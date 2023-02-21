  • Home
A map showing the location of RBurgers - Ontario 4890 South Motor LaneView gallery

RBurgers - Ontario 4890 South Motor Lane

No reviews yet

4890 South Motor Lane

Ontario, CA 91761

FOOD..

Combos..

#5 Original Burger*

#5 Original Burger*

$10.99

Original Burger Includes: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Combo includes French Fries and Drink

#6 Double Cheeseburger

#6 Double Cheeseburger

$13.99

Double Cheeseburger Includes: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles. Combo includes Fries and Drink

#7 R Burger

#7 R Burger

$13.99

Our Signature R Burger Includes: Avocado, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles. Combo includes French Fries and Drink

#8 BBQ Bacon Ringer Burger

#8 BBQ Bacon Ringer Burger

$13.49

BBQ Bacon Ringer includes: Bacon, Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions. Combo includes Fries and Drink

#9 Crispy Chicken Sandwich

#9 Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, R Sauce Combo includes Fries and Drink

#10 Chicken Breast Sandwich

#10 Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Includes: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Whole Wheat Bun. Combo includes French Fries and Drink

#11 Chicken Tenders 6PC

#11 Chicken Tenders 6PC

$14.99

6 Piece Chicken Tenders include French Fries and Ranch dressing. Combo includes a regular Drink

#12 Chicken Tenders 4PC

#12 Chicken Tenders 4PC

$12.99

4 Piece Chicken Tenders include French Fries and Ranch dressing. Combo includes a regular Drink

Burgers..

Original Burger

Original Burger

$5.59

100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef served on a gourmet brioche bun with: 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

Double Burger

$7.99

Double Includes:2 Ground Beef Patties, 1000 Island Dressing,Red Onions,Lettuce, Tomatoes,Pickles.(Lettuce Wrap available upon Request)

R Burger

$8.99

Our Signature R Burger includes: 100% fresh ground beef pattyAvocado,Crispy Bacon,red onions, lettuce,tomato, pickles, 1000 island dressing. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

Island Burger

$7.99

The Island Burger includes: 100% fresh ground beef pattyTeriyaki sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Bacon.red onions, lettuce,tomato, pickles, 1000 island dressing (lettuce wrap available upon request).

BBQ Bacon Ringer

$7.99

BBQ Bacon Burger includes: 100% fresh ground beef pattySweet BBQ SauceCrispy Bacon, Crispy Onion Ring,lettuce,tomato, pickles, 1000 island dressing (lettuce wrap available upon request).

El Caliente

$7.99

El Caliente Burger includes: 100% fresh ground beef pattyGrilled Jalapenos, Fresh Guacamole, Spicy Chipotle Dressing red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, (lettuce wrap available upon request).

Veggie Burger

$7.99

Veggie Burger includes: Gardenburger Veggie Patty,red onions, lettuce,tomato, pickles, 1000 island dressing, Served on a wheat bun.(lettuce wrap available upon request).

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders..

4 Piece with Fries

$10.99

4 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders served with French Fries and Ranch Dressing.

6 Piece with Fries

$12.99

6 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders served with French Fries and Ranch Dressing.

Sandwiches..

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.59

Grilled Chicken Sandwich includes: Grilled Chicken Breast,1000 Island Dressing,Lettuce, Tomatoes,Red Onions,Pickles.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.59

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes; Hand Battered Crispy Chicken R SauceLettuce TomatoPickles

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.95

Pastrami Sandwich Includes:PastramiMustard Pickleson a Kaiser Bread Roll

Clubhouse Classic with fries

$12.95

Clubhouse Classic Includes: Turkey,Ham,Bacon,American & Swiss Cheese,Lettuce,Tomato,Mayonnaise,3 Slices Toast.Served with French Fries, Onion Rings and Ranch

Fish Sandwich

$8.49

Fish Sandwich Includes:Battered Cod Fish,House made Tarter SauceLettuceTomatoPickles

BLT

$7.45

The BLT Sandwich Includes:Crispy Bacon,Lettuce,Tomato,MayonnaiseYour Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.

BLT with Avocado

$9.25

The BLT Avocado Sandwich Includes:Crispy Bacon,Lettuce,Tomato,Avocado,MayonnaiseYour Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.

Salads..

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Salad includes: House Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast,Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix,Shredded Carrots,Cucumber Slices,Sliced Tomatoes,Hard Boiled Egg,Croutons,Shredded Cheese,Seasoned Pita Bread.

Cobb

$12.99

Cobb Salad includes: Turkey,Bacon, Avocado,Blue Cheese Crumbles,Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix,Shredded Carrots,Cucumber Slices,Sliced Tomatoes,Hard Boiled Egg,Croutons,Shredded Cheese,Seasoned Pita Bread.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Salad includes: Freshly Breaded Chicken Tenders,Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix,Shredded Carrots,Cucumber Slices,Sliced Tomatoes,Hard Boiled Egg,Croutons, Shredded Cheese,Seasoned Pita Bread.

Huge Breakfast Burritos..

