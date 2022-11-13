Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza

RBI's Restaurant and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

3870 N Perryville Rd

Rockford, IL 61114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

14" Breakfast Pizza

14" Biscuit & Gravy Breakfast

$19.50

14" Cheese Breakfast

$14.50

14" Meat Lovers Breakfast

$19.50

14" Mexican Breakfast

$19.50

14" Vegetarian Breakfast

$19.50

Keto Friendly Breakfast

Cheesy Meaty Skillet

$13.50

Salmon N Three Eggs

$13.50

Steak “N” Eggs “N” Cheese

$16.50

Children's Breakfast Menu

Big Bird

$6.50

Donald Duck

$6.50

Popeye

$6.50

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg

$1.50

Bacon

$4.50

Bagel

$3.50

Canadian Bacon

$5.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$5.50

Oven Baked Ham

$5.00

Raisin

$3.50

S/O Biscuit

$3.00

S/O Fruit

$4.50

S/O Gravy

$1.50

S/O HB

$4.50

S/O Toast

$3.00

Salmon

$6.50

Sausage Links

$4.50

Sausage Patties

$4.50

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Chorizo

$5.50

Craft Morning Starters

Old Fashion Steel Oats

$6.50

Triple Berry Parfait

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$11.50

Berry Bowl

$7.00

Triple Berry Donuts

$7.50

RBI Donuts

$7.50

NY Cheesecake Donuts

$7.50

New York Parfait

$8.00

Country Egg Classics

Two Eggs

$9.00

Two Eggs with Bacon

$10.75

Two Eggs with Canadian Bacon

$11.50

Two Eggs with Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Two Eggs with Gyros

$12.00

Two Eggs with Oven Baked Ham

$11.00

Two Eggs with Sausage Links

$10.50

Two Eggs with Sausage Patties

$10.50

Two Eggs with Steak

$16.00

Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Corned Beef Hash With Two Eggs

$10.49

Gyros With Two Eggs

$10.99

Eggs Benedict

$11.29

Captain Hook Benedict

$13.49

Breakfast Tacos

$9.49

Three Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

Two Eggs With Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Eggs Florentine

