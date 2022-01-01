- Home
RC Otters Island Eats
1,439 Reviews
$$
11506 Andy Rosse Ln
Captiva, FL 33924
Beverages
Breakfast
Two Eggs Your Way
Two eggs cooked your way with choice of grilled Canadian bacon, sausage or bacon and your choice of toast (white, wheat, rye or sour dough). Sided with fruit and potatoes.
Build your Omelet
3 fluffy eggs-just pick 3 toppings. Add more toppings for an additional charge. Sided with fruit and potatoes.
Captiva Scrambler
Eggs, ham, bell peppers, and sweet diced onions all scrambled together. Sided with fruit and potatoes.
Eggs on a Roll
Two scrambled eggs, grilled Canadian bacon and American cheese, served on a fresh baked roll. Sided with fruit and potatoes.
Captiva Breakfast Burrito
Stuffed with black beans, onions,bell peppers, sausage, eggs and cheese. Sour cream and homemade salsa on the side.. Sided with fruit and potatoes.
Eggs Benny
Two poached eggs over English muffins, Canadian bacon, topped with hollandaise sauce. Sided with fruit and potatoes.
Crabby Benny's
Two English muffins topped with our bestselling crab cakes cooked until golden brown, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Sided with fruit and potatoes.
Crabby Times
Our bestselling crab cakes topped with two scrambles eggs and savory melted cheddar and jack cheese. Sided with fruit and potatoes.
Island Pancakes
3 Fluffy pancakes (of your choice). Buttermilk, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip or Blueberry Granola. Powdered sugar sprinkled on top. Sided with fruit and potatoes.
Pigs in a Pancake
3 plump pork sausages stuffed inside our delicious, old fashioned buttermilk pancakes. Sprinkled with powdered sugar. Sided with fruit and potatoes.
French Toast
Homemade with our thick slices of Texas-style toast. Sprinkled with powdered sugar. Sided with fruit and potatoes.
Happy Otter
French toast layered with scrambled eggs and Canadian bacon
Belgian Style Waffle
Freshly made and served with kiwi, strawberries and whipped cream.
Granola N' Berries
Topped with fresh berries and a splash of milk.
Tropical Fruit Plate
Seasonal fruit piled high.
Ultimate Seafood Omelet
Overstuffed with fresh gulf shrimp, fish, portobello mushrooms, red onion, bell peppers, and melted asiago cheese. Sided with fruit and potatoes.
Breakfast Sides
Bacon
Canadian Bacon
Sausage
1 Egg
2 eggs
3 eggs
Sd 1 Buttermilk Pancake
Sd 2 Buttermilk pancakes
Sd 3 Buttermilk pancakes
Sd 1 Chocolate chip pancake
Sd 2 Chocolate chip pancakes
Sd 3 Chocolate chip pancakes
Sd 1 Blueberry pancake
Sd 2 Blueberry pancakes
Sd 3 Blueberry pancakes
Sd 1 Blueberry granola pancake
Sd 2 Blueberry granola pancakes
Sd 3 Blueberry granola pancakes
English Muffin
Potatoes
Toast
Side French Toast
Sliced Tomato
Croissant
Kids Breakfast
Kid Scrambled Eggs N' Ham
Scrambled eggs and canadian bacon. Sided with fruit and potatoes.
Kid Scrambled Eggs
Two eggs scrambled. Sided with fruit and potatoes.
Kid French Toast
Homemade with our thick slices of Texas-style toast. Sprinkled with powdered sugar. Sided with fruit and potatoes.
Kid Pancakes
Two fluffy pancakes of your choosing. Sprinkled with powdered sugar. Sided with fruit and potatoes.
Kid Cheese Omelet
Two egg omelet topped with melted American cheese. Sided with fruit and potatoes.
Kid Fruit Plate
Seasonal fresh fruit piled high.
Appetizers
Conch Fritters
Captiva Island style hush puppies stuffed with veggies and fresh local conch meat.
Calamari
A Captiva specialty sided with fresh lemons and marinara dipping sauce.
