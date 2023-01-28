RBurgers - Ontario 4890 South Motor Lane
4890 South Motor Lane
Ontario, CA 91761
Combos..
#5 Original Burger*
Original Burger Includes: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Combo includes French Fries and Drink
#6 Double Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger Includes: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles. Combo includes Fries and Drink
#7 R Burger
Our Signature R Burger Includes: Avocado, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles. Combo includes French Fries and Drink
#8 BBQ Bacon Ringer Burger
BBQ Bacon Ringer includes: Bacon, Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions. Combo includes Fries and Drink
#9 Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, R Sauce Combo includes Fries and Drink
#10 Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Includes: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Whole Wheat Bun. Combo includes French Fries and Drink
#11 Chicken Tenders 6PC
6 Piece Chicken Tenders include French Fries and Ranch dressing. Combo includes a regular Drink
#12 Chicken Tenders 4PC
4 Piece Chicken Tenders include French Fries and Ranch dressing. Combo includes a regular Drink
Burgers..
Original Burger
100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef served on a gourmet brioche bun with: 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
Double Burger
Double Includes:2 Ground Beef Patties, 1000 Island Dressing,Red Onions,Lettuce, Tomatoes,Pickles.(Lettuce Wrap available upon Request)
R Burger
Our Signature R Burger includes: 100% fresh ground beef pattyAvocado,Crispy Bacon,red onions, lettuce,tomato, pickles, 1000 island dressing. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
Island Burger
The Island Burger includes: 100% fresh ground beef pattyTeriyaki sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Bacon.red onions, lettuce,tomato, pickles, 1000 island dressing (lettuce wrap available upon request).
BBQ Bacon Ringer
BBQ Bacon Burger includes: 100% fresh ground beef pattySweet BBQ SauceCrispy Bacon, Crispy Onion Ring,lettuce,tomato, pickles, 1000 island dressing (lettuce wrap available upon request).
El Caliente
El Caliente Burger includes: 100% fresh ground beef pattyGrilled Jalapenos, Fresh Guacamole, Spicy Chipotle Dressing red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, (lettuce wrap available upon request).
Veggie Burger
Veggie Burger includes: Gardenburger Veggie Patty,red onions, lettuce,tomato, pickles, 1000 island dressing, Served on a wheat bun.(lettuce wrap available upon request).
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders..
Sandwiches..
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich includes: Grilled Chicken Breast,1000 Island Dressing,Lettuce, Tomatoes,Red Onions,Pickles.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes; Hand Battered Crispy Chicken R SauceLettuce TomatoPickles
Pastrami Sandwich
Pastrami Sandwich Includes:PastramiMustard Pickleson a Kaiser Bread Roll
Clubhouse Classic with fries
Clubhouse Classic Includes: Turkey,Ham,Bacon,American & Swiss Cheese,Lettuce,Tomato,Mayonnaise,3 Slices Toast.Served with French Fries, Onion Rings and Ranch
Fish Sandwich
Fish Sandwich Includes:Battered Cod Fish,House made Tarter SauceLettuceTomatoPickles
BLT
The BLT Sandwich Includes:Crispy Bacon,Lettuce,Tomato,MayonnaiseYour Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.
BLT with Avocado
The BLT Avocado Sandwich Includes:Crispy Bacon,Lettuce,Tomato,Avocado,MayonnaiseYour Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.
Salads..
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad includes: House Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast,Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix,Shredded Carrots,Cucumber Slices,Sliced Tomatoes,Hard Boiled Egg,Croutons,Shredded Cheese,Seasoned Pita Bread.
Cobb
Cobb Salad includes: Turkey,Bacon, Avocado,Blue Cheese Crumbles,Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix,Shredded Carrots,Cucumber Slices,Sliced Tomatoes,Hard Boiled Egg,Croutons,Shredded Cheese,Seasoned Pita Bread.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad includes: Freshly Breaded Chicken Tenders,Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix,Shredded Carrots,Cucumber Slices,Sliced Tomatoes,Hard Boiled Egg,Croutons, Shredded Cheese,Seasoned Pita Bread.
Huge Breakfast Burritos..
