Ray's Rump Shack

Order Again

Sandwiches Meal

Brisket Sandwich

$13.49

Brisket Melt

$13.99

Ole Roy

$13.99

Brisket Beef Sausage Queso

Burnt Ends

$13.49

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Sausage Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$3.99+

Fine Swine

$12.99

Pulled Pork Pork Sausage Slaw Panzerschwein Sauce

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Fried Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$7.99

Sliders

$9.99

Pork Loin

$9.99

Hawaiian Sliders

$10.99

Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$8.99

Chicken Nachos

$8.99

Turkey Nachos

$8.99

Brisket Nachos

$10.99

Frito Pie

$6.99+

Chilli Mac

$6.99

Meats Plate

1 Meat Plate

$13.00

2 Meat Plate

$17.00

3 Meat Plate

$22.00

4 Meat Plate

$26.00

Meat by the Pound

1/2lb Pulled Pork

$7.99

1lb Pulled Pork

$14.99

1/2lb Brisket

$12.99

1lb Brisket

$24.99

1/2lb Turkey

$8.99

1lb Turkey

$16.99

1/2lb Chicken

$7.99

1lb Chicken

$13.99

1/2lb Bologna

$3.99

1lb Bologna

$7.99

1/2lb Kielbosa Sausage

$8.99

1lb Kielbosa Sausage

$16.99

1/2lb Beef Sausage

$8.99

1lb Beef Sausage

$16.99

1/2lb Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$8.99

1lb Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$16.99

1lb Burnt Ends

$24.99

1/2lb Burnt Ends

$12.99

Specialties

St. Louis Ribs (Full Rack)

$24.99

St. Louis Ribs (Half Rack)

$13.99

Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)

$26.99

Baby Back Ribs (Half Rack)

$14.99

Memphis Sushi

$15.99

Kids Menu

Hot Dog

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Cheese Nachos

$4.99

Slider

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Sides

Slaw

$1.49

Potato Salad

$2.49

Green Beans

$1.49

Mac & Cheese

$2.49

Pinto Beans

$1.49

Plain Chips

$2.49

BBQ Chips

$2.49

Jalapeno Chips

$2.49

Smoked Baked Beans

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$1.49

Pint

$7.49

Quart

$13.49

1/3 Pan

$18.49

1/2 Pan

$30.00

Full Pan

$60.00

Solo Wich

Brisket

$8.29

Turkey

$7.29

Bologna

$4.99

Chicken

$5.99

Drinks

Water

$1.50

Tea

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Hats

Black

Black

$15.00

Black flat bill Ray's BBQ

Veterans Outreach

Veterans Outreach

$15.00

Camo flag

Carhartt trucker

Carhartt trucker

$15.00

Khaki trucker

Carhartt Original

Carhartt Original

$20.00

Carhartt flat bill

Black (Copy)

Black (Copy)

$15.00

Black flat bill Ray's BBQ

T-shirt

Short Sleeve

$10.00+

Any short sleeve tee10

Long Sleeve

$15.00+

Tee Hoodie

$20.00+

Long sleeve t-shirt hoodie

Sweatshirt

$20.00+

Kid's Tees

Blue Tee

$15.00+

Yellow Tee

$15.00+

Sauce

Senffarben Mustard Sauce

$5.00+

Sockdolager Peach Bourbon

$5.00+

Cheesecakes

Slice

$5.00

Whole

$40.00

Pudding

Pudding

$3.00

Cake

Slice

$3.79

Whole

$40.00

Cupcakes

Individual

$2.19

Family Pack

Pulled Pork

$23.99

Brisket

$28.99

Chicken

$21.99

Sausage

$25.99

Turkey

$25.99

Ribs

$31.99

Catering

SANDWICH PACK

$7.49

Chicken, Pulled pork or Brisket Bun, 1 side & Sauce

HURSCHEL PACK

$8.49

1 meat / 2 sides Bread & Sauce

LUCIAN PACK

$10.49

2 Meats / 2 Sides Bread & Sauce

KENNEDY PACK

$11.49

2 meats / 3 sides Bread & Sauce

BIG HITTER

$13.49

3 meat / 3 sides Bread & Sauce

Brisket Upcharge

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A local Veteran owned small craft barbecue business located on the banks of the St Francis River in Lake City, AR. Everything on the menu is made from scratch and all the meats are slow smoked daily w/oak, hickory, and pecan woods.

Location

918 AR Hwy 18, Lake City, AR 72437

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