Fries
Seasoned French fries
Crab Cake App
Two of our famous lump crab cakes served with our homemade tropical mago dip
Pico De Gallo
Homemade salsa served with freshly made tortilla chips
Smoked Mahi Fish Dip
A delicious Captiva Island fish dip prepared with mayo, celery, carrots, onions and a hint of red pepper, served chilled with crackers
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
An old favorite. Served hot with freshly made tortilla chips on the side
Stuffed Portobello Mushroom
A large Portobello mushroom topped with our famous golden brown crab cake and covered with melted asiago cheese. Sided with our homemade tropical mango sauce.
Corn Chips
Bread
Garlic Bread
Potato Chips
Soups and Salads
Small Baby Greens
Crisp field greens and tomoatoes topped with fresh raspberry vinaigrette. Add a topping below to make it a meal
Large Baby Greens
Crisp field greens and tomoatoes topped with fresh raspberry vinaigrette. Add a topping below to make it a meal
Cup Black Beans and Rice
An islander favorite (and RC Otter's secret recipe)-topped with sweet diced onions, cheddar cheese, and a dollop of sour cream on the side
Small Caesar
Our "World Famous" Caesar salad. Add your choice of hearty topping below to make it a meal
Large Caesar
Our "World Famous" Caesar salad. Add your choice of hearty topping below to make it a meal
Bowl Black Beans and Rice
An islander favorite (and RC Otter's secret recipe)-topped with sweet diced onions, cheddar cheese, and a dollop of sour cream on the side. Make it a meal with a topping below (bowl only)
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Tender, fresh gulf shrimp piled on top of mixed greens, served with a citrus vinaigrette and seasonal melon and berries
Blackened Tuna Salad
Fresh tuna steak with Cajun seasoning on top of mixed greens, served with a mango vinaigrette and seasonal melon and berries
Soup Of Day
Bowl Soup Of Day
Lobster Bisque Cup
Lobster Bisque Bowl
Kids Dinner
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Served with chips and a pickle
Kid Burger
Ground beef patty, served with chips and a pickle
Kid Chicken Fingers
3 strips with chips and a pickle and your choice of ranch, bbq or honey mustard
Kid Quesa
Fresh grilled tortilla with cheddar cheese
Mac N' Cheese
Served with chips and a pickle
Cheese Dog
1/4 lb hot dog topped with American cheese and served with chips and a pickle
Kid Spaghetti
Served with marinara sauce or butter, topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese
Raw and Steamed
Peel N' Eat Shrimp 1/2 lb
Peel N' Eat Shrimp 1 lb
Oysters 6 Raw
Fresh Gulf Oysters shucked to order
Oysters 12 Raw
Fresh Gulf Oysters shucked to order
Steamed Shrimp Pot
One dozen guld shrimp, peel and eat style. in a broth with veggies and potatoes
Steamed Clam Pot
One dozen fresh clams in their own juice, a heaping pot full in a broth with veggies and pototoes
Steamed Shrimp/Clam pot
Shrimp and clams together in our homemade broth with veggies and potatoes
1\2 Med Stone
1 Lb Med Stone
1\2 Large Stone
1 Lb Large Stone
1 Lb Jumbo
Sandwiches
Catch of the day sandwich
Your choice of fresh catch prepared grilled, blackened or bronzed on a fresh roll
Crunchy Fish Sandwich
Island catch, lightly fried to a crispy golden brown served on a fresh roll
Crunchy Fish Reuben
Our island crunchy fish nestled in Swiss cheese, coleslaw and 1000 island dressing on rye bread
"Uncle Hanks" Grilled Fish Reuben
Grilled fish with Swiss cheese, coleslaw and 1000 island dressing on rye bread
Fried Grouper Sandwich
Crab Cake Burger
Crisp and golden brown on a fresh roll
Crunchy Fish Tacos
Two soft shell tacos filled with our crunchy fish and served with a cup of beans and rice.
