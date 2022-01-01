Alchemy 1902 Reid Farm Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
alchemy offers a unique dining experience with gorgeous views, an open-air atmosphere in the summer and a warm and inviting ambiance in the winter. We use the freshest ingredients to bring you artisan cocktails, house-made breads, made from scratch pastas, and award-winning, wood-fired pizzas. Enjoy one of our rotating beers on tap, or a phenomenal bottle of wine to pair with enticing seasonal dishes. Whether grabbing a drink with friends or celebrating with your family, alchemy is a perfect destination.
Location
1902 Reid Farm Road, Rockford, IL 61107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dos Reales Mexican Restaurant - 5855 E State St
No Reviews
5855 E State St Rockford, IL 61108
View restaurant