  • RBF, Your Authentic Champagne Bar - 210 East Chatham Street, Suite 10
RBF, Your Authentic Champagne Bar 210 East Chatham Street, Suite 10

210 East Chatham Street, Suite 10

Cary, NC 27511

Snacks

Chips

$8.00

Small-batch potato chips designed to be paired with wine and champagne.

Hummus and Veggies

$15.00

Seasonal vegetables - raw or flash seasoned and baked. Served with hummus, mixed nuts, pickles, and hot pepper jelly.

Olives

$9.00

Black, green, and blue cheese stuffed olives

Nuts

$9.00

Mixed Marcona almonds, cashews, pistachios

Bread

$7.00

Burrata

$15.00

Bruschetta

Bruschetta Board

$30.00

Pick 4

Charcuterie

Hot Executive Coach

$30.00

Hummus, sundried tomatoes, pretzels, veggies, Havarti, fontina, dill pickles, mixed nuts, olives, and hot jelly with a sweet treat on the side

Go Sports

$35.00

Cheddar, mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, chorizo, ground mustard, pickles, roasted red peppers, mixed nuts, and bread

Suit

$30.00

Brie, gruyere, smoked salmon, capers, prosciutto, fig jam, vegetables, Marcona almonds, artisan crackers

Big Mistake

$30.00

Tiny pickles, chorizo, Jamon, stuffed olives, gouda, goat cheese, vegetables, ground mustard, and crackers

Lumberjack

$30.00

Dessert

Smores Board

$20.00

With your own mini City Bonfire campfire, you’ll get graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows to make your s'more to your liking. Made for 2, 4, or 6 people. Add cinnamon and sugar or almond butter

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Show up for yourself. Show up for others. Show me your RBF.

210 East Chatham Street, Suite 10, Cary, NC 27511