Chicken and Veggie Burrito
Seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, corn, mushrooms, onions and peppers nestled with sour cream
Shrimp Burrito
Fresh gulf shrimp, cheddar cheese, corn, mushrooms, onions and peppers nestled with sour cream
Turkey Club Croissant
Tender fresh turkey breast topped with grilled Canadian bacon, Swiss cheese, ripe tomato and crisp lettuce
Cheeseburger in Paradise
Half pound fresh ground beef with your choice of American, cheddar jack, Swiss or blue cheese
Corned Beef Reuben
Large stack of corned beef smothered with sweet Bavarian kraut, 1000 island dressing and melted Swiss-grilled on rye bread
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Southern style pulled pork in our savory sauce
Captiva Cuban Sandwich
Cuban style pressed-roasted seasoned pork, ham and swiss cheese topped with pickle and dressing on crispy Cuban bread. Served with black beans and rice
Captiva Chicken Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken breast topped with fresh guacamole, homemade salsa and melted swiss cheese on a fresh roll
Classic French Dip
Drenched, mouthwatering roast beef with grilled onions, Swiss cheese and delicious Aus Jus
Veggie Wrap
Vegetarian delight overstuffed tortilla filled with all fresh seasonal veggies and cheddar cheese
Basket
Crunchy Fish Basket
Island catch, lightly fried to a crispy golden brown
Fried Shrimp Basket
6 plump gulf shrimp fried to a crispy golden brown
Chicken Finger Basket
Tender, plump chicken breast lightly fried with our special recipe, served with BBQ sauce, ranch or honey mustard
Fried Calamari Basket
Tender, hand breaded calamari lightlly fried to perfection
Fried Grouper Basket
Coconut Shrimp Basket
Dinners
12oz Florida Lobster Tail
Firm fresh Florida lobster tail served with drawn butter sauce for dipping
Any Fish you wish
Fresh catch of the day, just the way you like it! Grilled, bronzed or blackened
Baby Back Ribs
This full rack of Danish Ribs are considered by many to be the world's greatest
Coconut Shrimp Platter
Seven shrimp lightly battered and butterflied, served with plum sauce
Crab Cake Platter
Three of our famous lump crab cakes served with a side or tropical mango dipping sauce
Crunchy Fish Platter
This lightly battered secret RC Otter's fish recipe will bring you back again and again
Grouper Oscar
Grilled fresh grouper topped with blue crabmeat, fresh asparagus spears and finished with hollandaise sauce
New York Strip
A tender 12oz choice, center-cut New York Strip chargrilled to your liking
Salmon Oscar
Grilled fresh salmon topped with blue crabmeat, fresh asparagus spears and finished with hollandaise sauce
Seafood Combo Platter
Your choice of fresh fish, served with two gulf shrimp and two scallops, prepared your way of grilled, blackened or bronzed
Shrimp Platter
Seven gulf shrimp, prepared your way- grilled, bronzed, blackened or fried
You Catch We Cook
Fajitas/Quesadillas
Veggie Fajitas
Fresh broccoli, zucchini, squash, bell peppers, asparagus, Portobello mushrooms, cauliflower and onions in a cast iron skillet with all the toppings
Chx/Stk Fajitas
Marinated chicken and steak, savory peppers and sweet onions in a cast iron skillet with all the toppings
Seafood Fajitas
Sizzling cast iron skillet full of fresh fish, shrimp, scallops, sweet onions and bell peppers served with all the toppings
Shrimp Fajitas
Tortilla
Veggie Quesadilla
Crisp flour tortilla bursting with fresh veggies and smothered with cheddar jack chesse
Steak N' Cheese Quesadilla
Crisp flour tortilla stuffed with marinated steak, peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
Teriyaki Chicken N' Cheese Quesadilla
