Main picView gallery

Ray's Southern Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

2078 north main st

La Fayette, GA 30728

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dinner

Curry Chicken

$10.00

Smothered Pork Chop

$14.00

Fried Pork Chop

$13.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$13.00

Fried Fish Plate

$11.00

Grilled Fish Plate

$11.00

Blackened Fish of The Day

$14.00

Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Smothered Chicken Thighs

$12.00

Ribeye

$24.00

Meatloaf

$13.00

Chicken N Dressing

$14.00

Veggie Plate

$9.00

Liver Plate

$11.00

Blackened Salmon

$16.00

Bourbon Bacon Salmon

$16.00

Hamburger Steak

$11.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$14.00

Beef Tips

$10.00

12oz Honey Bear Jar

$8.99

ny strip

$24.00

Lunch

Ribeye Sandwich

$14.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Veggie Burger

$9.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Philly Cheese Melt

$12.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.00

Ray’s Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Western BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Tenders

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

BLT

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Plate

$11.00Out of stock

Parmesan Garlic Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Small Plates

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pulled Pork Fries

$7.00

Livers

$5.00

Fried Okra

$5.00Out of stock

Pork Rinds

$5.00

8 Wings

$6.00

12 Wings

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

PopcornChicken

$6.00

Composed Plates

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$15.00

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Blackened Salmon and Shrimp

$22.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$13.00

Shrimp & Grits

$13.00

Fish & Grits

$11.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00Out of stock

Homemade Chili

$9.00Out of stock

Turkey Noodle Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Blackened Shrimp and Scallop Pasta

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$16.00Out of stock

Chipotle Chicken Pasta

$16.00Out of stock

Veggie Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half&Half

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

MIlk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Water

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Sides

Collard Greens

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Broccoli

$3.00

House Salad

$5.00

Full House Salad

$8.00

Corn Bread

$2.00

4 pieces of cornbread

Mash potatoes

$3.00

Black Eyed Peas

$3.00Out of stock

Soup

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Large Soup

$3.00

Yams

$4.00

Garlic Toast

$2.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Desserts

Toasted Almond Creme Cake

$6.00

Pie of the Day

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Pecan Cobbler

$5.00

Fried Apple Pie

$4.00

Ice Cream (1 scoop)

$3.00

Ice Cream (2 scoops)

$4.00

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake Egg Rolls

$6.00Out of stock

Kid Menu

Butter Pasta

$4.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Kid Shrimp

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kids Fried Fish

$5.00

Kids Grilled Fish

$6.00

Retail

Ray's Shirt

$20.00

One Pint Jar Honey

$12.99

12oz Honey Bear Jar

$8.99

Honey Stick

$0.25Out of stock

Southern Breakfast

Fish & Grits

$10.00

Rambler Platter

$9.00

Chicken & Waffles

$11.00

Pancakes

$9.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Omelette

$9.00

French Toast

$10.00

Bologna Biscuit

$3.00

Steak and Eggs

$12.00

Eggs Benedict

$10.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sweet

$3.00

Unsweet

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

White Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Breakfast Sides

Home Fries

$2.00

Grits

$2.00

Bacon

$3.00

2 Eggs

$2.00

Gravy

$1.00

Biscuit

$1.00

Single Pancake

$2.00

Belgian Waffle

$4.00

Red Velvet Waffle

$5.00

Turkey sausage

$2.00

Canadian bacon

$2.00

Fresh fruit

$4.00

Sausage

$3.00

Breakfast Buffet

Adult Buffet

$13.99

Kid Buffet

$6.99

To Go Buffet

$10.99

Kid To Go Buffet

$5.99

Kid Breakfast

Kid Pancake

$4.00

Kid French Toast

$4.00

Little Rambler Platter

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Southern cuisine in the heart of LaFayette. We offer an array of classic Southern dishes from chicken and waffles to homemade meatloaf- right down to the best bread pudding you’ve ever had."

Website

Location

2078 north main st, La Fayette, GA 30728

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Trio Mexican Restaurant - Lafayette
orange starNo Reviews
2643 North Highway 27th Lafayette, GA 30728
View restaurantnext
Choo Choo Bbq & Grill - 12960 Hwy 27 N
orange starNo Reviews
12960 Hwy 27 N Chickamauga, GA 30707
View restaurantnext
Kingdom Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
12802 N Hwy 27 Chickamauga, GA 30707
View restaurantnext
Choo Choo Express Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
655 Osburn Road Chickamauga, GA 30707
View restaurantnext
Rafael's - Ringgold
orange starNo Reviews
126 Remco Shops Ringgold, GA 30736
View restaurantnext
El Trio Mexican Restaurant - Ringgold
orange starNo Reviews
6979 Nashville street Ringgold, GA 30736
View restaurantnext
Map
More near La Fayette
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Chattanooga
review star
Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston