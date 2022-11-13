Ray Street Pizza on Main
23 Main Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
Popular Items
Appetizers
Deep River Potato Chips (2oz)
Rold Gold Pretzels
Side of Fries
One Pound of Crispy French Fries
Onion Rings
3/4th of a Pound of Crispy, Battered Onion Rings
Chicken Tenders (6)
Six Crispy Breaded Tenders and a Choice of Dipping Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
8 Crispy Mozzarella Sticks Served with a side of Red Sauce for Dipping
Chicken Tenders And Onion Rings
Five Crispy Breaded Tenders served with One Pound of Onion Rings and a Choice of Dipping Sauce
Cheesey Garlic Bread
Chicken Tenders with Fries
Five Crispy Breaded Tenders served with One Pound of Fries and a Choice of Dipping Sauce.
Sweet Potato Fries
Custom Pizza
Pizza - Small 12"
Hand-stretched 12" Pie - Choice of Toppings
Pizza - Large 16"
Hand-stretched 16" Pie - Choice of Toppings
Calzone, Small
12" Calzone with Choice of Fillings. Great for 1-2 people
Calzone, Large
16" Calzone with Choice of Fillings. Great for 2-3 people
Gluten Free 12" - Vegan Crust
Locally sourced, Vegan-alternative Gluten Free 12" Pizza (6-cut)
Specialty Pizzas
Detroit Style 12"
Our take on the famously thicc Detroit-Style pie. Extra cheese, sauce on top, loads of parmesan, finished with basil chiffonade.
Small 12" Barbecue Chicken
Barbecue-Ranch Base, Roasted Chicken, House Cheese Blend
Small 12" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo-Ranch Base, Roasted Chicken, House Cheese Blend
Small 12" Buffalo Gail
A Vikster's Classic - Cream Cheese, Bleu Cheese & Buffalo Base, House Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, & Diced Tomatoes
Small 12" Cheeseburger
Ketchup, Mustard, American Cheese Base, Pickles, Diced Onion, Ground Beef, House Cheese Blend
Small 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Base, Roasted Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House Cheese Blend
Small 12" Fancy One
EVOO & Garlic Base, House Cheese Blend, Salami, Ricotta, Finished with Fresh Arugula & Balsamic Drizzle
Small 12" Greek
Oil & Garlic Base, Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Artichokes, Tomato, House Cheese Blend
Small 12" Hawaiian
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Fresh Pineapple, Diced Ham
Small 12" Margherita Moderna
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Chiffonade
Small 12" "The Village" Meatlovers
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, House Meatballs
Small 12" Supreme
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions, Ham, Bacon
Small 12" Sweet Pepperoni
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Extra Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, Honey Drizzle
Small 12" The Works
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions, Sausage
Small 12" Vegetarian
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Broccoli, Olives, Marinated Tomato
Small 12" Tomato Pie
House cheese blend, sauce on top. Finished with pecorino and basil.
