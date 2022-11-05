Ray's Mexican Restaurant 870 Mason Rd #152
870 Mason Rd #152
Katy, TX 77450
Appetizers
Nachos de Lujo
Nachos with beans, beef or chicken fajita, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and jalapeños.
Nachos con Todo
Nachos with beans, taco meat, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and jalapeños.
Nachos Sabrosos
Nachos with beans, cheese, tomatoes and jalapeños.
Ray's Nachos
Nachos with beans, beef or chicken fajita, topped with pico de gallo, white cheese served with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and jalapeños
Tex-Mex Nachos
Hearty layers of chips smothered in refried beans, ground beef, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.
Quesadillas
Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Mini Chimichangas
Six ground beef, fajita chicken, or combo. Served with chile con queso.
Brocheta Stuffed Jalapeños
Four jalapeños stuffed with panela cheese then wrapped in bacon. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Pk Brocheta
Four pieces of chicken breast filled with a slice of fresh jalapeno and a slice of panela cheese wrapped in bacon, served with sour cream and guacamole.
Queso Flameado
Melted Monterrey jack cheese with tortillas.
Chile con Queso To-Go
Ray's Dip (with Taco Meat)
Queso with taco meat. Comes with a side of jalapeños.
Ray's Dip (with Taco Meat) To-Go
Guacamole
Fresh Guacamole
Made when you order.
Botana Mixta
Quesadillas, flautas, fried shrimp, grilled panela cheese, and a side of queso dip.
Taco and Taco Salad
Tacos al Carbón (Deluxe)
Two flour tortillas filled with beef, chicken fajita, or pork meat, covered with chile con queso, and served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Tacos al Carbón (Regular)
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken fajita, or pork meat and served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Fajita Tacos
Three soft flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita, lettuce, tomato and cheese served with rice and beans.
Crispy Tacos
Three crispy ground beef or shredded chicken tacos with lettuce, tomato, and cheese served with rice and beans.
Juanitos Tacos
Two soft flour beef or chicken fajita tacos with lettuce and tomato, covered with white cheese, served with rice and beans a la charra.
Panchitos Tacos
Two soft flour tacos with fajita meat cooked on the grill with fresh chopped jalapeños and chile con queso inside served with rice and beans a la charra.
Fish Tacos
Three tacos with grilled fish, choice of corn or flour tortillas, and served with rice and pico de gallo.
Tacos de Barbacoa
Three beef Mexican barbacoa tacos served with pico de gallo, spicy jalapeño green sauce and avocado slices.
Fajita Taco Salad
Tender juicy chunks of beef or chicken fajita meat, flour tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, grated cheese, and guacamole.
Ray's Salad
Tender juicy chunks of fajita on a bed of lettuce, surrounded by crisp flour tortilla chips, and covered with tomato, chile con queso and avocado slices.
Taco Salad
Flour tortilla chips, taco meat, lettuce, tomato, grated cheese, and guacamole.
Chalupas/Burritos/Tamales
Chalupas con Fajita
Two chalupas topped with beans, beef or chicken fajita, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Chalupas con Todo
Two chalupas topped with beans, taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Vegetarian Chalupas
Two chalupas topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Burritos Special
Two large flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita, covered with chile con queso, and served with rice and beans.
Burritos de Fajita
Two large flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita, covered with gravy and cheese, served with rice and beans.
Burrito California
An extra-large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream.
Fajita Burrito California
An extra-large flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken fajita, refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream.
Shrimp Cocktail
Tamale Dinner
Three tamales covered with chili gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Tamales
Half a dozen or a dozen tamales.
Tortilla Soup
Chicken broth with veggies, chunks of panela cheese, avocado slices, corn, and tortilla strips.
House Specialties
La Gratinada
A fajita steak or chicken breast lightly marinated, cooked to perfection, topped with Monterrey jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, broccoli, poblano, and green and yellow squash. Served with whole beans covered with cheese, rice, and guacamole.