Trio Burrito

$11.95

Our MOST Popular Breakfast Burrito!The Trio Breakfast Burrito includesAll three meats; Bacon, Sausage and Ham.Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeseHomemade Salsa on the side

Egg Burrito

$6.99

The Egg Breakfast Burrito includes 3 scrambled eggs, Crispy Hashbrowns,Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese,Homemade Salsa on the side

Bacon Burrito

$9.95

The Bacon Breakfast Burrito includes Bacon, Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeseHomemade Salsa on the side

Sausage Burrito

$9.95

The Sausage Breakfast Burrito includes: Sausage, Hash browns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeseHomemade Salsa on the side

Ham Burrito

$9.95

The Ham Breakfast Burrito includes: Ham,Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeseHomemade Salsa on the side

Chorizo Burrito

$9.95

Chorizo and Egg Burrito includes:Crispy Hashbrowns,3 scrambled CA Fresh Eggs,Chorizo,Shedded Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese,Beans,Homemade Salsa on the side

Steak & Egg Burrito

$12.45

The Steak Breakfast Burrito includes: Carne Asada,Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeseHomemade Salsa on the side

Veggie Burrito

$10.95

The Veggie Breakfast Burrito includes:Bellpepper,Tomatoes,Onions,Mushrooms,Avocado, Crispy Hashbrowns,3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese,Homemade Salsa on the side

Breakfast Sandwiches..

Egg Sandwich

$6.95

The Egg Sandwich includes: 3 CA Fresh EggsLettuce, Tomatoes,Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Bacon and Egg Sandwich includes: Crispy Bacon3 CA Fresh EggsLettuce, Tomatoes,Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Sausage and Egg Sandwich includes: Sausage Links,3 CA Fresh EggsLettuce, Tomatoes,Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Ham and Egg Sandwich includes: Ham Slices,3 CA Fresh EggsLettuce, Tomatoes,Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Trio Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

The Trio Breakfast Sandwich includes: Bacon, Sausage & Ham!3 CA Fresh EggsLettuce, Tomatoes,Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Breakfast Combos..

#1 Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Our Breakfast Burritos start with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.All Burritos include:Hashbrrowns3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeseHomemade Salsa on the side

#2 Three Egg Plate

$10.95

The 3 Egg Plate includes; Crispy Hashbrowns4 pieces of bacon or sausage, 3 Eggs prepared any style2 slices of toast.

#3 Pancake Plate

$10.95

The Pancake plate includes; 2 Buttermilk Pancakes 4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links, 3 Eggs prepared any style

#4 French Toast Plate

$10.95

The French Toast Plate includes; 4 Pieces of French Toast topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links, 3 Eggs prepared any style

Breakfast Plates..

3 Eggs

$8.95

3 Egg Plate includes:3 CA Fresh Eggs prepared any style,Crispy Hashbrowns,2 Slices of Toast.

Breakfast Off The Grill..

French Toast

$7.99

6 Pieces French Toast topped with Cinnamon and Powdered Sugar. Served with a Syrup and Butter.

Pancakes

$6.99

3 Buttermilk Pancakes served with Syrup and Butter.

Tacos..

Carne Asada Taco

$4.49

Grilled Carne Asada Taco garnished with Onions and CilantroHomemade Red Salsa on the side.

Chicken Taco

$4.49

Grilled Chicken Taco garnished with Onions and Cilantro Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

Burritos..

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.99

Carne Asada Burrito includes: Grilled Carne Asada, Rice, Beans, Onions,and Cilantro. Served with homemade red salsa on the side.

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Burrito includes: Grilled Chicken, Rice, Beans, Onions,and Cilantro. Served with homemade red salsa on the side.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito includes:Homemade Refried Beans,Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with homemade red salsa on the side.

Mexican Plates..

Plates include your choice of Carne Asada or Chicken Tacos; served with beans and rice.

Carne Asada Tacos Plate

$12.99

Carne Asada Taco Plate includes:2 Carne Asada Tacos garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

Grilled Chicken Tacos Plate

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Taco Plate includes:2 Chicken Tacos garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

Sides..

Fries

$3.49

Crispy French Fries seasoned to perfection!

Carne Asada Fries

$14.99

Carne Asada Fries Include: Carne AsadaCrispy Fries,Beans,GuacamoleSour CreamPico De Gallo Shredded Lettuce

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Chili Cheese Fries include:Homemade Chili,Crispy Fries,Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese

Onion Rings

$7.99

Crispy Seasoned Onion Rings served with Homemade Ranch Dressing.

Zucchini Sticks

$7.99

Homemade Zucchini sticks served with Ranch dressing.

Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries

$14.99

Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries include:Pastrami,Homemade Chili,Crispy Fries,Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese

Side Salad

$7.99

The Side Salad includes:Crispy Salad Mix,Shredded Carrots,Sliced Tomato,Shredded Cheese.

Side of Fried Jalapenos

$0.65

Side of Yellow Chilis

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of 1000 Island

$0.75

Side of Guacamole

$2.25

BEVERAGE..

Beverages..

Regular Drink

$3.25

Large Drink

$3.75

Coffee

$2.75

Milk

$3.75

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.49

Shakes..

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Oreo Shake

$5.99
All hours
Sunday4:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:30 am - 3:59 am
4890 South Motor Lane, Ontario, CA 91761