$11.49

Country Farmer

$11.99

Breakfast Panini w/Sausage

$10.99

Breakfast Panini w/Bacon

$10.99

Two Eggs With Sausage

$9.49

Two Eggs With Bacon

$9.49

Two Eggs With Oven Baked Ham

$9.49

Two Eggs With Canadian Bacon

$10.49

Two eggs with sausage patties

$9.49

Breakfast Panini w/Ham

$10.99

Colossal Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.99

RBI Omelettes

Bacado Omelette

$13.00

Biscuit N’ Gravy Omelette

$13.00

Cheese Omelette

$12.50

Chorizo Omelette

$13.50

Corned Beef Hash Omelette

$13.00

Garden Omelette

$12.50

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Spinach Bruschetta Omelette

$13.00

Texas Omelette

$13.50

Western Omelette

$13.00

Brunch Bennies

Down South Bennie

$13.00

Florentine Bennie

$12.50

South Beach Bennie

$14.50

Tex-Mex Bennie

$13.50

The OG Bennie

$12.50

Breakfast Skillets

Baja Skillet

$13.50

Biscuit & Gravy Skillet

$13.00

Chicken Carnita Skillet

$14.00

Countryside Skillet

$13.50

Garden of Eden Skillet

$12.50

Gyros Skillet

$13.00

Monterrey Skillet

$13.50

Short Rib Skillet

$15.00

Steakhouse Skillet

$14.00

Western Skillet

$13.50

Breakfast Melts

B.E.A.S.T. Melt

$11.50

Millionaire Melt

$11.50

Tuscan Melt

$11.50

Brunch Favorites

1/2 Order Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$9.50

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Breakfast Panini

$12.50

Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

Country Fried Steak

$14.00

Famous Breakfast Tostada

$12.50

French Toast Combo

$11.50

Loaded Texas Biscuit

$12.50

RBI Breakfast Potato Taco's

$11.50

South of The Border Quesadilla

$12.00

Swedish Pancake Combo

$12.00

Triple Play

$10.50

Waffle Combo

$12.00

Swedish Pancakes

1 Swedish Pancake

$3.25

2 Swedish Pancakes

$6.00

Banana Foster Swedes

$12.50

Strawberry Banana Nutella Swedes

$12.50

The Original Swede

$8.50

Triple Berry Swedes

$11.50

Belgian Waffles

Banana Foster Belgian

$12.50

Buttermilk Belgian

$9.50

Churro Belgian

$12.50

Pecan Belgian

$12.50

Red, White & Blue Belgian

$12.50

Sweet Cream Cakes

1 Buttermilk Pancake

$3.25

2 Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.75

Banana Foster Pancakes

$13.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.50

Chocolate Chip Heaven Pancakes

$12.50

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$11.00

Strawberry Banana Nutella Pancakes

$13.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Pancakes

$13.00

French Toast Flights

1 Piece French Toast

$3.75

1/2 Order Banana Bread French Toast

$6.75

2 Pieces French Toast

$7.00

Banana Bread French Toast

$13.00

Banana Foster French Toast

$13.00

Cinn-A-Bun Yum French Toast

$12.50

Roasted Fuji Apple French Toast

$13.00

Stuffed Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

$13.00

The Classic French Toast

$10.00

Breakfast On-The-Go

Bacon Egg Cheese Flatbread

$7.50

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$7.50

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin

$5.00

Flatbread Pizza For One

$7.50

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$7.50

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin

$5.00

Starting Line Up

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.50

Battered Mushrooms

$9.00

Cheddar Cheese Curds

$10.00

Italian Beef Rolls

$9.00

Mozzo Sticks

$10.50

Onion Rings

$9.50

Giant Stuffed Pretzels

Sicilian

$16.50

The Bavarian

$14.50

Wraps

Avocado Turkey BLT Wrap

$13.00

Blackend Steak Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Baja Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Bruschetta Wrap

$13.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

Baconator

$12.50

Buffalo Mac

$13.50

Italian Stallion

$13.50

The OG Mac

$11.50

Street Tacos

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$13.50

El Matador Tacos

$13.00

RBI Steak Tacos

$13.50

Rock'N Korean Steak Tacos

$13.50

Southwest Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Spartan Gyro Tacos

$13.00

RBI Wings

10 Wings

$14.50

20 Wings

$26.50

Five Tenders

$12.99

Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza

$18.50

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.50

14'' Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Charbroiled Burgers

American Burger

$12.00

Bbq Burger

$14.00

Beef Burger

$11.00

Cajun Burger

$13.50

Californication

$14.00

Flaming Rock'n Burger

$14.50

Homerun Burger

$14.00

Patty Melt

$13.50

Smoke On The Burger

$14.00

Wisconsin burger

$15.00

South of The Boarder

Fajitas

$14.00

Quesadilla

$11.50

Fresh Cut Salads

Buffalo Salad

$13.50

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Blackened Salmon Caesar

$14.50

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$13.50

Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp

$13.50

Cobb Salad

$13.50

Mediterranean Salad

$11.50

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.50

Southwest Salad

$13.50

Steakhouse Salad

$14.50

Favorites

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Club

$12.50

BLT Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Gyros

$13.00

Monte Cristo

$12.50

Reuben Sandwich

$12.50

Short Rib Italian Beef

$14.00

Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Turkey BLT Club

$13.00

Panini Press

Caprese Chicken Panini

$13.50

Chicken Bacon Love Panini

$14.00

Chicken Bandito Panini

$14.00

Chicken Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Children's Lunch Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Flatbread Pizza