Pollo a la Parrilla
Lightly marinated boneless, skinless chicken breast, served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Carne Asada
A fajita steak cooked to perfection served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Relleno Poblano
A poblano pepper filled with ground beef then dipped in egg batter and pan-fried covered with our own sauce made with potatoes and topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole.
Mole Poblano
A chicken breast covered with our own mole sauce, served with rice, beans, and guacamole.
La Guisada
Tips of tender fajita cooked with onions, tomatoes, and potatoes, served with rice, beans, and guacamole.
Tampiqueña
A fajita steak cooked on the grill served with a cheese enchilada, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Grilled Fish Fillet
Tilapia or catfish served with broccoli, carrots, pico de gallo, and Mexican rice.
Fried FIsh
Asado de Puerco
Fried pork meat cooked in red chile sauce with spices and served with rice, beans, and guacamole.
Costillas de Puerco
Pork ribs grilled to perfection topped with barbecue sauceon a bed of veggies served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and tortillas.
Pollo con Rajas
A grilled chicken breast topped with sour cream sauce and poblano pepper slices served with rice and charro beans.
Stuffed Avocado
Two large breaded avocados stuffed with beef or chicken fajita served with sour cream and guacamole.
La Gringa
A fajita steak or skinless, boneless chicken breast, lightly marinated, served with corn, broccoli, and carrots.
Fajitas De La Casa
Sizzling Fajitas
Beef, chicken or a combination of both cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Fajitas Mexicanas
Beef, chicken or combination of both cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, topped with hot sauce and white cheese and served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Parrillada Adobados
Combination of beef and chicken fajitas cooked with bell peppers and onions, Three jumbo bacon wrapped shrimp and served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Parrillada al la Plancha
Combination of beef and chicken fajitas cooked with bell peppers and onions, Three jumbo butterfly shrimp and served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Parrillada Especial
Four butterfly shrimp, four bacon wrapped shrimp, two quail cut in half, combination of beef and chicken fajita, Cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans a la charra, pico de gallo and guacamole. If for two, half the quantity is given.
Camarones Adobados
Six jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon, filled with a slice of white cheese, a slice of jalapeno, cooked in our own recipe, laid on bed of rice and served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and beans a la charra.
Pollo Del Mar
Boneless grilled chicken breast covered with a mix of shrimp and crabmeat cooked in our own special sauce topped with melted white cheese and served with whole beans, rice, and guacamole.
Carnitas de Puerco
Seasoned chunks of deep-fried pork meat served with charro beans, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and tortillas.
Camarones a la Plancha
Six jumbo butterfly shrimp cooked in our own recipe, laid on a bed of rice. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and beans a la charra.
Quail
Two jumbo quail, cooked in butter with grilled onions and bell peppers, laid on a bed of rice and served with pico de gallo and guacamole.
Camarones al Chipotle
Jumbo shrimp cooked in chipotle sauce with onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
Enchilada Plates & Specialty Enchiladas
Beef Enchiladas
Three ground beef enchiladas covered with gravy and cheese served with rice and beans.
Chicken Enchiladas
Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered with tomato sauce served with rice and beans.
Cheese Enchiladas
Three cheese enchiladas covered with gravy and cheese served with rice and beans.
Combo Enchiladas
One beef, one chicken, and one cheese enchilada covered with gravy and cheese served with rice and beans.
Enchilada Dinner
Two beef enchiladas covered with gravy and cheese or chicken enchiladas covered with Spanish sauce served with rice, beans, and guacamole.
Cheese Enchilada Dinner
Two cheese enchiladas covered with gravy and cheese served with rice, beans, and guacamole.
Sour Cream Enchiladas
Two fajita chicken or shrimp enchiladas covered with a sour cream sauce served with rice and beans.
Spinach Enchiladas
Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed spinach and mushrooms in a special blend of spices, topped with red sauce and white cheese, served with Mexican rice and beans.
Enchiladas de Fajita
Three fajita enchiladas, covered with gravy and cheese, served with rice and beans.
Vegetable Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with yellow and green squash, poblano pepper, onions, mushrooms, and broccoli, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with Spanish sauce and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce and white cheese, served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Trio
One shrimp sour cream enchilada, one beef fajita enchilada, and one chicken fajita enchilada verde, served with rice and beans.
