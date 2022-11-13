Restaurant header imageView gallery

Real Thai Cuisine 3912 Plainfield Ave. NE

No reviews yet

3912 Plainfield Ave. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crab Rangoon
Thai Spring Roll

Appetizer

Fresh Roll

Fresh Roll

$5.95

2 Pc. Mixed Vegetables Tofu Or Shrimp Wrapped In Softened Rice Paper Served With House Special Sauce And Crushed Peanut

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.95
Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$7.95

4 Pc. Crispy Wings In Thai Spicy Sauce

Gyoza

$6.95

5 Pc. Steamed Or Fried Thai Dumplings

Tofu Triangle (Vegan)

Tofu Triangle (Vegan)

$6.95

5 Pc. Golden Brown Fried Tofu Served With Sweet And Sour Sauce And Crushed Peanut On Top

Edamame

$6.25

1 Cup Of Steamed Japanese Soybean

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$9.95Out of stock

2 Pc. Crispy Deep Fried Shrimp & Vegetables Served With Tempura Sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$7.95

8 Pc. Crispy Deep Fried Mixed Vegetables Served With Tempura Sauce

Thai Spring Roll

Thai Spring Roll

$5.50

3 Pc. Thai Style Crispy Egg Rolls With Sweet And Sour Sauce

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$6.95

5 Pc. Crispy Wonton Skins Stuffed With Creme Cheese, Crab Meat, Carrot & Onion Served With Sweet & Sour Sauce

Specials

Gra Pow Gai

Gra Pow Gai

$15.95

Stir Fried Minced Chicken With Onions, Bell Peppers And Basil Leaves In Spicy Sauce

Mango Curry

Mango Curry

$18.95

Chicken, Shrimp, Mango Chunk, Bell Peppers And Basil Leaves In Special Curry Sauce

Avocado Curry

Avocado Curry

$18.95

Shrimp, Squid, & Scallops With Avocado, Bell Peppers, & Basil Leaves In Special Curry Sauce

Seafood Amazing

Seafood Amazing

$22.95

Combination Of Mussel, Shrimp, Squid, Scallop Stir Fried With Onions Carrots, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms & Basil Leaves

Prink King Duck

Prink King Duck

$22.95

Stir Fried Duck With String Beans, Kaffir Lime Leaves And Bell Peppers In Prink King Sauce

Garlic Duck

Garlic Duck

$22.95

Stir Fried Duck With Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Asparagus And Garlic Sauce

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$15.95

Boneless Fried Chicken Glazed With Sweet Orange Sauce

Entree

Sweet & Sour

$13.95

Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Pineapples & Scallions In Sweet & Sour Sauce

Rama Garden

Rama Garden

$13.95

Steamed Vegetables Topped With House Special Peanut Sauce

Mixed Vegetables (Vegan)

Mixed Vegetables (Vegan)

$13.95

Fresh Mixed Vegetables In Light Brown Sauce

Basil

$13.95

Garlic, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Basil Leaves And Chilli In Spicy Sauce

Prik King

$13.95

String Beans, Kaffir Lime Leaves And Bell Peppers In Prik King Sauce

Ginger & Mushrooms

$13.95

Julienne Gingers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Scallions, Celery, Mushrooms, And Black Mushrooms In Ginger Sauce

Broccoli

$13.95

Broccoli And Carrots In House Special Oyster Sauce

Cashew Nuts

$13.95

Mixed Vegetables, Roasted Cashew Nuts In Oyster Sauce

Garlic

$13.95

Broccoli Cabbage, Carrots In Garlic Sauce

Fried Rice

Thai House Fried Rice

Thai House Fried Rice

$13.95

Onions, Scallions, Green Peas, Carrots, & Eggs Served With Cucumbers & Tomatoes

Chilli Fried Rice

$13.95

Onions, Bell Peppers, Basil Leaves, Egg & Chilli In Spicy Sauce

Mango Fried Rice

Mango Fried Rice

$13.95

Mango, Raisins, Onions, Cashew Nuts, Green Peas, Carrots, Eggs With Curry Powder

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Pineapples, Raisins, Onions, Cashew Nuts Green Peas, Carrots, Eggs With Curry Powder

Prik Pow Fried Rice

$13.95

Bell Peppers, Onions, Scallions & Eggs In Prik Pow Sauce

Soup

SM Tom Yum

SM Tom Yum

$5.95

Thai Style Spicy And Sour Soup Seasoned With Lemongrass, Lime Juice, Chilli, Mushrooms, Onions, Scallions, Tomatoes And Cilantro

