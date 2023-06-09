Reading Liederkranz
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
You don’t have to be German to have fun at the Reading Liederkranz! We are a German-American social club located in Reading Pennsylvania with over 2000 members scattered across the world. Situated on top of Mount Penn in Berks County on 10+ acres, our goal is to promote German culture as well as the countries who helped shaped German culture. We celebrate German traditions and history while creating our own with our members.
Location
143 Spook Ln, Reading, PA 19606
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen - 3805 Perkiomen Avenue
No Reviews
3805 Perkiomen Avenue Reading, PA 19606
View restaurant