Real Urban BBQ Vernon Hills

review star

No reviews yet

1260 S. Milwaukee Ave

Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo
Full Slab- Baby Back
Smokehouse Cobb

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

$4.99+

Pulled Pork with 2 Sides

$8.97+

BBQ Brisket

$5.25+

BBQ Brisket with 2 Sides

$9.23+

Pulled Chicken

$4.99+

Pulled Chicken with 2 Sides

$9.98+

Smoked Turkey

$4.99+

Smoked Turkey with 2 Sides

$8.97+

Texas Sausage

$4.99+

Texas Sausage with 2 Sides

$8.97+

Burnt Ends

$5.99+

Burnt Ends with 2 Sides

$9.97+

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.29

Grilled Chicken Breast with 2 Sides

$12.27

Bread Pudding

$30.00+Out of stock

Salads

Chopped Salad

$9.99

Smokehouse Cobb

$9.99

Dinner Salad

$6.99

Southern

$9.99

Chopped lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, candied pecans, corn, black beans, avocado & fried onions

The Wedge

$9.99

Soups

Beef Barley

$4.99+Out of stock

Chicken Gumbo

$4.99+

Chili Small

$4.99+Out of stock

Chili Large

$4.99+Out of stock

BBQ Entrees

Smoked Pulled Pork

$13.99

Smoked Brisket

$16.99

Smoked Turkey

$13.99

Burnt Ends

$17.99

Half Chicken

$11.99

Half Chicken - White Meat

$13.99

Whole Chicken

$16.99

Whole Chicken - White Meat

$20.99

Texas Sausage

$12.99

Pulled Ckn

$12.99

Ribs

Half Slab- Baby Back

$15.99

Full Slab- Baby Back

$24.99

1/2 Slab With Sides

$19.97

Full w/ Sides- Baby Back

$28.97

Speciality Items

The Home Recker

$5.99+

Mac Attack

$9.99+

Our award winning homemade mac & cheese topped with pork or burnt ends

Urban Poutine Pork

$8.99Out of stock

French fries topped with breaded cheese curds, pulled pork & brown gravy

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Urban Poutine Burnt Ends

$10.99Out of stock

Challah Round

$9.00

Combos

2 Meat Combo

$18.99

3 Meat Combo

$21.99

Appetizers

BBQ Nachos

$10.99

Smoked Wings

$12.99+

Onion Strings

$3.99

Cheddar Corn Hush Puppies

$2.49+

Cheese curds

$5.99

6 Buffalo Wings

$8.99

6 BBQ Wings

$8.99

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chx Finger

$5.99Out of stock

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Ribs

$9.99

By the Pound

Brisket

$19.99+

Burnt Ends

$20.99+

Pork

$13.99+

Turkey

$14.99+

Sausage

$15.99+

Pulled Chicken

$13.99+

Whole Chicken

$13.99

Whole Chicken- White meat

$18.99

1/2 Chicken

$8.99

1/2 Chicken- White meat

$9.99

Sausage Link

$2.99

Family Packs

Family Pack 1

$69.99

1 1/2 lbs any meat (excluding ribs), 1 whole chicken, 4 pints of sides, sauce, 1 dz mini buns & 2 quarts of lemonade or iced tea

Family Pack 2

$104.99Out of stock

1 slab ribs, 2 lbs any meat, 1 whole chicken, 4 pint sides, sauce 18 mini buns & 3 quarts lemonade or iced tea

Family Pack 3

$169.99

3 pounds any meat, 2 slabs ribs, 2 whole chickens, 3 quarts sides, sauce & 2 dz mini buns

Sides

Choose 2 sides

$3.98

French Fries

$2.99+

Cole Slaw

$2.99+

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99+

Mac & Cheese

$2.99+

Sweet Potato Souffle

$2.99+

*Contains Walnuts & Pecans

Corn Bake

$2.99+

Baked Beans

$2.99+

Creamed Spinach

$2.99+

Brussel Sprouts

$2.99+

Side Salad

$3.98

Cobbler of the Day

$2.99+

Mini Bun (1)

$0.50

Reg Bun (1)

$0.75

Min Buns (Dozen)

$5.99

Reg Buns (Dozen)

$8.99Out of stock

Dill Potato Salad

$1.99+

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Topping

$0.50

1/4 Avocado

$0.75

1/4 Dark Meat

$5.99

1/4 White Meat

$5.99

Side Salad

$3.98

Slaw Topper

$1.00

Gumbo Side

$2.99Out of stock

Barley Side

$2.99

Chili Side

$2.99Out of stock

Pint Beef Gravy

$5.00

Pint Dressing

$7.99

Corn Muffin

$1.49

Potato Pancake

$1.69

6 Corn Muffins

$6.99

Dozen Corn Muffins

$12.99Out of stock

Piece Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Oven Potatoes Qt

$12.00

Apricot Chicken Breast

$5.00

NA Beverages

22oz Fountain Drink

$2.35

IBC Soda

$2.75

Coke Bottle

$2.75

Specialty Soda

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.99

Ice Tea Mason Jar

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Shake Up Jar

$3.50Out of stock

Gallon

$7.99

Soda Can

$1.25Out of stock

Milk/kids Drink

$1.50

Ice Flavor Water

$2.25

Beer And Wine

Miller Lite

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Leini

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$5.50Out of stock

Sam Adams

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

White Claw Mango

$5.50

Whitre Claw Raspberry

$5.50

Desserts

Brownie

$3.95Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Choc Cake Slice

$3.99

Carrot Cake Slice

$4.99

Key Lime Pie

$3.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

add here

Location

1260 S. Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Directions

Gallery
Real Urban BBQ image
Real Urban BBQ image

