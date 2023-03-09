Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ray's BBQ - Norman

review star

No reviews yet

1514 W Lindsey Street

Norman, OK 73069

Popular Items

Brisket Sandwich
2 Meat Dinner
Pork Sandwich


Dinners

3 Meat Dinner

3 Meat Dinner

$20.00

3 Meats + 2 Sides + BBQ BREAD

2 Meat Dinner

2 Meat Dinner

$17.00

2 Meats + 2 Sides + BBQ Bread

Ribs

Ribs

$16.00+

2 Sides + BBQ Bread

Sliced Brisket

Sliced Brisket

$14.00+

2 Sides + BBQ BREAD

Chopped Brisket

Chopped Brisket

$14.00+

2 Sides + BBQ BREAD

Pork

Pork

$13.00+

2 Sides + BBQ BREAD

Turkey

Turkey

$13.00+

2 Sides + BBQ BREAD

Sausage

Sausage

$11.00+

2 Sides + BBQ BREAD

Hot Link

Hot Link

$11.00+

2 Sides + BBQ BREAD

Bologna

Bologna

$11.00+

2 Sides + BBQ BREAD

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$15.00

2 Sides + BBQ BREAD

Sandwiches

Rays the Roof Sandwich

Rays the Roof Sandwich

$13.00

2 Meats + 1 Side

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$11.00+

1 Side

Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$10.00

1 Side

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

1 Side

Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

1 Side

Hot Link Sandwich

Hot Link Sandwich

$10.00

1 Side

Bologna Sandwich

Bologna Sandwich

$10.00

1 Side

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

1 Side

Sandwich ONLY (NO SIDE)

Sandwich ONLY (NO SIDE)

$9.00
Rays the Roof ONLY (NO SIDE)

Rays the Roof ONLY (NO SIDE)

$12.00
Rib Basket

Rib Basket

$11.00

3 Ribs + 1 Side + 2pcs White Bread

Burgers, Bakers & Salad

Burger

Burger

$10.00

1 Side

Smoke House Burger

Smoke House Burger

$11.00
Loaded Potato

Loaded Potato

$6.00
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.00
Burgers ONLY (NO SIDE)

Burgers ONLY (NO SIDE)

$9.00+
SmokeHouseBurger ONLY

SmokeHouseBurger ONLY

$10.00

Kids Meals

Kids BBQ SANDWICH

$8.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

1 Kids Side

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$5.00

1 Kids Side

Kids Sandwich ONLY (NO SIDE)

Kids Sandwich ONLY (NO SIDE)

$7.00
Grilled Cheese ONLY (NO SIDE)

Grilled Cheese ONLY (NO SIDE)

$4.00

-

Corn Dog ONLY (NO SIDE)

Corn Dog ONLY (NO SIDE)

$4.00

-

Family Specials, Pounds & Sides

Rib Feast

$36.00

Rack of Ribs + 2 Pints Side + 4 BBQ BREADS

Family Feast

$60.00

2 Meats (Not Ribs) 3 Pints Side + 4 BBQ BREADS

Ultimate Feast

$90.00

Rack of Ribs + 2 Meats + 2 Quart Sides + 6 BBQ BREADS

Sliced Brisket

$21.00+

Lbs

Chopped Brisket

$21.00+

Lbs

Ribs

$25.00+

Full Rack or Half Rack

Pork

$18.00+

Lbs

Turkey

$18.00+

Lbs

Sausage

$15.00+

Lbs

Hot Links

$15.00+

Lbs

Bologna

$15.00+

Lbs

Chicken

$8.00+

1/2 or 1/4

Single Sides

Pint Sides

Quart Sides

Beverages

Regular

Regular

$2.75
Large

Large

$3.50
Bottle Drink

Bottle Drink

$3.25

Homemade Cakes

Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.00
Double Chocolate

Double Chocolate

$5.00
Chocolate Cream

Chocolate Cream

$5.00
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$5.00
Lemon

Lemon

$5.00
2 TON

2 TON

$5.00
Lemon Poundcake

Lemon Poundcake

$5.00

Extras

Single Sides

Pint Sides

Quart Sides

Extra Meat

Breads & Bun

Extras

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

Plates & Plasticware

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
WELCOME TO RAY’S BBQ! After a successful football career at the University of Oklahoma and the New York Jets, Darrol Ray returned to his roots in Norman, Oklahoma, and opened up Ray’s BBQ in 2008. The restaurant is famed for its southern hospitality, family atmosphere, and most importantly, its tasty BBQ. A second location was opened in Moore in 2018.

Location

1514 W Lindsey Street, Norman, OK 73069