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Side Choices

1 Tortilla

$0.25

2 Tortillas

$0.50

Avocado

$2.00

Burger Patty

$4.50

Carrots

$1.99

Celery

$1.99

Chicken breast

$4.00

Cottage cheese

$2.99

French Fries

$3.99

Gyro meat

$4.00

Mixed Fruit Bowl

$4.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Rice

$2.49

Salmon

$6.50

Shrimp - 5 pieces

$6.99

Side Beans

$2.49

Side Blue Cheese

$0.55

Side Mayo

$0.55

Side Ranch

$0.55

Side Salad

$3.49

Side Sour Cream

$0.55

Sliced Tomato

$1.49

Soup Bowl

$4.29

Soup Cup

$3.49

Steamed Veggies

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Side Tater Tots

$4.50

Mimosas

Mimosa Flight

$11.50

House Champagne

$6.75

Prosecco Champagne

$7.75

Moscato

$7.75

House Mimosa

$7.50

Lavender & Orange

$8.50

Pomegranate

$9.50

Raspberry Lemon

$8.50

Blackberry Mint

$8.50

Watermelon Agua Fresca

$8.50

White Cranberry

$8.50

23 oz Mimosa

$13.25

Bloody Marys

Bloody Maria

$8.50

Bloody Mary Flight

$11.50

Brown Mary

$8.50

Pirate Bloody

$8.50

Red Snapper Bloody

$8.50

Rock'N Bloody Mary

$8.50

Tito's Bloody Mary

$10.50

VIRGIN Bloody Mary

$5.50

Beer Flights

Domestic Flight Options

$10.00

RBI Cocktails

B.L.T.

$7.00

BT Manhattan

$8.00

Classic Cosmo

$5.00

Crown Apple Sour

$6.00

DJ Batanga

$8.00

DJ Batanga

$8.00

Fiery Island Getaway

$7.00

Hard Honey Tea

$7.00

RBI Rockin Long Island

$11.00

RBI Rock’N Mango Mojito

$6.00

RFD Runner

$5.00

Tropical Tequila

$8.00

RBI Signature Margaritas

Basic AF

$8.00

Caliente

$8.00

Rock'N Rita

$8.00

Rock'N Vodka Bottles

750 ml Rock'N Vodka

$26.99

Rick Nielsen Rock'N Vodka

$25.00

NA Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Columbian Supremo Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Decaffeinated Coffee

$3.50

DIET PEPSI

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

Kids Drink

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

PEPSI

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

ROOT BEER

$3.50

SIERRA MIST

$3.50

Sugar-Free Red Bull

$5.00

Take Out Water

$0.50

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Water

Josh

Breakfast Catering

$13.50

Coffee Tote

$7.00

Serving Spoons

$2.50

Taco Bar

$13.50

Tongs

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

3870 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61114

Directions

Gallery
RBI's Restaurant and Bar image
RBI's Restaurant and Bar image
RBI's Restaurant and Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fozzy's Bar & Grill - Loves Park, IL
orange starNo Reviews
6246 East Riverside BLVD Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Lydia's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1710 Rural St. #3 Rockford, IL 61107
View restaurantnext
Screw City Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
4412 Manchester Dr Unit 3 Rockford, IL 61108
View restaurantnext
Woodfire Rockford
orange star4.6 • 517
408 E State St Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Moscato's Pizzeria Inc. - 520 South State Street
orange starNo Reviews
520 South State Street Belvidere, IL 61008
View restaurantnext
Sips and Sprinkles
orange star4.8 • 211
221 W. Locust Street Belvidere, IL 61008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rockford

Lino's
orange star4.5 • 2,204
5611 E State St Rockford, IL 61108
View restaurantnext
Franchesco's
orange star4.6 • 1,595
7128 Spring Creek Rd Rockford, IL 61107
View restaurantnext
Olivo Taco - Storefront
orange star4.8 • 905
330 College Ave Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Olivo Taco Food Truck - #1
orange star4.8 • 905
330 College Ave Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Olivo Taco Food Truck - #2
orange star4.8 • 905
330 College Ave Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Olivo Taco Food Truck - #4
orange star4.8 • 905
330 College Ave Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockford
Loves Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Belvidere
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Poplar Grove
review star
Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Beloit
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Marengo
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Janesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Hampshire
review star
No reviews yet
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Delavan
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston