Real Seafood Co. Bay City Real Seafood Co. Bay City

Popular Items

Kids Fresh Fish
Maryland Style Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Cakes
Pecan Crusted Chicken

Shared Plates

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.95

Flash fried and tossed with shaved parmesan, pecans, maple mustard, and balsamic glaze

Sweet & Spicy Calamari

Sweet & Spicy Calamari

$15.95

chili peppers / scallions / julienned carrots / sweet and spicy chili sauce / candied cashews

Dynamite Shrimp

Dynamite Shrimp

$12.95

fried Florida pink shrimp / green beans / crunchy wontons / sweet and spicy sauce

House-Smoked Fish Dip

House-Smoked Fish Dip

$11.95

charred corn salsa / Old Bay seasoned tortilla chips

Maryland Style Crab Cake App

Maryland Style Crab Cake App

$17.95

mustard sauce

Walleye Bites

Walleye Bites

$13.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.95

Soup & Salad

CUP Creamy New England Chowder

CUP Creamy New England Chowder

$6.95

We’ve been making this soup for over thirty years now, and we think we’ve got it right. Clams, cream, potatoes, and bacon are the backbone of this New England classic.

BOWL New England Chowder

BOWL New England Chowder

$8.95

We’ve been making this soup for over thirty years now, and we think we’ve got it right. Clams, cream, potatoes, and bacon are the backbone of this New England classic.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$6.95

diced tomato / red onion / white cheddar / shallot vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.95

romaine / shaved parmesan / garlic croutons

Entrée Caesar Salad

Entrée Caesar Salad

$11.95

romaine / shaved parmesan / garlic croutons

Crunchy Salad

Crunchy Salad

$13.95

mixed greens / crispy rice noodles / orange / avocado / cucumber / cashews / ginger-soy vinaigrette *picture shows topped with our Atlantic salmon! Add chicken 5.95 / shrimp 6.95 / or salmon 5.95

Kale Salad

$13.95Out of stock
Entrée House Salad

Entrée House Salad

$11.95

diced tomato / red onion / white cheddar / shallot vinaigrette

Cup Tomato Bisque

$4.95Out of stock

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$6.95Out of stock

Entrées

Foley's Atlantic Salmon

Foley's Atlantic Salmon

$28.95
Block Island Swordfish

Block Island Swordfish

$32.95
Walleye

Walleye

$27.95
Maine Scallops

Maine Scallops

$41.95
Chilean Sea Bass

Chilean Sea Bass

$41.95
Whitefish

Whitefish

$26.95

Shrimp Dinner

$24.95

Tuna

$35.95Out of stock
Spice Rubbed Fish Tacos

Spice Rubbed Fish Tacos

$14.95

grilled flour tortillas / lightly spiced haddock / chipotle slaw / roasted corn pico de gallo / avocado crema

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$28.95

chilled lobster salad / mayo & celery

The Real Seafood Co. Burger

The Real Seafood Co. Burger

$15.95

half pound / brioche bun / lettuce / tomato

Alfredo

Alfredo

$18.95
Seafood Alfredo

Seafood Alfredo

$28.95

fettuccine pasta / salmon / shrimp / scallops

Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass

Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass

$41.95

spinach / jasmine rice / ginger-soy sauce / wasabi sauce

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$23.95

chorizo sausage / rock shrimp / swordfish / blackened chicken / mushrooms / spicy Creole sauce / jasmine rice

Shrimp & Scallop Risotto

Shrimp & Scallop Risotto

$31.95

mascarpone risotto / scallops / jumbo shrimp / asparagus / heirloom tomato / arugula / herb vinaigrette / lemon butter

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$24.95

garlic-herb butter / artichoke / sun-dried tomatoes / white wine / spinach / fresh linguine

