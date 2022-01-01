RC Otters Island Eats imageView gallery
Beverages

Soda

$2.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Millk

$3.99

Hot chocolate

$2.99

Juice

$3.99

Coffee

$2.99

Herbal Hot Tea

$2.99

Saratoga Water

$4.00

Virgin

$5.00

Cold Brew

$7.00

Breakfast

Two Eggs Your Way

$9.99

Two eggs cooked your way with choice of grilled Canadian bacon, sausage or bacon and your choice of toast (white, wheat, rye or sour dough). Sided with fruit and potatoes.

Build your Omelet

$8.99

3 fluffy eggs-just pick 3 toppings. Add more toppings for an additional charge. Sided with fruit and potatoes.

Captiva Scrambler

$9.99

Eggs, ham, bell peppers, and sweet diced onions all scrambled together. Sided with fruit and potatoes.

Eggs on a Roll

$9.99

Two scrambled eggs, grilled Canadian bacon and American cheese, served on a fresh baked roll. Sided with fruit and potatoes.

Captiva Breakfast Burrito

Captiva Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Stuffed with black beans, onions,bell peppers, sausage, eggs and cheese. Sour cream and homemade salsa on the side.. Sided with fruit and potatoes.

Eggs Benny

$10.99

Two poached eggs over English muffins, Canadian bacon, topped with hollandaise sauce. Sided with fruit and potatoes.

Crabby Benny's

$14.99

Two English muffins topped with our bestselling crab cakes cooked until golden brown, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Sided with fruit and potatoes.

Crabby Times

$13.99

Our bestselling crab cakes topped with two scrambles eggs and savory melted cheddar and jack cheese. Sided with fruit and potatoes.

Island Pancakes

$8.99

3 Fluffy pancakes (of your choice). Buttermilk, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip or Blueberry Granola. Powdered sugar sprinkled on top. Sided with fruit and potatoes.

Pigs in a Pancake

$10.99

3 plump pork sausages stuffed inside our delicious, old fashioned buttermilk pancakes. Sprinkled with powdered sugar. Sided with fruit and potatoes.

French Toast

$9.99

Homemade with our thick slices of Texas-style toast. Sprinkled with powdered sugar. Sided with fruit and potatoes.

Happy Otter

$11.99

French toast layered with scrambled eggs and Canadian bacon

Belgian Style Waffle

Belgian Style Waffle

$9.99

Freshly made and served with kiwi, strawberries and whipped cream.

Granola N' Berries

$8.99

Topped with fresh berries and a splash of milk.

Tropical Fruit Plate

$9.99

Seasonal fruit piled high.

Ultimate Seafood Omelet

$15.99

Overstuffed with fresh gulf shrimp, fish, portobello mushrooms, red onion, bell peppers, and melted asiago cheese. Sided with fruit and potatoes.

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$2.50

Canadian Bacon

$2.50

Sausage

$2.50

1 Egg

$2.00

2 eggs

$3.00

3 eggs

$4.50

Sd 1 Buttermilk Pancake

$2.00

Sd 2 Buttermilk pancakes

$4.00

Sd 3 Buttermilk pancakes

$6.00

Sd 1 Chocolate chip pancake

$2.25

Sd 2 Chocolate chip pancakes

$4.50

Sd 3 Chocolate chip pancakes

$6.75

Sd 1 Blueberry pancake

$3.00

Sd 2 Blueberry pancakes

$5.00

Sd 3 Blueberry pancakes

$9.99

Sd 1 Blueberry granola pancake

$3.00

Sd 2 Blueberry granola pancakes

$5.50

Sd 3 Blueberry granola pancakes

$9.99

English Muffin

$2.00

Potatoes

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Side French Toast

$3.00

Sliced Tomato

$2.00

Croissant

$3.00

Kids Breakfast

Kid Scrambled Eggs N' Ham

$6.99

Scrambled eggs and canadian bacon. Sided with fruit and potatoes.

Kid Scrambled Eggs

$6.99

Two eggs scrambled. Sided with fruit and potatoes.

Kid French Toast

$6.99

Homemade with our thick slices of Texas-style toast. Sprinkled with powdered sugar. Sided with fruit and potatoes.

