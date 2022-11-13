Ray Street Pizza imageView gallery

Ray Street Pizza on Main

23 Main Street

Goffstown, NH 03045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pizza - Large 16"
Pizza - Small 12"
Side of Fries

Appetizers

Deep River Potato Chips (2oz)

$2.25

Rold Gold Pretzels

$2.00

Side of Fries

$7.50

One Pound of Crispy French Fries

Onion Rings

$7.50

3/4th of a Pound of Crispy, Battered Onion Rings

Chicken Tenders (6)

$9.00

Six Crispy Breaded Tenders and a Choice of Dipping Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$8.50

8 Crispy Mozzarella Sticks Served with a side of Red Sauce for Dipping

Chicken Tenders And Onion Rings

$14.00

Five Crispy Breaded Tenders served with One Pound of Onion Rings and a Choice of Dipping Sauce

Cheesey Garlic Bread

$9.00

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$14.00

Five Crispy Breaded Tenders served with One Pound of Fries and a Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

Custom Pizza

Create your own 12” or 16” Pizza

Pizza - Small 12"

$10.00

Hand-stretched 12" Pie - Choice of Toppings

Pizza - Large 16"

$14.00

Hand-stretched 16" Pie - Choice of Toppings

Calzone, Small

$10.00

12" Calzone with Choice of Fillings. Great for 1-2 people

Calzone, Large

$14.50

16" Calzone with Choice of Fillings. Great for 2-3 people

Gluten Free 12" - Vegan Crust

$13.00

Locally sourced, Vegan-alternative Gluten Free 12" Pizza (6-cut)

Specialty Pizzas

Detroit Style 12"

Detroit Style 12"

$22.00Out of stock

Our take on the famously thicc Detroit-Style pie. Extra cheese, sauce on top, loads of parmesan, finished with basil chiffonade.

Small 12" Barbecue Chicken

$14.00

Barbecue-Ranch Base, Roasted Chicken, House Cheese Blend

Small 12" Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Buffalo-Ranch Base, Roasted Chicken, House Cheese Blend

Small 12" Buffalo Gail

$15.00

A Vikster's Classic - Cream Cheese, Bleu Cheese & Buffalo Base, House Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, & Diced Tomatoes

Small 12" Cheeseburger

$15.00

Ketchup, Mustard, American Cheese Base, Pickles, Diced Onion, Ground Beef, House Cheese Blend

Small 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Ranch Base, Roasted Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House Cheese Blend

Small 12" Fancy One

$15.00

EVOO & Garlic Base, House Cheese Blend, Salami, Ricotta, Finished with Fresh Arugula & Balsamic Drizzle

Small 12" Greek

$15.00

Oil & Garlic Base, Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Artichokes, Tomato, House Cheese Blend

Small 12" Hawaiian

$14.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Fresh Pineapple, Diced Ham

Small 12" Margherita Moderna

$14.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Chiffonade

Small 12" "The Village" Meatlovers

$16.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, House Meatballs

Small 12" Supreme

$15.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions, Ham, Bacon

Small 12" Sweet Pepperoni

Small 12" Sweet Pepperoni

$13.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Extra Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, Honey Drizzle

Small 12" The Works

$15.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions, Sausage

Small 12" Vegetarian

Small 12" Vegetarian

$15.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Broccoli, Olives, Marinated Tomato

Small 12" Tomato Pie

Small 12" Tomato Pie

$13.00

House cheese blend, sauce on top. Finished with pecorino and basil.

Small 12" Sausage Ricotta

$14.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Sweet Italian Sausage, Dollops of Ricotta, Basil Chiffonade, Pecorino Romano

Small 12" Pizza Fantasia

$16.00

EVOO & Garlic Base, Balsamic, Prosciutto, Chopped Dates, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Goat Cheese, Honey Drizzle

Small 12" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$14.00

Alfredo sauce base, oven-roasted chicken, house cheese blend, fresh broccoli

Small 12" Spinach Artichoke Delight

$15.00

Spinach & artichoke dip base, garlic, house cheese blend, roasted chicken & diced tomato

12" Small Buffaroni

12" Small Buffaroni

$16.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Buffalo Marinated Chicken, Finished with Ranch & Buffalo Drizzle

12" Small Neapolitan Dynamite

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Basil Chiffonade, Honey Drizzle, Pecorino Romano

Large 16" Barbecue Chicken

$21.00

Barbecue-Ranch Base, Roasted Chicken, House Cheese Blend

Large 16" Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Buffalo-Ranch Base, Roasted Chicken, House Cheese Blend

Large 16" Buffalo Gail

$22.00

A Vikster's Classic - Cream Cheese, Bleu Cheese & Buffalo Base, House Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, & Diced Tomatoes

Large 16" Cheeseburger

$22.00

Ketchup, Mustard, American Cheese Base, Pickles, Diced Onion, Ground Beef, House Cheese Blend

Large 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.00

Ranch Base, Roasted Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House Cheese Blend

Large 16" Fancy One

$22.00

EVOO & Garlic Base, House Cheese Blend, Salami, Ricotta, Finished with Fresh Arugula & Balsamic Drizzle

Large 16" Greek

$22.00

Oil & Garlic Base, Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Artichokes, Tomato, House Cheese Blend

Large 16" Hawaiian

$19.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Fresh Pineapple, Diced Ham

Large 16" Margherita Moderna

Large 16" Margherita Moderna

$19.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Chiffonade

Large 16" "The Village" Meatlovers

Large 16" "The Village" Meatlovers

$23.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, House Meatballs

Large 16" Supreme

$22.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions, Ham, Bacon

Large 16" Sweet Pepperoni

$18.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Extra Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, Honey Drizzle

Large 16" The Works

$22.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions, Sausage

Large 16" Vegetarian

$21.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Broccoli, Olives, Marinated Tomato

Large 16" Tomato Pie

$17.00

House cheese blend, sauce on top. Finished with pecorino and basil.

Large 16" Sausage Ricotta

Large 16" Sausage Ricotta

$21.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Sweet Italian Sausage, Dollops of Ricotta, Basil Chiffonade, Pecorino Romano

Large 16" Pizza Fantasia

$22.00

EVOO & Garlic Base, Balsamic, Prosciutto, Chopped Dates, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Goat Cheese, Honey Drizzle

Large 16" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$21.00

Alfredo sauce base, oven-roasted chicken, house cheese blend, fresh broccoli

Large 16" Spinach Artichoke Delight

$21.00

Spinach & artichoke dip base, garlic, house cheese blend, roasted chicken & diced tomato

16" Large Buffaroni

$22.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Buffalo Marinated Chicken, Finished with Ranch & Buffalo Drizzle

16” Large Neapolitan Dynamite

$24.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Basil Chiffonade, Honey Drizzle, Pecorino Romano

Gluten Free 12" Barbecue Chicken

$17.00

Barbecue-Ranch Base, Roasted Chicken, House Cheese Blend

Gluten Free 12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Buffalo-Ranch Base, Roasted Chicken, House Cheese Blend

Gluten Free 12" Buffalo Gail

$18.00

A Vikster's Classic - Cream Cheese, Bleu Cheese & Buffalo Base, House Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, & Diced Tomatoes

Gluten Free 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

Ranch Base, Roasted Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House Cheese Blend

Gluten Free 12" Greek

$17.00

Oil & Garlic Base, Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Artichokes, Tomato, House Cheese Blend

Gluten Free 12" Margherita Moderna

$17.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Chiffonade

Gluten Free 12" MeatLovers

$18.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, House Meatballs

Gluten Free 12" Supreme

$17.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions, Ham, Bacon

Gluten Free 12" Sweet Pepperoni

$16.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Extra Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano

Gluten Free 12" Hawaiian

$17.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Fresh Pineapple, Diced Ham

Gluten Free 12" Fancy One

$18.00

EVOO & Garlic Base, House Cheese Blend, Salami, Ricotta, Finished with Fresh Arugula & Balsamic Drizzle

Gluten Free 12" The Works

$17.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions, Sausage

Gluten Free 12" Cheeseburger

$18.00

Gluten Free 12" Pizza Fantasia

$18.00Out of stock

EVOO & Garlic Base, Balsamic, Prosciutto, Chopped Dates, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Goat Cheese, Honey Drizzle

Gluten Free 12" Tomato Pie

$15.00

House cheese blend, sauce on top, finished with pecorino and basil.

Gluten Free 12" Buffaroni

$18.00

Red sauce, house cheese blend, pepperoni, buffalo marinated chicken, finished with ranch & buffalo drizzle

Vegan Pizzas

LG Vegan Chz

$18.00

Our red sauce, Daiya mozzarella

SM Vegan Chz

$13.00

Our red sauce, Daiya mozzarella

Pepperoni - Large

$24.00

Our red sauce, Daiya mozzarella, Happy Little Plants pepperoni (GF)

Pepperoni - Small

$15.00

Our red sauce, Daiya mozzarella, Happy Little Plants pepperoni (GF)

The Hot Vegan - Large

$25.00

Our red sauce, Daiya mozzarella, Happy Little Plants pepperoni (GF), jalapeno peppers, finished with red pepper flakes

The Hot Vegan - Small

$16.00

Our red sauce, Daiya mozzarella, Happy Little Plants pepperoni (GF), jalapeno peppers, finished with red pepper flakes

Vegan Supreme - Large

$27.00

Our red sauce, Daiya mozzarella, Happy Little Plants pepperoni, Happy Little Plants Italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, peppers

Vegan Supreme - Small

$18.00

Our red sauce, Daiya mozzarella, Happy Little Plants pepperoni, Happy Little Plants Italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, peppers

Subs & Sandwiches

Small Steak & Cheese

$10.00

7oz Shaved Steak with American Cheese on a Grinder Roll

Large Steak & Cheese

$12.00

9oz Shaved Steak with American Cheese on a Grinder Roll

Small Cheeseburger Sub

$9.00

7 oz Ground Angus Beef, American Cheese, Your Choice of Condiments, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Large Cheeseburger Sub

$11.00

9 oz Ground Angus Beef, American Cheese, Your Choice of Condiments, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Small Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.50

Ham, American Cheese and Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo

Large Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.50

Ham, American Cheese and Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo

Small Turkey Sub

$8.50

Hickory Smoked Turkey, American Cheese and Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo

Large Turkey Sub

$9.50

Hickory Smoked Turkey, American Cheese and Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo

Small Roast Beef

$9.50

Rare Roast Beef, American Cheese and Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo

Large Roast Beef

$10.50

Rare Roast Beef, American Cheese and Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo

Small Italian Sub

$8.50

Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone

Large Italian Sub

$9.50

Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone

Small Sausage, Pepper, & Onion Sub

$8.50

Thinly Cut Sweet Italian Sausage, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Provolone

Large Sausage, Pepper, & Onion Sub

$10.50

Thinly Cut Sweet Italian Sausage, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Provolone

Small BLT Sub

$8.50

Diced Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Large BLT Sub

$9.50

Diced Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Meatball Sub

$12.00

House Meatballs, Red Sauce, Pecorino, Provolone, Oregano

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$8.50

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, American Cheese, Ranch

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, American Cheese, Ranch

Small Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.00

Grilled Chicken, American Cheese

Large Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, American Cheese

Small Hot Veggie

$8.50

Grilled Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, & Spinach, American Cheese, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

Large Hot Veggie

$9.50

Grilled Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, & Spinach, American Cheese, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

Garden Chicken Wrap

$9.50

House Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Cucumber. Choice of White or Wheat Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, House Croutons, Pecorino, Caesar Dressing. Choice of White or Wheat Wrap

Salads

Artisan Lettuce with tomato, cucumber, onion and pepper.

Blackened Chicken Salad

$8.50

Cajun Roasted Chicken, Diced Jalapeños, Romaine, Onions, Peppers, Tomato, Choice of Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine, House Croutons, Pecorino Romano, Caesar Dressing, Chicken

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, House Croutons, Pecorino Romano, Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad

$8.50

Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoncini, Greek Dressing

Herb Chicken Salad

$8.50

Chicken, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Choice of Dressing

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Choice of Dressing

Chef Salad with Chicken

$9.50

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Carrot, Chicken, Diced Ham, Provolone, Swiss & Choice of Dressing

Dessert

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$3.25

5 oz Whoopie Pie baked in Malden, MA - Brix Bakery ***Product does not contain peanuts/tree nuts but is prepared in a facility where peanuts/tree nuts are present***

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

3 oz Chocolate Chip Cookie baked in Malden, MA - Brix Bakery ***Product does not contain peanuts/tree nuts but is prepared in a facility where peanuts/tree nuts are present***

M&M Cookie

$2.75

3 oz M&M Cookie baked in Malden, MA - Brix Bakery ***Product does not contain peanuts/tree nuts but is prepared in a facility where peanuts/tree nuts are present***

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

GF Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

GF Brownie

$3.25

Brownie

$3.00

Beverages

Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Honest Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.25

Blue Rasberry Lemonade

$2.50

Powerade Blue

$2.50

Powerade Red

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ray Street Pizza on Main features NY-style pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. Our dough is made in-house and it is hand-tossed. Don't forget to check out our craft beer selection!

Website

Location

23 Main Street, Goffstown, NH 03045

Directions

Gallery
Ray Street Pizza image

