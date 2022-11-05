Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ray's Hideaway 12041 Southern Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

12041 Southern Boulevard

Loxahatchee, FL 33470

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Prime French Dip
Shrimp Taco
10 count wings

Sharables

½ POUND OF STEAMED PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP

$14.00

Seasoned with Old Bay and served warm

ASIAN PORK DUMPLINGS

$12.00

Pan-fried and served with gyoza sauce

SMOKED FISH DIP

$13.00

Served with crackers, jalapenos, carrots and celery

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

Seasoned chicken, shredded cheddar, Pico de Gallo served with sour cream and salsa

COCONUT SHRIMP

$12.00

Lightly breaded and served with our house-made citrus fusion sauce

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$13.00

Sautéed shrimp in a garlic white wine sauce served with garlic toast for dipping

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$10.00

Served with spicy ranch

POTATO SKINS

$11.00

Loaded with cheese, bacon and chives served with sour cream

RAY’S AHI TUNA

$14.00

Ginger, wasabi, teriyaki and a soy glaze

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00

Dusted with parmesan and served with marinara

TOTCHOS

$11.00

Tater tots topped with house-made queso, diced tomato, green onion, bacon, and sour cream

LOADED NACHOS

$10.00

Piled high with melted cheese, black beans, Pico de Gallo, jalapenos and sour cream

PRETZEL STICKS

$10.00

Warm Bavarian pretzels served with house-made cheese sauce and spicy mustard for dipping

CONCH FRITTERS

$10.00

Served with Bahamian dipping sauce

SPINACH DIP

$10.00

House-Made dip served with endless tortilla chips

QUESO DIP

$10.00

Cheesy goodness served with endless tortilla chips

MAC & CHEESE BITES

$10.00

Classic mac bites servied with sauce

Tacos

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Tacos are Served with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar, and Sour Cream

Dolphin Taco

$5.00

Tacos are Served with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar, and Sour Cream

Steak Taco

$5.00

Tacos are Served with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar, and Sour Cream

Blackened Chicken Taco

$4.00

Tacos are Served with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar, and Sour Cream

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.00

Taco Platter

$16.00

Choose any 3 tacos and one side of your choice

wings

10 Cajun Baked Wings

$18.00

Marinated and baked with a Cajun dry rub and finished on the grill

25 Cajun Baked wings

$38.00

Marinated and baked with a Cajun dry rub and finished on the grill

10 count wings

$15.00

Served with house-made blue cheese or ranch, carrots & celery

25 count wings

$33.00

Served with house-made blue cheese or ranch, carrots & celery

Salads

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Fresh greens, grilled chicken, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, chopped bacon, hard-boiled egg and cucumber

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing with shredded parmesan cheese and croutons

Garden Salad

$7.00

Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber, cheese, onion and croutons

Starter Caesar

$5.00

Starter Garden Salad

$5.00

Blackened Chicken Salad

$14.00

Our famous Blackened Chicken Wrap as a salad with fresh greens, Applewood smoked bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, pico, tossed in spicy ranch

Soup

French Onion Bowl

$7.00

Topped with a large crouton and crispy melted provolone cheese

NE Clam Chowder Bowl

$6.00

Thick, creamy and delicious

House-Made Chili

$6.00

Topped with fresh cheddar cheese and chopped onions

Chicken Vegetable

$6.00

A guest favorite, made in house daily

Sandwiches & Wraps

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

BLT

$9.50

Turkey Club

$14.00

Triple decker sandwich with hand carved turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Blackened chicken, applewood smoked bacon, shredded cheddar, Pico de Gallo and spicy ranch

Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island on grilled rye

Fire Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy chicken breast tossed in our signature hot sauce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled or blackened, Sub Sautéed Shrimp +$2

Prime French Dip

$16.00

Hand sliced prime rib, provolone cheese, on a toasted garlic roll served with au jus for dipping

Mahi Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled or blackened with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or blackened with lettuce and tomato

Steak Fajita Wrap

$15.00

Steak, cheddar cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, grilled peppers and onions

Mahi Reuben

$16.00

Grilled dolphin, Swiss cheese, slaw and thousand island on grilled rye, and thousand island on grilled rye

Crunchy Grouper Sandwich

$17.00

Fried corn flake crusted grouper with lettuce and tomato

Cluckin' BLT

$14.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast, topped with swiss cheese and applewood smoked bacon with lettuce and tomato

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

choose chicken or steak. Sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, with provolone cheese. served with fries

Pasta

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Tasty mac and cheese topped with buffalo chicken breast, blue cheese crumbles and green onion

Chicken Broccoli Pasta

$16.00

Seasoned chicken and fresh broccoli over penne pasta in a cream alfredo sauce

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Spicy grilled shrimp over penne in a creamy alfredo sauce with tomatoes

LOBSTER MAC ATTACK

$19.00

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast served over penne in a creamy alfredo cream sauce, then finished with marinara and shredded mozzarella

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$11.00

Fresh 8oz. burger cooked how you like it

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Fresh 8oz. burger cooked how you like it

