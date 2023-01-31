  • Home
Razi Authentic Burmese Kitchen 1690 Ashland Street

No reviews yet

1690 Ashland Street

Ashland, OR 97520

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Masala Curry
Beef Curry
Samosas

Drinks

Mexican Cola

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Burmese Tea

$4.99

Burmese black tea brewed twice with condensed milk and evaporated milk.

Curry Rice Bowls

Beef Curry

$13.99

Grass-fed beef marinated in Burmese spices, oyster sauce, ginger, shallots and garlic

Chicken Masala Curry

$13.99

Organic Chicken marinated in Burmese spices, shallots, garlic, ginger roots

Potato Curry

$12.99

Potatoes marinated in Burmese masala spice, shallots, ginger roots, tomatoes and garlic.

Salad and Appetizer

Chickpea Tofu

$10.99

Ginger Salad

$12.99

Burmese fried beans, peanut, peanut oil, tomatoes and chickpea powder with a side of white rice.

Samosas

$10.99

Five triangular potato samosas withe tamarind sauce

Tofu Salad

$12.99

Tea Leaf Salad (Vege)

$17.99

Handcrafted pickled tea leafs marinated in peanut oil and pounded garlic. Tea leaf salad includes, cabbage, tomatoes, sliced garlic, cashews, peanuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, Burmese fried beans.

Tea Leaf Salad (Shrimp Powder)

$17.99

Handcrafted pickled tea leafs marinated in peanut oil and pounded garlic. Tea leaf salad includes, cabbage, tomatoes, sliced garlic, cashews, peanuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, Burmese fried beans and dried shrimp powder.

Extra Salad/Rice

Extra Ginger Salad

$3.50

Extra Rice

$2.00

Extra Salad

$3.00

Extra Curry

$4.00

Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Extra Tamarind Sauce

$0.75

Extra Samosa (each)

$2.50

Extra Cauliflower Rice

$2.50

Gift Certificates

30

$30.00

40

$40.00

50

$50.00

60

$60.00

80

$80.00

100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1690 Ashland Street, Ashland, OR 97520

