

Sm Beef Teriyaki

$8.75

Sm Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Sm Chicken Teriyaki

$8.50

Sm Chicken Wings

$8.75

Sm Crab Rangoon

$6.75

Sm Peking Ravioli

$8.25

Sm Steamed Ravioli

$8.25

House Specialties

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$19.00

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$17.50

Hon Sue Tofu

$14.00

Pork Lettuce Wrap

$17.50

Ray's Burger

$12.50

Roasted Boneless Duck

$27.50

Shrimp Lettuce Wrap

$18.50

Sirloin Steak

$32.75

Vegetarians Delight

$13.25

Yu Hsiang Broccoli

$15.25

Yu Hsiang Three Delight

$23.25

Noodles

Beef Angel Hair

$16.50

Chicken Angel Hair

$16.50

Shrimp Angel Hair

$16.50

Vegetable Angel Hair

$16.50

Beef Chow Fun

$16.50

Chicken Chow Fun

$16.50

Shrimp Chow Fun

$16.50

Vegetable Chow Fun

$16.50

Beef Lo Mein

$15.75

Chicken Lo Mein

$15.75

House Lo Mein

$18.00

Plain Lo Mein

$11.25

Pork Lo Mein

$15.75

Shrimp Lo Mein

$15.75

Vegetable Lo Mein

$15.75

Beef Peking Noodle

$17.00

Chicken Peking Noodle

$17.00

Shrimp Peking Noodle

$17.00

Three Delight Peking Noodle

$19.00

Vegetable Peking Noodles

$17.00

Pan Fried noodle

$11.25

Beef Singapore Noodle

$16.50

Chicken Singapore Noodles

$16.50

Shrimp Singapore Noodles

$16.50

Vegetable Singapore Noodles

$16.50

Side Orders

American Broccoli w/Garlic

$7.75

Asparagus w/Garlic

$7.75

Baby Bok Choy w/Garlic

$7.75

Chinese Broccoli w/Garlic

$7.75

Eggplant Oyster Sauce

$7.75

Peapods w/Garlic

$7.75

Side Salad

$7.75

Spicy String Beans

$7.75

Yu Hsiang Eggplant

$7.75

Pint Duck Sauce

$4.25

Sauce

$4.25

Extra Cookies

Extra Duck Sauce

$0.50

Extra Mustard

Extra Ginger Sauce

$0.50

Extra Hoisin Sauce

Extra Soy Sauce

No Duck Sauce

No Mustard

No Soy Sauce

No Ginger Sauce

Hot Oil

Ketchup

Dried Noodle

$2.25

Chopsticks

Utensils

Napkins

Yu Hsiang Broccoli

$7.75

Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$12.50

Brown Rice

$8.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.50

Ham Fried Rice

$12.50

House Fried Rice

$14.50

Plain Fried Rice

$11.00

Pork Fried Rice

$12.50

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.50

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.50

White Rice

$8.00

sm Beef Fried Rice

$9.75

sm Brown Rice

$4.75

sm Chicken Fried Rice

$9.75

sm Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.75

Sm Plain Fried Rice

$8.75

sm Pork Fried Rice

$9.75

sm Ham Fried Rice

$9.75

sm House Fried Rice

$11.75

sm Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.75

sm White Rice

$4.75

Chow Mein

Beef Chow Mein

$13.50

Chicken Chow Mein

$13.50

Meatless Chow Mein

$13.50

Pork Chow Mein

$13.50

Shrimp Chow Mein

$14.50

Subgum Chow Mein

$13.50

Vegetable Chow Mein

$13.50

Moo Shi

Beef Moo Shi

$16.50

Chicken Moo Shi

$16.50

Pork Moo Shi

$16.50

Shrimp Moo Shi

$17.50

Vegetable Moo Shi

$16.50

Moo Shi Pancake

$2.00

Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$17.50

Chicken Asparagus

$17.25

Chicken w/Black Bean Sauce

$16.75

Chicken w/Broccoli

$17.25

Chicken w/Peapods

$17.25

Chicken w/Scallion Onion

$17.25

Chicken w/Stringbeans

$17.25

Chicken w/Vegetables

$17.25

General Gau's Chicken

$18.00

Kum Po Chicken

$17.50

Lemon Chicken

$19.00

Orange Chicken

$18.00

Sesame Chicken

$18.00

Spicy Ma La Chicken

$17.50

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$15.25

Yu Hsiang Chicken

$17.50

Beef

Beef and Broccoli

$18.25

Beef w/Asparagus

$18.25

Beef w/Black Bean Sauce

$18.00

Beef w/Green Peppers

$18.25

Beef w/Mushroom

$18.25

Beef w/Onion Scallion

$18.25

Beef w/Oyster Sauce

$18.00

Beef w/Peapod

$18.25

Beef w/Stringbeans

$18.25

Beef w/Vegetables

$18.25

Kum Po Beef

$18.50

Orange Beef

$20.00

Peking Sesame Beef

$20.00

Yu Hsiang Beef

$18.50

Seafood

Calamari in Black Bean Sauce

$18.00

Cashew Shrimp

$20.00

Crispy Orange Shrimp

$22.75

Kum Pao Shrimp

$20.50

Lobster Sauce

$13.50

Ma La Shrimp

$22.00

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$18.75

Salt & Pepper Salmon

$20.50

Salt & pepper Shrimp

$22.00

Shrimp w/Broccoli

$19.75

Shrimp w/Lobster Sauce

$18.75

Shrimp w/Mixed Vegetables

