Ray's New York Pizza 26 5th Street Northwest
No reviews yet
26 5th Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30308
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Garlic Knots
freshly baked | garlic infused olive oil parmesan | served with marinara Add Mozzarella for 2.50
Hummus
chickpea dip | evoo | kalamata olive | served with pita Add grilled chicken or gyro for $5, add steak for $7
Falafel
seasoned bean fritters served with sesame dipping sauce
Eggplant Dip
fire roasted eggplant dip | topped with extra virgin olive oil. served with warm pita bread
Mozzarella Sticks
flash fried | served with a side of marinara
Mediterranean Platter
hummus | eggplant dip | falafel and tabouleh | served with warm pita bread
Loaded Fries
french fries | cheddar cheese | bacon | bbq sauce | served with side of ranch
Onion Rings
beer battered | flash fried | served with ranch and cajun dip
Salads and Soups
Lentil Soup
vegetarian lentil cream served with warm pita bread
House Salad
iceberg lettuce | green peppers | cucumbers | roma tomato | onion
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce | crouton | parmesan
Tabouleh Salad
fresh parsley, herbs, tomatoes, roasted wheat, tossed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. enjoy as a refreshing salad or starter
Greek Salad
iceberg lettuce | roma tomato | onion | green pepper | kalamata olive | feta | served with house vinaigrette dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
spring mix | chicken | feta | walnut | roma tomato | onion| cucumber | green olive | served with pomegranate vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
our chicken tenders tossed in mild sauce, over a mix of iceberg lettuce and romaine lettuce. topped with celery | carrots | red onion | bleu cheese crumbles | your choice of dressing
Mandarin Chicken Salad
grilled chicken | mixed greens | candied walnuts | toasted almonds | mandarin oranges | golden raisins | dried cranberries | balsamic vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Club
grilled chicken breast | bacon | lettuce | roma tomato & provolone cheese
Chicken Pesto
chicken| basil spread | roasted red pepper | mozzarella | served on a hoagie roll
Buffalo Chicken
fried chicken | mild buffalo sauce | iceburg lettuce | roma tomato | side blue cheese | served on a hoagie roll
Parmigiana
your choice of meatball or chicken | marinara | mozzarella | served on a hoagie roll
Philly
your choice of sirloin beef or chicken | sautéed onion | green pepper | mushroom | provolone | cajun mayo | served on a hoagie roll
The Greek
gyro meat | roma tomato | romaine lettuce | onion | tzatziki sauce | served in a fresh warm pita
The 5th Street Gyro
carved marinated gyro meat or chicken | served in a warm pita with lettuce | roma tomatoes | pickles | sesame cream
Falafel Wrap
seasoned bean fritters served in a warm pita bread with tomatoes | cucumbers | pickles | sesame cream
Chicken Caesar Pita
chicken | romaine lettuce | croutons | parmigiana | caesar dressing | served in a fresh warm pita
Jumbo Buffalo Wings
6 Wings
fried jumbo wings, served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing/BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Mild, Medium, Jerk, Hot, Diablo
10 Wings
fried jumbo wings, served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing/BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Mild, Medium, Jerk, Hot, Diablo
20 Wings
fried jumbo wings, served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing/BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Mild, Medium, Jerk, Hot, Diablo
Burgers
Original Burger*
iceburg lettuce | roma tomato | onion | pickle Add Cheddar Cheese or Provolone cheese for 1.25
Smokehouse Burger*
bacon, bbq sauce, onion straws, & cheddar-jack cheese
Burger Flores*
sautéed mushroom and onion | bacon | provolone
Falafel (veggie) Burger
seasoned vegetable bean patty | hummus | tomato | pickles | lettuce | served on a bun
Entrees & Pastas
Veggie Lasagna
baked with zucchini | mushrooms | onions | tomatoes | eggplant | marinara sauce
Classic Lasagna
beef | mozzarella | ricotta | marinara
Fettuccini Alfredo
chicken | creamy alfredo | mushroom | sundried tomato
Spaghetti and Meatballs
beef meatball | marinara | parmesan
Chicken Kabobs
grilled marinated chicken skewers with onions | bell peppers | served with rice | grilled vegetables | and a side of garlic sauce
Grilled Salmon
grilled salmon served with rice pilaf and a side mixed green salad
Chicken Tenders
crispy chicken | fries | plain or tossed in wing sauce| served with a side of honey mustard
Calzones
Fifth Avenue
mozzarella | ricotta | choose up to five regular toppings | sprinkled parmesan | served with a side of marinara
Cheese Calzone
mozzarella | ricotta | sprinkled with parmesan | served with a side of marinara
Steak & Cheese
mozzarella | provolone | grilled steak | onions | peppers | mushrooms
BBQ Chicken
mozzarella | grilled chicken | bbq sauce | bacon | onion | cheddar cheese
Greenwich Village
mushrooms | onions | tomatoes | green peppers | spinach
Desserts
Donut Bites
flash fried | cinnamon sugar dust or honey glaze | served with your choice of chocolate or raspberry sauce
NY Cheesecake
graham cracker crust | raspberry sauce and speckled pistachios
Baklava
crispy layers of pastry dough filled with crushed nuts | sweet simple syrup | sprinkled pistachios
Sides
Slice of Pizza
Cheese Slice
marinara, mozzarella
Four Cheese Slice
marinara, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, ricotta, parmesan
Meat Slice
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, beef meatball, sausage
Veggie Slice
marinara, mozzarella, mushroom, green pepper, onion, roma tomato
Gourmet Veggie Slice
marinara, mozzarella, zucchini, squash, artichoke, eggplant, mushroom, spinach, onion, roma tomato, green pepper
Deluxe Slice
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, beef meatball, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion, roma tomato
Greek Slice
marinara, mozzarella, gyro meat, feta, onion, kalamata olive
White Slice
garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta
Hawaiian Slice
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pineapple & Ham
Basilico Slice
garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella, roma tomato, basil
Buffalo Chicken Slice
mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella, fried chicken, served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing
BBQ Slice
bbq sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, cheddar-jack
10" Pizza
10" Cheese
marinara, mozzarella
10" Four Cheese
marinara, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, ricotta, parmesan
10" Meat
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, beef meatball, sausage
10" Veggie
marinara, mozzarella, mushroom, green pepper, onion, roma tomato
10" Gourmet Veggie
marinara, mozzarella, zucchini, squash, artichoke, eggplant, mushroom, spinach, onion, roma tomato, green pepper
10" Deluxe
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, beef meatball, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion, roma tomato
10" Greek
marinara, mozzarella, gyro meat, feta, onion, kalamata olive
10" White
garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta
10" Hawaiian
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pineapple & Ham
10" Basilico
garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella, roma tomato, basil
10" Buffalo Chicken
mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella, fried chicken, served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing
10" BBQ
bbq sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, cheddar-jack
14" Pizza
14" Cheese
marinara, mozzarella
14" Four Cheese
marinara, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, ricotta, parmesan
14" Meat
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, beef meatball, sausage
14" Veggie
marinara, mozzarella, mushroom, green pepper, onion, roma tomato
14" Gourmet Veggie
marinara, mozzarella, zucchini, squash, artichoke, eggplant, mushroom, spinach, onion, roma tomato, green pepper
14" Deluxe
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, beef meatball, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion, roma tomato
14" Greek
marinara, mozzarella, gyro meat, feta, onion, kalamata olive
14" White
garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta
14" Hawaiian
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pineapple & Ham
14" Basilico
garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella, roma tomato, basil
14" Buffalo Chicken
mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella, fried chicken, served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing
14" BBQ
bbq sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, cheddar-jack