Kid Pancakes

$6.99

Two fluffy pancakes of your choosing. Sprinkled with powdered sugar. Sided with fruit and potatoes.

Kid Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Two egg omelet topped with melted American cheese. Sided with fruit and potatoes.

Kid Fruit Plate

$6.99

Seasonal fresh fruit piled high.

Appetizers

Conch Fritters

$9.99

Captiva Island style hush puppies stuffed with veggies and fresh local conch meat.

Calamari

Calamari

$9.99

A Captiva specialty sided with fresh lemons and marinara dipping sauce.

Fries

$5.99

Seasoned French fries

Crab Cake App

$13.99

Two of our famous lump crab cakes served with our homemade tropical mago dip

Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$7.99

Homemade salsa served with freshly made tortilla chips

Smoked Mahi Fish Dip

$10.99

A delicious Captiva Island fish dip prepared with mayo, celery, carrots, onions and a hint of red pepper, served chilled with crackers

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$9.99

An old favorite. Served hot with freshly made tortilla chips on the side

Stuffed Portobello Mushroom

$13.99

A large Portobello mushroom topped with our famous golden brown crab cake and covered with melted asiago cheese. Sided with our homemade tropical mango sauce.

Corn Chips

$2.00

Bread

$2.50

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Potato Chips

$1.50

Soups and Salads

Small Baby Greens

$7.99

Crisp field greens and tomoatoes topped with fresh raspberry vinaigrette. Add a topping below to make it a meal

Large Baby Greens

$9.99

Crisp field greens and tomoatoes topped with fresh raspberry vinaigrette. Add a topping below to make it a meal

Cup Black Beans and Rice

$4.99

An islander favorite (and RC Otter's secret recipe)-topped with sweet diced onions, cheddar cheese, and a dollop of sour cream on the side

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$7.99

Our "World Famous" Caesar salad. Add your choice of hearty topping below to make it a meal

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$9.99

Our "World Famous" Caesar salad. Add your choice of hearty topping below to make it a meal

Bowl Black Beans and Rice

Bowl Black Beans and Rice

$7.99

An islander favorite (and RC Otter's secret recipe)-topped with sweet diced onions, cheddar cheese, and a dollop of sour cream on the side. Make it a meal with a topping below (bowl only)

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$18.99

Tender, fresh gulf shrimp piled on top of mixed greens, served with a citrus vinaigrette and seasonal melon and berries

Blackened Tuna Salad

Blackened Tuna Salad

$19.99

Fresh tuna steak with Cajun seasoning on top of mixed greens, served with a mango vinaigrette and seasonal melon and berries

Soup Of Day

$4.99

Bowl Soup Of Day

$6.99

Lobster Bisque Cup

$4.99

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$7.50

Kids Dinner

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Served with chips and a pickle

Kid Burger

$7.99

Ground beef patty, served with chips and a pickle

Kid Chicken Fingers

$7.99

3 strips with chips and a pickle and your choice of ranch, bbq or honey mustard

Kid Quesa

$7.99

Fresh grilled tortilla with cheddar cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$7.99

Served with chips and a pickle

Cheese Dog

$7.99

1/4 lb hot dog topped with American cheese and served with chips and a pickle

Kid Spaghetti

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce or butter, topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese

Raw and Steamed

Peel N' Eat Shrimp 1/2 lb

$14.99

Peel N' Eat Shrimp 1 lb

$27.99
Oysters 6 Raw

Oysters 6 Raw

$12.99

Fresh Gulf Oysters shucked to order

Oysters 12 Raw

$22.99

Fresh Gulf Oysters shucked to order

Steamed Shrimp Pot

$21.99

One dozen guld shrimp, peel and eat style. in a broth with veggies and potatoes

Steamed Clam Pot

$21.99

One dozen fresh clams in their own juice, a heaping pot full in a broth with veggies and pototoes

Steamed Shrimp/Clam pot

$21.99

Shrimp and clams together in our homemade broth with veggies and potatoes

1\2 Med Stone

$24.00

1 Lb Med Stone

$42.00

1\2 Large Stone

$29.00

1 Lb Large Stone

$55.00

1 Lb Jumbo

$75.00

Sandwiches

Catch of the day sandwich

$20.99

Your choice of fresh catch prepared grilled, blackened or bronzed on a fresh roll