$19.75

Shrimp w/Peapods

$19.75

Shrimp w/Stringbeans

$19.75

Teriyaki Salmon

$21.00

Yu Hsiang Shrimp

$20.50

Small Plates

Garlic Shrimp

$12.25

Grilled Garlic Salmon

$11.75

Salmon Poke Bowl

$12.75

Spicy Tofu

$8.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.75

ToGo Drinks

Soda/DIY

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

DIY Mai Tai

$10.00

Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

6 pack - $4 beers

$20.00

6 pack - Sam Adams

$26.00

Wine

Cabernet Hess Shirtail

$20.00

Cabernet Mondavi

$12.00

Chardonnay Mondavi

$12.00

Merlot Mondavi

$12.00

Polynesian Wine

$10.00

Sauv Blanc Mondavi

$12.00

Japanese

Japanese Appetizers

Avocado Seafood Salad

$14.25

Edamame

$6.75

Fried Gyoza

$6.75

Fried Shu Mai

$6.75

Naruto

$9.75

Seaweed Salad

$6.75

Shrimp Tempura

$10.25

Side Sushi Rice

$6.50

Spicy Edamame

$8.25

Steamed Gyoza

$6.75

Steamed Shu Mai

$6.75

Tuna Tataki

$13.25

Vegetable Tempura

$10.25

Japanese Entrees

Chirashi

$22.00

Makimono Dinner

$18.00

New Garden Boat

$55.00

Sashimi Plate

$29.00

Sushi Dinner

$24.00

Sushi

Crab Stick (kani) sushi

$5.50

Eel (Unagi) Sushi

$6.50

Egg Omlet (Tamago) sushi

$5.50

Fly Fish Roe (Tobiko) sushi

$9.00

Salmon Roe (ikura) sushi

$6.50

Salmon Sushi

$6.50

Scallop sushi

$6.50

Shirmp (Ebi) Sushi

$5.50

Smoked Salmon sushi

$6.50

Tuna Sushi

$7.50

White Tuna Sushi

$6.50

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sushi

$7.50

Sashimi

Crab Stick (kani) Sashimi

$8.50

Eel (Unagi) Sashimi

$10.50

Egg Omlet (Tamago) Sashimi

$8.50

Fly Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sashimi

$13.00

Salmon Roe (ikura) Sashimi

$10.50

Salmon Sashimi

$9.50

Scallop Sashimi

$9.50

Shirmp (Ebi) Sashimi

$9.50

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$10.50

Tuna Sashimi

$11.50

White Tuna Sashimi

$10.50

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi

$11.50

Rolls

Alaskan Maki

$9.50

Avocado Maki

$8.00

Blizzard Maki

$13.00

California Maki

$9.50

Caterpillar Maki

$14.50

Crazy Maki

$10.00

Cucumber Avocado

$9.50

Cucumber Maki

$7.50

Dragon Maki

$12.00

Eel Avocado Maki

$7.50

Hawaiian Maki

$15.00

House Vegetarian Maki

$7.00

Ichiban

$15.00

Kani Maki

$9.50

Philadelphia Maki

$7.50

Phoenix Maki

$16.00

Rainbow Maki

$15.00

Red Dragon

$15.50

Red Sox Maki

$17.00

Rising Sun

$15.00

Rock and Roll

$14.00

Salmon Avocado

$6.50

Salmon Jalapeno

$14.00

Salmon Maki

$6.50

Scorpion Maki

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$11.50

Snow Mountain

$15.50

Spicy Kani

$9.50

Spicy Kani Maki

$9.50

Spicy Salmon

$7.50

Spicy Scallop Maki

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Maki

$7.50

Spicy Yellowtail Maki

$7.50

Summer

$14.00

Sweet Potato Maki

$6.50

Tiger Maki

$16.00

Tuna Avocado

$7.50

Tuna Cucumber Maki

$7.50

Tuna Jalapeno

$15.50

Tuna Maki

$6.50

Volcano

$15.00

Yellowtail Scallion Maki

$7.50

Yuzu Yellowtail

$15.50

Combinations

Dinner

L1 vegetable chow mein

$10.00

L2 lobster sauce

$10.00

L2B Egg Foo Yong

$10.00

L3 crab rangoon, egg roll

$10.00

L4 chicken fingers

$9.75

L5 chicken w/mixed vegetables, chicken fingers

$12.50

L6 kum po chicken, chicken finger

$12.50

L7 yu hsiang chicken, chicken finger

$12.50

L8 general gau’s chicken, chicken finger

$12.50

L9 spicy ma la chicken, chicken finger

$12.50

L10 beef w/broccoli, chicken finger

$12.50

L10B Ch Broc, Ch Finger

$12.50

L11 beef w/green peppers, chicken finger

$12.50

L12 beef w/scallion, chicken finger

$12.50

L13 boneless spare rib, chicken wing

$12.50

L14 boneless spare rib, chicken finger

$12.50

L15 boneless spare rib, beef teriyaki

$12.50

L16 shrimp w/vegetables, crab rangoon

$15.25

L17 salt &pepper shirmp, crab rangoon

$15.25

L18 spicy string bean

$10.50

L19 vegetarian’s delight

$10.50

L25 Sh Lobster Sauce, Ch Finger

$15.25

L26 Cashew Ch, Ch Finger

$12.50

L27 Beef w/Veg, Ch Finger

$12.50

L28 beef w/peapod, chicken Fingers

$12.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

40 Chestnut Place, Needham, MA 02492

Directions

Gallery
Ray's New Garden image
Banner pic
Ray's New Garden image

