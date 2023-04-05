Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Ready Brew Coffee • Wine • Beer

review star

No reviews yet

214 North Main St.

West, TX 76691

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Latte
Czech Cream Soda
The Get READY

Coffee Shop

DRINKS

Literally every piece of amazing coffee, fun tea, and boring bottled beverages that this super cool coffee shop offers.
Shaken Butter Pecan Espresso

Shaken Butter Pecan Espresso

$4.50+

Try our new Shaken Espresso with our local favorite Butter Pecan!

The Signature Latte

The Signature Latte

$4.50+
Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Made from espresso and milk. Enjoy this local fav iced or hot. It consists of 2-3 shots of espresso, heated/cold milk and toped with just a little foam.

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.75+

Created by steeping ground coffee in room temperature water for 12 hours or longer and then filtering out the grounds for a clean cup without sediment.

Callie Brew

Callie Brew

$2.00+

Not coffee. Milk based beverage in our signature 10 oz cup for the kids or larger sizes for big kids & adults. Hot, cold or blended. Choose any flavor or combination, for hot chocolate choose chocolate!

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

an espresso-based drink designed to resemble coffee brewed in a drip filter. Our Americano comes with a whopping 3-5 espresso shots as a base. But if you need more, go ahead, be savage.

Kávaccino

Kávaccino

$5.00+

A customizable blended iced coffee. Created with our signature cold brew coffee. Any flavor combo of your choice. Translation: Czech. Káva: coffee

Just Coffee

Just Coffee

$2.75+

Fresh ground and fresh brewed. Need a pick me up? Try a red eye with an added espresso shot. Or a black eye with 2 added espresso shots.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.50+
Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Spiced tea goodness with steamed milk and any added flavor.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Choose between black, green, herbal, or chai.

The Remedy (Hot Tea)

The Remedy (Hot Tea)

$4.00+

Made specially for our locals, spiked with local honey just down the road. Mixture of juice and hot tea sure to improve those allergies, and soothe you.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Coffee drink that today is typically composed of double espresso and hot milk, with the surface topped with foamed milk

Matcha

Matcha

$5.00+Out of stock
Whip Cream

Whip Cream

$2.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.00

16.9 oz bottle

7up

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00
Sunny D

Sunny D

$1.25Out of stock

Coke

$2.00

Frostie Rootbeer

$3.25

Rootbeer

$2.00Out of stock

Cortado

$3.75Out of stock

SPECIALTY DRINKS

The Get READY

The Get READY

$5.75

Combination of 8.9 oz RED BULL, lemonade & any flavor or combination of flavors! Comes in our Savage size only. TBH coconut+passion fruit is bomb dot com.

Czech Cream Soda

Czech Cream Soda

$5.75

Creamy goodness with an energy boost! Try any flavor or any combination of flavors

The Cure

The Cure

$6.25

Pick your favorite Liquid IV, mixed with refreshing No calorie, no Carb Topo Chico, topped off with a splash of lemonade.

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Enjoy a simple sweet tea when you add cane sugar, or be bold and try one of our other awesome flavors.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00+
!?

!?

$3.75+
BANG ENERGY DRINK⚡️

BANG ENERGY DRINK⚡️

$3.50+

Try one of our refreshing & electrifying lemonades with fun summer flavors!

Red Bull

$2.00

EATS

We are kinda weird, kinda amazing, kinda funky. Find amazeball food options HERE
Loaded Avocado Toast

Loaded Avocado Toast

$4.50

1 large or 2 small slices of toasted homestyle panini bread, topped with avocado, feta cheese, tomatoes, and seasoning. Piece size may vary depending on availability.

Loaded Avocado Toast Platter

Loaded Avocado Toast Platter

$10.00

Slices of toasted homestyle panini bread, topped with avocado, feta cheese, tomatoes, and seasoning. Feeds 2-3.

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25
Chocolate Chunk Muffin

Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.25
Banana Bread Muffin Supreme

Banana Bread Muffin Supreme

$3.25

Gold Fish

$2.00
Mix Chips

Mix Chips

$2.25

Czech Method has really done it with these Buchtys! Don’t miss out!

Cookies

$2.00Out of stock
Chips And Salsa

Chips And Salsa

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken, Bacon, Avocado & Cheese with Ranch. Low Carb option!

MissVickie’s Chips

MissVickie’s Chips

$1.75Out of stock
Breakfast Croissant Sammich

Breakfast Croissant Sammich

$5.00Out of stock

Handcrafted and pressed, made fresh when ordered!

