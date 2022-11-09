  • Home
  • /
  • Kingwood
  • /
  • RC's NYC Pizza & Pasta - Kingwood - 1202 Kingwood Drive Suite A
Main picView gallery

RC's NYC Pizza & Pasta - Kingwood 1202 Kingwood Drive Suite A

review star

No reviews yet

1202 Kingwood Drive Suite A

Kingwood, TX 77339

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14" LARGE PIE
18" NY GIANT
Cheese Slice

Appetizers

(6) Jumbo Chicken Wings

$10.00

Double fried and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce. Our wings are lightly flaured, BUT naked wings (NO FLOUR) are available.

(10) Jumbo Chicken Wings

$17.00

Double fried and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce. Our wings are lightly flaured, BUT naked wings (NO FLOUR) are available.

(20) Jumbo Chicken Wings

$35.00

Double fried and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce. Our wings are lightly flaured, BUT naked wings (NO FLOUR) are available.

(5) Chicken Tenderloins

$10.00

FRIED and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce

(10) Chicken Tenderloins

$20.00

FRIED and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce

(1) Pizza Roll

$3.00

Pepperoni & Mozzarella cheese in a roll served Great White Style

(3) Pizza Roll

$9.00

Pepperoni & Mozzarella cheese in a roll served Great White Style

Garlic Knots (4)

$5.00

*AWARD WINNING* Pizza dough tied in a knot and baked, then tossed in EVOO, fresh garlic, Romano cheese & parsley.

Subway Tokens

$8.00

Fried pickle chips served with homemade ranch

Mozzarella Stix (5)

$8.00

Mozzarella cheese battered & deep fried. Served with your choice of homemade Marinara or RC'S Buttermilk Ranch.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Mushrooms battered & deep fried. Served with RC'S Buttermilk Ranch.

Fried Cheese Ravioli (6)

$8.00

5-cheese ravioli breaded & deep fried. Served with homemade Marinara.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Julienned Calamari steak hand battered in house, lightly deep fried & served with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce.

Meatball Appetizer

$8.00

(2) Large homemade meatballs baked with homemade "NY Gravy" & melted mozzarella cheese. Choose between ALL BEEF AND 3 MEAT ITALIAN (veal, pork & beef) MEATBALLS.

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Italian bread, toasted with garlic butter & served with marinara.

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$6.50

Italian bread, toasted with garlic butter & Mozzarella cheese, served with marinara.

(1) BAM Burger

(1) BAM Burger

$3.00

1 Slider - 100% pure beef, battered, fried & tossed in your choice of RC'S wing sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & your choice of RC'S Buttermilk Ranch or RC'S Bleu Cheese.

(3) BAM Burgers

$9.00

3 Sliders - 100% pure beef, battered, fried & tossed in your choice of RC'S wing sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & your choice of RC'S Buttermilk Ranch or RC'S Bleu Cheese.

(1) Meatball Slider

$3.00

Homemade meatballs served with homemade "Gravy" & mozzarella cheese on a toasted slider bun

(3) Meatball Sliders

$9.00

Homemade meatballs served with homemade "Gravy" & mozzarella cheese on a toasted slider bun

Yankee Dip

$10.00

White-wine, cream, spinach & artichoke hearts sautéed with spices. Served with Focaccia bread

(10) Boneless Buffalo Bites

$12.00

Fried bite-sized pieces of tenderloin that are tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce

(15) Boneless Buffalo Bites

$18.00

Fried bite-sized pieces of tenderloin that are tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce

(30) Boneless Buffalo Bites

$36.00

Fried bite-sized pieces of tenderloin that are tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce

RC's Nashville Hot Chicken Slider

$3.50Out of stock

(5) Pork Wings

$8.00

Fried pork shank on a bone

(10) Pork Wings

$15.00

Fried pork shank on a bone

BYOPizza

All Pies are topped with Oregano & Parmigiano Reggiano.

14" LARGE PIE

$14.00

18" NY GIANT

$18.00

Cheese Slice

$3.60

Grandma Pie 18"x13"

$21.00

1/2" - 3/4" thick crust with fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil & mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Pie 18"x13"

$23.00

2" thick crust. Twice proofed & twice baked with homemade pizza sauce & 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese

28" Monster Pizza

$58.00

"Apizza" 14" New Haven

$15.00

Detroit 8"x8" Small Square

$15.00Out of stock

"Apizza" 18" New Haven

$19.00

10" Deep Dish (Chicago Style)

$17.00Out of stock

**Delivery Notes**

14" Alfredo (BYOP)

$17.00

Homemade alfredo sauce with chicken, spinach, fresh tomato & mozzarella cheese

18" Alfredo (BYOP)

$21.00

Homemade alfredo sauce with chicken, spinach, fresh tomato & mozzarella cheese

14" White Pie

$18.00

18" White Pie

$22.00

4 oz Marinara

$1.50

14" BIG CHEESE

$20.00

18" BIG CHEESE

$25.00

Signature Pies

14" Signature

$22.00

18" Signature

$28.00

Mac 'n Cheese Small Square

$20.00Out of stock

Italian Beef Small Square

$20.00Out of stock

BBQ Small Square

$20.00Out of stock

14" Mamma Mia (SPICY)

$22.00

Zesty White Sauce with sautéed Rib-Eye, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Red Onion & Mozzarella Cheese. BAM!!

18" Mamma Mia

$28.00

14" Buffalo

$22.00

Fried chicken tenders tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce, bacon, celery & mozzarella cheese topped with buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese.

18" Buffalo

$28.00

14" Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

18" Chicken Alfredo

$28.00

Calzones & Strombolis

NYC

$11.00

A Folded pizza pocket stuffed with Ricotta & Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of our Homemade Pizza sauce.

Texas Calzone

$9.00

A folded pizza pocket stuffed with Mozzarella cheese, Homemade Pizza sauce & your choice of 2 house toppings.

Regular Stromboli

$12.00

An Italian-American Roll with Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Zesty Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Mushroom & Red Onion. Served with a side of our Homemade Pizza Sauce. (NO SUBSTITUTIONS)

Philly Stromboli

$12.00

THINLY SHAVED RIB-EYE STEAK SAUTEED WITH BELL PEPPER,MUSHROOM, RED ONION, & MOZZARELLA CHEESE. (No Substitutions)

Meatball Stromboli

$12.00

Homemade Meatballs cup up inside with Mozzarella Cheese & Homemade Pizza Sauce. (NO SUBSTITUTIONS)

4 oz Marinara

$1.50

Combos

#1 Combo

$6.35

One slice of Cheese Pizza with a Fountain drink

#2 Combo

$9.95

Two Slices of Cheese Pizza with a fountain drink.

#3 Combo

$6.85

One Slice of Pepperoni Pizza with a Fountain Drink.

#4 Combo

$10.95

Two Slices of Pepperoni with a Fountain Drink

Slice and Salad Combo

$9.60

Salads

Dinner Salad

$5.00+

A fresh blend of salad mix, tomato, cucumber & carrot.

Greek Salad

$6.00+

Fresh salad mix, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, feta cheese & kalamata olive.

Chef Salad

$6.00+

Choose smoked ham, turkey, or both meats to top off this chef salad of salad mix, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion & cheddar cheese.

Antipasto Salad

$6.00+

A spicy salad combining salad mix, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese.

Soho Spinach Salad

$6.00+

Spinach & salad mix, tomato, red onion, in-house candied bacon & fresh mozzarella cheese.

Wedge Salad

$9.00+

Iceberg wedge with tomato, in-house candied bacon & bleu cheese crumble.

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Crisp romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing & topped with shaved parmesan cheese.

Pastas

Pasta

ALL PASTAS SERVED WITH 2 PIECES OF GARLIC BREAD.

Baked Pasta

$15.00+

Spaghetti w/ NY Gravy & Meatballs

$15.00

Add Extra Garlic Bread

$1.00

Heroes/Subs

ALL HEROES SERVED HOT WITH HOMEMADE CHIPS

RC'S Bronx Italian Meatball

$10.00

Homemade meatballs with our homemade "NY Gravy" & mozzarella cheese toasted to perfection.

RC'S Brooklyn Philly

$10.00

Thinly shaved rib-eye steak sautéed with bell pepper, mushroom, red onion & white American cheese served on an Amoroso roll.

RC'S Staten Island Tuna Melt

$10.00

Tuna fish, pickles & celery mixed with mayo made fresh to order and served on our Hero bread toasted in the oven with Provolone cheese served with chips.

RC'S Queens Club

$10.00

Choose chicken breast, turkey or ham topped with candied bacon, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato & RC'S Buttermilk Ranch.

RC'S Italiano (SERVED COLD)

$10.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, Dijon mustard, extra virgin olive oil, salt & pepper. (SERVED COLD)

RC'S Italian Beef

$11.00

Thinly shaved beef served the "Chicago Way" with ONLY: bread, beef, spicy Giardiniera & a side of our delicious homemade Au Jus.

RC'S Chicken Parm Sub

$10.00

Breaded chicken topped with our homemade "NY Gravy" & mozzarella cheese. Baked to perfection.

RC'S Eggplant Parm Sub

$10.00

Battered eggplant topped with our homemade "NY Gravy" & mozzarella cheese. Baked to perfection.

Tony Soprano Hero

$12.00

10oz Large Side of Au Jus

$3.00Out of stock

Side Giardiniera

$1.00

Kids

Kid's Pizza Slice

$3.60

Kid's Spaghetti w/Marinara

$6.00

Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.

Kid's Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$6.00

Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.

Kid's Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$6.00

Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.

Kids Butter Sauce or Olive Oil

$5.00

Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.

Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo

$6.00

Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Jumbo cheese ravioli. Baked with kid marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Kid's Beef Ravioli

$6.00

Jumbo beef ravioli. Baked with kid marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

(3) Kid's Chicken Tender w/ French Fries

$7.00

Fried & served with buttermilk ranch or an RC's sweet honey BBQ dipper.

(8) Kid's Bites w/ French Fries

$7.00

Fried & served with buttermilk ranch or an RC's sweet honey BBQ dipper.

