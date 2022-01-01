Alchemy 1902 Reid Farm Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Chips & Crack - GS
Sweet & Sour Brussels Sprouts - GS & V
Hot Chicken

Starters

Bruschetta Burrata

$15.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$17.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles | Ranch

Chips & Crack - GS

$9.00

House Made Chips | Smoked Onion Dip

Sweet & Sour Brussels Sprouts - GS & V

$12.00

Lime Zest | Honey Powder | Siracha Dust

Dry rub wings

$16.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

$11.00

Roasted Tomato Salsa | Guacamole | Blue Corn Tortilla Chips

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Salad

Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Quinoa | Kale | Basil | Avocado | Blueberries | Lemon Vinaigrette

Arugula Salad - GF

$15.00

Arugula | Apple | Roasted Fennel | Candied Walnut | Goat Cheese | Lavendar Honey Vinaigrette

Kale Basil Caesar Salad

$13.00

Kale | Cherry Tomato | Crispy Shallot | Crouton | Basil Caesar Dressing

Chopped Italian Salad - GS

$17.00

Italian Sausage | Pepperoni | Olive | Pepperoncini | Egg | Paremesan | Mozzarella | Iceberg | Red WIne Italian Vinaigreete

Sesame Noodle Salad

$15.00

Soba Noodles | Cucumber | Red Pepper | Cilantro | Sesame Seeds | Kale | Sesame-Soy Vinaigrette

Half Chopped Italian

$7.00

Half Kale Basil Salad

$8.00

Half Arugula Salad

$7.00

Half Quinoa Salad

$8.00

Pizza

Esposito

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella | Garden Basil | Red Sauce

Predator

$20.00

Pepperoni | Sausage | Bacon | Prosciutto | Red Sauce | House Cheese Blend

Pep In Your Step

$18.00

Pepperoni | Red Sauce | House Cheese Blend

Fun-Guy

$18.00

Roasted Mushrooms | Goat Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Mozzarella | Black Truffle Cream Sauce

Just Cheese

$14.00

Red Sauce | House Cheese Blend

Brichi

$18.00

Artichoke Hearts | Avocado | Tomato | Basil | Olive Oil | Garlic | Olive | Jalapeno | Arugula | Tomato Sauce

Entrees

Filet

$41.00

Salmon Entree

$29.00

Alche Masala

$24.00

Chicken Breast | Basmati Rice | Coconut Masala Sauce | Roasted Carrot

Pasta

Pasta Bosco

$32.00

Filet | Wild Mushroom | Artichoke | Tomato | Truffle Madeira Sauce | Campanelle

Chicken Cavatappi

$24.00

Grilled Chicken Breast | Bacon | Shallot | Cavatappi | Mushrooms | Parmesan Cream

Handhelds

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Angus Beef Patty | American Cheese | Pickle | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle | Brioche Bun | Chips

Southwest Burger

$17.00

Blackened Smash Burger | Lettuce | Tomato | Barbecue | Guacamole | Bacon | American Cheese | Brioche Bun

Buffalo Surf & Turf Burger

$18.00

Angus Beef Patty | Buffalo Shrimp | Bleu Cheese | Buffalo Sauce | Ranch | Arugula | Brioche Bun | Chips

Tuna Tacos - GS

$19.00

Crispy Blue Corn tortilla | Citrus Ceviche of Ahi Tuna | Guacamole | Queso Fresco | Siracha | Chips

Alchemy Turkey Club

$15.00

Sliced Turkey Breast | Roasted Fennel | Tomato | Arugula | Bacon | Apple | Tomato | Truffle Aioli | Multigrain Bread | Chips

Hot Chicken

$16.00

Fried Chicken Patty | Honey Hot Sauce | Pickles | Lettuce | Tomato | Brioche Bun | Chips

Prime Dip

$18.00

Sliced Prime Rib | Caramelized Onion | Horseradish Sauce | Mozzarella | Jus | French Bread | Chips

Vegetable Wrap

$15.00

Cucumber | Tomato | Roasted Fennel | Avocado | Arugula | Artichoke Hearts | Lemon Vinaigrette | Whole Wheat Wrap

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

House Made Black Bean & Rice Burger | Arugula | Tomato | Red Onion | Guacamole | Brioche Bun

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Tuna Salad | American Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Hoagie Roll

Kids Menu

Choice of Apples or Fries

Chicken Fingers - GS

$11.00

Gluten Free Chicken Tenders | BBQ Sauce | Fries or Apples

KIDS Cheeseburger

$10.00

Angus Beef Patty | American Cheese | Brioche Bun Fries or Apples

Little Hoppers Pizza

$12.00

Bunny-shaped | Choice of Pepperoni or Cheese

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$10.00

French Fries or Apples

Hot Dog

$6.00

Kid's Butter Noodles

$10.00

Desserts

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$9.00

S'mores Pizza

$12.00

Creme Brûlée

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake Option

$7.00

"Sides/Extras"

Sweet Fries

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

House Made Chips (no dip)

$2.00

CRACK DIP SIDE 2oz

$1.50

Truffle Aioli dip 2oz

$1.00

Side of Ranch 2oz

$1.00

Side of BBQ 2oz

$1.00

Side Apples

$2.00

Side Of Bread

$2.00

Chef veg

$5.00

Half House Salad

$7.50

Tater Tots

$4.00

Side of Guac

$2.00

House Made Tortilla Chips (no dip)

$2.00

Side Of Slaw

$2.00

Features

Extra Piece of Fried Fish

$3.00Out of stock

Mahi mahi

$31.00

Soup

$7.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$25.00

Smoked Pork Chop

$27.00

Flourless Chocolate Torta

$9.00

Food

Chicken Wrap

$6.00

Hot Dog

$3.50

100% All Beef

Brats

$4.00

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.00

Kale Basil Caesar Salad With Chicken Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Fruit

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

alchemy offers a unique dining experience with gorgeous views, an open-air atmosphere in the summer and a warm and inviting ambiance in the winter. We use the freshest ingredients to bring you artisan cocktails, house-made breads, made from scratch pastas, and award-winning, wood-fired pizzas. Enjoy one of our rotating beers on tap, or a phenomenal bottle of wine to pair with enticing seasonal dishes. Whether grabbing a drink with friends or celebrating with your family, alchemy is a perfect destination.

Location

1902 Reid Farm Road, Rockford, IL 61107

Directions

Gallery
Alchemy image
Alchemy image

