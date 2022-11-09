RC's NYC Pizza & Pasta - Kingwood 1202 Kingwood Drive Suite A
No reviews yet
1202 Kingwood Drive Suite A
Kingwood, TX 77339
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
(6) Jumbo Chicken Wings
Double fried and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce. Our wings are lightly flaured, BUT naked wings (NO FLOUR) are available.
(10) Jumbo Chicken Wings
Double fried and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce. Our wings are lightly flaured, BUT naked wings (NO FLOUR) are available.
(20) Jumbo Chicken Wings
Double fried and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce. Our wings are lightly flaured, BUT naked wings (NO FLOUR) are available.
(5) Chicken Tenderloins
FRIED and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce
(10) Chicken Tenderloins
FRIED and tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce
(1) Pizza Roll
Pepperoni & Mozzarella cheese in a roll served Great White Style
(3) Pizza Roll
Pepperoni & Mozzarella cheese in a roll served Great White Style
Garlic Knots (4)
*AWARD WINNING* Pizza dough tied in a knot and baked, then tossed in EVOO, fresh garlic, Romano cheese & parsley.
Subway Tokens
Fried pickle chips served with homemade ranch
Mozzarella Stix (5)
Mozzarella cheese battered & deep fried. Served with your choice of homemade Marinara or RC'S Buttermilk Ranch.
Fried Mushrooms
Mushrooms battered & deep fried. Served with RC'S Buttermilk Ranch.
Fried Cheese Ravioli (6)
5-cheese ravioli breaded & deep fried. Served with homemade Marinara.
Fried Calamari
Julienned Calamari steak hand battered in house, lightly deep fried & served with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce.
Meatball Appetizer
(2) Large homemade meatballs baked with homemade "NY Gravy" & melted mozzarella cheese. Choose between ALL BEEF AND 3 MEAT ITALIAN (veal, pork & beef) MEATBALLS.
Garlic Bread
Italian bread, toasted with garlic butter & served with marinara.
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Italian bread, toasted with garlic butter & Mozzarella cheese, served with marinara.
(1) BAM Burger
1 Slider - 100% pure beef, battered, fried & tossed in your choice of RC'S wing sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & your choice of RC'S Buttermilk Ranch or RC'S Bleu Cheese.
(3) BAM Burgers
3 Sliders - 100% pure beef, battered, fried & tossed in your choice of RC'S wing sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & your choice of RC'S Buttermilk Ranch or RC'S Bleu Cheese.
(1) Meatball Slider
Homemade meatballs served with homemade "Gravy" & mozzarella cheese on a toasted slider bun
(3) Meatball Sliders
Homemade meatballs served with homemade "Gravy" & mozzarella cheese on a toasted slider bun
Yankee Dip
White-wine, cream, spinach & artichoke hearts sautéed with spices. Served with Focaccia bread
(10) Boneless Buffalo Bites
Fried bite-sized pieces of tenderloin that are tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce
(15) Boneless Buffalo Bites
Fried bite-sized pieces of tenderloin that are tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce
(30) Boneless Buffalo Bites
Fried bite-sized pieces of tenderloin that are tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce
RC's Nashville Hot Chicken Slider
(5) Pork Wings
Fried pork shank on a bone
(10) Pork Wings
Fried pork shank on a bone
BYOPizza
14" LARGE PIE
18" NY GIANT
Cheese Slice
Grandma Pie 18"x13"
1/2" - 3/4" thick crust with fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil & mozzarella cheese
Sicilian Pie 18"x13"
2" thick crust. Twice proofed & twice baked with homemade pizza sauce & 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese
28" Monster Pizza
"Apizza" 14" New Haven
Detroit 8"x8" Small Square
"Apizza" 18" New Haven
10" Deep Dish (Chicago Style)
**Delivery Notes**
14" Alfredo (BYOP)
Homemade alfredo sauce with chicken, spinach, fresh tomato & mozzarella cheese
18" Alfredo (BYOP)
Homemade alfredo sauce with chicken, spinach, fresh tomato & mozzarella cheese
14" White Pie
18" White Pie
4 oz Marinara
14" BIG CHEESE
18" BIG CHEESE
Signature Pies
14" Signature
18" Signature
Mac 'n Cheese Small Square
Italian Beef Small Square
BBQ Small Square
14" Mamma Mia (SPICY)
Zesty White Sauce with sautéed Rib-Eye, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Red Onion & Mozzarella Cheese. BAM!!
18" Mamma Mia
14" Buffalo
Fried chicken tenders tossed in your choice of RC's wing sauce, bacon, celery & mozzarella cheese topped with buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese.
18" Buffalo
14" Chicken Alfredo
18" Chicken Alfredo
Calzones & Strombolis
NYC
A Folded pizza pocket stuffed with Ricotta & Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of our Homemade Pizza sauce.
Texas Calzone
A folded pizza pocket stuffed with Mozzarella cheese, Homemade Pizza sauce & your choice of 2 house toppings.
Regular Stromboli
An Italian-American Roll with Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Zesty Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Mushroom & Red Onion. Served with a side of our Homemade Pizza Sauce. (NO SUBSTITUTIONS)
Philly Stromboli
THINLY SHAVED RIB-EYE STEAK SAUTEED WITH BELL PEPPER,MUSHROOM, RED ONION, & MOZZARELLA CHEESE. (No Substitutions)
Meatball Stromboli
Homemade Meatballs cup up inside with Mozzarella Cheese & Homemade Pizza Sauce. (NO SUBSTITUTIONS)
4 oz Marinara
Combos
Salads
Dinner Salad
A fresh blend of salad mix, tomato, cucumber & carrot.
Greek Salad
Fresh salad mix, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, feta cheese & kalamata olive.
Chef Salad
Choose smoked ham, turkey, or both meats to top off this chef salad of salad mix, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion & cheddar cheese.
Antipasto Salad
A spicy salad combining salad mix, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese.
Soho Spinach Salad
Spinach & salad mix, tomato, red onion, in-house candied bacon & fresh mozzarella cheese.
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge with tomato, in-house candied bacon & bleu cheese crumble.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing & topped with shaved parmesan cheese.
Pastas
Heroes/Subs
RC'S Bronx Italian Meatball
Homemade meatballs with our homemade "NY Gravy" & mozzarella cheese toasted to perfection.
RC'S Brooklyn Philly
Thinly shaved rib-eye steak sautéed with bell pepper, mushroom, red onion & white American cheese served on an Amoroso roll.
RC'S Staten Island Tuna Melt
Tuna fish, pickles & celery mixed with mayo made fresh to order and served on our Hero bread toasted in the oven with Provolone cheese served with chips.
RC'S Queens Club
Choose chicken breast, turkey or ham topped with candied bacon, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato & RC'S Buttermilk Ranch.
RC'S Italiano (SERVED COLD)
Ham, salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, Dijon mustard, extra virgin olive oil, salt & pepper. (SERVED COLD)
RC'S Italian Beef
Thinly shaved beef served the "Chicago Way" with ONLY: bread, beef, spicy Giardiniera & a side of our delicious homemade Au Jus.
RC'S Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded chicken topped with our homemade "NY Gravy" & mozzarella cheese. Baked to perfection.
RC'S Eggplant Parm Sub
Battered eggplant topped with our homemade "NY Gravy" & mozzarella cheese. Baked to perfection.
Tony Soprano Hero
10oz Large Side of Au Jus
Side Giardiniera
Kids
Kid's Pizza Slice
Kid's Spaghetti w/Marinara
Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.
Kid's Spaghetti w/Meatballs
Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.
Kid's Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce
Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.
Kids Butter Sauce or Olive Oil
Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.
Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo
Spaghetti, fettuccine, penne or angel hair.
Kid's Cheese Ravioli
Jumbo cheese ravioli. Baked with kid marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Kid's Beef Ravioli
Jumbo beef ravioli. Baked with kid marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
(3) Kid's Chicken Tender w/ French Fries
Fried & served with buttermilk ranch or an RC's sweet honey BBQ dipper.
(8) Kid's Bites w/ French Fries
Fried & served with buttermilk ranch or an RC's sweet honey BBQ dipper.
Kid's Mac 'n Cheese
Desserts
Sides
4 oz RC's Buttermilk Ranch
4 oz Marinara
Large French Fries
4 oz Garlic Butter
6 oz Side Sauce
10 oz Large Side Sauce
Potato Chips
4 oz Jalapeños
2oz Dressing
4oz Dressing
4 oz Wing Sauce
4oz Pepperoncinis
Anchovies
Focaccia
Side Giardiniera
4 oz Xtra Sweet Thai Sauce
2 Liter Drink
Coffee/Hot Drinks
Corking Fee
20 oz RC'S NYC Bottled Water
Sanpellegrino Flavored Water
Texas Hot Honey
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
“Pizza With A New York Attitude!”, The only award winning Pizzeria in Houston, TX. AUTHENTIC NEW YORK PIZZA.
1202 Kingwood Drive Suite A, Kingwood, TX 77339