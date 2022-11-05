  • Home
Ray's Mexican Restaurant 870 Mason Rd #152

No reviews yet

870 Mason Rd #152

Katy, TX 77450

Popular Items

Sizzling Fajitas
Chile con Queso To-Go
Cheese Enchiladas

Appetizers

Nachos de Lujo

$14.95

Nachos with beans, beef or chicken fajita, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and jalapeños.

Nachos con Todo

$12.00

Nachos with beans, taco meat, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and jalapeños.

Nachos Sabrosos

$8.50

Nachos with beans, cheese, tomatoes and jalapeños.

Ray's Nachos

$14.95

Nachos with beans, beef or chicken fajita, topped with pico de gallo, white cheese served with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and jalapeños

Tex-Mex Nachos

$12.00

Hearty layers of chips smothered in refried beans, ground beef, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.

Quesadillas

$12.95

Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Mini Chimichangas

$9.75

Six ground beef, fajita chicken, or combo. Served with chile con queso.

Brocheta Stuffed Jalapeños

$9.75

Four jalapeños stuffed with panela cheese then wrapped in bacon. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Pk Brocheta

$9.75

Four pieces of chicken breast filled with a slice of fresh jalapeno and a slice of panela cheese wrapped in bacon, served with sour cream and guacamole.

Queso Flameado

$10.75

Melted Monterrey jack cheese with tortillas.

Chile con Queso To-Go

$2.75+

Ray's Dip (with Taco Meat)

$6.75+

Queso with taco meat. Comes with a side of jalapeños.

Ray's Dip (with Taco Meat) To-Go

$5.75+

Guacamole

$1.95+

Fresh Guacamole

$7.95+

Made when you order.

Botana Mixta

$21.00+

Quesadillas, flautas, fried shrimp, grilled panela cheese, and a side of queso dip.

Taco and Taco Salad

Tacos al Carbón (Deluxe)

$16.95

Two flour tortillas filled with beef, chicken fajita, or pork meat, covered with chile con queso, and served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Tacos al Carbón (Regular)

$15.95

Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken fajita, or pork meat and served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Fajita Tacos

$15.50

Three soft flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita, lettuce, tomato and cheese served with rice and beans.

Crispy Tacos

$9.50

Three crispy ground beef or shredded chicken tacos with lettuce, tomato, and cheese served with rice and beans.

Juanitos Tacos

$14.50

Two soft flour beef or chicken fajita tacos with lettuce and tomato, covered with white cheese, served with rice and beans a la charra.

Panchitos Tacos

$14.50

Two soft flour tacos with fajita meat cooked on the grill with fresh chopped jalapeños and chile con queso inside served with rice and beans a la charra.

Fish Tacos

$14.75

Three tacos with grilled fish, choice of corn or flour tortillas, and served with rice and pico de gallo.

Tacos de Barbacoa

$12.00

Three beef Mexican barbacoa tacos served with pico de gallo, spicy jalapeño green sauce and avocado slices.

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.50

Tender juicy chunks of beef or chicken fajita meat, flour tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, grated cheese, and guacamole.

Ray's Salad

$14.50

Tender juicy chunks of fajita on a bed of lettuce, surrounded by crisp flour tortilla chips, and covered with tomato, chile con queso and avocado slices.

Taco Salad

$9.95

Flour tortilla chips, taco meat, lettuce, tomato, grated cheese, and guacamole.

Chalupas/Burritos/Tamales

Chalupas con Fajita

$14.50

Two chalupas topped with beans, beef or chicken fajita, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Chalupas con Todo

$12.00

Two chalupas topped with beans, taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Vegetarian Chalupas

$8.95

Two chalupas topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Burritos Special

$15.50

Two large flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita, covered with chile con queso, and served with rice and beans.

Burritos de Fajita

$15.50

Two large flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita, covered with gravy and cheese, served with rice and beans.

