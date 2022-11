Lake Erie Walleye

$28.95

Walleye is widely regarded as the best-tasting freshwater fish. The largest member of the perch family, it is native to lakes and streams throughout Canada and the north-central United States. Fine-flaked walleye fillets are prized for their thickness and succulent, sweet, mild flavor. The fish has few bones, which adds to its popularity.The raw meat is a rich pink color but clear white when cooked.