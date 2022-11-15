Real Seafood Co. Bay City Real Seafood Co. Bay City
No reviews yet
199 Uptown Drive
Bay City, MI 48708
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Shared Plates
Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts
Flash fried and tossed with shaved parmesan, pecans, maple mustard, and balsamic glaze
Sweet & Spicy Calamari
chili peppers / scallions / julienned carrots / sweet and spicy chili sauce / candied cashews
Dynamite Shrimp
fried Florida pink shrimp / green beans / crunchy wontons / sweet and spicy sauce
House-Smoked Fish Dip
charred corn salsa / Old Bay seasoned tortilla chips
Maryland Style Crab Cake App
mustard sauce
Walleye Bites
Shrimp Cocktail
Soup & Salad
CUP Creamy New England Chowder
We’ve been making this soup for over thirty years now, and we think we’ve got it right. Clams, cream, potatoes, and bacon are the backbone of this New England classic.
BOWL New England Chowder
We’ve been making this soup for over thirty years now, and we think we’ve got it right. Clams, cream, potatoes, and bacon are the backbone of this New England classic.
Side House Salad
diced tomato / red onion / white cheddar / shallot vinaigrette
Side Caesar Salad
romaine / shaved parmesan / garlic croutons
Entrée Caesar Salad
romaine / shaved parmesan / garlic croutons
Crunchy Salad
mixed greens / crispy rice noodles / orange / avocado / cucumber / cashews / ginger-soy vinaigrette *picture shows topped with our Atlantic salmon! Add chicken 5.95 / shrimp 6.95 / or salmon 5.95
Kale Salad
Entrée House Salad
diced tomato / red onion / white cheddar / shallot vinaigrette
Cup Tomato Bisque
Bowl Tomato Bisque
Entrées
Foley's Atlantic Salmon
Block Island Swordfish
Walleye
Maine Scallops
Chilean Sea Bass
Whitefish
Shrimp Dinner
Tuna
Spice Rubbed Fish Tacos
grilled flour tortillas / lightly spiced haddock / chipotle slaw / roasted corn pico de gallo / avocado crema
Lobster Roll
chilled lobster salad / mayo & celery
The Real Seafood Co. Burger
half pound / brioche bun / lettuce / tomato
Alfredo
Seafood Alfredo
fettuccine pasta / salmon / shrimp / scallops
Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass
spinach / jasmine rice / ginger-soy sauce / wasabi sauce
Jambalaya
chorizo sausage / rock shrimp / swordfish / blackened chicken / mushrooms / spicy Creole sauce / jasmine rice
Shrimp & Scallop Risotto
mascarpone risotto / scallops / jumbo shrimp / asparagus / heirloom tomato / arugula / herb vinaigrette / lemon butter
Shrimp Scampi
garlic-herb butter / artichoke / sun-dried tomatoes / white wine / spinach / fresh linguine
Scallop Risotto
Shrimp Risotto
Fried Perch
lightly battered / lemon / tartar sauce
Stuffed Atlantic Salmon
crab / shrimp / mushrooms / spinach / lemon beurre blanc
Bourbon Glazed Atlantic Salmon
cedar plank roasted
Paella Valenciana for Two
saffron rice / lobster / shrimp / mussels / chicken / chorizo sausage / peas
Maryland Style Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Cakes
pan fried / mustard sauce
Fish n Chips
Pecan Crusted Chicken
honey / whole grain mustard sauce
Cajun Beef Tenderloin Tips
grilled beef tenderloin / signature Cajun sauce
Filet Mignon
6 oz filet / cabernet demi-glace
Twin Lobster Tails
two cold water lobster tails / buttered / seasoned / broiled
Surf and Turf
6 oz filet / cold water lobster tail
Dessert
New York Style Cheesecake
with mixed berries
Chocolate Peanut Butter Layer Cake
flourless layered chocolate cake / peanut butter cream cheese filling / vanilla gelato
Key Lime Pie
graham cracker crust./ raspberry sauce / housemade whipped cream