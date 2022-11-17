A map showing the location of Real Good SmokehouseView gallery

Real Good Smokehouse

review star

No reviews yet

221 Market Street

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Seasonal Fried Pie
Smoked Sausage
St. Louis Ribs

Tasty Snacks

Real Good Sausage and Cheese

Real Good Sausage and Cheese

$9.00

Hearty slices of juicy pork sausage with house-made cheese sauce, smoked Ritz crackers and dill pickle slices Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Soy

Real Good Smoked Wings

Real Good Smoked Wings

$9.00+

Real Good Smoked Wings Choose 6 or 12 dry rubbed, smoked jumbo wings with your choice of choice of sauce.

Salads and Soup

Smokehouse Wedge

Smokehouse Wedge

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce, hot honey bacon, blue cheese and ripe tomato Allergens: Dairy

BBQ Chopped

BBQ Chopped

$12.00

Crisp blend of greens and your choice of chopped meat, hard-boiled egg, tomato, house cheese blend, cucumber, and smokehouse granola Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Egg

Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili

$9.00

Smoked Tomatoes, Igneous IPA, sour cream and cheddar Monterey-Jack blend

Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad

Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad

$10.00

Dried cranberries, roasted sweet potatoes, bleu cheese tossed in bbq vinaigrette and finished with toasted pumpkin seeds

Sandwich

The Smoked Shrimp Rich Girl

The Smoked Shrimp Rich Girl

$12.00

Hot seasoned smoked shrimp, roasted brussel sprouts, smoked tomatoes, GYAITH sauce on a butter toasted "lobster roll" bun. Arrives with your choice of one side Allergens: Wheat, Shellfish, Dairy, Soy, Egg

The Stack

The Stack

$10.00

Your choice of smoked in house pulled pork, chicken, beef or sliced turkey on a butter toasted bun served with Real Good cole slaw and dill pickle slices, Arrives with your choice of one sauce and one side. Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Egg

Hot Hot Chicken

Hot Hot Chicken

$12.00

Spicy, crispy fried chicken on a butter toasted bun served with GYAITH sauce and dill pickle slices. Arrives with your choice of one side Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Egg *Beef Tallow

Smoked Sausage Roll

Smoked Sausage Roll

$10.00

Our house smoked, juicy smoked sausage with smoked tomato, cole slaw and mustard bbq sauce on a butter toasted "lobster roll" bun. Arrives with your choice of one side Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Egg

The Big Bad Wolf

The Big Bad Wolf

$12.00

Melty grilled cheese featuring, pulled pork, smoked sausage and hot honey bacon

The Real Platters

St. Louis Ribs

St. Louis Ribs

$19.00+

These pork ribs are smoked low and slow with our Real Good dry rub. Arrives with your choice of sauce and two sides. Allergens: None

Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage

$12.00

House smoked, juicy pork sausage. Arrives with your choice of sauce and two sides. Allergens: None

Pulled Beef

Pulled Beef

$14.00Out of stock

Tender slow smoked beef seasoned simply with kosher salt and black pepper. Served with your choice of sauce and two sides. Allergens: None

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$12.00

Smoked low and slow with our Real Good dry rub, then pulled. Served with your choice of sauce and two sides. Allergens: None

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Chopped Beef

$14.00
Real Good Sampler

Real Good Sampler

$25.00

Pulled slow smoked pork, pulled slow smoked chicken, smoked sausage and (3) sides. Served with pickle slices

On The Side

Greens

Greens

$4.00

Slow cooked tender in pot liquor that contains no meat. Yes they are vegan! Allergens: None Vegan Vegan

Fries

Fries

$4.00

Made extremely crispy and delicious by frying in beef tallow and seasoning simply with kosher salt. These are not vegetarian! Allergens: Soy *Beef Tallow

Slaw

Slaw

$4.00

Well balanced and delicious. Made fresh daily. Allergens: Egg, Soy

Beans

Beans

$4.00

A long ride in the smoker makes these beans delicious and they are vegan! Allergens: None Vegan

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Tender noodles, house-made cheese sauce baked with a delicious blend of cheese on top to form a cheesy crust. Yikers! Allergens: Wheat, Dairy,

Smoked Cauliflower

Smoked Cauliflower

$4.00

Baby gold potatoes make this creamy potato salad crave-worthy and very tasty. Allergens: Dairy, Soy, Egg

Dessert

House-made Popsicle Strawberry

House-made Popsicle Strawberry

$5.00

Made right here following the seasons. Allergens: Dairy Vegan

Seasonal Fried Pie

Seasonal Fried Pie

$5.00

All made in house with fillings that will thrill. Allergens: Wheat, Dairy *Beef Tallow

Kids Menu

Playground Stack

Playground Stack

$6.00

Allergens: Wheat, Dairy

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Allergens: Wheat, Dairy

Kid's Applesauce

Kid's Applesauce

$2.00

Allergens: None

Kid's Fries

$2.00
Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

N/A Beverage

Fountain Drink/Tea

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kid's Milk

$1.50

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.50

Kid's Fountain Drink/Iced Tea

$1.00

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Tea-Gallon

$7.00

Red Bull

$2.50

Domestic Beer

Miller Light

$3.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Coors Light 16oz bottle

$4.00

White Claw 12oz

$4.00

Ultra

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.00

Ranch Water Original

$6.50

Import and Craft Beer

Modelo

$6.50

5 Wits

$6.50

Big River Vienna

$6.50

Chattanooga Brewing Chestnut St. Brown Ale

$6.50

Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$6.50

Hutton & Smith Igneous IPA

$6.50

Sweet Water 420 Pale Ale

$6.50

BoldRock Cider

$6.50

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb

$6.50

Wiseacre GTGUTGD Coffee Stout

$6.50

Highland Galic

$6.50

Founder's Green Zebra

$6.50

Bearwalker Brown

$6.50

Blvd Tropical Slam Sour

$5.00

State Park Blonde

$6.50

Mighty Swell Pineapple

$8.00

Mighty Swell Blackberry

$8.00

Rocketober Fest

$6.50

High Noon-Peach

$7.00

Vodka Soda

Family Meals

Brisket Family Meal

Brisket Family Meal

$185.00

PRE-ORDER ONLY ORDER PRIOR TO 5PM THURSDAY FOR SATURDAY PICK-UP Brisket is available by pre-order only and supply is limited. Our Family Meal Brisket features a whole, unsliced Certified Angus Beef Brisket, This meal feeds 14-18 folks and comes with your choice of two sides that are 1 quart each. Also includes your choice of BBQ sauce (16 ounces). Note-Our whole brisket has a cooked weight of 6-7 pounds.

Family Chicken Meal

$32.00Out of stock
Collard Greens Family Style

Collard Greens Family Style

$18.00

Slow cooked tender in pot liquor that contains no meat. Yes they are vegan! Allergens: Wheat? Soy?

Real Good Cole Slaw Family

Real Good Cole Slaw Family

$18.00

Well balanced and delicious. Made fresh daily. Allergens: Dairy, Wheat? Soy?

Smokehouse Beans Family

Smokehouse Beans Family

$18.00

A long ride in the smoker makes these beans delicious and they are vegan! Allergens: Wheat? Soy? Vegan

Real Good Potato Salad Family

Real Good Potato Salad Family

$18.00

Baby gold potatoes make this creamy potato salad crave-worthy and very tasty. Allergens: Dairy, Soy

Mac and Cheese Family

Mac and Cheese Family

$18.00

Tender noodles, house-made cheese sauce baked with a delicious blend of cheese on top to form a cheesy crust. Yikers! Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Soy?

St. Louis Ribs (Rack Only)

$30.00

8oz Sauce

$4.00

Thanksgiving Family Meal 2022

$90.00

Mustard BBQ and Brown Sugar Glazed Spiral-Cut Ham with Mac and Cheese Smokehouse Beans and RealGood Cole Slaw. Packaged chilled and ready to re-heat with specific reheating instructions. In-store pick up on November 23rd only.

Retail

Real Good T-Shirt

$25.00
Real Good Hat

Real Good Hat

$20.00

Real Good Rub

$8.00

Real Good Chili Mix

$9.00

Delicious chili in minutes! It's gluten free. Just add tomato sauce, water and smoked or cooked meat. 4oz Package

Saturday Brisket Specials

Brisket Stack

$15.00

Brisket Platter

$22.00

Burnt Ends

$15.00

1 Pound Brisket

$30.00

4oz Protein

4oz. Sliced Turkey

$6.00Out of stock

4oz. Pulled Chicken

$6.00

4oz Pulled Pork

$6.00

4oz. Smoked Shrimp

$8.00

4oz Sausage

$6.00

8oz Protein

8oz Sliced Turkey

$11.00Out of stock

8oz Pulled Chicken

$11.00

8oz Pulled Pork

$11.00

8oz Smoked Shrimp

$15.00

8oz. Sausage

$11.00

Daily Specials

Chopped Beef Stack

$10.00

Hot Tender Special

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Real Good Smokehouse is a modern smokehouse featuring tradition and non-traditional smoked items

Location

221 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Greek Plate Gyro - New
orange starNo Reviews
811 Market St. Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy
orange starNo Reviews
818 Georgia Ave Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Bitter Alibi - 825 Houston St.
orange star4.7 • 696
825 HOUSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, TN 37403
View restaurantnext
Burger Republic - Chattanooga - 203 W Aquarium Way
orange starNo Reviews
203 W Aquarium Way Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Alimentari Cafe & Market
orange star5.0 • 9
841 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chattanooga

Hennen's
orange star4.6 • 3,857
193 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Embargo '62
orange star4.5 • 1,543
301 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chattanooga
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston