Restaurant header imageView gallery

RIVER CITY BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

7409 Iron Bridge Road

North Chesterfield, VA 23237

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

TURKEY LEGS
SPARE RIBS - FULL RACK ST LOUIS (12 BONES)
CHICKEN LEGS

THE MEATS

SMOKED MEATS

MEATY CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF RIBS WITH AN RCB SIGNATURE SALT & PEPPER RUB. (4 BONE RACK) PRICED PER LB.
ANGUS BEEF RIBS - (PRICE PER LB)

ANGUS BEEF RIBS - (PRICE PER LB)

$29.95Out of stock

Certified Angus beef ribs. Moist, meaty, and tender with a kosher salt and coarse black peppercorn signature beef rub smoked to perfection. (Price per lb).

SPARE RIBS - FULL RACK ST LOUIS (12 BONES)

SPARE RIBS - FULL RACK ST LOUIS (12 BONES)

$38.95

A full rack (12 bones) of extra meaty St Louis style pork spareribs seasoned with RCB's signature all-purpose rub and smoked to perfection.

SPARE RIBS - HALF RACK ST LOUIS (6 BONES)

SPARE RIBS - HALF RACK ST LOUIS (6 BONES)

$19.95

A half rack (6 bones) of extra meaty St Louis style pork spareribs seasoned with RCB's signature all-purpose rub and smoked to perfection.

SPARE RIB TIPS (PRICE PER LB)

SPARE RIB TIPS (PRICE PER LB)

$14.95

Extra meaty pork spare rib tips seasoned with RCB's signature all-purpose rub and smoked to perfection.

TURKEY LEGS

TURKEY LEGS

$15.95

An extra meaty turkey leg brined for 48 hours, seasoned with our RCB signature herb poultry rub, and smoked to perfection.

CHICKEN LEGS

CHICKEN LEGS

$2.50+

Chicken legs brined for 48 hours, seasoned with our RCB signature herb chicken rub, and smoked to perfection.

SIGNATURE SAUCES

RCB VINEGAR BBQ SAUCE 2 oz

$1.00

RCB SWEET & SPICY BBQ SAUCE 2 oz

$1.00

DRINKS

THIRSTY

CANADA DRY GINGER ALE 16.9 oz

$2.50

DIET COKE 16.9 oz

$2.50

MOUNTAIN DEW 16.9 oz

$2.50

PEPSI 16.9 oz

$2.50

WATER 16.9 oz

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Making All Your BBQ Dreams Come True @ River City BBQ!

Website

Location

7409 Iron Bridge Road, North Chesterfield, VA 23237

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gino’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant - 6429 Centralia Rd
orange starNo Reviews
6429 Centralia Rd Chesterfield, VA 23832
View restaurantnext
El Patron Cantina
orange star4.2 • 683
11211 Iron Bridge Rd Chester, VA 23831
View restaurantnext
Chili Ps Hot Dogs
orange starNo Reviews
5311 Courthouse Rd Chesterfield, VA 23832
View restaurantnext
A.M. Kitchen Company - - 9545 Amberdale Drive
orange starNo Reviews
9545 Amberdale Drive Chesterfield, VA 23236
View restaurantnext
Howlett's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
3530 Festival Park Plaza Chester, VA 23831
View restaurantnext
Grant Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
11884 Chester Village Drive Chester, VA 23831
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Chesterfield

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beijing On Grove
orange star4.6 • 3,406
5710 Grove Ave Richmond, VA 23226
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Chesterfield
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
No reviews yet
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston