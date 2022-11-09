Real Seafood Co Naples imageView gallery
Seafood

Real Seafood Co Naples Real Seafood Co Naples

review star

No reviews yet

8960 Fontana Del Sol Way

Naples, FL 34109

Popular Items

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts
Parmesan Crusted Flounder
Twin Maine Lobster Tails

Shared Plates

Raw Oysters

$3.50

ask your server for today’s oyster selection!

Little Neck Clams

Little Neck Clams

$14.95

served iced on the half shell with our house cocktail sauce and fresh lemon

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.95

cocktail sauce

Point Judith Calamari

Point Judith Calamari

$15.95

flash fried served with saffron aioli

Smoked Salmon & Lump Blue Crab Tower

Smoked Salmon & Lump Blue Crab Tower

$14.95

crab and salmon layered with mango and avocado with tortilla chips

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.95

maple mustard

Coconut Crusted Fried Shrimp

Coconut Crusted Fried Shrimp

$14.95

salsa for dipping

Lump Blue Crab Cake

Lump Blue Crab Cake

$17.95

Maryland style recipe

Steamed Mussels & Little Neck Clams

Steamed Mussels & Little Neck Clams

$15.95

chorizo sausage, red and yellow bell pepper, garlic, white wine, and herb butter

Blackened Grouper Bites

Blackened Grouper Bites

$14.95

mango avocado salsa

Sweet & Spicy Calamari

$14.95

Marinara

Soup & Salad

Classic Gazpacho

Classic Gazpacho

$7.95
Real Seafood Gazpacho

Real Seafood Gazpacho

$11.95
Clam Chowder- Cup

Clam Chowder- Cup

$6.95
Cup Bisque

Cup Bisque

$7.95
House Salad

House Salad

$6.95

mixed greens topped with diced tomato, red onion, white cheddar, and shallot vinaigrette

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$11.95

romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons

Bowl Chowder

Bowl Chowder

$8.95
Bowl Bisque

Bowl Bisque

$10.95

Bleu Cheese Coleslaw

$3.95
The Wedge

The Wedge

$6.95+

1/2 head iceberg lettuce with crispy smoked bacon and grape tomatoes, topped with freshly crumbled bleu cheese

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$7.95

Fresh Catch

Salmon

$27.95

Enjoy your Fresh Catch broiled or grilled with bleu cheese coleslaw vinaigrette & roasted winter vegetables

Grouper

$39.95

Enjoy your Fresh Catch broiled or grilled with bleu cheese coleslaw vinaigrette & roasted winter vegetables

Sea Bass

$41.95

Enjoy your Fresh Catch broiled or grilled with bleu cheese coleslaw vinaigrette & roasted winter vegetables

Perch

$34.95

Enjoy your Fresh Catch broiled or grilled with bleu cheese coleslaw vinaigrette & roasted winter vegetables

George's Bank Scallops

$41.95

Enjoy your Fresh Catch broiled or grilled with bleu cheese coleslaw vinaigrette & roasted winter vegetables

Swordfish

$32.95

Flounder

$28.95

Whole Lobster

$49.95

Entrées

Parmesan Crusted Flounder

Parmesan Crusted Flounder

$29.95

lemon caper sauce

Drunken Grouper

$39.95

marinated in chardonnay, basil, and sweet onion broiled with a lemon glaze

Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass

$42.95

ginger soy and wasabi sauces

Paella Valenciana

$39.95

half Maine lobster, chorizo sausage, shellfish, chicken, and vegetables simmered with rice and saffron

Shrimp & Scallop Risotto

$31.95

mascarpone risotto, scallops, jumbo shrimp, asparagus, heirloom tomato, arugula, herb vinaigrette, lemon butter

Stuffed Atlantic Salmon

$29.95

fresh Atlantic salmon filled with crab, shrimp, mushrooms, and spinach, finished with a lemon-butter sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$24.95

sautéed with white wine, herbs, garlic butter, artichoke hearts, and sundried tomatoes

Chicken Milanese

$24.95

pan fried chicken breast with heirloom cherry tomatoes, arugula, and lemon vinaigrette with garlic mashed potatoes

Coconut Crusted Fried Shrimp

$24.95

Seafood Alfredo

$28.95

Veggie Pasta

$19.95

Veggie Stir Fry

$19.95

Twin Maine Lobster Tails

$39.95

broiled and drawn butter

Filet Mignon

$43.95

with a cabernet demi sauce and crispy fried onions served with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus

Surf & Turf

$56.95

6 oz petite filet paired with a 4 oz lobster tail

Ciopino

$39.95

Accompaniments

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$4.95

Chinese long grain rice

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Baby Bok Choy

$7.59

tender Chinese cabbage freshly steamed

Haricots Verts

$7.95

tomatoes, sweet onion, and lemon butter

Asparagus

$7.95

grilled with parmesan

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables

$7.95

carrots, parsnips, sweet potatoes, and butternut squash with maple ginger glaze

French Fries

$4.95

Spinach

$4.95

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.95

with macadamia nut crust

Key Lime Pie

$8.95

with freshly whipped cream

Creme Brulee

$8.95
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Quite simply, seafood as it should be!

8960 Fontana Del Sol Way, Naples, FL 34109

