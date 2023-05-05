Barbeque
Southern
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a quick serve Family Owned BBQ Restaurant that specializes in Texas Style Smoke meats and homemade sides made fresh daily.
Location
3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston, TX 77021
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Turkey Leg Hut - 4830 Almeda - Houston, Texas 77004
No Reviews
4830 Almeda Road Houston, TX 77004
View restaurant
Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar - 1701 Webster Street
No Reviews
1701 Webster Street sute F HOUSTON, TX 77003
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant