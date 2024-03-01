- Home
Real Brazilian BBQ
No reviews yet
145 Gramatan Ave
Mount Vernon, NY 10550
BBQ
- Meat Combo$21.99+
- Picanha platter$17.58+
Sirloin steak served with white rice, pinto beans, and mixed vegetables.
- Skirt steak platter$18.69+
Skirt steak, served with yellow rice, pinto beans, and mixed vegetables.
- Beef and pork platter$16.50+
White rice, pinto beans, pork sausage, and sirloin steak.
- Chicken from the grill$12.99+
- Pork sausage$4.00
Buffet Combo
- Ribs Platter$14.29+
Pork ribs served with white rice, pinto beans, and mixed vegetables.
- Fit Chicken$14.29+
Grilled chicken breast, served with sweet potato, and mixed vegetables.
- Beef Stew$14.29+
Slow cooked beef stew, served with white rice, pinto beans, and mixed vegetables.
- Roast Chicken$14.29+
Oven-roasted chicken served with yellow rice, and mixed vegetables.
- Beef Lasagna$15.39+
Wide pasta strips, layered with beef, cheese, and tomato sauce, topped with a heavy cream layer.
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$13.19+
Spaghetti, tomato sauce, and beef meatballs.
Appetizers
- Empanada / Pastel$4.40
Brazilian style empanada fried to a crispy perfection.
- Kibbeh$5.49
Beef croquet with bulgar wheat and seasonings.
- Stuffed Brazilian Rolls / Esfirra$5.49
Brazilian-style stuffed roll.
- Crispy ham and cheese roll$5.49
Ham and cheese in dough that is battered and fried to crispy perfection.
- Traditional Coxinha$5.49
Shredded chicken, covered in dough, battered and fried to crispy perfection.
- Mini Pie / Empadinha$5.49
Brazilian-style mini pies.
- Mini Fritters$13.20
Choose up to 3 flavors.
- Yuca Fritter$5.49
Cassava croquet stuffed with beef.
- Yuca Fries$13.20
Fried cassava strips.
- Crispy Tilapia$19.80
Fish fillets breaded and fried served with lime slices and tartar sauce.
- Yuca and Sauage$19.80
Fried cassava strips and pork sausage.
- Chicharon$19.80
Crispy fried pork belly served with lime.
- Garlic Shrimp with bread$25.30
Brazilian style roasted garlic shrimp with a side of bread.
- Chicken Wings$14.30
12 wings.
- Frango A Passarinho$16.50
Brazilian style fried chicken in bite-sized pieces.
- Fried Polenta$14.30
Made with cornmeal.
Sandwiches
- Chicken Pesto$15.39
Grilled chicken, onions, mozzarella, tomato, and pesto sauce.
- Max Burger$20.89
Homemade hamburger patty or chicken breast, on a homemade bun, with ham, bacon, mozzarella, egg, corn, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- Chicken Wrap$14.29
Grilled chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and avocado.
- Chicken Star Sandwich$14.49
Crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.