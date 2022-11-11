  • Home
Ray's New York Pizza 26 5th Street Northwest

No reviews yet

26 5th Street Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30308

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

18" Cheese
Cheese Slice
18" Meat

Beverages

16 oz Bottled Coke

$2.49

16 oz Bottled Diet Coke

$2.49

16 oz Bottled Sprite

$2.49

16 oz Bottled Lemonade

$2.49

16 oz Bottled Orange Fanta

$2.49

2L Coke

$6.00

2L Diet Coke

$6.00

2L Sprite

$6.00

Gallon Tea

$8.50

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$8.50

Gallon Lemonade

$8.50

Starters

Garlic Knots

$5.99

freshly baked | garlic infused olive oil parmesan | served with marinara Add Mozzarella for 2.50

Hummus

$6.25

chickpea dip | evoo | kalamata olive | served with pita Add grilled chicken or gyro for $5, add steak for $7

Falafel

$6.25

seasoned bean fritters served with sesame dipping sauce

Eggplant Dip

$6.99

fire roasted eggplant dip | topped with extra virgin olive oil. served with warm pita bread

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

flash fried | served with a side of marinara

Mediterranean Platter

$11.99

hummus | eggplant dip | falafel and tabouleh | served with warm pita bread

Loaded Fries

$8.99

french fries | cheddar cheese | bacon | bbq sauce | served with side of ranch

Onion Rings

$6.99

beer battered | flash fried | served with ranch and cajun dip

Salads and Soups

Lentil Soup

$5.99

vegetarian lentil cream served with warm pita bread

House Salad

$7.99

iceberg lettuce | green peppers | cucumbers | roma tomato | onion

Caesar Salad

$8.99

romaine lettuce | crouton | parmesan

Tabouleh Salad

$8.99

fresh parsley, herbs, tomatoes, roasted wheat, tossed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. enjoy as a refreshing salad or starter

Greek Salad

$9.99

iceberg lettuce | roma tomato | onion | green pepper | kalamata olive | feta | served with house vinaigrette dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

spring mix | chicken | feta | walnut | roma tomato | onion| cucumber | green olive | served with pomegranate vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

our chicken tenders tossed in mild sauce, over a mix of iceberg lettuce and romaine lettuce. topped with celery | carrots | red onion | bleu cheese crumbles | your choice of dressing

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$12.99

grilled chicken | mixed greens | candied walnuts | toasted almonds | mandarin oranges | golden raisins | dried cranberries | balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.49

grilled chicken breast | bacon | lettuce | roma tomato & provolone cheese

Chicken Pesto

$11.49

chicken| basil spread | roasted red pepper | mozzarella | served on a hoagie roll

Buffalo Chicken

$11.49

fried chicken | mild buffalo sauce | iceburg lettuce | roma tomato | side blue cheese | served on a hoagie roll

Parmigiana

$11.49

your choice of meatball or chicken | marinara | mozzarella | served on a hoagie roll

Philly

$11.49

your choice of sirloin beef or chicken | sautéed onion | green pepper | mushroom | provolone | cajun mayo | served on a hoagie roll

The Greek

$11.49

gyro meat | roma tomato | romaine lettuce | onion | tzatziki sauce | served in a fresh warm pita

The 5th Street Gyro

$11.49

carved marinated gyro meat or chicken | served in a warm pita with lettuce | roma tomatoes | pickles | sesame cream

Falafel Wrap

$10.49

seasoned bean fritters served in a warm pita bread with tomatoes | cucumbers | pickles | sesame cream

Chicken Caesar Pita

$11.49

chicken | romaine lettuce | croutons | parmigiana | caesar dressing | served in a fresh warm pita

Jumbo Buffalo Wings

6 Wings

$8.99

fried jumbo wings, served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing/BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Mild, Medium, Jerk, Hot, Diablo

10 Wings

$13.99

fried jumbo wings, served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing/BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Mild, Medium, Jerk, Hot, Diablo

20 Wings

$27.99

fried jumbo wings, served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing/BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Mild, Medium, Jerk, Hot, Diablo

Burgers

Original Burger*

$11.99

iceburg lettuce | roma tomato | onion | pickle Add Cheddar Cheese or Provolone cheese for 1.25

Smokehouse Burger*

$12.99

bacon, bbq sauce, onion straws, & cheddar-jack cheese

Burger Flores*

$12.99

sautéed mushroom and onion | bacon | provolone

Falafel (veggie) Burger

$11.99

seasoned vegetable bean patty | hummus | tomato | pickles | lettuce | served on a bun

Entrees & Pastas

Veggie Lasagna

$12.49

baked with zucchini | mushrooms | onions | tomatoes | eggplant | marinara sauce

Classic Lasagna

$12.49

beef | mozzarella | ricotta | marinara

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.99

chicken | creamy alfredo | mushroom | sundried tomato

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.49

beef meatball | marinara | parmesan

Chicken Kabobs

$12.99

grilled marinated chicken skewers with onions | bell peppers | served with rice | grilled vegetables | and a side of garlic sauce

Grilled Salmon

$17.95

grilled salmon served with rice pilaf and a side mixed green salad

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

crispy chicken | fries | plain or tossed in wing sauce| served with a side of honey mustard

Calzones

Fifth Avenue

$12.99

mozzarella | ricotta | choose up to five regular toppings | sprinkled parmesan | served with a side of marinara

Cheese Calzone

$10.99

mozzarella | ricotta | sprinkled with parmesan | served with a side of marinara

Steak & Cheese

$12.99

mozzarella | provolone | grilled steak | onions | peppers | mushrooms

BBQ Chicken

$12.99

mozzarella | grilled chicken | bbq sauce | bacon | onion | cheddar cheese

Greenwich Village

$12.29

mushrooms | onions | tomatoes | green peppers | spinach

Desserts

Donut Bites

$6.99

flash fried | cinnamon sugar dust or honey glaze | served with your choice of chocolate or raspberry sauce

NY Cheesecake

$5.95

graham cracker crust | raspberry sauce and speckled pistachios

Baklava

$4.99

crispy layers of pastry dough filled with crushed nuts | sweet simple syrup | sprinkled pistachios

Sides

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side of Falafel (4 PCS)

$3.50

Side of Marinara

Side of Ranch

$0.65

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.65

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.65

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side Greek Salad

$6.99

Slice of Pizza

Cheese Slice

$3.75

marinara, mozzarella

Four Cheese Slice

$4.75

marinara, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, ricotta, parmesan

Meat Slice

$5.00

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, beef meatball, sausage

Veggie Slice

$4.75

marinara, mozzarella, mushroom, green pepper, onion, roma tomato

Gourmet Veggie Slice

$5.00

marinara, mozzarella, zucchini, squash, artichoke, eggplant, mushroom, spinach, onion, roma tomato, green pepper

Deluxe Slice

$5.00

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, beef meatball, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion, roma tomato

Greek Slice

$5.00

marinara, mozzarella, gyro meat, feta, onion, kalamata olive

White Slice

$4.25

garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta

Hawaiian Slice

$4.45

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pineapple & Ham

Basilico Slice

$4.45

garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella, roma tomato, basil

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$5.00

mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella, fried chicken, served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing

BBQ Slice

$5.00

bbq sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, cheddar-jack

10" Pizza

10" Cheese

$10.99

marinara, mozzarella

10" Four Cheese

$11.99

marinara, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, ricotta, parmesan

10" Meat

$13.99

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, beef meatball, sausage

10" Veggie

$12.99

marinara, mozzarella, mushroom, green pepper, onion, roma tomato

10" Gourmet Veggie

$13.99

marinara, mozzarella, zucchini, squash, artichoke, eggplant, mushroom, spinach, onion, roma tomato, green pepper

10" Deluxe

$13.99

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, beef meatball, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion, roma tomato

10" Greek

$12.99

marinara, mozzarella, gyro meat, feta, onion, kalamata olive

10" White

$11.99

garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta

10" Hawaiian

$11.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pineapple & Ham

10" Basilico

$11.99

garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella, roma tomato, basil

10" Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella, fried chicken, served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing

10" BBQ

$12.99

bbq sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, cheddar-jack

14" Pizza

14" Cheese

$15.50

marinara, mozzarella

14" Four Cheese

$19.00

marinara, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, ricotta, parmesan

14" Meat

$21.00

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, beef meatball, sausage

14" Veggie

$19.00

marinara, mozzarella, mushroom, green pepper, onion, roma tomato

14" Gourmet Veggie

$20.00

marinara, mozzarella, zucchini, squash, artichoke, eggplant, mushroom, spinach, onion, roma tomato, green pepper

14" Deluxe

$21.00

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, beef meatball, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion, roma tomato

14" Greek

$20.00

marinara, mozzarella, gyro meat, feta, onion, kalamata olive

14" White

$17.00

garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta

14" Hawaiian

$17.50

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pineapple & Ham

14" Basilico

$17.50

garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella, roma tomato, basil

14" Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella, fried chicken, served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing

14" BBQ

$20.00

bbq sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, cheddar-jack

16" Pizza

16" Cheese

$17.50

marinara, mozzarella