SM Tom Khar

$5.95

Thai Coconut Milk Seasoned With Galangal, Lime Juice, Mushrooms, Onions, Cabbage, Scallions, Tomatoes & Cilantro

Wonton Soup

$6.95

Marinated Minced Chicken In Wonton Wrapper, Lettuce, Scallions, Celery, Beansprouts In Delicous Broth

LG Tom Yum

LG Tom Yum

$8.95
LG Tom Khar

LG Tom Khar

$8.95
Thai Egg Drop Soup

Thai Egg Drop Soup

$6.95

Thai Version Of The Chinese Classic Soup

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.95

Thailand'S Famous Signature Rice Noodle Dish, Stir Fried With Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Eggs, & Crushed Peanuts

Curry Padthai

$13.95

Peanut Padthai

$13.95
Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$13.95

Stir Fried Flat Noodles With Egg, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, And Basil Leaves In Spicy Basil Sauce

Pad Sew Ew

$13.95

Wide Flat Rice Noodles Stir Fried With Egg, Broccoli & Carrots In Lightly Sweetened Black Soy Sauce

Lo Mein

$13.95

Stir Fried Yellow Noodles With Mushrooms, Black Mushrooms, Carrots, Bell Peppers & Scallions

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$15.95

Rice Noodles With Shrimp And Ground Chicken or choice of meat In A Hot & Sour Broth Topped With Ground Peanut, Bean Sprouts, Crispy Wonton, Cilantro And Scallions

Kao Soi (Noodle Curry)

Kao Soi (Noodle Curry)

$15.95

Rice Noodles With Onions, Scallions, Cilantro Flavored In Coconut Curry Topped With Crispy Noodle.

Salad

Green Salad (Vegan)

$5.95

Served With House Ginger Dressing

Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

$9.95

Shredded Papaya With Tomatoes, Carrots, Peanuts With House Special Dressing

Larb (Chiken Salad)

Larb (Chiken Salad)

$9.95

Minced Chicken Mixed With Roasted Ground Rice, Onions, Chilli, Scallions With Tasty Lime Dressing

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$16.95

Grilled Marinated Beef Served On A Bed Of Cabbage With Red Onions, Scallions, Mint, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Toasted With House Special Dressing

Seafood Salad

$17.95

Grilled Shrimp, Squid, Scallop Served On A Bed Of Cabbage With Red Onions, Scallions, Mint, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Toasted With House Special Dressing

Curry

Red Curry

Red Curry

$13.95

Coconut Milk With Bamboo Shoots, Bell Peppers, Pineapples & Basil Leaves

Green Curry

Green Curry

$13.95

Coconut Milk With Bamboo Shoots, Eggplants, String Beans, & Basil Leaves

Yellow Curry

$13.95

Coconut Milk With Carrots, Potatoes & Onions

Massaman Curry

$13.95

Coconut Milk With Potatoes, Onions & Peanuts

Panang Curry

$13.95

Coconut Milk With Bell Peppers And Kaffir Lime Leaves

Kids

Fried Rice

$7.95

Thai Fried Rice With Chicken & Eggs

Noodle

$7.95

Thai Style Noodle With Chicken And Egg

Fried Chicken Popcorn

$7.95

Sides

St.Jasmine Rice

$2.25

St.Brown Rice

$2.95

Sticky Rice

$2.95

St.Noodles

$2.95

St.Vegetables

$4.95

Fried Egg

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Hot Sauce

$1.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.50

Fried Rice With Eggs

$5.95

Desserts

Mango Sweet Sticky Rice (Thai Dessert)

Mango Sweet Sticky Rice (Thai Dessert)

$8.50

Ice Cream & Sweet Sticky Rice

$6.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.75

Fried Banana

$3.75

Fried Ice Cream

$6.95Out of stock

Fried Cheesecake

$6.95
Fried Banana & Ice Cream

Fried Banana & Ice Cream

$8.95
Fried Banana & Fried Ice Cream

Fried Banana & Fried Ice Cream

$8.95Out of stock
Custard With Sticky Rice

Custard With Sticky Rice

$7.95

Sweet Sticky Rice topped with Thai Custard comes with coconut milk dressing on the side.

Taro Cubes With Coconut Cream

Taro Cubes With Coconut Cream

$5.29

Black Sesame Ball In Ginger Syrup

$5.95

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea (Free Refills)

$2.50

Juice Product Can

$2.25

Lemon Tea

$2.25

Soda

$1.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

Thai Iced Green Tea

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Bringing you the Real authentic Thai food with rich spices & love

Location

3912 Plainfield Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Directions