Kid's Mac 'n Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Desserts

RC'S Brownie

$4.50

Zeppoles

$2.50

NY Cheesecake

$6.50

Tiramisu

$6.00

Large Cannoli

$4.00

*GF* VANILLA Tres Leches Slice

$7.00

*GF* CHOCOLATE Tres Leches Slice

$7.00

ADD Chocolate Drizzle

$0.50

ADD Raspberry Drizzle

$0.50

ADD Fresh Strawberry

$1.00

13"x9" Whole Tres Leches Cake

$55.00

Sides

4 oz RC's Buttermilk Ranch

$1.50

4 oz Marinara

$1.50

Large French Fries

$4.00

4 oz Garlic Butter

$1.50

6 oz Side Sauce

$3.50

10 oz Large Side Sauce

$6.00

Potato Chips

$1.50

4 oz Jalapeños

$1.00

2oz Dressing

$0.75

4oz Dressing

$1.50

4 oz Wing Sauce

$1.50

4oz Pepperoncinis

$0.75

Anchovies

$3.00

Focaccia

$3.50

Side Giardiniera

$1.00

4 oz Xtra Sweet Thai Sauce

$1.00

**GLUTEN FREE MENU*

Pizza

$14.00+

*GF* Pasta

*GF* Breadsticks

$11.00+

*GF* Sandwiches

$14.00

*GF* Yankee Dip

$15.00

Keto Menu

Pizza Bowl

$10.00

Pastaless Pastas

$13.00

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drinks

$2.75

Fountain Sweet Tea

$2.75

Fountain Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Kid's Drink

$2.00

20 oz Drink

20oz Lemonade (Homemade)

$3.00

20 oz Bottled Soda

$2.75

Gallon Drink

1 Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.00

1 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$8.00

1 Gallon Lemonade (Homemade)

$11.00

2 Liter Drink

2 Liter Soda

$4.00

Coffee/Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

1 Lb Ground Coffee Bella

$11.00

Single French Press

$4.50

Double French Press

$9.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Corking Fee

Corking Fee

$8.00

20 oz RC'S NYC Bottled Water

20 oz RC'S NYC Bottled Water

$2.00

Sanpellegrino Flavored Water

Italian Sparkling water flavored with juice.

LIMONATA (11.5 FL OZ CAN)

$2.50

BLOOD ORANGE (11.5 FL OZ CAN)

$2.50

Pasta

FULL TRAY Pasta

FULL TRAY Baked Pasta

Pizza

Pizza Kit

$10.00

14" Dough Ball

$4.00

18" Dough Ball

$5.00

Texas Hot Honey

12oz Texas Hot Honey ORIGINAL

$11.00

12oz Texas Hot Honey Pineapple Heaven

$12.00

12oz Texas Hot Honey Roasted Hatch Green Chile

$12.00

12oz Texas Hot Honey Killer Bee (Extra Sting)

$12.00

Pints

1 PINT DRESSING

$7.00

1 PINT WING SAUCE

$8.00

Tacos

3 Tacos Single Order

$4.50Out of stock

6 Tacos Double Order

$9.00Out of stock

Merchandise

RC's Hat

$13.00

Customer 2XL+ T-Shirt

$25.00

Customer Small-XL T-Shirt

$20.00

DETROIT 8"x8" Signature Pizzas

Mac 'n Cheese Small Square

$22.00

Italian Beef Small Square

$22.00

CHEESE SLICE

Cheese Slice

$3.60

Chicago Dog (Vienna Beef)

Chicago Dog

$8.50

These are Authentic Vienna Beef hot dogs served in the Vienna Beef poppy seed buns with mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, pickle spear, sport peppers and a celery salt.

New York Dog (Sabrett)

NY Street Dog (Sabrett)

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

“Pizza With A New York Attitude!”, The only award winning Pizzeria in Houston, TX. AUTHENTIC NEW YORK PIZZA.

Location

1202 Kingwood Drive Suite A, Kingwood, TX 77339

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nicos Bar And Grill
orange starNo Reviews
22610 Loop 494 Kingwood, TX 77339
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co Kingwood
orange starNo Reviews
30129 Rock Creek Drive #500 Kingwood, TX 77339
View restaurantnext
The Dutchie Koffie House
orange starNo Reviews
24510 Eastex Freeway Kingwood, TX 77339
View restaurantnext
BB's Tex-Orleans - Kingwood
orange starNo Reviews
25635 US 59 Kingwood, TX 77379
View restaurantnext
Alma Latina Mexican Restaurant & Bar - 24660 US-59
orange starNo Reviews
24660 US-59 Porter, TX 77365
View restaurantnext
Taste of Gnome
orange star5.0 • 25
20 North Main Street Kingwood, TX 77339
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kingwood

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Kingwood
orange star4.6 • 1,415
4121 W Lake Houston Pkwy Kingwood, TX 77339
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 066 - Kingwood
orange star4.7 • 835
4523 Kingwood Drive Kingwood, TX 77345
View restaurantnext
Taste of Gnome
orange star5.0 • 25
20 North Main Street Kingwood, TX 77339
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kingwood
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Spring
review star
Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (992 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston