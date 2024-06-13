Chimi's Mexican Restaurant
6709 East 81st Street, Suite A
Tulsa, OK 74133
Featured Items
- White Queso (GF)
This is a delicious and flavorful blend of white cheeses, spices, jalapeño and green chiles.
- Chimichangas
An enormous 12" flour tortilla stuffed full of cheese and your choice of filling. This magnifico creation is then fried and crispy, topped with your choice of queso. Sour cream upon request.
- 2 Enchiladas$11.99
Main Menu
Starters
- Chimi's Original Queso
A Chimi's specialty. You MUST try this delicious blend of perfectly melted smoked cheeses with a hint of bacon.
- White Queso (GF)
This is a delicious and flavorful blend of white cheeses, spices, jalapeño and green chiles.
- Guacamole
Our famous guacamole is made in-house daily, with only the freshest tomatoes, limes, onions and cilantro mixed with the ripest avocados.
- Shrimp Ceviche (GF)
Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice and mixed with pico de gallo. Topped with avocado. The perfect garnish to your chips!$12.99
- Nachos
An enormous pile of fresh tortilla chips heaped with mixed cheeses, refried beans and our signature white queso. Served with a side of gucamole and sour cream. Bring some amigos for this one!
- Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (GF)
A big margarita glass filled with fresh shrimp served in a zesty tomato sauce, pico de gallo and lime juice. Topped off with fresh avocado.$14.99
- Quesadillas
A huge grilled flour tortilla bursting with cheese, served with a side of sour cream and our house-made guacamole
Soup & Salad
- Avocado Salad (GF)
A giant bowl filled with fresh mixed greens and topped with an entire sliced avocado, red onions, tomatoes and everyone's favorite - BACON!$10.99
- Chicken Tortilla Soup
Delicious shredded chicken in a homemade savory broth, topped with cheese and a side of tortilla strips.
- Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled to the brim with fresh mixed greens and topped with your choice of black beans or refried beans, tomatoes, cheese, gucamole and sour cream.
- Southwest Chicken Salad
Enjoy diced grilled chicken on a bed of fresh lettuce, along with tomatoes, cheese, olives, chives, tortilla strips, and caramelized walnuts. Delicioso!$11.99
- Baja Shrimp Salad
Crunchy tempura fried shrimp with mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, red onions, roasted corn, cotija cheese, and house-made guacamole. Served with Baja dressing on the side.$12.99
- Chimi's Bowl Dinner$10.99
Traditional Favorites
- Chimi's Fajitas - Single
A true Chimi's favorite, these fajitas are served on a SIZZLING skillet over a bed of bell peppers and onions. Flour tortillas, sour cream, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese all served on the side to give you the opportunity to create your own masterpiece for your mouth.
- Chimi's Fajitas - Double
A true Chimi's favorite, these fajitas are served on a SIZZLING skillet over a bed of bell peppers and onions. Flour tortillas, sour cream, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese all served on the side to give you the opportunity to create your own masterpiece for your mouth.
- Flautas (2)
Shredded beef or shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas, fried and topped with our fresh guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.$10.99
- Tamales (2)
Traditional tamales filled with your choice of shredded beef (topped with house-made chili) OR shredded chicken (topped with Chimi's Original Queso). AMAZING!$13.99
- Chimichangas
An enormous 12" flour tortilla stuffed full of cheese and your choice of filling. This magnifico creation is then fried and crispy, topped with your choice of queso. Sour cream upon request.
- Chile Relleno
Chimi's battered pepper, stuffed with your choice of filling and then topped with one of our delicious homemade sauces.
- Tostada
Even though this is a lighter option, the crisp corn tortilla topped with mixed cheeses, lettuce tomato and your choice of black or refried beans is not light in flavor!
