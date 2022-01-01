Rearview Coffee imageView gallery
Rearview Coffee

20 Reviews

$$$

1561 N Singleton Ave

Titusville, FL 32796

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Homestyle Potatoes
Large Iced Coffee

Hot Drinks

12 ozcHouse Coffee

$2.50

House coffee served in a 12 ounce cup.

16 oz House Coffee

$3.00

House coffee served in a 16 ounce cup.

Small Cappuccino

$4.00

Traditional Cappuccino is 1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, and 1/3 foam served in a 6 ounce cup.

Lg Cappuccino

$4.50

Small Latte

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk served in a 12 oz cup.

Large Latte

$4.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk served in a 16 ounce cup.

Small Mocha

$5.75

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate syrup served in a 12 oz cup topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate drizzle.

Large Mocha

$6.25

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate syrup served in a 16 oz cup topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate drizzle.

Small Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup served in an 12 oz cup topped with Caramel drizzle.

Large Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup served in an 16 oz cup topped with Caramel drizzle.

Cafe con Leche

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with sugar and scalded milk topped with cinnamon served in a 6 ounce cup.

Small Breve

$4.75

Lg Breve

$5.75

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot of espresso.

Americano

$3.00

Double shot of espresso cut with equal parts hot water.

Small Chai Latte

$5.00

A latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso. Sweetened with brown sugar and honey and topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 12 ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.

Large Chai Latte

$6.00

A latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso. Sweetened with brown sugar and honey and topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 16 ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.

Sm Rasberry Cheesecake

$5.75

Lg Rasberry Cheesecake

$6.25

Hot Tea

$4.00

Choose your variety of hot tea steeped to perfection served in a 12 ounce cup.

Medium Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Classic hot cocoa made with chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle served in a 12 ounce cup.

Lg Hot Cocoa

$5.00

SmallTiramisu Latte

$5.75

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, White Chocolate syrup served in an 12 oz cup topped with Whipped Cream and Dark Chocolate.

Large Tiramisu Latte

$6.25

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, White Chocolate syrup served in an 16 oz cup topped with Whipped Cream and Dark Chocolate.

Large Rearview Sunrise Latte

$6.25

Small Rearview Sunrise Latte

$5.75

Small Magical Mint Macchiato

$5.75

Lg Magical Mint Macchiato

$6.25

Rearview Coffee Togo 96 Ounces

$16.99

Sm Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75

Lg Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.25

Small Dulce de Peachy Latte

$5.75

Large Dulce de Peachy Latte

$6.25

Small Matcha Latte

$5.50

Large Matcha Latte

$6.25

Sm Maple Scotch Latte

$6.00

Lg Maple Scotch Latte

$6.50

Lg Tres Leches Latte

$6.25

Sm Tres Leches Latte

$5.75

Cold Drinks

Small Iced Coffee

$3.75

16 ounce Iced Coffee.

Large Iced Coffee

$4.50

24 ounce Iced Coffee.

Small Iced Latte

$4.00

16 ounce Iced Latte.

Large Iced Latte

$4.50

24 ounce Iced Latte.

Small Iced Mocha

$5.75

16 ounce Iced Mocha Latte topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Drizzle.

Large Iced Mocha

$6.25

24 ounce Iced Mocha Latte topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Drizzle.

Small Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

16 ounce Iced Caramel Macchiato topped with Whipped Cream and Caramel Drizzle.

Large Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

24 ounce Iced Caramel Macchiato topped wit Caramel Drizzle.

Small Frappe

$5.00

16 ounce Blended Latte.

Large Frappe

$6.00

24 ounce Blended Latte.

Small Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

An Iced latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso. Sweetened with brown sugar and honey and topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 16 ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.

Large Chai Latte

$6.00

An Iced latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso. Sweetened with brown sugar and honey and topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 24 ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.

Small Iced Tea (Sweet)

$2.00

16 ounce Iced Sweet Tea.

Large Iced Tea (Sweet)

$2.25

24 ounce Iced Sweet Tea.

Small Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$2.00

Large Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$2.25

Small Smoothie

$5.00

16 ounce handmade smoothie.

Large Smoothie

$6.00

24 ounce handmade smoothie.

Small Shake

$5.50

16 ounce handmade Milkshake.

Large Shake

$6.50

24 ounce handmade Milkshake.

Milk

$2.00

8 oz glass of 2% Milk.

