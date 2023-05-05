Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Southern

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack

review star

No reviews yet

3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300

Houston, TX 77021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

2 Meat Plate

2 Meat Plate

$16.95

Your Choice of 2 Smoked Meats

Grilled Chicken Baked Potato

$11.25

Rib Tip Plate

$14.95

Dinner

Meat Plate

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$16.95

14 Hour Smoked Brisket

Spare Rib Plate

Spare Rib Plate

$15.95

Perfectly Smoked Fall of the Bone

Pork Sausage Plate

$12.95

Homemade Sausage

Jalpenos & Chesse Sausage Plate

$13.95

Homemade Smoked Sausage

Beef Sausage Plate

$14.95

Homemade All Beef Sausage

1/2 Chicken Plate

$15.95

Half Smoked Yard Bird

Turkey Plate

$16.95

Smoked Turkey Breast

2 Meat Plate

2 Meat Plate

$16.95

Your Choice of 2 Smoked Meats

3 Meat Plate

$19.95

Your Choice of 3 Smoked Meats Can not Double up on Rib or Rib Tips

House Special - 4 Meat Plate

$24.95

Your Choice of 4 Smoked Meats Can not double up on Ribs or Rib Tips

The Max

$29.95

4 Meats and 2 Fish and 2 Shrimp

Oxtail Plate

$25.95Out of stock

Smoked Oxtails (Thursday Only)

Beef Rib Plate

$24.95Out of stock

Giant Rib Bone (Friday & Saturday)

Grilled Veggie Plate

$10.95

Zuchinnni, Squash, Peppers

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$16.95

Six Rib Bones Smoked to Perfection

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$27.95

12 Rib Bones Smoked to Perfection

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs Fried

$17.95

Six Baby Back Ribs Golden Fried

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs Fried

$28.95

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs Fried

Rib Tip Plate

$14.95

Baked Potatoes

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.25

Brisket Baked Potato

$12.95

Turkey Baked Potato

$11.75

Sausage Baked Potato

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Baked Potato

$11.25

BBQ Sandwiches

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$11.95
Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$11.95

Pork Sausage Sandwich

$8.95

Jalapenos Sausage Sandwich

$10.95

Beef Sausage Sandwich

$10.95

Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

Rib Sandwich

$11.95

Rib Tip Sandwich

$10.95

The Whole Barn Yard

$14.95

Pork Burnt Endz

$11.70

Burgers

1/2 Pound Burger

$8.95

Shack Burger

$10.95

Double Meat, Grilled Onions, Shredded Cheese & Jalapenos

Big Herb Burger

$11.95

1/2LB Patty, Chopped Brisket, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, & BBQ Sauce

Turkey Burger

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Burger

$6.95

Fish & Shrimp

2 pc Catfish Plate

$12.95

3 pc Catfish Plate

$15.95

1 pc Catfish 6 Shrimp Plate

$16.95

2 pc Catfish 3 Shrimp Plate

$18.95

3 pc Catfish 4 Shrimp Plate

$21.95

6 pc Shrimp Plate

$14.95

9 pc Shrimp Plate

$18.95

12 pc Shrimp Plate

$23.95

Fish Burger Basket

$10.95

Fish Po'Boy Basket

$12.95

Shrimp Po'Boy Basket

$15.95

Fish & Shrimp Po'Boy Basket

$17.95

Fish Family Pack

$31.95

Kids Menu

Kiddie Meal

Kiddie Burger

$4.75

Kiddie Hot Dog

$2.75

Kiddie Corn Dog

$2.25

Kiddie 1 Meat, 1 Side

$5.25

Kiddie 2 Meats, 2 Sides

$6.95

Chicken Strips w/Fries

$4.25

Meat By The Pound

Meat By The Pound (Anything >4lbs Needs 24hrs Notice)

