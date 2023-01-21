Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Razza - Jersey City

1,265 Reviews

$$

275 - 277 Grove St

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Pepperoni
Funghi

Bread & Butter

Baguette

Baguette

$7.00
Sourdough Loaf

Sourdough Loaf

$9.00Out of stock

Plates & Salads

Ceci

Ceci

$6.00

Chickpeas, parmigiano, olive oil

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$14.00

Kale, caesar dressing, parmigiano, croutons

Apple Salad

$15.00

Roasted apples, walnuts, radicchio, house-smoked ricotta, hard cider vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$15.00

Herb goat cheese, pistachio cookie, sherry vinaigrette

Meatballs with Ricotta

Meatballs with Ricotta

$15.00

Pork & beef meatballs with tomato sauce and ricotta

Polenta

Polenta

$21.00

Mushroom ragù, butternut squash, parmigiano reggiano

Side 8 oz Tomato Sauce

$4.00

Side 1oz Parmigiano

$1.00

Side 1oz Chili Oil

$1.00

Pizzas (12")

La Rossa

La Rossa

$18.00

Tomato sauce, garlic, basil, olive oil [no cheese]

Margherita

Margherita

$19.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sea salt, basil, California extra virgin olive oil

Jersey Margherita

Jersey Margherita

$21.00

Jersey Girl fresh mozzarella (from Sussex County), crushed New Jersey tomatoes, basil, olive oil

Yellow Margherita

$21.00
Di Natale

Di Natale

$21.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olives, pine nuts, raisins, garlic, basil, chili oil

Cavolini

$21.00Out of stock
Funghi

Funghi

$22.00

Fresh mozzarella, mixed mushrooms, onions, chives, parmigiano

Guancia

Guancia

$22.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, guanciale, pecorino

Santo

Santo

$22.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, onions, chili oil

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$22.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, garlic

Project Hazelnut

$21.00

Pumpkin Pie

$21.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$14.00

Panna Cotta

$14.00

T-Shirt

Razza Cows T-Shirt (XS)

$30.00

Razza Cows T-Shirt (S)

$30.00

Razza Cows T-Shirt (M)

$30.00

Razza Cows T-Shirt (L)

$30.00

Razza Cows T-Shirt (XL)

$30.00
Razza Wheat T-Shirt (XS)

Razza Wheat T-Shirt (XS)

$30.00
Razza Wheat T-Shirt (S)

Razza Wheat T-Shirt (S)

$30.00
Razza Wheat T-Shirt (M)

Razza Wheat T-Shirt (M)

$30.00
Razza Wheat T-Shirt (L)

Razza Wheat T-Shirt (L)

$30.00
Razza Wheat T-Shirt (XL)

Razza Wheat T-Shirt (XL)

$30.00
Razza Logo T-Shirt (XL)

Razza Logo T-Shirt (XL)

$30.00

Merch

Razza + Burlap & Barrel Crushed Red Pepper

Razza + Burlap & Barrel Crushed Red Pepper

$10.00

Silk chili, Cobanero chili, sweet pepper paprika, smoked pimento paprika (Fruity, balanced heat, sweet smoke)

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Based in Jersey City, we are committed to making and serving the best pizza possible from our wood burning oven.

Website

Location

275 - 277 Grove St, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

Gallery
Razza image
Razza image

Map
