Ray's Hideaway 12041 Southern Boulevard
No reviews yet
12041 Southern Boulevard
Loxahatchee, FL 33470
Popular Items
Sharables
½ POUND OF STEAMED PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP
Seasoned with Old Bay and served warm
ASIAN PORK DUMPLINGS
Pan-fried and served with gyoza sauce
SMOKED FISH DIP
Served with crackers, jalapenos, carrots and celery
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Seasoned chicken, shredded cheddar, Pico de Gallo served with sour cream and salsa
COCONUT SHRIMP
Lightly breaded and served with our house-made citrus fusion sauce
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Sautéed shrimp in a garlic white wine sauce served with garlic toast for dipping
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
Served with spicy ranch
POTATO SKINS
Loaded with cheese, bacon and chives served with sour cream
RAY’S AHI TUNA
Ginger, wasabi, teriyaki and a soy glaze
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Dusted with parmesan and served with marinara
TOTCHOS
Tater tots topped with house-made queso, diced tomato, green onion, bacon, and sour cream
LOADED NACHOS
Piled high with melted cheese, black beans, Pico de Gallo, jalapenos and sour cream
PRETZEL STICKS
Warm Bavarian pretzels served with house-made cheese sauce and spicy mustard for dipping
CONCH FRITTERS
Served with Bahamian dipping sauce
SPINACH DIP
House-Made dip served with endless tortilla chips
QUESO DIP
Cheesy goodness served with endless tortilla chips
MAC & CHEESE BITES
Classic mac bites servied with sauce
Tacos
Shrimp Taco
Tacos are Served with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar, and Sour Cream
Dolphin Taco
Tacos are Served with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar, and Sour Cream
Steak Taco
Tacos are Served with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar, and Sour Cream
Blackened Chicken Taco
Tacos are Served with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar, and Sour Cream
Grilled Chicken Taco
Taco Platter
Choose any 3 tacos and one side of your choice
wings
10 Cajun Baked Wings
Marinated and baked with a Cajun dry rub and finished on the grill
25 Cajun Baked wings
Marinated and baked with a Cajun dry rub and finished on the grill
10 count wings
Served with house-made blue cheese or ranch, carrots & celery
25 count wings
Served with house-made blue cheese or ranch, carrots & celery
Salads
Cobb Salad
Fresh greens, grilled chicken, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, chopped bacon, hard-boiled egg and cucumber
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing with shredded parmesan cheese and croutons
Garden Salad
Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber, cheese, onion and croutons
Starter Caesar
Starter Garden Salad
Blackened Chicken Salad
Our famous Blackened Chicken Wrap as a salad with fresh greens, Applewood smoked bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, pico, tossed in spicy ranch
Soup
Sandwiches & Wraps
Grilled Cheese
BLT
Turkey Club
Triple decker sandwich with hand carved turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Blackened Chicken Wrap
Blackened chicken, applewood smoked bacon, shredded cheddar, Pico de Gallo and spicy ranch
Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island on grilled rye
Fire Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast tossed in our signature hot sauce
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or blackened, Sub Sautéed Shrimp +$2
Prime French Dip
Hand sliced prime rib, provolone cheese, on a toasted garlic roll served with au jus for dipping
Mahi Sandwich
Grilled or blackened with lettuce and tomato
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or blackened with lettuce and tomato
Steak Fajita Wrap
Steak, cheddar cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, grilled peppers and onions
Mahi Reuben
Grilled dolphin, Swiss cheese, slaw and thousand island on grilled rye, and thousand island on grilled rye
Crunchy Grouper Sandwich
Fried corn flake crusted grouper with lettuce and tomato
Cluckin' BLT
Lightly breaded chicken breast, topped with swiss cheese and applewood smoked bacon with lettuce and tomato
Turkey Sandwich
Philly Cheesesteak
choose chicken or steak. Sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, with provolone cheese. served with fries
Pasta
Buffalo Mac and Cheese
Tasty mac and cheese topped with buffalo chicken breast, blue cheese crumbles and green onion
Chicken Broccoli Pasta
Seasoned chicken and fresh broccoli over penne pasta in a cream alfredo sauce
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Spicy grilled shrimp over penne in a creamy alfredo sauce with tomatoes
LOBSTER MAC ATTACK
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast served over penne in a creamy alfredo cream sauce, then finished with marinara and shredded mozzarella
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Burgers
Classic Burger
Fresh 8oz. burger cooked how you like it
Cheese Burger
Fresh 8oz. burger cooked how you like it
Bacon Cheese Burger
Fresh 8oz. burger cooked how you like it
Smokehouse
Fresh 8oz. burger with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and BBQ sauce
Black & Blue
Fresh 8oz. burger with blackening spice and fresh crumbled blue cheese
Turkey Avocado Burger
Ground white meat turkey topped with avocado, applewood smoked bacon and swiss cheese
Turkey Burger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Ray's Faves
Thad's Skirt Steak
Marinated in a special blend and flame grilled to perfection
Hickory Bourbon Salmon
Blackened and basted with hickory bourbon sauce
Roasted 1/2 Chicken
Seasoned to perfection. Choice of 2 sides
Mahi-Mahi
Grilled or blackened
Grouper
Grilled, blackened or fried with a corn flake crust
Grilled Salmon
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod served with tartar sauce
Rays' Famous Tenders
Fresh hand battered chicken tenders served with honey mustard
Coconut Shrimp
Lightly breaded and served with our house-made citrus fusion sauce