Small 12" Sausage Ricotta
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Sweet Italian Sausage, Dollops of Ricotta, Basil Chiffonade, Pecorino Romano
Small 12" Pizza Fantasia
EVOO & Garlic Base, Balsamic, Prosciutto, Chopped Dates, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Goat Cheese, Honey Drizzle
Small 12" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Alfredo sauce base, oven-roasted chicken, house cheese blend, fresh broccoli
Small 12" Spinach Artichoke Delight
Spinach & artichoke dip base, garlic, house cheese blend, roasted chicken & diced tomato
12" Small Buffaroni
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Buffalo Marinated Chicken, Finished with Ranch & Buffalo Drizzle
12" Small Neapolitan Dynamite
Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Basil Chiffonade, Honey Drizzle, Pecorino Romano
Large 16" Barbecue Chicken
Barbecue-Ranch Base, Roasted Chicken, House Cheese Blend
Large 16" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo-Ranch Base, Roasted Chicken, House Cheese Blend
Large 16" Buffalo Gail
A Vikster's Classic - Cream Cheese, Bleu Cheese & Buffalo Base, House Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, & Diced Tomatoes
Large 16" Cheeseburger
Ketchup, Mustard, American Cheese Base, Pickles, Diced Onion, Ground Beef, House Cheese Blend
Large 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Base, Roasted Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House Cheese Blend
Large 16" Fancy One
EVOO & Garlic Base, House Cheese Blend, Salami, Ricotta, Finished with Fresh Arugula & Balsamic Drizzle
Large 16" Greek
Oil & Garlic Base, Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Artichokes, Tomato, House Cheese Blend
Large 16" Hawaiian
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Fresh Pineapple, Diced Ham
Large 16" Margherita Moderna
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Chiffonade
Large 16" "The Village" Meatlovers
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, House Meatballs
Large 16" Supreme
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions, Ham, Bacon
Large 16" Sweet Pepperoni
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Extra Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, Honey Drizzle
Large 16" The Works
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions, Sausage
Large 16" Vegetarian
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Broccoli, Olives, Marinated Tomato
Large 16" Tomato Pie
House cheese blend, sauce on top. Finished with pecorino and basil.
Large 16" Sausage Ricotta
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Sweet Italian Sausage, Dollops of Ricotta, Basil Chiffonade, Pecorino Romano
Large 16" Pizza Fantasia
EVOO & Garlic Base, Balsamic, Prosciutto, Chopped Dates, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Goat Cheese, Honey Drizzle
Large 16" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Alfredo sauce base, oven-roasted chicken, house cheese blend, fresh broccoli
Large 16" Spinach Artichoke Delight
Spinach & artichoke dip base, garlic, house cheese blend, roasted chicken & diced tomato
16" Large Buffaroni
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Buffalo Marinated Chicken, Finished with Ranch & Buffalo Drizzle
16” Large Neapolitan Dynamite
Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Basil Chiffonade, Honey Drizzle, Pecorino Romano
Gluten Free 12" Barbecue Chicken
Barbecue-Ranch Base, Roasted Chicken, House Cheese Blend
Gluten Free 12" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo-Ranch Base, Roasted Chicken, House Cheese Blend
Gluten Free 12" Buffalo Gail
A Vikster's Classic - Cream Cheese, Bleu Cheese & Buffalo Base, House Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, & Diced Tomatoes
Gluten Free 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Base, Roasted Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House Cheese Blend
Gluten Free 12" Greek
Oil & Garlic Base, Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Artichokes, Tomato, House Cheese Blend
Gluten Free 12" Margherita Moderna
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Chiffonade
Gluten Free 12" MeatLovers
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, House Meatballs
Gluten Free 12" Supreme
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions, Ham, Bacon
Gluten Free 12" Sweet Pepperoni
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Extra Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano
Gluten Free 12" Hawaiian
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Fresh Pineapple, Diced Ham
Gluten Free 12" Fancy One
EVOO & Garlic Base, House Cheese Blend, Salami, Ricotta, Finished with Fresh Arugula & Balsamic Drizzle
Gluten Free 12" The Works
Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions, Sausage
Gluten Free 12" Cheeseburger
Gluten Free 12" Pizza Fantasia
EVOO & Garlic Base, Balsamic, Prosciutto, Chopped Dates, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Goat Cheese, Honey Drizzle
Gluten Free 12" Tomato Pie
House cheese blend, sauce on top, finished with pecorino and basil.