Scallop Risotto

$42.95

Shrimp Risotto

$27.95
Fried Perch

Fried Perch

$34.95

lightly battered / lemon / tartar sauce

Stuffed Atlantic Salmon

Stuffed Atlantic Salmon

$31.95

crab / shrimp / mushrooms / spinach / lemon beurre blanc

Bourbon Glazed Atlantic Salmon

Bourbon Glazed Atlantic Salmon

$29.95

cedar plank roasted

Paella Valenciana for Two

Paella Valenciana for Two

$69.95

saffron rice / lobster / shrimp / mussels / chicken / chorizo sausage / peas

Maryland Style Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Cakes

Maryland Style Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Cakes

$35.95

pan fried / mustard sauce

Fish n Chips

$22.95
Pecan Crusted Chicken

Pecan Crusted Chicken

$23.95

honey / whole grain mustard sauce

Cajun Beef Tenderloin Tips

Cajun Beef Tenderloin Tips

$28.95

grilled beef tenderloin / signature Cajun sauce

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$43.95

6 oz filet / cabernet demi-glace

Twin Lobster Tails

Twin Lobster Tails

$39.95

two cold water lobster tails / buttered / seasoned / broiled

Surf and Turf

Surf and Turf

$56.95

6 oz filet / cold water lobster tail

Dessert

New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$8.95

with mixed berries

Chocolate Peanut Butter Layer Cake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Layer Cake

$7.95

flourless layered chocolate cake / peanut butter cream cheese filling / vanilla gelato

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$8.95

graham cracker crust./ raspberry sauce / housemade whipped cream

Vanilla Gelato

$3.95

Chocolate Gelato

$3.95

Sorbet

$3.95

Carrot Cake

$8.95Out of stock

Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.95
Seasonal Vegetables

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.95
French Fries

French Fries

$4.95
Ancient Grains Rice Pilaf

Ancient Grains Rice Pilaf

$4.95

Jasmine Rice

$4.95
Parmesan Tater Tots

Parmesan Tater Tots

$6.95
Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$6.95
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95
Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$6.95

Kids Menu

Kid's Beverage

Kids Shrimp

$6.95

Kids Fresh Fish

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Kids Burger

$6.95

Kids Pasta

$6.95

A La Carte

ADD Grilled Chicken

$5.95

ADD Shrimp

$6.95

ADD Salmon

$5.95

ADD Crab Cake

$12.95

ADD Scallops

$15.95

ADD Cajun Beef Tip

$6.95

ADD Lobster Tail

$15.95

ADD Filet

$28.95

Beer

Budwieiser

$5.25

Miller Lite

$5.25

Bud Light

$5.25

Corona

$5.75

Michelob Ultra

$5.75Out of stock

Blue Moon

$5.75

Heineken

$5.75

St. Pauli - Non Alcoholic

$5.75

Angry Orchard

$5.75

Stella - Artois

$5.95

Hoegaarden

$6.25

Tri-City - Hells Half Mile

$6.25

Shorts - Soft Parade

$6.25

New Holland - Poet

$6.25

Bean Flicker Coffee

$6.25

Atwater - Dirty Blonde

$6.25

Huma Lupa Licious

$6.25

Bellaire Brown

$6.25

Sam Adams

$6.25

Oberon Can

$6.95Out of stock

BTL Two Hearted

$6.95

Light At The End Of The Can

$9.95Out of stock

Rose Water

$6.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.95

High Noon Pineapple

$6.95Out of stock

High Noon Mango

$6.95Out of stock

High Noon Passionfruit

$6.95Out of stock

High Noon Watermelon

$6.95

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.95

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.95

High Noon Pineapple

$6.95

High Noon Mango

$6.95Out of stock

High Noon Passionfruit

$6.95Out of stock

Wine

BTL Frontera Chardonnay

$21.00

BTL Cavaliere d'Oro 'Gabbiano' Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling

$29.00

BTL Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Mezzacorona Moscato

$30.00

BTL Wente RR Chard

$34.00

BTL CGT Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BTL Chateau Grand Traverse 'Late Harvest'

$36.00

BTL San Simeon Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Joel Gott Pinot Gris

$40.00

BTL August Kessler Riesling

$40.00

BTL Joel Gott 'Unoaked' Chardonnay

$43.00

BTL Terra D'Oro Moscato

$43.00

BTL Kunde SB

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Locations 'NZ' Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

BTL Babich Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

BTL Duckhorn SB

$46.00

BTL Whitehaven SB

$46.00

BTL Bieler Rose

$42.00

BTL Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay

$47.00

BTL Terres Gauda Albarino

$49.00Out of stock

BTL Tablas Creek

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Conundrum

$52.00

BTL Honig SB

$53.00

BTL Jax Chard

$53.00

BTL Duckhorn Chard

$60.00

BTL William Hill Chard

$63.00

BTL The Calling Chard

$69.00

BTL Cakebread Chard

$105.00

BTL Stags Leap

$88.00

BTL Beringer PR

$100.00

BTL Good Harbor Fishtown

$32.00

BTL Napa Cellars

$34.00

BTL Hayes Ranch Chard

$22.00

BTL Joel Gott Sauv Blanc

$36.00

BTL Neyers Chard

$84.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Frontera

$21.00Out of stock

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Diamond

$28.00

BTL Merlot, Red Diamond

$28.00

BTL Banfi “Col di Sasso”, Tuscan Blend

$30.00

BTL The Wolftrap, Red Rhone Blend

$33.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Matua

$37.00

BTL Malbec, The Show

$37.00

BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle, Merlot

$39.00

BTL Famille Perrin “Reserve”, Red Rhone Blend

$39.00

BTL Red Blend, Locations “CA”

$45.00

BTL Pinot Noir Etude “Lyric”

$46.00

BTL Pinot Noir Joel Gott

$49.00

BTL Finca Nueva “Rioja Crianza”, Tempranillo

$46.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Josh Cellars

$39.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Joel Gott “815”

$49.00

BTL Cabernet Louis Martini

$49.00Out of stock

BTL Pinot Noir Elouan by Caymus

$53.00Out of stock

BTL Zinfandel, Folie a Deux

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Cabernet Rodney Strong “Estate”

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Chateau Miraval “Rose”, Red Rhone Blend

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Pinot Noir Jax Vineyards Y3

$63.00

BTL Pinot Noir Davis Bynum “Jane’s Vineyard”

$65.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Franciscan

$68.00

BTL Merlot, Duckhorn

$99.00

BTL Cabernet Beringer “Knight’s Valley”

$81.00

BTL Orin Swift “Abstract”, Red Blend

$85.00

BTL Cabernet Honig

$120.00

BTL Rodney Strong “Symmetry”

$138.00

BTL Cabernet Silver Oak “Alexander Valley”

$203.00

Grand Traverse Sweet Red

$25.00

BTL Rodney Strong Pinot Noir RRV

$47.00

BTL Resonance Pinot Noir

$75.00

BTL Sequoia Grove Cab

$115.00

BTL Argyle Pinot Noir

$66.00

BTL Decoy Merlot

$43.00

BTL Chento Malbec

$49.00

BTL Hayes Ranch Cab

$27.00

BTL St Francis Cab

$57.00

Specialty NAB

Spec Lemonade

$3.95

Spec Iced Tea

$3.95

Spec Spritzer

$3.95

Virgin Cocktails

$3.95

San Pellegrino

$5.95

Fiji Small

$3.95

Fiji Large

$5.95

NA Beverages

Soft Drink

$4.25

Iced Tea

$4.25

Juice

$3.95

Milk

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Cocktail Feature

Sharie 75

$10.95

Autumn Pimms Cup

$10.95

Wine Feature

BTL IRON + Sand Cabernet

$49.00Out of stock

BTL Mason Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Rotari Split

$12.00Out of stock

Rosewater Can

$6.00

Rose Sangria Glass

$8.00Out of stock

5 oz Terra Moscato

$7.50Out of stock

8 oz Terra Moscato

$11.50Out of stock

