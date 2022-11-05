  • Home
Raccoon coffee Brickell 609 brickell ave miami fl 33131

No reviews yet

609 Brickell Avenue Miami, FL

Miami, FL 33131

Popular Items

Americano
Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

BAKERY

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.50
Nutella Croissant

Nutella Croissant

$5.50
Guava & Chesse Croissant

Guava & Chesse Croissant

$5.50
Apple Croissant

Apple Croissant

$5.50
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.50
Raccoon Cake

Raccoon Cake

$5.50
Banana Cake

Banana Cake

$4.50
Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

$4.50
Brownie

Brownie

$4.50
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.50

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

Avocado Toast (Multigrain)

Avocado Toast (Multigrain)

$12.50
Smoked Salmon Bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$14.99
Breakfast Bagel

Breakfast Bagel

$13.99
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.99
Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

$12.50
Avo-Kani Toast

Avo-Kani Toast

$14.99
Healthy Arepa

Healthy Arepa

$12.99
Loaded Arepa

Loaded Arepa

$12.50
Empanadas

Empanadas

$5.25
Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99
Tacos for Breakfast

Tacos for Breakfast

$13.50
Signature BLT

Signature BLT

$13.99

LUNCH

Organic Chicken Wrap

Organic Chicken Wrap

$16.99
Salmon Wrap

Salmon Wrap

$18.99
Tuna Pesto Sandwich

Tuna Pesto Sandwich

$15.99
Mediterraneo Sandwich

Mediterraneo Sandwich

$17.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.99
Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.99
Rib eye Bowl

Rib eye Bowl

$17.99

HOT COFFEE

Americano

Americano

$3.50+
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75
Cortadito

Cortadito

$3.25
Cortado

Cortado

$4.25
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75+
Latte

Latte

$4.75+
Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.50+
Mochaccino

Mochaccino

$5.50+
Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$4.50+
Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50+

ICED COFFEE

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$6.00
Iced Mochaccino

Iced Mochaccino

$6.50
Iced Caramel Latte

Iced Caramel Latte

$6.50
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50
Frappe Cappuccino

Frappe Cappuccino

$6.50
Caramel Frappé

Caramel Frappé

$6.50
White Mocha Frappé

White Mocha Frappé

$6.50
Mocha Frappé

Mocha Frappé

$6.50
Iced Dirty Chai

Iced Dirty Chai

$6.50

HOT TEA

Hot Tropical Rooibos

Hot Tropical Rooibos

$4.50
Hot Black Tea

Hot Black Tea

$4.50
Hot Berry White Tea

Hot Berry White Tea

$4.50
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50

ICED TEA

Iced Matcha Tea

Iced Matcha Tea

$6.00
Iced Tropical Rooibos

Iced Tropical Rooibos

$4.50
Iced Breakfast Black Tea

Iced Breakfast Black Tea

$4.50
Iced Berry White Tea

Iced Berry White Tea

$4.50
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$6.00

DRINKS

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$7.00
Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$7.00
Regular Water

Regular Water

$3.25
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.75
Zero Coke

Zero Coke

$3.25
Regular Coke

Regular Coke

$3.25
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

609 Brickell Avenue Miami, FL, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

