Redneck BBQ Lab

review star

No reviews yet

4120 Main at North Hills Street

Suite 135

Raleigh, NC 27609

Meats

Prime Brisket

$30.00

1/2 Chicken

$11.00

Pulled Pork

$18.00

Ribs

$18.00

Sausage

$6.00

Turkey Breast

$24.00

Beef Ribs

$32.00

Burnt Ends

$32.00Out of stock

Pastrami

$30.00

Pastrami Beef Rib

$32.00

Pork Chop

$22.00

Sandwich

Pulled Pork

$8.99

Pulled Pork w/Slaw

Brisket Sand

$11.99

Brisket Sand

The Judy

$11.99

Skinny Redneck

$9.99

Fat Redneck

$12.99

Smoked Jackfruit

$11.99Out of stock

smoked jackfruit with pineapple/jalapeno slaw

Hot Dog

$3.99

BLT

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Pimento Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00+

Cole Slaw

$3.00+

Collards

$3.00+

Green Beans

$3.00+

Jap Mac N Cheese

$3.00+

Potato Salad

$3.00+

BBQ Chips

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

French Fries

Fried Okra

$4.99

Fried Okra

Pork Skins

$5.99

Bread

CornBread

$1.00

Hushpuppies

$4.99

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Dole Whip

$4.00+Out of stock

SAWSE CUPS

COMPETITION SAWSE

$0.50

GRAND CHAMPION SAWSE

$0.50

HOMESTYLE SAWSE

$0.50

Retail

Comp Sawse PT

$6.99

Comp Sawse Gal

$29.99

Grand Champion Pint

$6.99

Grand Champion Gallon

$29.99

Homestyle Pint

$6.99

Homestyle Gallon

$29.99

Pop's Mustard Sawse Pint

$7.99

Texas Hot Mess Sawse Pint

$7.99

All Purpose Rub

$11.99

Brisket Rub

$11.99

Chicken Rib Rub

$11.99

Cornbread Mix

$4.99

Gift Box

$39.99

Pit Crew T-Shirt

$15.00

Employee T-Shirt

License Plate

$13.99

Hats

$25.99

T-Shirts S,M,L,XL

$27.99

T-Shirts 2XL,3XL,4XL

$29.99

APPETIZERS

BBQ Nachos

$9.99

smoked pulled pork, chicken &amp; brisket on house made tortillas covered in queso, jalapenos, fried onions and bbq sauce. Full or half portion

Brisket Poutine

$9.99

our slow smoked beef brisket, fried cheese curds and fried onions on top of a bed of French fries finished off with white gravy.

Country Style Egg Rolls

$9.99

pork, collard, cabbage and carrot braised filling stuffed inside of an egg roll wrapper and fried. 2 egg rolls served sliced with sweet chili and hot mustard sauces.

Pork Skins- 3 Ways

$9.99

hot and fresh fried pork skins seasoned with our signature bbq rub and served with pimento cheese, house queso and gravy sauces for dipping.

Smoked Fried Chicken Wings

$9.99

slow smoked wings flash fried for crispiness and finished with choice of house bbq, buffalo, tai lemon honey, gochujang sweet chili sauce or naked. By the half dozen.

SANDWICHES

THE Chicken Sando

$9.99

Our take on the famous “Skinny Redneck” sandwich…brined, smoked, breaded then fried boneless chicken thigh topped with smoked provolone, pickles and house sweet bbq sauce.

Jackfruit Sandwich

$9.99

young jackfruit smoked with our bbq rub then tossed in our bbq rub and topped with a jalapeno pineapple cole slaw. Served on a potato bun with fries.

Fried Pork Loin Sandwich

$9.99

loin pounded thin and flash fried in a seasoned bread coating served on a potato bread with pickles and whole grain mustard. ***Can be made *Messy* subbing white gravy for whole grain mustard***

Roast Pork Sando

$9.99

slow roasted pork and a smoked giardiniera served inside a toasted Cuban style roll finished off with melted gruyere, provolone, country ham, bacon jam and whole grain mustard.

PASTA

BBQ Bolognese

$9.99

slow smoked brisket with fire roasted tomatoes, vegetables and spices served over rigatoni.

Smoked Mushroom Bolognese

$9.99

smoked portabella mushrooms in a vegetable red gravy served over rigatoni topped with vegan parmesan

MAIN

BBQ Lab Pork Tacos

$9.99

slow smoked pork pulled and put into hot corn tortillas which is then topped with a jalapeño dill relish, French fried onions and a house made tomatillo salsa.

Brisket Mac n Cheese Burrito- Cali Style

$9.99

House made brisket mac n cheese and French fries wrapped in a flour tortilla and pressed grilled on the flat top. ***Make it “Messy” with a side of white gravy***

Meat Plates

Pulled Pork Plate

$21.00

Slow smoked Prime Beef Brisket served with 2 sides, sawse and cornbread.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Proven. Winning. World Championship. BBQ.

4120 Main at North Hills Street, Suite 135, Raleigh, NC 27609