Crunchy Fish Sandwich

Crunchy Fish Sandwich

$16.99

Island catch, lightly fried to a crispy golden brown served on a fresh roll

Crunchy Fish Reuben

$16.99

Our island crunchy fish nestled in Swiss cheese, coleslaw and 1000 island dressing on rye bread

"Uncle Hanks" Grilled Fish Reuben

"Uncle Hanks" Grilled Fish Reuben

$16.99

Grilled fish with Swiss cheese, coleslaw and 1000 island dressing on rye bread

Fried Grouper Sandwich

$20.99
Crab Cake Burger

Crab Cake Burger

$16.99

Crisp and golden brown on a fresh roll

Crunchy Fish Tacos

$18.99

Two soft shell tacos filled with our crunchy fish and served with a cup of beans and rice.

Chicken and Veggie Burrito

$16.99

Seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, corn, mushrooms, onions and peppers nestled with sour cream

Shrimp Burrito

$18.99

Fresh gulf shrimp, cheddar cheese, corn, mushrooms, onions and peppers nestled with sour cream

Turkey Club Croissant

$14.99

Tender fresh turkey breast topped with grilled Canadian bacon, Swiss cheese, ripe tomato and crisp lettuce

Cheeseburger in Paradise

Cheeseburger in Paradise

$14.99

Half pound fresh ground beef with your choice of American, cheddar jack, Swiss or blue cheese

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.99

Large stack of corned beef smothered with sweet Bavarian kraut, 1000 island dressing and melted Swiss-grilled on rye bread

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Southern style pulled pork in our savory sauce

Captiva Cuban Sandwich

Captiva Cuban Sandwich

$13.99

Cuban style pressed-roasted seasoned pork, ham and swiss cheese topped with pickle and dressing on crispy Cuban bread. Served with black beans and rice

Captiva Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Char-grilled chicken breast topped with fresh guacamole, homemade salsa and melted swiss cheese on a fresh roll

Classic French Dip

$14.99

Drenched, mouthwatering roast beef with grilled onions, Swiss cheese and delicious Aus Jus

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Vegetarian delight overstuffed tortilla filled with all fresh seasonal veggies and cheddar cheese

Basket

Crunchy Fish Basket

$15.99

Island catch, lightly fried to a crispy golden brown

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.99

6 plump gulf shrimp fried to a crispy golden brown

Chicken Finger Basket

Chicken Finger Basket

$14.99

Tender, plump chicken breast lightly fried with our special recipe, served with BBQ sauce, ranch or honey mustard

Fried Calamari Basket

$15.99

Tender, hand breaded calamari lightlly fried to perfection

Fried Grouper Basket

$22.99

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$16.99

Dinners

12oz Florida Lobster Tail

$38.99

Firm fresh Florida lobster tail served with drawn butter sauce for dipping

Any Fish you wish

Any Fish you wish

$28.99

Fresh catch of the day, just the way you like it! Grilled, bronzed or blackened

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$24.99

This full rack of Danish Ribs are considered by many to be the world's greatest

Coconut Shrimp Platter

$21.99

Seven shrimp lightly battered and butterflied, served with plum sauce

Crab Cake Platter

Crab Cake Platter

$23.99

Three of our famous lump crab cakes served with a side or tropical mango dipping sauce

Crunchy Fish Platter

Crunchy Fish Platter

$18.99

This lightly battered secret RC Otter's fish recipe will bring you back again and again

Grouper Oscar

$32.00

Grilled fresh grouper topped with blue crabmeat, fresh asparagus spears and finished with hollandaise sauce

New York Strip

New York Strip

$32.99

A tender 12oz choice, center-cut New York Strip chargrilled to your liking

Salmon Oscar

$32.00

Grilled fresh salmon topped with blue crabmeat, fresh asparagus spears and finished with hollandaise sauce

Seafood Combo Platter

$32.99

Your choice of fresh fish, served with two gulf shrimp and two scallops, prepared your way of grilled, blackened or bronzed