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

Fresh 8oz. burger cooked how you like it

Smokehouse

$15.00

Fresh 8oz. burger with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and BBQ sauce

Black & Blue

$13.00

Fresh 8oz. burger with blackening spice and fresh crumbled blue cheese

Turkey Avocado Burger

$15.00

Ground white meat turkey topped with avocado, applewood smoked bacon and swiss cheese

Turkey Burger

$13.75

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Ray's Faves

Thad's Skirt Steak

$23.00

Marinated in a special blend and flame grilled to perfection

Hickory Bourbon Salmon

$18.00

Blackened and basted with hickory bourbon sauce

Roasted 1/2 Chicken

$16.00

Seasoned to perfection. Choice of 2 sides

Mahi-Mahi

$17.00

Grilled or blackened

Grouper

$18.00

Grilled, blackened or fried with a corn flake crust

Grilled Salmon

$17.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer battered cod served with tartar sauce

Rays' Famous Tenders

$13.00

Fresh hand battered chicken tenders served with honey mustard

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Lightly breaded and served with our house-made citrus fusion sauce

Top Sirloin

$19.00

8oz Certified Angus beef. Choice of 2 sides

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Black Beans & Yellow Rice

$5.00

Red Skin Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Grilled Zucchini

$6.00

Sweet Potato fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Loaded baked Potato

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$8.00

No Side

Kids

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

KIDS Mac and Cheese

$6.00

KIDS Penne Pasta

$6.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese with fries

$6.00

KIDS Chicken Tenders with fries

$7.00

KIDS Mini Cheeseburgers with fries

$7.00

KIDS Ice cream sundae

$3.00

KIDS Chocoloate Chip cookie

$3.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

topped with whipped cream

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

topped with strawberries

Fried Cheesecake

$9.00

served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce

Skillet Bowl

$9.00

Huge chocolate chip cookie topped with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel & chocolate sauce and topped with chocolate sprinkles

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Lava Delight

$8.00

Warm Molten lava cake served with vanilla ice cream

Fudge Brownie

$4.00

Add on/Extras

Avocado

$2.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Jalepenos

$0.50

Penne

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Salsa

$0.50

BBQ sauce

$0.50

Car Cel BC

$3.00

Grilled Onion

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Grilled Peppers

$1.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Queso sauce

$2.00

add cheese

$1.00

Spicy ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Wing Sauce

$0.50

Salad dressing

$0.50

Horsey Sauce

$0.50

BEER

BUD

$3.75

BUD LIGHT

$3.75

MILLER LIGHT

$3.75

COORS LIGHT

$3.75

MICH ULTRA

$3.95

CORONA

$4.75

CORONA LIGHT

$4.75

CORONA PREMIER

$4.95

YUNEGLING

$3.75

HEINEKIN

$4.75

STELLA

$4.75

BUD LIGHT LIME

$3.75

BUD LIGHT PLATINUM

$4.75

MODELO

$4.95

ANGRY ORCHARD

$4.95

ODOULS

$3.75

PBR

$3.75

WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERR

$5.25

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$5.25

HIGH NOON

$5.25

BUCKET BUD

$12.00

BUCKET BUD LIGHT

$12.00

BUCKET MILLER LIGHT

$12.00

BUCKET COORS LIGHT

$12.00

BUCKET MICH ULTRA

$12.00

BUCKET YUENGLING

$12.00

COCKTAILS

$5 Tuesday Cuervo Margarita

$5.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Gin Martini

$8.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Madras

$6.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$6.50

Mimosa

$6.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

RUM RUNNER

$9.00

Screwdriver

$6.50

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Tom Collins

$6.50

Vodka Martini

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.50

White Russian

$6.50

Old Fashioned

$7.50

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Stoli Orange

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Pinnacle

$6.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Stoli Raspberry

$7.00

Stoli Blueberry

$7.00

Stoli Citrus

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$14.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$14.00

DBL Stoli Orange

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

DBL Stoli

$14.00

DBL Pinnacle

$12.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$14.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.50

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Mount Gay

$7.00

Zacapa

$9.00

Malibu

$6.50

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.00

DBL Mount Gay

$14.00

DBL Zacapa

$18.00

DBL Malibu

$13.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Casa Noble

$8.00

Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Casa Migos

$10.00

Hornitos

$7.50

Herradura

$9.00

Partida

$8.00

DBL Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL Casa Noble

$16.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$12.00

DBL Patron Silver

$18.00

DBL Casa Migos

$20.00

DBL Hornitos

$14.00

DBL Herradura

$18.00

DBL Partida

$16.00

Casamigos Repo

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio

$11.00

JAJA Bianco

$9.00

JAJA Repo

$10.00

JAJA Anejo

$11.00

Teremana

$8.00

Teremana DBL

$16.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Jack fire

$9.00

Bullet

$8.00

skrewball

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Proper 12

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Mitchers

$11.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Canadian Club

$14.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$14.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$14.00

DBL Crown Royal

$16.00

DBL Crown Apple

$16.00

DBL Crown Peach

$16.00

DBL Jack fire

$18.00

DBL Bullet

$16.00

DBL skrewball

$16.00

DBL Fireball

$14.00

DBL Proper 12

$16.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$14.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Dewars