- Guacamole Tostada$10.99
- Tamale Pie
Our unique and famous tamale pie is a cripy flour tortilla bowl filled with a fresh tamale, topped with house-made chili, Chimi's Original Queso, and mixed cheeses, all baked to perfection.$12.99
Platters
- Carne Asada Platter
Tender thin sliced ribeye steak served with pico de gallo, caramelized onions, jalapeños and corn or flour tortillas.$16.99
- Three Amigos
Three of our most popular items: A cheese quesadilla, a shredded beef or chicken enchilada, and a flauta with shredded beef or chicken, topped with our house-made guacamole, cheese and sour cream.$14.99
- Pollo con Chorizo
Delicious grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, white queso, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with corn or flour tortillas.$14.99
- Vegetarian Platter
A cheese enchilada topped with our signature white queso, Florentine enchilada, and a Veggie Delight enchilada. ** Please note that the rice and borracho beans are not vegetarian$13.99
- Pollo Grill
A juice 10 oz charbroiled chicken breast topped with grilled bell peppers, caramelized onions and cheese.$14.99
- Carnitas
Slow cooked, fork-tender pork served with tortillas, tomatillo sauce, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo.$13.99
Tacos
- Tacos Monterrey (2)
Two flour tortillas, one filled with shredded beef and one filled with shredded chicken, rolled up and deep fried. Further toppings are added to delight your taste buds, as the chicken taco gets loaded with Chimi's original queso and the beef taco gets crowned with enchilada sauce. Sour cream upon request. DELICIOUS!!$12.99
- Birria Tacos (3)
Traditional Mexican stewed meat tucked into a corn tortilla and soaked in the broth of the meat. Served with consome.$13.99
- Birria Tacos (3) Meal
Traditional Mexican stewed meat tucked into a corn tortilla and soaked in the broth of the meat. Served with consome, rice and beans.$15.99
- Fish Tacos (2)
Choice of Chimi's beer battered or grilled tilapia, cheese, pico de gallo and shredded cabbage stuffed in flour tortillas. Served with a side of our super popular creamy Baja Sauce.$14.49
- Shrimp Tacos (2)
Fresh grilled or Chimi's battered shrimp, cheese, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and our creamy Baja Sauce, stuffed in fresh corn tortillas.$14.49
- Street Tacos Platter (4)
Pick from carne asada, chicken, carnitas or chorizo! 4" fresh corn tortillas with your choice of two different meats topped with red onions, cilantro and tomatillo sauce. TRY THIS TODAY!$13.99
- Traditional Taco (1)
Shredded beef or shredded chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla and then deep fried. Includes lettuce, tomato and cheese.$10.99
- Traditional Tacos (2)
Shredded beef or shredded chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla and then deep fried. Includes lettuce, tomato and cheese.$11.99
- Traditional Tacos (3)
Shredded beef or shredded chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla and then deep fried. Includes lettuce, tomato and cheese.$12.99
- American Taco (1)
Crispy corn tortilla shells filled with ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken and topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese.$10.99
- American Tacos (2)
Crispy corn tortilla shells filled with ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken and topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese.$11.99
- American Tacos (3)
Crispy corn tortilla shells filled with ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken and topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese.$12.99
Enchiladas
Burritos
- Wet Burrito
Your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken with rice, refired beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream all wrapped in a huge 12" flour tortilla. Topped with our Mild Wet Burrito sauce and sour cream (served a la carte).
- Chimi's Classic Burritos
All burritos are made with a huge 12" flour tortilla and filled with rice, refired beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Fajita Burrito
Tender Fajita Chicken along with grilled bell peppers and onions, pico de gallo, beans, rice, lettuce, and white queso. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.
- Carne Asada Burrito
This burrito is stuffed to the max with carne asada, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce.$12.99
Americano
Kids
Family Pack
- Family Pack - Enchiladas (8)
Choose any four enchiladas, served with two sides.$34.99
- Family Pack - Fajitas
A true Chimi's favorite, these fajitas are served over a bed of bell peppers and onions. Flour tortillas, sour cream, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses all served on the side to give you the opportunity to create your own masterpiece for your mouth. Served with Mexican or Original rice and your choice of beans (refried, black, borrachos).$39.99
- Family Pack - Street Tacos (15)
Pick from carne asada, chicken, carnitas or chorizo! 4" fresh corn tortillas with your choice of two different meats topped with red onions, cilantro and tomatillo sauce. 15 tacos per order.$39.99
Side Options
Pints
Sides
- 1 LB Chips$4.49
- Dozen 6" Tortillas$2.99
- Dozen Corn Tortillas$2.99
- Gift Mints$6.99
- side avocado$1.99
- side beans$2.99
- side cabbage$1.29
- side cheese$1.29
- side chile toreado$0.99
- side chips & salsa$2.99
- side chives$0.99
- side chorizo$2.99
- side cilantro$1.29
- side Dad's salsa (extra spicy)$0.25
- side fresca salsa (mild)$0.25
- side fries$2.99
- side fruit$2.99
- side grilled veggies$2.99
- side guacamole$2.49
- side habanero salsa (spicy)$0.25
- side jalapeños$1.29
- side lettuce$1.29
- side of corn tortillas (4)$1.49
- side of flour tortillas (4)$1.49
- side of ranch$0.75
- side onions$0.99
- side papitas$2.99
- side picante salsa (medium spicy)$0.25
- side pico de gallo$1.29
- side queso$2.49
- side rice$1.99
- side rice & beans$3.99
- side sautéed mushrooms$1.29
- side sour cream$1.29
- side tomatillo salsa$1.29
- side tomatoes$1.29
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