Trio Burrito
Our MOST Popular Breakfast Burrito!The Trio Breakfast Burrito includesAll three meats; Bacon, Sausage and Ham.Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeseHomemade Salsa on the side
Egg Burrito
The Egg Breakfast Burrito includes 3 scrambled eggs, Crispy Hashbrowns,Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese,Homemade Salsa on the side
Bacon Burrito
The Bacon Breakfast Burrito includes Bacon, Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeseHomemade Salsa on the side
Sausage Burrito
The Sausage Breakfast Burrito includes: Sausage, Hash browns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeseHomemade Salsa on the side
Ham Burrito
The Ham Breakfast Burrito includes: Ham,Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeseHomemade Salsa on the side
Chorizo Burrito
Chorizo and Egg Burrito includes:Crispy Hashbrowns,3 scrambled CA Fresh Eggs,Chorizo,Shedded Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese,Beans,Homemade Salsa on the side
Steak & Egg Burrito
The Steak Breakfast Burrito includes: Carne Asada,Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeseHomemade Salsa on the side
Veggie Burrito
The Veggie Breakfast Burrito includes:Bellpepper,Tomatoes,Onions,Mushrooms,Avocado, Crispy Hashbrowns,3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese,Homemade Salsa on the side
Breakfast Sandwiches..
Egg Sandwich
The Egg Sandwich includes: 3 CA Fresh EggsLettuce, Tomatoes,Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Bacon and Egg Sandwich includes: Crispy Bacon3 CA Fresh EggsLettuce, Tomatoes,Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Sausage and Egg Sandwich includes: Sausage Links,3 CA Fresh EggsLettuce, Tomatoes,Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Ham & Egg Sandwich
Ham and Egg Sandwich includes: Ham Slices,3 CA Fresh EggsLettuce, Tomatoes,Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Trio Breakfast Sandwich
The Trio Breakfast Sandwich includes: Bacon, Sausage & Ham!3 CA Fresh EggsLettuce, Tomatoes,Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Breakfast Combos..
#1 Breakfast Burrito
Our Breakfast Burritos start with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.All Burritos include:Hashbrrowns3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeseHomemade Salsa on the side
#2 Three Egg Plate
The 3 Egg Plate includes; Crispy Hashbrowns4 pieces of bacon or sausage, 3 Eggs prepared any style2 slices of toast.
#3 Pancake Plate
The Pancake plate includes; 2 Buttermilk Pancakes 4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links, 3 Eggs prepared any style
#4 French Toast Plate
The French Toast Plate includes; 4 Pieces of French Toast topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links, 3 Eggs prepared any style
Breakfast Plates..
Breakfast Off The Grill..
Tacos..
Burritos..
Carne Asada Burrito
Carne Asada Burrito includes: Grilled Carne Asada, Rice, Beans, Onions,and Cilantro. Served with homemade red salsa on the side.
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Grilled Chicken Burrito includes: Grilled Chicken, Rice, Beans, Onions,and Cilantro. Served with homemade red salsa on the side.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito includes:Homemade Refried Beans,Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with homemade red salsa on the side.
Mexican Plates..
Carne Asada Tacos Plate
Carne Asada Taco Plate includes:2 Carne Asada Tacos garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
Grilled Chicken Tacos Plate
Grilled Chicken Taco Plate includes:2 Chicken Tacos garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
Sides..
Fries
Crispy French Fries seasoned to perfection!
Carne Asada Fries
Carne Asada Fries Include: Carne AsadaCrispy Fries,Beans,GuacamoleSour CreamPico De Gallo Shredded Lettuce
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries include:Homemade Chili,Crispy Fries,Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese
Onion Rings
Crispy Seasoned Onion Rings served with Homemade Ranch Dressing.
Zucchini Sticks
Homemade Zucchini sticks served with Ranch dressing.
Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries
Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries include:Pastrami,Homemade Chili,Crispy Fries,Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese
Side Salad
The Side Salad includes:Crispy Salad Mix,Shredded Carrots,Sliced Tomato,Shredded Cheese.
Side of Fried Jalapenos
Side of Yellow Chilis
Side of Ranch
Side of 1000 Island
Side of Guacamole
|Sunday
|4:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:30 am - 3:59 am
Photos coming soon!