Crisp flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, peppers, onions, cheddar jack cheese and finished with sweet teriyaki sauce
Salsa
Sm Sd Pico
Lg Sd Pico
Steak Fajitas
Bean Quesadilla
2oz Guacamole
4oz Guacamole
Xt Jalapenos
Pasta
Dessert
Key Lime Pie
Made fresh in house traditional keylime pie
Chocolate Cake
Triple layer chocolate cake
Carrot Cake
With cream cheese frosting
Fudge Brownie
A heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream on top of a homemade brownie with your choice of hot fudge, caramel or strawberry sauce
Hot Fudge Sundae
Caramel Sundae
Strawberrry Sundae
Strawberry Cheesecake
NY style topped with strawberry sauce
Caramel Brownie
A La Mode
Whole Key Lime Pie
Strawberry Brownie
Dinner sides
Side Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Rice
Coleslaw
Mixed Veggies
Broccoli
Corn
Asparagus
Fish
Chicken
Steak
Portobello/Peppers
1 Shrimp
2 Shrimp
3 Shrimp
4 Shrimp
1 Scallop
2 Scallop
3 Scallop
4 Scallop
Reg Mushrooms
Mash And Gravy
Ranch
BBQ
Honey Mustard
Cocktails
Beer
$6Beer Special
7th Sun Soup Sour Ale
Allagash White
Flying Boat Expedition
Brew Hub DIPA
Bud Light
Mommy Pls Pumpkin
Dragons Milk
Leaven The Red
Barriehaus Oktober
Mango Habenero IPA
CCB Guayabera
Elysian Dank Dust IPA
Brew Bus Hazelnut Spread
FMB Farm To Pint Wheat
Fancy Papper Ipa
Keel Farms Pirate Punch
Mastrys Blonde
Octoberfest Lager
Miller Lite
Apple Pie
Palm City Flow
Walking Tree Sandy Feet
Ankrolab Otto'
Sweet Water G13
Southern Tier Nitro
Voodoo Ranger Hazy IPA
Walking Tree Pale Ale Nitro
Walking Tree Manatee
Yuengling
$4 Speical
$5 Beer Special
7th Sun Ultimate DIPA
Bell's Oberon
Bells Black Hearted
Bells 2 Hearted
Bells Stout
Deep Eddy
Budweiser
CCB Jai Alai IPA
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
FMB High 5 IPA
FMB Gateway Gold
Founders KBS
Founders All Day Wheat
Funky Buddha Lager
Heineken
Heineken Zero
Lagunitas Sumpin
Michelob Ultra
Paulaner
Seaquench Sour
Shiner Bock
Walking Tree Kolsch
Walking Tree Red IPA
Cutwater Long Island\Mai Tai
Cutwater Marg
Cutwater Vodka\Mojito
Bell Cow
Bell's
Breakfast Stout
Bud Light
Chimay
Florida Cracker
Guayabera
Golden Ale
Guayabera
Hoppin Harbor
Keywest
Lagunitas IPA
McKenzies Black Cherry Cider
Miller Lite
Old Elephant Foot IPA
Seadog
Yuengling
Wine
Avalon Chard
Cline Chard
Coastal Vines Chard
Coastal Vines PG
Coastal Vines Sauv Blanc
JLohr Riesling
Brut Split
Moscato
Notorious Pink
Robert Hall Sav Blanc
Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio
Willamette Valley Pinot Gris
Zonin Prosecco
Cork Fee
GL Special
Santa Rita 120 Pinot Noir
Bogle Zin
Coastal Vines Cab
Coastal Vines Pinot
JLohr Merlot
Juggernaut Cab
Lyric Pinot Noir
Sterling Cab
Cork Fee
Cb Merlot
LaPosta Malbec
Avalon Chard Btl
Cline Chard Btl
Coastal Vines Chard
JLohr Reisling
Notorious Pink
Robert Hall Sav Blanc
Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio
Willamette Valley Pinot Gris
Zonin Prosecco
Coastal Vines Sauv Blanc
Coastal Vines PG
BTL Special
1000 Stories Zin
Angeline Pinot Noir
Bogle Zin
Coastal Vines Cab
JLohr Merlot
Juggernaut Cab
Lyric Pinot Noir
Sterling Cab Btl
Trapiche Malbec
La Posta Malbc
Jaume Serra Cristalino
Flights/Tasters
|Sunday
|7:50 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:50 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:50 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:50 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:50 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:50 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:50 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11506 Andy Rosse Ln, Captiva, FL 33924