Burrito California

$13.50

An extra-large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream.

Fajita Burrito California

$14.50

An extra-large flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken fajita, refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream.

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.25

Tamale Dinner

$10.00

Three tamales covered with chili gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Tamales

$10.25+

Half a dozen or a dozen tamales.

Tortilla Soup

$9.50

Chicken broth with veggies, chunks of panela cheese, avocado slices, corn, and tortilla strips.

House Specialties

La Gratinada

$16.95

A fajita steak or chicken breast lightly marinated, cooked to perfection, topped with Monterrey jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, broccoli, poblano, and green and yellow squash. Served with whole beans covered with cheese, rice, and guacamole.

Pollo a la Parrilla

$13.25

Lightly marinated boneless, skinless chicken breast, served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Carne Asada

$16.95

A fajita steak cooked to perfection served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Relleno Poblano

$14.75

A poblano pepper filled with ground beef then dipped in egg batter and pan-fried covered with our own sauce made with potatoes and topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole.

Mole Poblano

$14.25

A chicken breast covered with our own mole sauce, served with rice, beans, and guacamole.

La Guisada

$16.95

Tips of tender fajita cooked with onions, tomatoes, and potatoes, served with rice, beans, and guacamole.

Tampiqueña

$16.95

A fajita steak cooked on the grill served with a cheese enchilada, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Grilled Fish Fillet

$14.25

Tilapia or catfish served with broccoli, carrots, pico de gallo, and Mexican rice.

Fried FIsh

$14.25

Asado de Puerco

$14.25

Fried pork meat cooked in red chile sauce with spices and served with rice, beans, and guacamole.

Costillas de Puerco

$15.25

Pork ribs grilled to perfection topped with barbecue sauceon a bed of veggies served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and tortillas.

Pollo con Rajas

$15.00

A grilled chicken breast topped with sour cream sauce and poblano pepper slices served with rice and charro beans.

Stuffed Avocado

$14.75

Two large breaded avocados stuffed with beef or chicken fajita served with sour cream and guacamole.

La Gringa

$14.75

A fajita steak or skinless, boneless chicken breast, lightly marinated, served with corn, broccoli, and carrots.

Fajitas De La Casa

Sizzling Fajitas

$18.00+

Beef, chicken or a combination of both cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Fajitas Mexicanas

$19.00+

Beef, chicken or combination of both cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, topped with hot sauce and white cheese and served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Parrillada Adobados

$23.00+

Combination of beef and chicken fajitas cooked with bell peppers and onions, Three jumbo bacon wrapped shrimp and served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Parrillada al la Plancha

$23.00+

Combination of beef and chicken fajitas cooked with bell peppers and onions, Three jumbo butterfly shrimp and served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Parrillada Especial

$49.00+

Four butterfly shrimp, four bacon wrapped shrimp, two quail cut in half, combination of beef and chicken fajita, Cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans a la charra, pico de gallo and guacamole. If for two, half the quantity is given.

Camarones Adobados

$18.95

Six jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon, filled with a slice of white cheese, a slice of jalapeno, cooked in our own recipe, laid on bed of rice and served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and beans a la charra.

Pollo Del Mar

$18.25

Boneless grilled chicken breast covered with a mix of shrimp and crabmeat cooked in our own special sauce topped with melted white cheese and served with whole beans, rice, and guacamole.

Carnitas de Puerco

$13.75

Seasoned chunks of deep-fried pork meat served with charro beans, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and tortillas.

Camarones a la Plancha

$17.25

Six jumbo butterfly shrimp cooked in our own recipe, laid on a bed of rice. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and beans a la charra.

Quail

$16.95

Two jumbo quail, cooked in butter with grilled onions and bell peppers, laid on a bed of rice and served with pico de gallo and guacamole.

Camarones al Chipotle

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp cooked in chipotle sauce with onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.

