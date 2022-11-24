  • Home
RB Tea, Houston 9938 Bellaire Blvd. Suite J

No reviews yet

9938 Bellaire Blvd. Suite J

Houston, TX 77036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Milk Tea Series

House Milk Tea (Brown Sugar)

$5.00

Brown Sugar. Sugar level cannot be adjusted.

Brown Sugar Oolong Milk Tea

$5.00
Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$5.00

Assam Black Tea combined with our signature house milk.

Hazelnut Milk Tea

$5.25

Hokkaido Black Milk Tea

$5.25

Sugar level cannot be adjusted.

Hokkaido Oolong Milk Tea

$5.25
Honey Black Milk Tea

Honey Black Milk Tea

$5.25

Assam Black Milk Tea sweetened with special honey. Sugar level cannot be adjusted.

Honey Green Milk Tea

Honey Green Milk Tea

$5.25

Jasmine Milk Tea sweetened with special honey. Sugar level cannot be adjusted.

Horchata Milk Tea

Horchata Milk Tea

$5.00

Rice-milk with cinnamon combined with Assam Black Tea and our signature house milk.

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.00

Jasmine Green Tea combined with our signature house milk.

Mango Horchata

$5.25

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.25

Premium Japansese Matcha combined with our signature house milk.

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$5.00

Roasted Oolong Tea combined with our signature house milk.

Strawberry Horchata

$5.25

Thai Milk Tea

$5.25

Classic Thai Tea combined with our signature house milk. Sugar level cannot be adjusted.

Wintermelon Green Milk Tea

Wintermelon Green Milk Tea

$5.00

Refreshing taste of Winter Melon combined with Jasmine Green Tea base and our signature house milk. Sugar level cannot be adjusted.

Organic Milk Series

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

$5.50

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar and served with boba, topped with a layer of freshly made cheese foam and toasted caramel. Sugar level and ice cannot be adjusted. Boba included.

Mango Matcha Latte

Mango Matcha Latte

$5.75

Premium Japanese Matcha combined with mango and fresh milk. Ice level cannot be adjusted.

Strawberry Matcha Latte

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.75

Premium Japansese Matcha combined with strawberry and fresh milk. Ice level cannot be adjusted.

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Premium Japanese Matcha combined with fresh milk. Ice level cannot be adjusted.

Black Tea Latte

$5.25

Ice level cannot be adjusted.

Jasmine Green Tea Latte

$5.25

Ice level cannot be adjusted.

Roasted Oolong Latte

$5.25

Ice level cannot be adjusted.

Fruit Tea Series

Herbal Tea

$5.00

Endless Passion Fruit Tea

$5.25

Fresh squeezed orange juice with passion fruit combined with Jasmine Green Tea.

Kumquat Lemon Ice Tea

Kumquat Lemon Ice Tea

$5.25

Combined citrus fruits with Jasmine Green Tea.

Lychee Green Tea

Lychee Green Tea

$5.25

Lychee flavor with Jasmine Green Tea.

Mango Fruit Tea

$5.25

Mango flavor with Jasmine Green Tea.

Peach Black Tea

Peach Black Tea

$5.25

Peach flavor with Assam Black Tea.

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.25

Passion fruit flavor with Jasmine Green Tea served with aloe vera.

Strawberry Black Tea

$5.25

Strawberry flavor with Assam Black Tea.

Winter Melon Green Tea

Winter Melon Green Tea

$5.25

Refreshing taste of Winter Melon combined with Jasmine Green Tea base. Sugar level cannot be adjusted.

Dragon Fruit Mango Green Tea

$5.25

Freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea combined with dragon fruit and mango flavor.

Hawaiian Fruit Green Tea

Hawaiian Fruit Green Tea

$6.00

Freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea combined with fresh citrus and tropical fruits.

Hawaiian Fruit Black Tea

Hawaiian Fruit Black Tea

$6.00

Freshly brewed Black Tea roasted with fruit scent combined with fresh citrus and tropical fruits.