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Glenlivit

$9.00

DBL Well Scotch

$10.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$16.00

DBL Dewars

$15.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

DBL Glenlivit

$18.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$7.50

Well Amaretto

$5.50

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.50

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$16.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$16.00

DBL Jagermeister

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$14.00

DBL Baileys Irish Cream

$15.00

DBL Well Amaretto

$11.00

DBL Rumple Minze

$14.00

DBL Sambuca

$14.00

DBL Hennessy

$22.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$11.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Tap Water

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Milk

$3.25

Choc Milk

$3.25

Coffee

$2.50

Juice

$4.25

Bottled Water

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

SHOTS

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Carbomb

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

PB&J

$8.00

Red Head

$8.00

Slippery Nipple

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Wet Pu$$y (WP)

$8.00

White Gummy Bear

$7.00

White Tea

$8.00

B52

$8.00

liquid cocaine

$8.00

Duck Fart

$8.00

Jagerbomb

$8.00

Jonny Vegas

$8.00

WINE

House Chardonnay

$6.50

House Pinot Grigio

$6.50

House Cabernet

$6.50

House Merlot

$6.50

House White Zin

$6.50

Kendall Jackson Chard

$9.50

Mark West Pinot Noir

$8.50

Champagne

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Josh Cabernet

$9.50

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$8.50

BTL KJ Chard

$32.00

BTL Mark West Pinot Noir

$27.00

BTL Champagne

$30.00

BTL ECCO Pinot Grigio

$27.00

BTL Josh Cabernet

$32.00

Signature Drinks

The "Ray"laxer

$11.00

Mojito

$10.00

Patron Margarita

$13.00

Bulleit Old Fashioned

$12.00

Teremana Sunrise

$10.00

Loxahatchee Tea

$11.00

Texas Mule

$10.00

Royal Pomtini

$12.00

Voodoo Juice

$15.00

Brunch Meals

Eggs Isle- 1 egg

$6.00

Served with Home Fries and Toast

Eggs Isle- 2 egg

$7.00

Served with Home Fries and Toast

Eggs Isle- 3 egg

$8.00

Served with Home Fries and Toast

Create your Own Omelette

$12.00

Served with Home Fries and Toast

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Fresh cornflake crusted chicken tenders on a Belgian waffle served with spicy maple syrup

Traditional Benedict

$13.00

served with home fries

Biscuits and gravy

$8.00

2 fresh biscuits with house-made sausage gravy

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Whole grain toast smothered with fresh avocado and topped with 2 eggs of your choice

Ray's Feast

$14.00

2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, home fries, choice of French toast, pancakes or waffle served with toast

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Bacon, sausage, home fries, scrambled eggs, cheese and salsa

Breakfast sandwich

$9.00

2 fried eggs with choice of ham, bacon or sausage with American cheese served on a bagel, toast or English muffin. Served with home fries

Hangover Burger

$14.00

Fresh 8oz burger with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg served with lettuce and tomato on a Brioche BunCOUNTRY

Country Fried Steak

$12.00

Topped with house-made sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs and toas

Scramble Bowl

$11.00

Home fries, scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, and sausage served with toast

Brunch A la Carte

1 belgian waffle

$7.00

2 belgian waffles

$10.00

1 Chocolate Chip waffle

$9.00

2 Chocolate Chip waffles

$12.00

Short Stack-regular pancakes

$5.00

Tall stack-regular Pancakes

$7.00

Shortstack chocolate chip pancakes

$6.00

Tall stack chocolate chip pancakes

$8.00

short stack oreo pancakes

$6.00

tall stack oreo pancakes

$8.00

Short stack blueberry pancakes

$6.00

Tall stack blueberry pancakes

$8.00

1 french toast

$6.00

2 frech toast

$9.00

1 chocolate chip french toast

$7.00

2 chocolate chip french toast

$10.00

Brunch Sides/Add-ons

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage Patty

$4.00

Sise Sausage Link

$4.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Toast/Bagel/English

$2.00

Side SausageGravy

$2.00

Brunch Kids

1 egg, 1 bacon with toast

$5.00

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$4.00

Kids Waffle

$5.00

Kids French Toast

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Local Restaurant serving up fresh food

Location

12041 Southern Boulevard, Loxahatchee, FL 33470

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

INDIA GRILL AND BAR
orange starNo Reviews
650 Royal Palm Beach Blvd Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WELLINGTON
orange starNo Reviews
13897 Wellington Trace Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Lindburgers Restaurants - Wellington
orange starNo Reviews
13860 Wellington Trace Ste 32 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Maxwell's Plum - 12300 South Shore Blvd, Suite 110
orange starNo Reviews
12300 South Shore Blvd, Suite 110 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Souvlaki Fast - Royal Palm Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1250 royal palm beach blvd. Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
Stewart's - OTM FL Royal Palm Beach 1
orange starNo Reviews
11711 Okeechobee Blvd Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Loxahatchee
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Palm City
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston