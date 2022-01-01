A map showing the location of Rays Southern Foods 4150 Jonesboro Rd NE Building B #800View gallery
Rays Southern Foods 4150 Jonesboro Rd NE Building B #800

review star

No reviews yet

4150 Jonesboro Rd NE Building B #800

Forest Park, GA 30297

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Lunch Specials (11am to 3pm Wednesday - Friday)

Lunch Chopped Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Lunch Smoked Chicken Dark Meat

$6.95

Lunch Smoked Chicken White Meat

$7.45

Lunch Chopped Pork Sandwich

$6.95

3 Vegetable Sides

$6.95

Choose 3 of our signature sides

Special Plates

*Beef Tips

$14.95Out of stock

Pan Seared Salmon

$20.95

Pan-Seared Salmon over a bed of Yellow Rice. Topped with our Rays Signature Cream Sauce. Your choice of two sides and bread.

Pan Seared Salmon with Shrimp

$26.95

Pan-Seared Salmon and shrimp over a bed of Yellow Rice. Topped with our Rays Signature Cream Sauce. Your choice of two sides and bread.

Baked Turkey Wings

$13.95

Meatloaf

$12.95

Fried Pork Chop

$14.95

Salmon Chowder

$5.95+
Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$14.95

Beef Liver & Onion

$12.95

Ala Carte Fish and Grits

$9.95

Fish and Grits

$14.95

Baked Turkey Spaghetti

$13.95Out of stock

Sandwiches

Chopped Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Chopped smoked boneless chicken, served on the bread of your choice.

Chopped Pork Sandwich

$5.95

Chopped pork, served on the bread of your choice.

Rib Sandwich

$10.95

2 rib bones served on the bread of your choice.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$11.95

Slow-smoked brisket sliced and served on the bread of your choice.

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$6.95

Smoked pork sausage sliced open and served on the bread of your choice.

Whiting Sandwich

$5.95

Served on the bread of your choice.

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$5.95

Two hand-breaded chicken tenders served on the bread of your choice.

Pork Chop Sandwich

$7.95

Fried pork chop served on the bread of your choice.

Vegetable Plates

3 Vegetable Sides

$6.95

Choose 3 of our signature sides

4 Vegetable Sides

$8.95

Choose 4 of our signature sides

JR Plates

Our Jr. Plates have nothing to do with age, but references size. A Junior plate will come with your choice of an entrée, one sides and bread.

JR Chopped Chicken

$7.95

Chopped smoked boneless chicken, 1 side, and bread.

JR Smoked Chicken

$6.95

Smoked chicken quarter, 1 side, and bread

JR Smoked Chicken Wings

$10.95

3 Whole smoked wings, 1 side, and bread.

JR Fried Chicken Wings

$10.95

3 Whole fried wings, 1 side, and bread. 1 Sauce

JR Chicken Tenders

$7.95

3 Hand-breaded chicken tenders, 1 side, and bread. 1 Sauce

JR Fried Drumsticks

$6.95

JR Chopped Pork

$6.95

JR Rib Tips

$8.95

3 Hand-breaded chicken tenders, 1 side, and bread. 1 Sauce

JR Ribs

$13.95

2 to 4 rib bones, 1 side, and bread.

JR Smoked Sausage

$7.95

JR Brisket

$16.95

A good portion of our signature low and slow-smoked brisket, 1 side, and bread.

JR Whiting

$7.95

2-4 pieces of whiting, one side, and bread. 2 sauces per order.

JR Catfish Nuggets

$8.95

A good amount of catfish nuggets, one side, and bread. 2 sauces per order.

SR Plates

SR. Chopped Chicken

$13.95

Chopped smoked boneless chicken, 2 side, and bread.

SR. Smoked Chicken

$12.95

Smoked chicken quarter, 2 side, and bread

SR. Smoked Chicken Wings

$16.95

4 to 6 Whole smoked wings, 2 sides, and bread.

SR. Fried Chicken Wings

$16.95

4 to 6 Whole fried wings, 2 side, and bread. 2 Sauces

SR. Chicken Tenders

$12.95

5 Hand-breaded chicken tenders, 2 sides, and bread. 1 Sauce

Sr. Fried Chicken

$14.95Out of stock

SR. Fried Drumstick

$12.95

4 Fried Chicken Drums, 2 sides, and bread. 2 Sauces

SR. Chopped Pork

$12.95

SR. Rib Tips

$12.95

3 Hand-breaded chicken tenders, 1 side, and bread. 1 Sauce

Sr. Ribs

$19.95

SR. Smoked Sausage

$12.95

SR. Brisket

$22.95

A good portion of our signature low and slow-smoked brisket, 1 side, and bread.

SR. Whiting

$11.95

2-4 pieces of whiting, one side, and bread. 2 sauces per order.

SR. Catfish Nuggets

$12.95

A good amount of catfish nuggets, one side, and bread. 2 sauces per order.