Sm Iced Rearview Sunrise Latte

$5.75

Lg Iced Rearview Sunrise Latte

$6.25

Small Iced Tiramisu

$5.75

Large Iced Tiramisu

$6.25

Sm Iced Magical Mint Macchiato

$5.75

Lg Iced Magical Mint Macchiato

$6.25

Sm Lucky Shamrock Shake

$5.50

Lg Lucky Shamrock Shake

$6.50

Sm Iced Rasberry Cheesecake

$5.75

Lg Iced Rasberry Cheesecake

$6.25

Sm Watermelon Mint Refresher

$4.00

Lg Watermelon Cucumber Mint Refresher

$5.00

Sm Wildberry Hibicus Refresher

$4.00

Lg Wildberry Hibicus Refresher

$5.00

Sm Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75

Lg Iced Pumpkin Spice

$6.25

Lg Iced Matt's Cinnamon Swirl

$6.25

Sm Iced Matt's Cinnamon Swirl

$5.75

Sm Ice Toasted Marshmallow

$5.75

Lg IcedToasted Marshmallow

$6.25

Large Dragon Fruit Lychee

$5.00

Sm Dragon Fruit Lychee

$4.00

Small Salted Carmel Iced Coffee With Cold Foam

$5.75

Lg Salted Carmel Iced Coffee With Cold Foam

$6.25

Sm Iced Dulce de Peachy

$5.75

Lg Iced Dulce de Peachy

$6.25

Large Iced Matcha

$6.25

Small Iced Matcha

$5.50

Frozen Coffee 16 Oz

$6.00

Penelope Latte

$6.25

Sm Iced Maple Scotch Latte

$6.00

Lg Iced Maple Scotch Latte

$6.50

Large Iced Apple Crisp Latte

$6.50

Small Iced Apple Crisp Latte

$6.00

Cold Foam

$1.00Out of stock

Large Iced Cinnamon Bomb

$6.25

Sm Iced Tres Leches Latte

$5.00

Lg Iced Tres Lech

$6.25

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.75Out of stock

20 ounce bottled Coke Classic.

Orange Juice

$2.75Out of stock

12 ounce bottle of Minute Maid Orange Juice.

Apple Juice

$2.75Out of stock

12 ounce bottle of Minute Maid Apple Juice.

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dew

$2.75

Dasani

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.50

20 ounce bottled Coke Zero.

Diet Coke

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.75

Breakfast

Chicken Biscuit

$6.00Out of stock

Juicy fried chicken breast inside a buttermilk biscuit. Try it with Pepper Jelly or Pimento Cheese.

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Your choice of bread, breakfast meat, eggs how you like them, and cheese.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Homemade chicken salad and fresh greens inside a buttery toasted croissant.

Biscuit and Pimento Cheese

$2.50

Buttermilk Biscuit served with creamy Pimento Cheese. So southern so good!

Plain Croissant

$2.00

Plain Biscuit

$2.00

Biscuit and Gravy 1/2 Order

$3.75Out of stock

Buttermilk Biscuit smothered in Sausage Gravy.

Biscuit and Gravy Full Order

$7.50Out of stock

Grits

$3.00Out of stock

Creamy southern Grits.

Cheese Grits

$4.00Out of stock

Creamy southern Grits with Cheddar Cheese.

Grits Deluxe

$5.00Out of stock

Creamy southern Grits with Cheddar Cheese and your choice of Breakfast Meat.

Yogurt and Granola Parfait

$3.75

Yogurt, Fresh Fruit, and Granola

$5.00

Yogurt, fresh seasonal Fruit, and Granola.

Plain Yogurt

$3.50

Homestyle Potatoes

$3.25

Home style Fried Potatoes with peppers and onions.

Two Eggs

$2.25

Two Eggs cooked the way you like.

Breakfast Meat

$2.25

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Small bowl of fresh seasonal Fruit.

Toast

$2.25

Joey's Breakfast Burger

$7.50

4 ounce hamburger patty topped with Grilled Onions, Bacon, Cheese, and an Over Easy Egg served on a Croissant.

Steak Bagel

$7.50

Steak, onions, provolone cheese, house-made steak sauce, and an egg of your choice on a plain or everything bagel.

Pimento Cheese & Apple Croissant

$6.50

Breakfast Tacos

$6.00

Omelette

$8.00

Three eggs cheddar cheese

Southwest Omelette

$12.00

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

Mims Omelette

$13.00

Steak&cheese Omlette

$13.00

Bagel

$3.00

French Toast Sticks

$4.50Out of stock

Pound Chicken Salad

$12.00

Lunch

Ham and Cheddar

$9.50

Classic Ham and Cheddar sandwich on your choice of bread. It comes with tomato fresh greens and a pickle spear.

Chicien and Swiss

$10.00Out of stock

Classic Turkey and Swiss sandwich on your choice of bread. It comes with tomato fresh greens and a pickle spear.

Killer Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Grilled Cheese with finely diced Green Onions, Cheddar, American, Swiss and Parmesan Cheese.

BLT

$9.50

Classic Bacon Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich served on your choice of bread.

Reuben

$12.00

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Pastrami and Swiss Cheese topped with Cole Slaw and House-made Russian Dressing served on grilled Rye Bread with Homemade Chips.

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Thinly sliced Rib Eye Steak with sauteed onions and Provolone Cheese.

Cuban

$12.00

Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and Mustard Pressed!

Chicken Parmesan

$11.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Breast smothered with Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese.

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Our house salad topped with creamy Chicken Salad.

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00Out of stock

House Salad topped with Fried Chicken Breast.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00Out of stock

House Salad topped with Grilled Chicken Breast.

Super Food Salad

$13.00

House Salad topped with Seasonal Super Foods.

House Salad

$10.00

Tender Greens topped with fresh and seasonal Veggies.

Chef Salad

$13.00

Salad topped with Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, and diced Boiled Egg.

Side Salad

$5.50

A smaller version of our House Salad.

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Small serving of the Soup of the day.

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Large serving of the Soup of the day.

Cup of Soup and 1/2 Sandwich

$8.50

Cup of Soup and 1/2 Sandwich.

Build Your Own Burger

$10.00

8 ounce Seasoned Hamburger Patty made exactly the way you want it. Served with a side of Fries.

Cowboy Burger

$13.00

8oz Hamburger Patty topped with Bacon,Onion Rings, BBQ sause,Mayonnaise,lettuce and tomato. Served with French fries

Patty Melt

$12.00

8oz seasoned Hamburger patty topped with Grilled Onions and Swiss Cheese Served on grilled Rye Bread. Served with a side of Fries.

Mushroom Swiss

$12.00

8 oz seasoned Hamburger patty topped with Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomato Served on our Stout infused Whole Wheat Bun. Served with a side of Fries.

Bacon Cheddar

$12.00

8oz seasoned Hamburger patty topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomato Served on our Stout infused Whole Wheat Bun. Served with a side of Fries.

Vegan Burger

$13.00

100% Vegan patty topped with Lettuce and Tomato served on our Stout infused Whole Wheat Bun. Served with a side of Fries.

Lunch Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich served with Housemade Potato Chips.

Beet Reuben

$12.00

Two Street Tacos

$5.50

Two street-style tacos with your choice of beef, chicken,or mushrooms.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kids Strips

$7.50

Kid's 1\2 Sandwich Meals

$5.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Juicy fried chicken lettuce, tomato and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese on the side. Served with our house chips.

Steak Salad

$14.00

Lunch Joey Burger

$11.00

Kids Burger & Fries

$8.50

Chicken Philly

$12.00Out of stock

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwhich

$10.00Out of stock

Juicy fried chicken smothered in our Hot Honey sause topped with mayonnaise,lettuce and tomato served on our Stout infused Whole Wheat Bun. Served with Cajun Potato Chips.

Pound Chicken Salad

$12.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Breast smothered with our Nashville Hot Sauce topped with pickles and mustard served on our Stout infused Bun. Our chips on the side.

Lunch Pimento Cheese & Apple Croissant

$8.50

Sides

Burgers

Steak Dinner

$35.00Out of stock

Chicken Dinner

$35.00Out of stock

Temple Meeting 60 Chicken Salad Croissants

$360.00Out of stock

Sweets

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.75

Generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Muffin

$3.75

Check for available flavors.

Biscotti

$1.50

Almond and Chocolate Biscotti.

Danish

$4.25

Whole Bean Coffee

Dark Chocolate Coveres Espresso Beans

$6.99

12 ounces of Whole Bean Single Origin Coffee.

Whole Bean Rearview Coffee House Blend

$13.99

12 ounces of whole bean Rearview Coffee's House Coffee.

T-Shirt Rearview

$15.99

Rearview Mugs

Andrew's Smoked Salts

$7.00

Bountiful Candles

$10.00Out of stock

Monin Syrup

$14.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1561 N Singleton Ave, Titusville, FL 32796

Directions

Rearview Coffee image