Mole Enchiladas
Three chicken enchiladas covered with mole sauce and white cheese served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Tex-Mex Combos
Grande Chimichanga
An extra large flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken fajita deep fried, covered with chile con queso, and served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
Acapulco Dinner
A combination of a crispy taco, side of guacamole, a puff chile con queso, a cheese enchilada, and a tamale, served with rice and beans.
Ray's Combo
One burrito de fajita and a cheese enchilada covered with gravy and cheese, served with rice and beans.
Armando's Combo
One taco al carbon and a cheese enchilada served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Flautas
Three deep-fried tacos filled with ground beef or shredded chicken covered with guacamole and sour cream and served with rice, beans, and salad.
Fajita Flautas
Three deep-fried tacos filled with fajita beef or fajita chicken covered with guacamole and sour cream and served with rice, beans, and salad.
Veracruz Dinner
A combination of a crispy taco, a cheese enchilada, and a tamale served with rice, beans, and guacamole.
Mexico City Dinner
A combination of a crispy taco, side of guacamole, a puff chile con queso, a cheese enchilada, a tamale, and a bell pepper-chile relleno served with rice and beans.
Vegetarian Dinner
One crispy bean taco, guacamole, a puff chile con queso, and two cheese enchiladas covered with Spanish sauce and cheese served with rice and beans.
Light Combos
Light Combo No. 1
A crispy taco, side of guacamole, a puff chile con queso, and a choice of beef, chicken, or cheese enchilada. Add rice and beans for an additional charge.
Light Combo No. 2
A guacamole salad, a crispy taco, and two enchiladas, choice of beef, chicken, or cheese. Add rice and beans for an additional charge.
Light Combo No. 3
A crispy beef taco, a chile con queso puff, and two cheese enchiladas. Add rice and beans for an additional charge.
Light Combo No. 4
A crispy beef taco, a chile con queso puff, and guacamole. Add rice and beans for an additional charge.
Light Combo No. 5
A crispy taco, a chile con queso puff, and a bean chalupa and guacamole. Add rice and beans for an additional charge.
Breakfast Specials
Huevos con Chorizo
Two eggs cooked with Mexican sausage served with refried beans and rice.
Huevos Rancheros
Two sunny side up eggs topped with ranchero sauce and served with rice and beans.
Huevos con Papas
Two scrambled eggs cooked with potatoes and served with refried beansand a salad.
Huevos con Jamón
Two scrambled eggs cooked with ham and served with rice and beans.
Chilaquiles Verdes
Shreds of corn tortilla cooked with tomatillo sauce, topped with 2 eggs and white cheese served with refried beans and rice.
Chilaquiles Chipotle
Shreds of corn tortilla cooked with chipotle sauce, topped with 2 eggs and white cheese served with refried beans and rice.
Huevos al la Mexicana
Two scrambled eggs cooked with tomatoes, onions,and jalapeńos and served with refried beans and rice.
Breakfast Tacos
Kid's Menu
Child No. 1
One beef or chicken fajita taco with lettuce, tomato, and cheese served with rice and beans.
Child No. 2
One cheese enchilada with rice and beans.
Child No. 3
Puff chile con queso rice and beans.
Child No. 4
Hamburger with fries. Can add cheese if requested.
Child No. 5
Grilled cheese sandwich served with french fries.
Child No. 6
One cheese quesadilla, with rice and beans.
Child No. 7
Four fried shrimp with fries and toast.
Child No. 8
Four chicken nuggets with fries and toast.
Desserts
Daily Lunch Special
Monday Special
One crispy ground beef taco, one cheese enchilada, rice and charro beans.
Tuesday Special
Two fajita tacos topped with cilantro and onions, served with rice, charro beans with a side of green spicy jalapeño sauce.
Wednesday Special
Fajita tips cooked in a stew of tomatoes, onions and potatoes served with rice, beans, guacamole and tortillas.
Thursday Special
Two chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce and white cheese, served with rice and beans.
Friday Special
One burrito with fajita meat covered with chile con queso, served with rice and beans.
L- Spinach Enchilada
One enchilada filled with sautéed spinach and mushrooms, topped with tomatoes sauce and white cheese and served with rice and beans.
Cheese Enchiladas
Three enchiladas with gravy and cheese served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas
Three enchiladas, choice of beef or chicken served with rice and beans.
Armando’s Combo
One taco al carbon and a cheese enchilada served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Grilled Fish Fillet
Tilapia or catfish, served with broccoli, carrots, mexican rice and pico de gallo.
Burrito Special
Two burritos filled with beef or chicken fajita covered with chile con queso and served with rice and beans.
Ray’s Combo
One burrito de fajita and a cheese enchilada covered with gravy and cheese, served with rice and beans.
Denise’s Combo
One crispy beef taco, one chile con queso puff, one bean chalupa and guacamole.
Ray’s Salad
Tender juicy chunks of fajita on a bed of lettuce, surrounded by crisp flour tortilla chips, covered with chile con queso and avocado slices.
La San Miguel
Mouth watering beef fajita or skinless, boneless, chicken breast topped with slices of broccoli, poblano peppers, green and yellow squash, mushrooms and covered with melted white cheese and served with mexican rice and salad.
La Gringa
Fajita steak or skinless, boneless chicken breast, lightly marinated, served with corn, broccoli and carrots.
Sm Tortilla Soup
Lg Tortilla Soup
Chicken broth with veggies with chunks of panela cheese, avocado slices, corn and tortilla chips.
Sides
Flour Tortillas
Corn Tortillas
Beans
Charros
Rice
Rice and Beans
Jalapeños
Side Queso
Pico
Fries
Sour Cream
Tomato
Cilantro
Chiles Torreados
Onions
Lettuce
Grilled Onions
Onion/Bell Pepper
Charros
Flour Chips
Sample CCQ
Lemons
Small Chips
Grilled Veggies
Bacon
Panela Cheese
Large Chips
Steamed Veggies
Broccoli
Small Guac
Cilantro
Xt Barco
Singles
Sgl Beef Ench
Sgl Chz Ench
Sgl Chik Ench
Sgl Shrimp Ench
Sgl Veggie Ench
Sgl Fajita Ench
Sgl Ench Verde
Sgl Spin Ench
Sgl Chal de Fajita
Sgl Chal con Todo
Sgl Chal Veggie
Sgl Burr Esp
Sgl Burr de Fajita
Sgl Bean Burr
Sgl Taco al Carb
Sgl Faj Taco
Sgl Relleno Poblano
Sgl Crispy Taco
Sgl Bell Pepper Relleno
Sgl Pechuga
Sgl Marisco Ench
Sgl Stuffed Avo
Sgl CCQ Puff
Sgl Quail
Sgl Tamal
Sgl Sopapilla
Sgl Mole Ench
Sgl Flauta
Sgl Fajita Flauta
Sgl Fish Taco
Sgl Grilled Shrimp
Sgl Egg
Sgl Sour Cream Ench
Sgl Asada
Sgl Cam Ado
Breakfast Taco
Sgl Street Taco
Sgl Barbacoa Taco
Sgl Juanito's Taco
Sgl Panchito's Taco
Sgl Costillas
Pints
Pt Queso
1/2 Pt Queso
Pt Beans
1/2 Pt Beans
Pt Ray's Dip
1/2 Ray's Dip
Pt Guaca
1/2 Pt Guaca
Pt Salsa
1/2 Pt Salsa
Pt Charros
1/2 Pt Charros
Pt Rice
1/2 Pt Rice
Pt Pico
1/2 Pt Pico
Pt Michilada Mix
1/2 Pt Michilada Mix
Qrt Rice
Qrt Charros
Qrt Refried Beans
Qrt Shredded Chz
Qrt Sour Cream
Qrt Gravy
Qrt Espanola
Qrt Michilada Mix
Qrt Avocado Salsa
Qrt Pico
Qrt Tomatillo
Qrt CCQ
Qrt Ray's Dip
Qrt Guaca
Qrt Salsa
