Ray's BBQ - Norman
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
WELCOME TO RAY’S BBQ! After a successful football career at the University of Oklahoma and the New York Jets, Darrol Ray returned to his roots in Norman, Oklahoma, and opened up Ray’s BBQ in 2008. The restaurant is famed for its southern hospitality, family atmosphere, and most importantly, its tasty BBQ. A second location was opened in Moore in 2018.
Location
1514 W Lindsey Street, Norman, OK 73069
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Midway Deli - 601 West Eufaula Street
No Reviews
601 West Eufaula Street Norman, OK 73069
View restaurant