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$21.99

Seven gulf shrimp, prepared your way- grilled, bronzed, blackened or fried

You Catch We Cook

$12.99

Fajitas/Quesadillas

Veggie Fajitas

$18.99

Fresh broccoli, zucchini, squash, bell peppers, asparagus, Portobello mushrooms, cauliflower and onions in a cast iron skillet with all the toppings

Chx/Stk Fajitas

$22.99

Marinated chicken and steak, savory peppers and sweet onions in a cast iron skillet with all the toppings

Seafood Fajitas

$26.66

Sizzling cast iron skillet full of fresh fish, shrimp, scallops, sweet onions and bell peppers served with all the toppings

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.99

Tortilla

$0.25

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.99

Crisp flour tortilla bursting with fresh veggies and smothered with cheddar jack chesse

Steak N' Cheese Quesadilla

$15.99

Crisp flour tortilla stuffed with marinated steak, peppers, onions and cheddar cheese

Teriyaki Chicken N' Cheese Quesadilla

Teriyaki Chicken N' Cheese Quesadilla

$15.99

Crisp flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, peppers, onions, cheddar jack cheese and finished with sweet teriyaki sauce

Salsa

$0.50

Sm Sd Pico

$1.99

Lg Sd Pico

$3.99

Steak Fajitas

$21.99

Bean Quesadilla

$9.00

2oz Guacamole

$0.75

4oz Guacamole

$1.50

Xt Jalapenos

$0.50

Pasta

Linguini Marinara

$12.99

Perfectly cooked pasta served with marinara and topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese

Shrimp or Clam Linguini

Shrimp or Clam Linguini

$18.99

Fresh guld shrimp or fresh clams, herbs, garlic and tomato over linguini, topped with marinara sauce and fresh grated parmesan cheese

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Made fresh in house traditional keylime pie

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Triple layer chocolate cake

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.99

With cream cheese frosting

Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$8.99

A heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream on top of a homemade brownie with your choice of hot fudge, caramel or strawberry sauce

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.99

Caramel Sundae

$6.99

Strawberrry Sundae

$6.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.99

NY style topped with strawberry sauce

Caramel Brownie

$8.99

A La Mode

$1.50

Whole Key Lime Pie

$38.00

Strawberry Brownie

$8.99

Dinner sides

Side Fries

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Mixed Veggies

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Corn

$3.99

Asparagus

$3.99

Fish

$12.99

Chicken

$6.99

Steak

$7.99

Portobello/Peppers

$6.99

1 Shrimp

$3.75

2 Shrimp

$7.50

3 Shrimp

$11.25

4 Shrimp

$15.00

1 Scallop

$3.75

2 Scallop

$7.50

3 Scallop

$11.25

4 Scallop

$15.00

Reg Mushrooms

$3.00

Mash And Gravy

$2.00

Ranch

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Cocktails

Rum Punch

$8.00

Captiva Lemonade

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Two Chicks

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Pitcher Sangria

$25.00

Mixed Drink

$8.00

Virgin

$5.00

Xtra Shot

$4.00

Fire Ball Shot

$4.00

Beer

$6Beer Special

$6.00

7th Sun Soup Sour Ale

$10.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Flying Boat Expedition

$9.00

Brew Hub DIPA

$11.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Mommy Pls Pumpkin

$9.00

Dragons Milk

$12.00

Leaven The Red

$9.00

Barriehaus Oktober

$9.00

Mango Habenero IPA

$11.00

CCB Guayabera

$8.00

Elysian Dank Dust IPA

$10.00

Brew Bus Hazelnut Spread

$12.00

FMB Farm To Pint Wheat

$9.00

Fancy Papper Ipa

$11.00

Keel Farms Pirate Punch

$10.00

Mastrys Blonde

$8.00

Octoberfest Lager

$9.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Apple Pie

$9.00

Palm City Flow

$8.00

Walking Tree Sandy Feet

$8.00

Ankrolab Otto'

$9.00

Sweet Water G13

$9.00

Southern Tier Nitro

$10.00

Voodoo Ranger Hazy IPA

$10.00

Walking Tree Pale Ale Nitro

$9.00

Walking Tree Manatee

$12.00

Yuengling

$6.00

$4 Speical

$4.00

$5 Beer Special

$5.00

7th Sun Ultimate DIPA

$15.00

Bell's Oberon

$7.00

Bells Black Hearted

$8.00

Bells 2 Hearted

$7.00

Bells Stout

$10.00

Deep Eddy

$6.00

Budweiser

$7.00

CCB Jai Alai IPA

$8.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

FMB High 5 IPA

$7.00

FMB Gateway Gold

$7.00

Founders KBS

$20.00

Founders All Day Wheat

$8.00

Funky Buddha Lager

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$7.00

Lagunitas Sumpin

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Paulaner

$7.00

Seaquench Sour

$7.00

Shiner Bock

$7.00

Walking Tree Kolsch

$9.00

Walking Tree Red IPA

$10.00

Cutwater Long Island\Mai Tai

$12.00

Cutwater Marg

$12.00

Cutwater Vodka\Mojito

$10.00

Bell Cow

$30.00

Bell's

$34.00

Breakfast Stout

$34.00

Bud Light

$23.00

Chimay

$100.00

Florida Cracker

$30.00

Guayabera

$8.00

Golden Ale

$30.00

Guayabera

$34.00

Hoppin Harbor

$8.00

Keywest

$30.00

Lagunitas IPA

$30.00

McKenzies Black Cherry Cider

$30.00

Miller Lite

$23.00

Old Elephant Foot IPA

$8.00

Seadog

$30.00

Yuengling

$23.00

Wine

Avalon Chard

$9.00

Cline Chard

$11.00

Coastal Vines Chard

$8.00

Coastal Vines PG

$8.00

Coastal Vines Sauv Blanc

$8.00

JLohr Riesling

$13.00

Brut Split

$10.00

Moscato

$10.00

Notorious Pink

$12.00

Robert Hall Sav Blanc

$11.00

Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Willamette Valley Pinot Gris

$13.00

Zonin Prosecco

$10.00

Cork Fee

$20.00

GL Special

$8.00

Santa Rita 120 Pinot Noir

$8.00

Bogle Zin

$9.00

Coastal Vines Cab

$8.00

Coastal Vines Pinot

$8.00

JLohr Merlot

$12.00

Juggernaut Cab

$14.00

Lyric Pinot Noir

$14.00

Sterling Cab

$10.00

Cork Fee

$20.00

Cb Merlot

$12.00

LaPosta Malbec

$12.00

Avalon Chard Btl

$34.00

Cline Chard Btl

$40.00

Coastal Vines Chard

$30.00

JLohr Reisling

$48.00

Notorious Pink

$44.00

Robert Hall Sav Blanc

$40.00

Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Willamette Valley Pinot Gris

$48.00

Zonin Prosecco

$38.00

Coastal Vines Sauv Blanc

$30.00

Coastal Vines PG

$30.00

BTL Special

$32.00

1000 Stories Zin

$47.00

Angeline Pinot Noir

$38.00

Bogle Zin

$34.00

Coastal Vines Cab

$30.00

JLohr Merlot

$44.00

Juggernaut Cab

$54.00

Lyric Pinot Noir

$54.00

Sterling Cab Btl

$38.00

Trapiche Malbec

$38.00

La Posta Malbc

$44.00

Jaume Serra Cristalino

$10.00

Flights/Tasters

Flight 9

$9.00

Flight 10

$10.00

Flight 12

$12.00

Flight 14

$14.00

Flight 16

$16.00

Taster 3

$3.00

Taster 4

$4.00

Taster 5

$5.00

Taster 6

$6.00

Taster 7

$7.00

Specialty 8 oz

$13.00

Cocktails

Sangria

$5.00

HH Mix Drink

$5.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Gateway Gold

$5.00

Bud Seltzer

$5.00

Islamorada Sunday

$5.00

Wine

CV Cab

$5.00

CV Pinot Noir HH

$5.00

Coastal Vines Chard

$5.00

Coastal Vines PG

$5.00

Coastal Vines SB

$5.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:50 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:50 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:50 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:50 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:50 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:50 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:50 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11506 Andy Rosse Ln, Captiva, FL 33924

Directions

Gallery
RC Otters Island Eats image

