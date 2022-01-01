RC's Lunch Car

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Pedro Piper’s Patty Melt
Smoked Wings
"Basic" Burger

Fries, Wings, Tacos, and Things

Chicharrones

$5.00
Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$14.00

house smoked wings with choice of bacon sriracha or angry swede bbq.

Good and Loaded Fries

Good and Loaded Fries

$13.00

pulled pork, corn salsa, green onion, and angry swede bbq

Smoked Pork Tacos

Smoked Pork Tacos

$10.00

smoked pork, angry swede bbq, roasted corn salsa, cotija cheese, cilantro

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

roasted poblano guac, smoked chicken, house ancho ranchero sauce, red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$5.00

house queso dip with tortilla chips

1/2 Good and Loaded Fries

$8.00

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with your choice of side.
Early Riser

Early Riser

$15.00

Mokaska encrusted patty, maple bacon aioli, red onion, ham, Swiss, and an over easy egg on brioche.

The Schneeflock (Fried Bologna)

The Schneeflock (Fried Bologna)

$12.00

mustard, mayo, smoked bologna, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, kettle chips, on wheat.

Buenos Aires Roast Beef

Buenos Aires Roast Beef

$14.00

poblano guac, smoked roast beef, corn salsa, chimichurri sauce, cotija, on ciabatta.

"Basic" Burger

"Basic" Burger

$13.00

house ground patty, cheddar, ketchup, mustard, letuce, tomato, onion, on brioche bun.

DB's Ratatat Tatty Melt

DB's Ratatat Tatty Melt

$16.00

house ground patty, pastrami, swiss, grilled onions, shhhh, don't tell anyone sauce, on rye.

Pedro Piper’s Patty Melt

Pedro Piper’s Patty Melt

$14.00

burger with peppers three ways. smoked poblano guacamole. house pimiento cheese spread. creamy jalapeño aioli. onion. brioche.

BBQ Brisket and Gouda

BBQ Brisket and Gouda

$14.00

Thinly sliced smoked brisket, Angry Swede BBQ, pickles, onions, and a creamy smoked gouda/pepperoncini spread.

PB&B&B

PB&B&B

$14.00

Creamy peanut butter, house ground patty, sharp cheddar, and bacon all on a brioche bun.

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$14.00

house cured pastrami, warhammer beer kraut, swiss, shhhh, don't tell anyone sauce, on rye

Cubano

Cubano

$13.00

mustard, pickles, smoked pork, ham, swiss, on ciabatta

BLTA

BLTA

$12.00

poblano guac, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on wheat.

Huli-Huli Pulled Pork Sando

Huli-Huli Pulled Pork Sando

$16.00

house smoked pulled pork, mayo, onion, ham, swiss, hawaiian huli-huli sauce. brioche

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$13.00

ham, bacon,swiss, herb cream cheese, red onion, powdered sugar, strawberry sauce, on brioche (add an egg and some silverware).

Big Boy Grilled Cheese

Big Boy Grilled Cheese

$11.00

house pimento, cheddar, swiss, american, tomato, on sourdough

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

smoked chicken breast, herb cream cheese, onion, ranch, bacon, cheddar, smoked tomato chutney, on sourdough.

There Goes My Gyro Burger

There Goes My Gyro Burger

$16.00

House ground and seasoned lamb, herb cream cheese, red onion, tomato, feta, and roasted red pepper taziki sauce.

Salads

Avocado Bacon Ranch

Avocado Bacon Ranch

$9.00

smoked poblano guac, bacon, red onion, tomato, and everything ranch

Caesar

Caesar

$8.00

croutons, parmesan, anchovy, and creamy caesar

Asian Sesame

Asian Sesame

$9.00

cabbage, carrots, red onion, candied cashews, and toasted sesame dressing

Lunch Car Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

american cheese on wheat

Kids Hot Ham n' Chz

$7.00

ham and swiss on ciabatta

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, on brioche bun

Beverages

Horchata

Horchata

$3.00

Classic Mexican beverage.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Coca-cola

Coca-cola

$1.50
Sprite

Sprite

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
A&W Root Beer

A&W Root Beer

$1.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00
Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50
Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50
Jarritos Tamarind

$2.50

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.50

Sides

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

romaine, tomato, onion, carrots, dressing of choice

Handcut Fries

$3.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

romaine. parmesan. croutons. house made caesar dressing.

Soup O’ The Day

$6.00

Desserts

Old Plank Milkshake - Vanilla

$5.00

handspun shake or malt with the obligatory whipped cream & cherry on top

Old Plank Milkshake - Chocolate

$5.00
Old Plank Milkshake - Strawberry

$5.00

Old Plank Milkshake - Strawberry

$5.00
Old Plank Milkshake - Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Old Plank Milkshake - Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Old Plank Milkshake - Be Snickered

$5.00
Old Plank Milkshake-S'Mores

$5.00

Old Plank Milkshake-S’Mores

$5.00
Old Plank Milkshake-You Want Fries With That

Old Plank Milkshake-You Want Fries With That

$5.00

Chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry shake topped with shaved chocolate and a heaping portion of our hand cut fries.

Old Plank Milkshake - Banana Puddin'

$5.00

Old Plank Milkshake - Banana Puddin’

$5.00
Old Plank Milkshake - Willie's Fruity Pebble Milk(shake)

$5.00

Old Plank Milkshake - Willie’s Fruity Pebble Milk(shake)

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Coca Cola Float

$5.00
Banana Split Float

Banana Split Float

$7.00

All those familiar flavors drowned in delicious cream soda!

Side O'Sauce

Ketchup

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Bacon Sriracha

$0.50

Angry Swede BBQ

$0.50

Chimichurri Sauce

$0.50

Everything Ranch

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Asian Sesame

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Shhhh...Don't Tell Anyone Sauce

$0.50

Strawberry Sauce

$0.75

Queso

$1.00

Corn Salsa

$1.00

Smoked Tomato Vin

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Casual Cuisine

Location

505 Francis Street, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
RC's Lunch Car image
BG pic
RC's Lunch Car image