1 LB Brisket

$23.95

Half LB Brisket

$11.95

Whole Slab Of Ribs

$31.95

1 LB Ribs

$18.95

1 LB Sausage

$15.95

Half LB Sausage

$9.95

1 LB Turkey

$19.95

Half LB Turkey

$9.95

Whole Chicken

$17.75

Half Chicken

$9.25

1 LB Rib Tips

$16.95

Half LB Rib Tips

$8.50

1 LB Jalapeno Sausage

$16.95

Half LB Jalapeno Sausage

$8.95

Half Pound Beef Sausage

$9.95

1 LB Beef Sausage

$17.95

Oxtails

$29.95Out of stock

Turkey Leg

$12.99Out of stock

Mixed 1 LB Order

$23.95

Condiments

Jalapenos

$0.60

Sour Cream

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$0.60

Sliced Cheese

$0.60

1/2 Pint Queso Cheese

$2.25

6 oz Queso Cheese

$1.25

2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.50

6oz BBQ Sauce

$1.00

18oz BBQ Sauce

$8.99

Toast

$0.25

White Bread

$0.25

Wheat Bread

$0.25

Buns

$0.50

Wheat Bun

$0.50

Loaf of Bread

$3.50

Butter

$0.20

Pico

$0.75

Dressing

$0.60

Half Pint Guacamole

$6.99

4oz Guacamole

$3.99

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$3.95

Banana Pudding

$3.95Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$1.75

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

German Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Sock it To Me Cake

$6.00

Butter Cream

$6.00

Pineapple Cake

$6.00

Lemon Cake

$6.00

Strawberry Cake

$6.00

Italian Cream

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

7 up Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Whole Sweet Potato Pie

$20.95

Drinks

N/A Beverages

24oz Fountain Drinks

$2.75

32oz Fountain Drinks

$3.95

24oz Strawberry Lemonade

$2.95

32oz Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

24oz Sweet Tea

$2.95

32oz Sweet Tea

$3.95

Bottle Coke

$2.95

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.95Out of stock

Blue Soda

$2.95Out of stock

Bottle Sprite

$2.95

Bottle Lemonade

$2.95

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Bottle Tahiatian Treat

$2.95Out of stock

Gallon Stawberry Lemonade

$11.95

Gallon Sweet Tea

$10.95

Bottled Water

$1.75Out of stock

24 Oz Cup Ice

$0.50

32 Oz Cup Ice

$1.00

Drinks

$2.95Out of stock

Specialty Sides

Beans

Potato Salad

Dirty Rice

Smoked Mac & Cheese

Green Beans

Cucumber Salad

Coleslaw

Spicy Rice

Macaroni Salad

$3.25+

Fried Corn (2)

$4.95

Fries

Hushpuppies (3)

$1.75

Onion Rings

$4.95

Boudin

$6.75

Jake Fries

$8.95+

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.25
Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$13.95

Turkey Nachos

$13.95

Grilled Veggies

$6.95

Chips

$0.85
Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$15.95+Out of stock

Seafood Gumbo that has all the "Fixins" Crab, Shrimp, Chicken, and Sausage!!!

Chilli

$9.25+Out of stock

Family Packs

Pack 1

$54.95

Pack 2

$86.95

Pack 3

$100.95

Pack 4

$142.74

Salads

3 Meat Salad

$12.95

Smoked Brisket Salad

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.25

Smoked Turkey Salad

$11.95

Tossed Salad

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a quick serve Family Owned BBQ Restaurant that specializes in Texas Style Smoke meats and homemade sides made fresh daily.

Location

3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston, TX 77021

Directions

Gallery
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack image
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack image
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Turkey Leg Hut - 4830 Almeda - Houston, Texas 77004
orange starNo Reviews
4830 Almeda Road Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
J-Bar-M Barbecue
orange starNo Reviews
2201 Leeland St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar - 1701 Webster Street
orange starNo Reviews
1701 Webster Street sute F HOUSTON, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Goode Company Grocers
orange starNo Reviews
5109 Kirby Drive Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Goode Co. Barbeque - Kirby
orange starNo Reviews
5109 Kirby Drive Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace
orange starNo Reviews
5015 Kirby Drive Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's - Betlway 8
orange star4.6 • 5,693
5710 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston