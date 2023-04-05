- Home
- Ready Brew Coffee • Wine • Beer
214 North Main St.
West, TX 76691
Popular Items
Coffee Shop
DRINKS
Shaken Butter Pecan Espresso
Try our new Shaken Espresso with our local favorite Butter Pecan!
The Signature Latte
Latte
Made from espresso and milk. Enjoy this local fav iced or hot. It consists of 2-3 shots of espresso, heated/cold milk and toped with just a little foam.
Cold Brew Coffee
Created by steeping ground coffee in room temperature water for 12 hours or longer and then filtering out the grounds for a clean cup without sediment.
Callie Brew
Not coffee. Milk based beverage in our signature 10 oz cup for the kids or larger sizes for big kids & adults. Hot, cold or blended. Choose any flavor or combination, for hot chocolate choose chocolate!
Americano
an espresso-based drink designed to resemble coffee brewed in a drip filter. Our Americano comes with a whopping 3-5 espresso shots as a base. But if you need more, go ahead, be savage.
Kávaccino
A customizable blended iced coffee. Created with our signature cold brew coffee. Any flavor combo of your choice. Translation: Czech. Káva: coffee
Just Coffee
Fresh ground and fresh brewed. Need a pick me up? Try a red eye with an added espresso shot. Or a black eye with 2 added espresso shots.
Macchiato
Chai Tea Latte
Spiced tea goodness with steamed milk and any added flavor.
Hot Tea
Choose between black, green, herbal, or chai.
The Remedy (Hot Tea)
Made specially for our locals, spiked with local honey just down the road. Mixture of juice and hot tea sure to improve those allergies, and soothe you.
Cappuccino
Coffee drink that today is typically composed of double espresso and hot milk, with the surface topped with foamed milk
Matcha
Whip Cream
Dr Pepper
16.9 oz bottle
7up
Sunkist
Sunny D
Coke
Frostie Rootbeer
Rootbeer
Cortado
SPECIALTY DRINKS
The Get READY
Combination of 8.9 oz RED BULL, lemonade & any flavor or combination of flavors! Comes in our Savage size only. TBH coconut+passion fruit is bomb dot com.
Czech Cream Soda
Creamy goodness with an energy boost! Try any flavor or any combination of flavors
The Cure
Pick your favorite Liquid IV, mixed with refreshing No calorie, no Carb Topo Chico, topped off with a splash of lemonade.
Frozen Strawberry Lemonade
Iced Tea
Enjoy a simple sweet tea when you add cane sugar, or be bold and try one of our other awesome flavors.
Lemonade
!?
BANG ENERGY DRINK⚡️
Try one of our refreshing & electrifying lemonades with fun summer flavors!
Red Bull
EATS
Loaded Avocado Toast
1 large or 2 small slices of toasted homestyle panini bread, topped with avocado, feta cheese, tomatoes, and seasoning. Piece size may vary depending on availability.
Loaded Avocado Toast Platter
Slices of toasted homestyle panini bread, topped with avocado, feta cheese, tomatoes, and seasoning. Feeds 2-3.
Blueberry Muffin
Chocolate Chunk Muffin
Banana Bread Muffin Supreme
Gold Fish
Mix Chips
Czech Method has really done it with these Buchtys! Don’t miss out!
Cookies
Chips And Salsa
Chicken, Bacon, Avocado & Cheese with Ranch. Low Carb option!
MissVickie’s Chips
Breakfast Croissant Sammich
Handcrafted and pressed, made fresh when ordered!
Breakfast Bowl
2 Eggs, sausage, bacon topped with cheese avocado & Everything but the bagel seasoning.
TACOS
Pork Carnita
Chicken Taco
2 Grilled chicken mixed with sweet, sautéed grilled peppers, cheese, with a spring salad mix to add!
BBQ Raspberry Chipotle Pulled Pork Tacos
Slow cooked pulled pork lightly marinated in our raspberry chipotle sauce lightly topped with bbq sauce and homemade coleslaw come with a side of a fresh spring lettuce
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp on your choice of corn or flour tortilla garnished with our in house raspberry glazed slaw, avocado slices. Comes with a small side salad
SOUPS
PANINIS
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini
Hot panini sandwich with out signature chicken breast, homemade ranch, provolone cheese, and bacon. Czech out our special request options and customize this panini.
Raspberry Chipotle Turkey Panini
Hot panini with a generous portion of Turkey, provolone cheese and drizzled in our raspberry chipotle sauce.
