Reading Liederkranz

review star

No reviews yet

143 Spook Ln

Reading, PA 19606

Dinner

Specials

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Half

$8.00Out of stock

Buffet

$23.00Out of stock

Featured Appetizer

$8.00

Featured Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Featured Entree

$15.00

Featured Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Featured Sandwich

$9.00

Featured Schnitzel

$17.00Out of stock

Featured Soup

$6.00

Sauerbraten

$20.00Out of stock

Teutonia Lodge Dinner

$15.00

Snacks

$1.00

Apps & Salads

Bavarian Pomme Frites

Bier Cheese

$2.99

Gehacktes

$9.00Out of stock

House Made Chips

$2.50

Liederkranz Salad

$8.99

Pretzel

$4.99

Sausage Kabob

$8.50

Shrimp Stein

$10.99

Side Salad

$3.99

6 Boneless Wings

$8.00

12 Boneless Wings

$14.00

Entree

1 Brat Platter

$11.99

1 Krainer Platter

$11.99

1 Currywurst w/ Fries

$11.99

2 Brat Platter

$15.99

2 Krainer Platter

$15.99

2 Currywurst w/ Fries

$15.99

Fish and Chips

$13.99

Goulash

$10.99

Schnitzel Fingers & Fries

$9.99

Schnitzel Dinner

Liederkranz Salad

$8.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

1/2 Pound Steak Burger

$10.99

1/4 Burger

$6.99

Beyond Burger

$10.99

Black Forrest Wiener

$5.99

Brat on a Roll

$8.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich

$10.99

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Sides

Applesauce

$1.99

Bakes Potato

$2.99

Bier Cheese

$2.99

Buttered Noodles

$2.99

Cheesy Noodles

$3.99

Fries

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Potato Pancakes

$5.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Red Cabbage

$2.99

Sauerkraut

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Spatzel

$3.99

Vegetable of the Day

$2.99

Dessert

Apple Strudel

$4.99

Cake Slice

$4.50

Cinnamon Pretzel

$4.99

Ice Cream

$2.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Birch Beer

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00
You don’t have to be German to have fun at the Reading Liederkranz! We are a German-American social club located in Reading Pennsylvania with over 2000 members scattered across the world. Situated on top of Mount Penn in Berks County on 10+ acres, our goal is to promote German culture as well as the countries who helped shaped German culture. We celebrate German traditions and history while creating our own with our members.