Enchilada Plates & Specialty Enchiladas

Beef Enchiladas

$11.50

Three ground beef enchiladas covered with gravy and cheese served with rice and beans.

Chicken Enchiladas

$11.50

Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered with tomato sauce served with rice and beans.

Cheese Enchiladas

$9.95

Three cheese enchiladas covered with gravy and cheese served with rice and beans.

Combo Enchiladas

$11.50

One beef, one chicken, and one cheese enchilada covered with gravy and cheese served with rice and beans.

Enchilada Dinner

$11.50

Two beef enchiladas covered with gravy and cheese or chicken enchiladas covered with Spanish sauce served with rice, beans, and guacamole.

Cheese Enchilada Dinner

$9.95

Two cheese enchiladas covered with gravy and cheese served with rice, beans, and guacamole.

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$14.25

Two fajita chicken or shrimp enchiladas covered with a sour cream sauce served with rice and beans.

Spinach Enchiladas

$12.95

Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed spinach and mushrooms in a special blend of spices, topped with red sauce and white cheese, served with Mexican rice and beans.

Enchiladas de Fajita

$15.75

Three fajita enchiladas, covered with gravy and cheese, served with rice and beans.

Vegetable Enchiladas

$12.95

Two enchiladas filled with yellow and green squash, poblano pepper, onions, mushrooms, and broccoli, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with Spanish sauce and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.95

Three chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce and white cheese, served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Trio

$15.00

One shrimp sour cream enchilada, one beef fajita enchilada, and one chicken fajita enchilada verde, served with rice and beans.

Mole Enchiladas

$13.25

Three chicken enchiladas covered with mole sauce and white cheese served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$14.95

Tex-Mex Combos

Grande Chimichanga

$14.75

An extra large flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken fajita deep fried, covered with chile con queso, and served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.

Acapulco Dinner

$12.75

A combination of a crispy taco, side of guacamole, a puff chile con queso, a cheese enchilada, and a tamale, served with rice and beans.

Ray's Combo

$15.00

One burrito de fajita and a cheese enchilada covered with gravy and cheese, served with rice and beans.

Armando's Combo

$15.50

One taco al carbon and a cheese enchilada served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Flautas

$12.00

Three deep-fried tacos filled with ground beef or shredded chicken covered with guacamole and sour cream and served with rice, beans, and salad.

Fajita Flautas

$14.50

Three deep-fried tacos filled with fajita beef or fajita chicken covered with guacamole and sour cream and served with rice, beans, and salad.

Veracruz Dinner

$12.25

A combination of a crispy taco, a cheese enchilada, and a tamale served with rice, beans, and guacamole.

Mexico City Dinner

$14.00

A combination of a crispy taco, side of guacamole, a puff chile con queso, a cheese enchilada, a tamale, and a bell pepper-chile relleno served with rice and beans.

Vegetarian Dinner

$12.50

One crispy bean taco, guacamole, a puff chile con queso, and two cheese enchiladas covered with Spanish sauce and cheese served with rice and beans.

Light Combos

Light Combo No. 1

$8.95

A crispy taco, side of guacamole, a puff chile con queso, and a choice of beef, chicken, or cheese enchilada. Add rice and beans for an additional charge.

Light Combo No. 2

$8.95

A guacamole salad, a crispy taco, and two enchiladas, choice of beef, chicken, or cheese. Add rice and beans for an additional charge.

Light Combo No. 3

$8.95

A crispy beef taco, a chile con queso puff, and two cheese enchiladas. Add rice and beans for an additional charge.

Light Combo No. 4

$8.25

A crispy beef taco, a chile con queso puff, and guacamole. Add rice and beans for an additional charge.

Light Combo No. 5

$8.95

A crispy taco, a chile con queso puff, and a bean chalupa and guacamole. Add rice and beans for an additional charge.

Breakfast Specials

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.25

Two eggs cooked with Mexican sausage served with refried beans and rice.

Huevos Rancheros

$10.25

Two sunny side up eggs topped with ranchero sauce and served with rice and beans.

Huevos con Papas

$10.25

Two scrambled eggs cooked with potatoes and served with refried beansand a salad.

Huevos con Jamón

$10.25

Two scrambled eggs cooked with ham and served with rice and beans.

Chilaquiles Verdes

$12.50

Shreds of corn tortilla cooked with tomatillo sauce, topped with 2 eggs and white cheese served with refried beans and rice.

Chilaquiles Chipotle

$12.50

Shreds of corn tortilla cooked with chipotle sauce, topped with 2 eggs and white cheese served with refried beans and rice.

Huevos al la Mexicana

$10.25

Two scrambled eggs cooked with tomatoes, onions,and jalapeńos and served with refried beans and rice.

Breakfast Tacos

$8.75

Kid's Menu

Child No. 1

$5.50

One beef or chicken fajita taco with lettuce, tomato, and cheese served with rice and beans.

Child No. 2

$4.95

One cheese enchilada with rice and beans.

Child No. 3

$4.95

Puff chile con queso rice and beans.

Child No. 4

$4.95

Hamburger with fries. Can add cheese if requested.

Child No. 5

$4.95

Grilled cheese sandwich served with french fries.

Child No. 6

$4.95

One cheese quesadilla, with rice and beans.

Child No. 7

$7.95

Four fried shrimp with fries and toast.

Child No. 8

$5.95

Four chicken nuggets with fries and toast.

Desserts

Tres Leches

$6.95

Flan

$4.95

Churritos

$4.95

Fried Ice Cream

$5.95

2 Sopapillas

$4.25

4 Sopapillas

$6.95

Ice Cream Bowl

$2.50

Daily Lunch Special

Monday Special

$9.25

One crispy ground beef taco, one cheese enchilada, rice and charro beans.

Tuesday Special

$11.50

Two fajita tacos topped with cilantro and onions, served with rice, charro beans with a side of green spicy jalapeño sauce.

Wednesday Special

$12.50

Fajita tips cooked in a stew of tomatoes, onions and potatoes served with rice, beans, guacamole and tortillas.

Thursday Special

$10.00

Two chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce and white cheese, served with rice and beans.

Friday Special

$11.50

One burrito with fajita meat covered with chile con queso, served with rice and beans.

L- Spinach Enchilada

$9.50

One enchilada filled with sautéed spinach and mushrooms, topped with tomatoes sauce and white cheese and served with rice and beans.

Cheese Enchiladas

$9.25

Three enchiladas with gravy and cheese served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas

$10.25

Three enchiladas, choice of beef or chicken served with rice and beans.

Armando’s Combo

$12.50

One taco al carbon and a cheese enchilada served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Grilled Fish Fillet

$11.25

Tilapia or catfish, served with broccoli, carrots, mexican rice and pico de gallo.

Burrito Special

$13.25

Two burritos filled with beef or chicken fajita covered with chile con queso and served with rice and beans.

Ray’s Combo

$12.75

One burrito de fajita and a cheese enchilada covered with gravy and cheese, served with rice and beans.

Denise’s Combo

$8.95

One crispy beef taco, one chile con queso puff, one bean chalupa and guacamole.

Ray’s Salad

$13.25

Tender juicy chunks of fajita on a bed of lettuce, surrounded by crisp flour tortilla chips, covered with chile con queso and avocado slices.

La San Miguel

$13.25

Mouth watering beef fajita or skinless, boneless, chicken breast topped with slices of broccoli, poblano peppers, green and yellow squash, mushrooms and covered with melted white cheese and served with mexican rice and salad.

La Gringa

$12.50

Fajita steak or skinless, boneless chicken breast, lightly marinated, served with corn, broccoli and carrots.

Sm Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Lg Tortilla Soup

$9.50

Chicken broth with veggies with chunks of panela cheese, avocado slices, corn and tortilla chips.

Sides

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Beans

$1.25

Charros

$1.25

Rice

$1.25

Rice and Beans

$2.50

Jalapeños

$0.75

Side Queso

$1.25

Pico

$0.75

Fries

$2.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Tomato

$0.75

Cilantro

$0.75

Chiles Torreados

$2.25

Onions

$0.75

Lettuce

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$1.50

Onion/Bell Pepper

$3.50

Charros

$1.50

Flour Chips

$2.50

Sample CCQ

$1.75

Lemons

$0.75

Small Chips

$2.50

Grilled Veggies

$3.50

Bacon

$3.00

Panela Cheese

$3.50

Large Chips

$5.50

Steamed Veggies

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Small Guac

$1.95

Cilantro

$0.75

Xt Barco

$2.50

Singles

Sgl Beef Ench

$3.00

Sgl Chz Ench

$2.75

Sgl Chik Ench

$3.00

Sgl Shrimp Ench

$6.25

Sgl Veggie Ench

$4.25

Sgl Fajita Ench

$4.50

Sgl Ench Verde

$3.25

Sgl Spin Ench

$5.00

Sgl Chal de Fajita

$5.96

Sgl Chal con Todo

$5.25

Sgl Chal Veggie

$3.95

Sgl Burr Esp

$5.25

Sgl Burr de Fajita

$5.25

Sgl Bean Burr

$1.95

Sgl Taco al Carb

$4.50

Sgl Faj Taco

$4.50

Sgl Relleno Poblano

$8.95

Sgl Crispy Taco

$2.75

Sgl Bell Pepper Relleno

$3.50

Sgl Pechuga

$7.50

Sgl Marisco Ench

$5.95

Sgl Stuffed Avo

$7.95

Sgl CCQ Puff

$1.75

Sgl Quail

$7.25

Sgl Tamal

$2.50

Sgl Sopapilla

$2.25

Sgl Mole Ench

$3.95

Sgl Flauta

$2.50

Sgl Fajita Flauta

$3.25

Sgl Fish Taco

$3.95

Sgl Grilled Shrimp

$2.50

Sgl Egg

$1.75

Sgl Sour Cream Ench

$5.95

Sgl Asada

$6.95

Sgl Cam Ado

$2.75

Breakfast Taco

$3.75

Sgl Street Taco

$4.50

Sgl Barbacoa Taco

$4.25

Sgl Juanito's Taco

$4.50

Sgl Panchito's Taco

$4.50

Sgl Costillas

$12.00

Pints

Pt Queso

$9.95

1/2 Pt Queso

$5.25

Pt Beans

$3.00

1/2 Pt Beans

$1.50

Pt Ray's Dip

$10.50

1/2 Ray's Dip

$5.75

Pt Guaca

$9.95

1/2 Pt Guaca

$4.95

Pt Salsa

$3.00

1/2 Pt Salsa

$1.50

Pt Charros

$3.25

1/2 Pt Charros

$1.50

Pt Rice

$3.00

1/2 Pt Rice

$1.50

Pt Pico

$3.50

1/2 Pt Pico

$1.76

Pt Michilada Mix

$5.00

1/2 Pt Michilada Mix

$2.50

Qrt Rice

$6.00

Qrt Charros

$6.00

Qrt Refried Beans

$6.00

Qrt Shredded Chz

$6.00

Qrt Sour Cream

$6.00

Qrt Gravy

$7.00

Qrt Espanola

$7.00

Qrt Michilada Mix

$5.00

Qrt Avocado Salsa

$10.00

Qrt Pico

$7.00

Qrt Tomatillo

$7.00

Qrt CCQ

$19.95

Qrt Ray's Dip

$21.00

Qrt Guaca

$21.00

Qrt Salsa

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood standby for margaritas, queso & familiar Tex-Mex plates in a family-friendly setting.

Website

Location

870 Mason Rd #152, Katy, TX 77450

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