SR. Baked Chicken

$12.95Out of stock

Meat Combos

2 Meat Combo

$19.95

Your Choice of Two Different Meats, Two sides, a Bread and a Drink.

3 Meats Combo

$24.95

Your Choice of Three Different Meats, Two sides, a Bread, and a Drink.

Sides of the Day

7 Cheese Macaroni & Cheese

$3.50+

Collard Greens

$2.95+

Cooked in smoked turkey.

Candied Yams

$3.50+

Green Beans

$2.95+

Cooked in smoked turkey.

Baked Beans

$2.95+

Vegetarian

Fried Cabbage

$2.95+

Fried Corn

$2.95+

Potato Salad

$2.95+

Vegetarian

Cole Slaw

$2.95+

French Fries

$2.95+

Vegetarian

Grilled Vegetable Medley

$3.95+

Black Eyed Peas

$3.95+

Black Eyed Peas over Rice

$2.95+

Cooked in smoked turkey

Fried Okra

$3.50+

Brunswick Stew

$3.95+

Dressing

$3.50+

Rice

$2.95+

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95+

Broccoli Rice and Cheese

$3.50+

Small Grits

$2.95+

Lobster Mac

$6.95+Out of stock

Seafood Dressing

$6.95+Out of stock

Turnip Greens

Out of stock

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.50

Sweet Potato Pie Small

$5.95Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$4.95

Sweet Potato Pie Mini

$2.25Out of stock

Mini Pecan Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Ray's Strawberry Pudding

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Double Chocolate Pecan Brownie

$2.95Out of stock

Family Meals

Chopped Pork Family Dinner

$39.95

Serves 4 to 6 people: 1.5 lbs of Chopped Pork 2 Large Sides (32 oz) 6 Servings of Bread

Smoked Sausage Family Dinner

$39.95Out of stock

Serves 4 to 6 people: 1.5 lbs of Smoked Pork Sausage 2 Large Sides (32 oz) 6 Servings of Bread

Chopped Chicken Family Dinner

$39.95

Serves 4 to 6 people: 1.5 lbs of Chopped Chicken 2 Large Sides (32 oz) 6 Servings of Bread

Catfish Nuggets Family Meal

$35.95

Serves 4 to 6 people: 1.5 lbs of Catfish Nuggets 2 Large Sides (32 oz) 6 Servings of Bread

Whiting Family Dinner

$35.95

Serves 4 to 6 people: 10 - 12 pieces of Whiting 2 Large Sides (32 oz) 6 Servings of Bread

Beef Brisket Family Dinner

$60.95

Serves 4 to 6 people: 1.5 lbs of Brisket 2 Large Sides (32 oz) 6 Servings of Bread

Rib Tips Family Dinner

$39.95

Serves 4 to 6 people: 1.5 lbs of Rib Tips 2 Large Sides (32 oz) 6 Servings of Bread

Smoked Chicken Family Dinner

$35.95

Serves 4 to 6 people: Whole Chicken (10 Piece Cut) 2 Large Sides (32 oz) 6 Servings of Bread

Smoked Wing Family Dinner

$50.95

Serves 4 to 6 people: 10 Whole Jumbo Smoked Wings 2 Large Sides (32 oz) 6 Servings of Bread

Rib Family Dinner

$55.95

Serves 4 to 6 people: 1 A slab of Pork Spare Ribs (12 to 14 bones) 2 Large Sides (32 oz) 6 Servings of Bread

Drinks

Rays Punch

$2.95+

Sweet Tea

$2.25+

Lemonade

$2.25+

Bottled Drinks

$2.75

Water

$1.00

Cup of Ice

$0.35

Triple Threat

$2.55+

Half Gallon

$8.95+

Gallon

$14.95+

Unsweet Tea

$2.25+

Ray's And Lemonade

$2.95+

Ray's And Tea

$2.95+

Ray Dennis (Arnold Palmer)

$2.25+

Extras

Cornbread Muffin

$0.50

White Bread

$0.50

Wheat Bread

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.25

Add Egg

$1.50

AlaCarte

Smoked Wing

$3.50

Chopped Pork by the Pound

$12.95

Chopped Chicken by the Pound

$12.95

Beef Brisket by the Pound

$19.95

Chicken Tenders

$2.25

Fried Wings

$3.50

Smoked Chicken - Leg Quarter

$4.95

Smoked Chicken - White Meat Quarter

$5.95

Whole Smoked Chicken

$15.95

Smoked Sausage by the Pound

$12.95

Catfish Nuggets by the Pound

$8.99

Whiting

$2.99

Ribs - Half Slab

$16.95

Ribs - Slab

$32.95

Rib Tips by the Pound

$14.95

Pork Chop

$7.95

Fried Drum

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4150 Jonesboro Rd NE Building B #800, Forest Park, GA 30297

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
