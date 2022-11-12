Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rear End Gastropub & Garage

review star

No reviews yet

399 Butler St

Etna, PA 15223

Order Again

Popular Items

Garage Burger
Fried CHX Sandwich
Brussel Sprouts

Appetizers

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$8.00

Roasted red pepper hummus, grilled naan bread

Scrap Bacon

$8.00

thick cut bacon pieces, peppered

Chili

$4.00

Small Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Garage Fries

$10.00

hand cut fries

Collision Sliders

$10.00

3 Sliders: Burger(American Cheese, Pickle) or Pork(Ancho Mustard, pickle, swiss) Served with onion straws

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Large Pretzel Bites

$18.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

rotating daily soup

Sandwich

Grilled CHZ

$12.00

cheddar, provolone, gouda, oven roasted tomato, sourdough bread. served with smoked tomato soup

Fried CHX Sandwich

$13.00

marinated fried chicken thigh, maple habanero glaze, southern slaw, house pickles, smoked garlic aioli, brichoe bun

Pork Fotingo

$12.00

Cuban roasted pulled pork, bacon, aged swiss, pickled red onion & serrano slaw, anch chili mustard, house pickles, brioche bun

Overhaul Burger

$13.00

house-blend locally sourced ground meat, carmelized shallots, onions & serrano peppers, bacon, seasonal greens, muenster, smoked garlic aioli, brioche bun

Garage Burger

$12.00

house-blend locally sourced ground meat, seasonal greens, tomato, red onion, house pickles, smoked garlic aioli

Inconceivable Burger

$14.00

Impossible meat, braised baby kale, smoked portabella bacon, roasted tomato aioli, wheat bun

Firebird Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken Thigh, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ranch Dressing, Brioche Bun

Patty Melt

$13.00

8oz Burger, caramelized onions, thousand island, swiss and provolone cheese, melted on Texas Toast.

Turkey Club

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Fog Light Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Whiting, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Made Tangy Tartar.

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Shaved Ribeye, Mancini's Hoagie Bun, Caramelized Peppers and Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

Road Dog

$9.00

1/4lb Pork & Beef Hot Dog topped with Texas Chili (no beans) and House Made Cheese sauce.

El Dorado Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Bacon (Ranchero) Quesadilla

$13.00

Entrees

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Dented Fender Beer Battered Shrimp - Fries

Mahi Tacos

$13.00

3 Mahi Tacos topped with Pickled Red onion and Serrano Slaw, Jalepeno Crema.

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$13.00

3 smoked chicken tacos, pico de gallo, shredded cabbage, chipotle sour cream, cotija cheese

Chicken Tender Basket
$13.00

$13.00

Top Down Pot Roast

$14.00

Chicken Vodka Pasta

$15.00

Dinner Mac

$10.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Mac & CHZ SIDE

$5.00

campanelle, aged swiss, cheddar, muenster, provolone

Pickled Red Onion & Serrano Slaw

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Kids

Kid Chicken

$7.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Bottled Pop

Jamaica's Finest Ginger Beer

$3.00

Bottle

Johnnie Ryan Black Cherry

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle

Red Ribbon Root Beer

$3.00

Bottle

Red Ribbon Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.00

Bottle

Dessert

Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Churros

$6.00Out of stock

Heath Bar Ice Cream Sandy

$5.00

Choc Chip Ice Cream Sandy
$5.00

$5.00

M&M Ice Cream Sandy

$5.00

Heath Bar Ice Cream Sandy
$5.00

$5.00

Heath Bar Ice Cream Sandy

$5.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

grilled romaine hearts, charred corn, garlic crouton, fried anchovy, cojita cheese, preserved lime caesar dressing

Shop Salad

$11.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a scratch kitchen restaurant housed in an automotive garage that dates back to the 1940s. During the pre-interstate period of America, people and families often traveled across storied highways such as Route 40, Lincoln Highway or Route 66, encountering regional foods and a variety of cultural influences along the way. In that spirit, our seasonal menu will be a ‘road trip’ that explores some of those mid-western, southern, south-western, and western dishes and techniques. Just like a garage, we will tinker with and adjust them to put together something that will make your trip to see us memorable.

Website

Location

399 Butler St, Etna, PA 15223

Directions