Top Sirloin
8oz Certified Angus beef. Choice of 2 sides
Sides
Kids
Desserts
Key Lime Pie
topped with whipped cream
New York Cheesecake
topped with strawberries
Fried Cheesecake
served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce
Skillet Bowl
Huge chocolate chip cookie topped with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel & chocolate sauce and topped with chocolate sprinkles
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Lava Delight
Warm Molten lava cake served with vanilla ice cream
Fudge Brownie
Add on/Extras
Avocado
Guacamole
Jalepenos
Penne
Garlic Bread
Salsa
BBQ sauce
Car Cel BC
Grilled Onion
Mushrooms
Grilled Peppers
Grilled Chicken
Queso sauce
add cheese
Spicy ranch
Blue Cheese
Ranch
Wing Sauce
Salad dressing
Horsey Sauce
BEER
BUD
BUD LIGHT
MILLER LIGHT
COORS LIGHT
MICH ULTRA
CORONA
CORONA LIGHT
CORONA PREMIER
YUNEGLING
HEINEKIN
STELLA
BUD LIGHT LIME
BUD LIGHT PLATINUM
MODELO
ANGRY ORCHARD
ODOULS
PBR
WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERR
WHITE CLAW MANGO
HIGH NOON
BUCKET BUD
BUCKET BUD LIGHT
BUCKET MILLER LIGHT
BUCKET COORS LIGHT
BUCKET MICH ULTRA
BUCKET YUENGLING
COCKTAILS
$5 Tuesday Cuervo Margarita
Appletini
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Chocolate Martini
Cosmopolitan
Gimlet
Gin Martini
Greyhound
Lemon Drop Martini
Madras
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Mudslide
Rob Roy
RUM RUNNER
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vodka Martini
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Old Fashioned
LIQUOR
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Stoli Orange
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Titos
Stoli
Pinnacle
Deep Eddy
Stoli Vanilla
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Citrus
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Stoli Orange
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Titos
DBL Stoli
DBL Pinnacle
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Tanqueray
Well Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Mount Gay
Zacapa
Malibu
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Mount Gay
DBL Zacapa
DBL Malibu
Well Tequila
Casa Noble
Cuervo Gold
Patron Silver
Casa Migos
Hornitos
Herradura
Partida
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Casa Noble
DBL Cuervo Gold
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Casa Migos
DBL Hornitos
DBL Herradura
DBL Partida
Casamigos Repo
Casamigos Anejo
Don Julio
JAJA Bianco
JAJA Repo
JAJA Anejo
Teremana
Teremana DBL
Well Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Jameson
Canadian Club
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Jack fire
Bullet
skrewball
Fireball
Proper 12
Southern Comfort
Woodford Reserve
Knob Creek
Mitchers
Gentleman Jack
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Jameson
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Seagrams VO
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Jack fire
DBL Bullet
DBL skrewball
DBL Fireball
DBL Proper 12
DBL Southern Comfort
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Glenlivit
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Dewars
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Glenlivit
Amaretto Di Saronno
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Baileys Irish Cream
Well Amaretto
Rumple Minze
Sambuca
Hennessy
Peach Schnapps
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Frangelico
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Baileys Irish Cream
DBL Well Amaretto
DBL Rumple Minze
DBL Sambuca
DBL Hennessy
DBL Peach Schnapps
N/A BEVERAGES
SHOTS
Buttery Nipple
Carbomb
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Green Tea
Jolly Rancher
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Mind Eraser
PB&J
Red Head
Slippery Nipple
Washington Apple
Wet Pu$$y (WP)
White Gummy Bear
White Tea
B52
liquid cocaine
Duck Fart
Jagerbomb
Jonny Vegas
WINE
House Chardonnay
House Pinot Grigio
House Cabernet
House Merlot
House White Zin
Kendall Jackson Chard
Mark West Pinot Noir
Champagne
Mimosa
Josh Cabernet
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
BTL KJ Chard
BTL Mark West Pinot Noir
BTL Champagne
BTL ECCO Pinot Grigio
BTL Josh Cabernet
Signature Drinks
Brunch Meals
Eggs Isle- 1 egg
Served with Home Fries and Toast
Eggs Isle- 2 egg
Served with Home Fries and Toast
Eggs Isle- 3 egg
Served with Home Fries and Toast
Create your Own Omelette
Served with Home Fries and Toast
Chicken and Waffles
Fresh cornflake crusted chicken tenders on a Belgian waffle served with spicy maple syrup
Traditional Benedict
served with home fries
Biscuits and gravy
2 fresh biscuits with house-made sausage gravy
Avocado Toast
Whole grain toast smothered with fresh avocado and topped with 2 eggs of your choice
Ray's Feast
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, home fries, choice of French toast, pancakes or waffle served with toast
Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, sausage, home fries, scrambled eggs, cheese and salsa
Breakfast sandwich
2 fried eggs with choice of ham, bacon or sausage with American cheese served on a bagel, toast or English muffin. Served with home fries
Hangover Burger
Fresh 8oz burger with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg served with lettuce and tomato on a Brioche BunCOUNTRY
Country Fried Steak
Topped with house-made sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs and toas
Scramble Bowl
Home fries, scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, and sausage served with toast
Brunch A la Carte
1 belgian waffle
2 belgian waffles
1 Chocolate Chip waffle
2 Chocolate Chip waffles
Short Stack-regular pancakes
Tall stack-regular Pancakes
Shortstack chocolate chip pancakes
Tall stack chocolate chip pancakes
short stack oreo pancakes
tall stack oreo pancakes
Short stack blueberry pancakes
Tall stack blueberry pancakes
1 french toast
2 frech toast
1 chocolate chip french toast
2 chocolate chip french toast
Brunch Sides/Add-ons
12041 Southern Boulevard, Loxahatchee, FL 33470