Raspberry Chipotle Ham Panini
Turkey & Provolone Panini
Ham & Provolone Panini
Grilled Cheese Panini
1/2 Salad 1/2 Panini
Turkey Bacon Avocado Panini
Chicken Avocado BLT Panini
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomatoes, Bacon & Lettuce.
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Hot panini sandwich with out signature chicken breast, buffalo sauce and provolone cheese. Czech out our special request options and customize this panini.
1/2 SOUP 1/2 PANINI
Avocado BLT Panini
Toasted panini bread with mayonnaise, a thick layer of fresh avocado, fresh locally grown lettuce and sliced bacon. Czech out the special requests to make this exactly how you want it. Be bold and have the best day.
Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese Panini
Hot Panini Sandwich with spinach artichoke and provolone cheese toasted and made to order.
Chicken Garlic Parmesan Panini
Our signature chicken, chopped covered in Garlic Parmesan sauce with provolone cheese.
The West Rueben
SALADS
Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad
Bed of fresh locally sourced greens topped with our signature grilled Chicken Breasts, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons. Side of Cesar Salad Dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Bed of fresh locally sourced greens topped with our signature grilled Chicken Breasts, tomatoes, mixed cheeses & Croutons. Side of Ranch Dressing
Fresh Green Salad
Very Berry Fresh Salad
Bed of fresh locally sourced greens topped with sweet dried cranberries, crunchy Texas pecans, and strawberries. Sprinkled with feta cheese. Side of house vinaigrette.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled Shrimp on a bed of fresh greens with feta cheese sprinkles, avocado slices and house dressing.
Caesar Salad
Bed of fresh locally sourced greens topped with shredded parmesan, croutons and Cesar dressing
1/2 SOUP 1/2 SALAD
Chicken Avocado BLT Salad
Bed of fresh locally sourced greens topped with our signature grilled Chicken Breasts, tomatoes, bacon & avocado slices. Side of Ranch Dressing
Avocado BLT Salad
Bed of fresh locally sourced greens topped avocardo, tomatoes & bacon. Side of Ranch Dressing
FAN CLUB
Metal Straw
RB Key Chain
West Trojans T Shirt
Wear any RB merch in and get 10% off your order!
West Trojans V Neck
Wear any RB merch in and get 10% off your order!
RB Logo V-Neck
RB Logo Tee
Káva Sticker
Magnet “I think I’ll just stay here and drink”
Cocoa in the Comma Mug
Vino Sticker
Ready Brew Holographic Sticker
Coco mugs
Beer
6 Pack Beer ToGo
Meridian Hive 4 Pack Variety Mead’s
Choose any 4 combo!
Martin House Variety
MartinHouse Brew Variety choose any 6 that we have in stock or we will choose a variety for you!
Bishop Variety Pack Ciders
Bishop Variety Pack of Ciders a variety of currently in stock Ciders. Choose your 6 or we can choose for you.
Karbach Tasty Waves
Blind Seltzer Variety
Variety of Blind seltzers, choose any 6 or we can choose for you
Brotherwell Variety Pack
Brotherwell Brewing Variety pack. Includes 2 Bridgestreet Wit, 2 Act of Faith & 2 Act of Faith
Karbach IPA Variety
Neato Bandito
Act of Faith Brotherwell Brewing
The Salty Lady
Honey Suckle
Saint Rita
NEATO DUO
Ranch Water Variety Pack
Ranch Water Hard Seltzer Variety Pack! Availability of each may very.
ALAMO AMBER
Hidden Herd Brotherwell Brewing
Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer 6 Pack
Martin House Brewing Company fan favorite. 4.7% ABV
Wine
Wine Based Margarita Bottle
White Wines By the Bottle
Rosé Wines By the Bottle
Red Wines By the Bottle
Manzano Sweet Red Wine
Manzano Sweet Red Wine offers a rounded, approachable profile to be shared and enjoyed every day among family and friends. Pair with a pot roast, green chile enchiladas or dark chocolate. 12.5% ABV
Cab Sauv
Cline Cab
Apothic Red
Cabernet Sauvignon 2019. Hints of Jammy Dark Fruit & aromas of vanilla blend with a silky smooth texture that boldly lingers on the palate. From the makers of a Apothic wines, this alluring twist on Cabernet Sauvignon pairs with your night - wherever it takes you. 13.5 %ABV
Malbec Reds
Canyon Road Cab
Boones Farm
Random Bottles
Alcohol
Popsickles
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Strong Sarcasm. Stronger Coffee. Locally owned and operated. Specialty coffee and espresso drinks, teas and food. Great variety of wines, craft beers and domestics. We welcome you to our home town and cozy environment :)
214 North Main St., West, TX 76691