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

2 Eggs, sausage, bacon topped with cheese avocado & Everything but the bagel seasoning.

TACOS

Pork Carnita

Pork Carnita

$11.00

Chicken Taco

$11.00

2 Grilled chicken mixed with sweet, sautéed grilled peppers, cheese, with a spring salad mix to add!

BBQ Raspberry Chipotle Pulled Pork Tacos

$11.00

Slow cooked pulled pork lightly marinated in our raspberry chipotle sauce lightly topped with bbq sauce and homemade coleslaw come with a side of a fresh spring lettuce

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled shrimp on your choice of corn or flour tortilla garnished with our in house raspberry glazed slaw, avocado slices. Comes with a small side salad

SOUPS

1/2 SOUP 1/2 PANINI

1/2 SOUP 1/2 PANINI

$8.50Out of stock
TOMATO BASIL SOUP

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$5.75Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla

$5.75Out of stock

PANINIS

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$6.25+

Hot panini sandwich with out signature chicken breast, homemade ranch, provolone cheese, and bacon. Czech out our special request options and customize this panini.

Raspberry Chipotle Turkey Panini

Raspberry Chipotle Turkey Panini

$4.00+

Hot panini with a generous portion of Turkey, provolone cheese and drizzled in our raspberry chipotle sauce.

Raspberry Chipotle Ham Panini

$4.25+
Turkey & Provolone Panini

Turkey & Provolone Panini

$4.25+

Ham & Provolone Panini

$3.75+
Grilled Cheese Panini

Grilled Cheese Panini

$2.50+
1/2 Salad 1/2 Panini

1/2 Salad 1/2 Panini

$7.00

Turkey Bacon Avocado Panini

$5.00+
Chicken Avocado BLT Panini

Chicken Avocado BLT Panini

$6.50+Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomatoes, Bacon & Lettuce.

Buffalo Chicken Panini

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$5.25+Out of stock

Hot panini sandwich with out signature chicken breast, buffalo sauce and provolone cheese. Czech out our special request options and customize this panini.

1/2 SOUP 1/2 PANINI

1/2 SOUP 1/2 PANINI

$8.50Out of stock
Avocado BLT Panini

Avocado BLT Panini

$5.00+Out of stock

Toasted panini bread with mayonnaise, a thick layer of fresh avocado, fresh locally grown lettuce and sliced bacon. Czech out the special requests to make this exactly how you want it. Be bold and have the best day.

Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese Panini

Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese Panini

$3.50+Out of stock

Hot Panini Sandwich with spinach artichoke and provolone cheese toasted and made to order.

Chicken Garlic Parmesan Panini

Chicken Garlic Parmesan Panini

$5.00+Out of stock

Our signature chicken, chopped covered in Garlic Parmesan sauce with provolone cheese.

The West Rueben

The West Rueben

$14.00Out of stock

SALADS

1/2 Salad 1/2 Panini

1/2 Salad 1/2 Panini

$7.00
Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad

$5.50+

Bed of fresh locally sourced greens topped with our signature grilled Chicken Breasts, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons. Side of Cesar Salad Dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$5.50+

Bed of fresh locally sourced greens topped with our signature grilled Chicken Breasts, tomatoes, mixed cheeses & Croutons. Side of Ranch Dressing

Fresh Green Salad

$9.00
Very Berry Fresh Salad

Very Berry Fresh Salad

$5.00+

Bed of fresh locally sourced greens topped with sweet dried cranberries, crunchy Texas pecans, and strawberries. Sprinkled with feta cheese. Side of house vinaigrette.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$6.00+Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp on a bed of fresh greens with feta cheese sprinkles, avocado slices and house dressing.

Caesar Salad

$4.00+Out of stock

Bed of fresh locally sourced greens topped with shredded parmesan, croutons and Cesar dressing

1/2 SOUP 1/2 SALAD

$7.25Out of stock
Chicken Avocado BLT Salad

Chicken Avocado BLT Salad

$5.50+Out of stock

Bed of fresh locally sourced greens topped with our signature grilled Chicken Breasts, tomatoes, bacon & avocado slices. Side of Ranch Dressing

Avocado BLT Salad

$4.75+Out of stock

Bed of fresh locally sourced greens topped avocardo, tomatoes & bacon. Side of Ranch Dressing

FAN CLUB

1 free basic drink with purchase. Receive 10% off 1 drink anytime you are repping our merchandise when you come in!
Metal Straw

Metal Straw

$2.00

RB Key Chain

$3.00
West Trojans T Shirt

West Trojans T Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Wear any RB merch in and get 10% off your order!

West Trojans V Neck

West Trojans V Neck

$20.00Out of stock

Wear any RB merch in and get 10% off your order!