Coffee Series

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Freshly brewed house coffee combined with our signature house milk.

Hazelnut VIetnamese Iced Coffee

Hazelnut VIetnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Freshly brewed house coffee combined with our signature house milk and hazelnut flavor.

Caramel Iced Coffee

$5.00

Fresh Brew Tea Series

Assam Black Tea

$5.00

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Honey Black Tea

$5.00

Roasted Oolong Tea

$5.00

Honey Green Tea

$5.00

Cream Series

Assam Black Tea with House Cream

Assam Black Tea with House Cream

$5.50

Assam Black Tea topped with a layer of freshly made house cream.

Jasmine Green Tea with House Cream

Jasmine Green Tea with House Cream

$5.50

Jasmine Green Tea topped with a layer of freshly made house cream.

Roasted Oolong Tea with House Cream

$5.50

Roasted Oolong Tea topped with a layer of freshly made house cream.

Oreo Milk Tea with House Cream

$5.50

Chocolate flavor combined with Assam Black Tea and our signature house milk, topped with a layer of freshly made house cream and oreo crunch.

Stormy Series

Mango Stormy

Mango Stormy

$6.25

Iced blended mango served with a layer of rich house cream.

Strawberry Stormy

Strawberry Stormy

$6.25

Iced blended strawberry served with a layer of rich house cream.

Matcha Stormy

Matcha Stormy

$6.25

Ice blended matcha smoothie served with a layer of rich house cream.

Oreo Stormy

$6.25

Ice blended oreo crumbs and Chocolate Milk Tea smoothie served with a layer of rich house cream, topped with oreo crunch.

Thai Tea Stormy

$6.25

Ice blended brewed Thai Tea smoothie served with a layer of house cream.

Taro Stormy

Taro Stormy

$6.25

Ice blended taro smoothie served with a layer of rich house cream.

Honeydew Stormy

$6.25

Ice blended honeydew smoothie served with a layer of rich house cream.

Coconut Stormy

$6.25

Ice blended coconut smoothie served with a layer of rich house cream.

Dragon Fruit Stormy

$6.25

Ice blended dragon fruit smoothie served with a layer of rich house cream.

Blended Series

Mangonada

Mangonada

$6.00

Ice blended mango smoothie served with tajin and chamoy.

Coconut Coffee

Coconut Coffee

$6.00

Iced blended coconut milk topped with our freshly brewed house coffee.

Taro Slush

$6.00

Mango Slush

$6.00

Strawberry Slush

$6.00

Honeydew Slush

$6.00

Blended Thai Tea

$6.00

Dragon Fruit Mango Slush

$6.00

Coconut Slush

$6.00

Yakult Series

Lychee Yakult

Lychee Yakult

$5.25

Lychee flavor combined with Jasmine Green Tea base and yakult yogurt. Sugar and ice level cannot be adjusted.

Mango Yakult

Mango Yakult

$5.25

Mango flavor combined with Jasmine Green Tea base and yakult yogurt. Sugar and ice level cannot be adjusted.

Peach Yakult

Peach Yakult

$5.25

Peach flavor combined with Jasmine Green Tea base and yakult yogurt. Sugar and ice level cannot be adjusted.

Strawberry Yakult

Strawberry Yakult

$5.25

Strawberry flavor combined with Jasmine Green Tea base and yakult yogurt. Sugar and ice level cannot be adjusted.

Waffle

Bubble Egg Waffle

$5.25

Frosty Milk Tea Series

Mango Frosty Milk Tea

$5.50

Passion Fruit Frosty Milk Tea

$5.50

Strawberry Frosty Milk Tea

$5.50

Lychee Frosty Milk Tea

$5.50

Peach Frosty Milk Tea

$5.50
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9938 Bellaire Blvd. Suite J, Houston, TX 77036

Directions