Gluten Free 12" Buffaroni
Red sauce, house cheese blend, pepperoni, buffalo marinated chicken, finished with ranch & buffalo drizzle
Vegan Pizzas
LG Vegan Chz
Our red sauce, Daiya mozzarella
SM Vegan Chz
Our red sauce, Daiya mozzarella
Pepperoni - Large
Our red sauce, Daiya mozzarella, Happy Little Plants pepperoni (GF)
Pepperoni - Small
Our red sauce, Daiya mozzarella, Happy Little Plants pepperoni (GF)
The Hot Vegan - Large
Our red sauce, Daiya mozzarella, Happy Little Plants pepperoni (GF), jalapeno peppers, finished with red pepper flakes
The Hot Vegan - Small
Our red sauce, Daiya mozzarella, Happy Little Plants pepperoni (GF), jalapeno peppers, finished with red pepper flakes
Vegan Supreme - Large
Our red sauce, Daiya mozzarella, Happy Little Plants pepperoni, Happy Little Plants Italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, peppers
Vegan Supreme - Small
Our red sauce, Daiya mozzarella, Happy Little Plants pepperoni, Happy Little Plants Italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, peppers
Subs & Sandwiches
Small Steak & Cheese
7oz Shaved Steak with American Cheese on a Grinder Roll
Large Steak & Cheese
9oz Shaved Steak with American Cheese on a Grinder Roll
Small Cheeseburger Sub
7 oz Ground Angus Beef, American Cheese, Your Choice of Condiments, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
Large Cheeseburger Sub
9 oz Ground Angus Beef, American Cheese, Your Choice of Condiments, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
Small Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham, American Cheese and Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo
Large Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham, American Cheese and Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo
Small Turkey Sub
Hickory Smoked Turkey, American Cheese and Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo
Large Turkey Sub
Hickory Smoked Turkey, American Cheese and Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo
Small Roast Beef
Rare Roast Beef, American Cheese and Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo
Large Roast Beef
Rare Roast Beef, American Cheese and Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo
Small Italian Sub
Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone
Large Italian Sub
Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone
Small Sausage, Pepper, & Onion Sub
Thinly Cut Sweet Italian Sausage, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Provolone
Large Sausage, Pepper, & Onion Sub
Thinly Cut Sweet Italian Sausage, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Provolone
Small BLT Sub
Diced Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Large BLT Sub
Diced Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Meatball Sub
House Meatballs, Red Sauce, Pecorino, Provolone, Oregano
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, American Cheese, Ranch
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, American Cheese, Ranch
Small Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken, American Cheese
Large Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken, American Cheese
Small Hot Veggie
Grilled Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, & Spinach, American Cheese, Black Olives, Banana Peppers
Large Hot Veggie
Grilled Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, & Spinach, American Cheese, Black Olives, Banana Peppers
Garden Chicken Wrap
House Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Cucumber. Choice of White or Wheat Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, House Croutons, Pecorino, Caesar Dressing. Choice of White or Wheat Wrap
Salads
Blackened Chicken Salad
Cajun Roasted Chicken, Diced Jalapeños, Romaine, Onions, Peppers, Tomato, Choice of Dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, House Croutons, Pecorino Romano, Caesar Dressing, Chicken
Caesar Salad
Romaine, House Croutons, Pecorino Romano, Caesar Dressing
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoncini, Greek Dressing
Herb Chicken Salad
Chicken, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Choice of Dressing
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Choice of Dressing
Chef Salad with Chicken
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Carrot, Chicken, Diced Ham, Provolone, Swiss & Choice of Dressing
Dessert
Chocolate Whoopie Pie
5 oz Whoopie Pie baked in Malden, MA - Brix Bakery ***Product does not contain peanuts/tree nuts but is prepared in a facility where peanuts/tree nuts are present***
Chocolate Chip Cookie
3 oz Chocolate Chip Cookie baked in Malden, MA - Brix Bakery ***Product does not contain peanuts/tree nuts but is prepared in a facility where peanuts/tree nuts are present***
M&M Cookie
3 oz M&M Cookie baked in Malden, MA - Brix Bakery ***Product does not contain peanuts/tree nuts but is prepared in a facility where peanuts/tree nuts are present***
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
GF Cookie
GF Brownie
Brownie
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Ray Street Pizza on Main features NY-style pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. Our dough is made in-house and it is hand-tossed. Don't forget to check out our craft beer selection!
23 Main Street, Goffstown, NH 03045