RB Logo V-Neck

RB Logo V-Neck

$18.00Out of stock
RB Logo Tee

RB Logo Tee

$18.00Out of stock
Káva Sticker

Káva Sticker

$1.00

Magnet “I think I’ll just stay here and drink”

$1.00Out of stock

Cocoa in the Comma Mug

$1.00Out of stock
Vino Sticker

Vino Sticker

$1.00Out of stock
Ready Brew Holographic Sticker

Ready Brew Holographic Sticker

$1.00Out of stock

Coco mugs

$15.00Out of stock

Beer

6 Pack Beer ToGo

Meridian Hive 4 Pack Variety Mead’s

Meridian Hive 4 Pack Variety Mead’s

$11.00Out of stock

Choose any 4 combo!

Martin House Variety

Martin House Variety

$11.00

MartinHouse Brew Variety choose any 6 that we have in stock or we will choose a variety for you!

Bishop Variety Pack Ciders

Bishop Variety Pack Ciders

$10.00Out of stock

Bishop Variety Pack of Ciders a variety of currently in stock Ciders. Choose your 6 or we can choose for you.

Karbach Tasty Waves

$9.50
Blind Seltzer Variety

Blind Seltzer Variety

$9.00Out of stock

Variety of Blind seltzers, choose any 6 or we can choose for you

Brotherwell Variety Pack

Brotherwell Variety Pack

$11.00Out of stock

Brotherwell Brewing Variety pack. Includes 2 Bridgestreet Wit, 2 Act of Faith & 2 Act of Faith

Karbach IPA Variety

$10.00
Neato Bandito

Neato Bandito

$11.00
Act of Faith Brotherwell Brewing

Act of Faith Brotherwell Brewing

$11.00Out of stock
The Salty Lady

The Salty Lady

$11.00
Honey Suckle

Honey Suckle

$15.00

Saint Rita

$11.00

NEATO DUO

$11.25Out of stock
Ranch Water Variety Pack

Ranch Water Variety Pack

$10.00Out of stock

Ranch Water Hard Seltzer Variety Pack! Availability of each may very.

ALAMO AMBER

ALAMO AMBER

$10.00Out of stock
Hidden Herd Brotherwell Brewing

Hidden Herd Brotherwell Brewing

$11.00Out of stock
Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer 6 Pack

Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer 6 Pack

$10.00Out of stock

Martin House Brewing Company fan favorite. 4.7% ABV

Bock's

ZAEGENBOCK

$4.00Out of stock

Community Bock

$2.00

Wine

Wine Based Margarita Bottle

Passion Fruit Margarita

$15.00Out of stock

Baja Lime Margarita

$15.00Out of stock

White Wines By the Bottle

Wines Till Friday

$16.00

Apothic Red

$16.00
Voga Moscato

Voga Moscato

$15.00

Black Oak Pinot Grigio

$17.00

Rosé Wines By the Bottle

DMZ dry Rose

DMZ dry Rose

$13.75Out of stock

Cense Rose

$14.00

Red Wines By the Bottle

Manzano Sweet Red Wine

Manzano Sweet Red Wine

$13.50Out of stock

Manzano Sweet Red Wine offers a rounded, approachable profile to be shared and enjoyed every day among family and friends. Pair with a pot roast, green chile enchiladas or dark chocolate. 12.5% ABV

Cab Sauv

$18.00Out of stock

Cline Cab

$21.00Out of stock
Apothic Red

Apothic Red

$16.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 2019. Hints of Jammy Dark Fruit & aromas of vanilla blend with a silky smooth texture that boldly lingers on the palate. From the makers of a Apothic wines, this alluring twist on Cabernet Sauvignon pairs with your night - wherever it takes you. 13.5 %ABV

Malbec Reds

$14.00

Canyon Road Cab

$15.00

Boones Farm

Strawberry Hill

$7.00Out of stock

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00Out of stock

Snow Creek Berry

$7.00Out of stock

Random Bottles

Sugar Ridge

$12.00

Alcohol

Popsickles

Naturdays POPs

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Strong Sarcasm. Stronger Coffee. Locally owned and operated. Specialty coffee and espresso drinks, teas and food. Great variety of wines, craft beers and domestics. We welcome you to our home town and cozy environment :)

Website

Location

214 North Main St., West, TX 76691

Directions

Gallery
Ready Brew image
Ready Brew image
Ready Brew image
Ready Brew image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mamaka Bowls - Waco, TX - 215 S. University Parks Dr
orange starNo Reviews
215 S. University Parks Dr Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery
orange star4.3 • 1,161
929 Franklin Ave Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Milo All Day
orange star4.1 • 648
1020 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
1424 Bistro
orange star4.0 • 643
1424 Washington Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Hawks Hot Chicken - Waco
orange starNo Reviews
1500 IH 35 S Waco, TX 76706
View restaurantnext
Nightlight Donuts & Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
6512 Woodway Dr Ste 100 Waco, TX 76712
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near West
Waco
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Woodway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Cleburne
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Waxahachie
review star
No reviews yet
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston