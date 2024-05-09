RB Tea - Alief 12934 Bellaire Blvd Suite 100
12934 Bellaire Blvd Suite 100
Houston, TX 77072
Milk Tea Series
- Classic Milk Tea$5.50
Assam Black Tea combined with our signature house milk.
- Honey Green Milk Tea$5.75
Jasmine Milk Tea sweetened with special honey. Sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Hokkaido Black Milk Tea$5.50
Sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Hokkaido Oolong Milk Tea$5.75
Sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- House Milk Tea (Brown Sugar)$5.50
Brown Sugar Milk Tea. Sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea$5.50
Jasmine Green Tea combined with our signature house milk.
- Thai Milk Tea$5.75
Classic Thai Tea combined with our signature house milk. Sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Wintermelon Green Milk Tea$5.50
Refreshing taste of Winter Melon combined with Jasmine Green Tea base and our signature house milk. Sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Hazelnut Milk Tea$5.50
Hazelnut flavor combined with Assam Black Tea and our signature house milk.
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.50
Premium Japansese Matcha combined with our signature house milk.
- Horchata Milk Tea$5.50
Rice-milk with cinnamon combined with Assam Black Tea and our signature house milk.
- Honey Black Milk Tea$5.75
Assam Black Milk Tea sweetened with special honey. Sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Roasted Oolong Milk Tea$5.50
Roasted Oolong Tea combined with our signature house milk.