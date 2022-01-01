- Home
Rearview Coffee
20 Reviews
$$$
1561 N Singleton Ave
Titusville, FL 32796
Hot Drinks
12 ozcHouse Coffee
House coffee served in a 12 ounce cup.
16 oz House Coffee
House coffee served in a 16 ounce cup.
Small Cappuccino
Traditional Cappuccino is 1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, and 1/3 foam served in a 6 ounce cup.
Lg Cappuccino
Small Latte
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk served in a 12 oz cup.
Large Latte
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk served in a 16 ounce cup.
Small Mocha
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate syrup served in a 12 oz cup topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate drizzle.
Large Mocha
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate syrup served in a 16 oz cup topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate drizzle.
Small Caramel Macchiato
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup served in an 12 oz cup topped with Caramel drizzle.
Large Caramel Macchiato
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup served in an 16 oz cup topped with Caramel drizzle.
Cafe con Leche
Double shot of espresso with sugar and scalded milk topped with cinnamon served in a 6 ounce cup.
Small Breve
Lg Breve
Espresso
Double shot of espresso.
Americano
Double shot of espresso cut with equal parts hot water.
Small Chai Latte
A latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso. Sweetened with brown sugar and honey and topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 12 ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.
Large Chai Latte
A latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso. Sweetened with brown sugar and honey and topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 16 ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.
Sm Rasberry Cheesecake
Lg Rasberry Cheesecake
Hot Tea
Choose your variety of hot tea steeped to perfection served in a 12 ounce cup.
Medium Hot Cocoa
Classic hot cocoa made with chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle served in a 12 ounce cup.
Lg Hot Cocoa
SmallTiramisu Latte
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, White Chocolate syrup served in an 12 oz cup topped with Whipped Cream and Dark Chocolate.
Large Tiramisu Latte
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, White Chocolate syrup served in an 16 oz cup topped with Whipped Cream and Dark Chocolate.
Large Rearview Sunrise Latte
Small Rearview Sunrise Latte
Small Magical Mint Macchiato
Lg Magical Mint Macchiato
Rearview Coffee Togo 96 Ounces
Sm Pumpkin Spice Latte
Lg Pumpkin Spice Latte
Small Dulce de Peachy Latte
Large Dulce de Peachy Latte
Small Matcha Latte
Large Matcha Latte
Sm Maple Scotch Latte
Lg Maple Scotch Latte
Lg Tres Leches Latte
Sm Tres Leches Latte
Cold Drinks
Small Iced Coffee
16 ounce Iced Coffee.
Large Iced Coffee
24 ounce Iced Coffee.
Small Iced Latte
16 ounce Iced Latte.
Large Iced Latte
24 ounce Iced Latte.
Small Iced Mocha
16 ounce Iced Mocha Latte topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Drizzle.
Large Iced Mocha
24 ounce Iced Mocha Latte topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Drizzle.
Small Iced Caramel Macchiato
16 ounce Iced Caramel Macchiato topped with Whipped Cream and Caramel Drizzle.
Large Iced Caramel Macchiato
24 ounce Iced Caramel Macchiato topped wit Caramel Drizzle.
Small Frappe
16 ounce Blended Latte.
Large Frappe
24 ounce Blended Latte.
Small Iced Chai Latte
An Iced latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso. Sweetened with brown sugar and honey and topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 16 ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.
Large Chai Latte
An Iced latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso. Sweetened with brown sugar and honey and topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 24 ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.
Small Iced Tea (Sweet)
16 ounce Iced Sweet Tea.
Large Iced Tea (Sweet)
24 ounce Iced Sweet Tea.
Small Iced Tea (Unsweet)
Large Iced Tea (Unsweet)
Small Smoothie
16 ounce handmade smoothie.
Large Smoothie
24 ounce handmade smoothie.
Small Shake
16 ounce handmade Milkshake.
Large Shake
24 ounce handmade Milkshake.
Milk
8 oz glass of 2% Milk.
Sm Iced Rearview Sunrise Latte
Lg Iced Rearview Sunrise Latte
Small Iced Tiramisu
Large Iced Tiramisu
Sm Iced Magical Mint Macchiato
Lg Iced Magical Mint Macchiato
Sm Lucky Shamrock Shake
Lg Lucky Shamrock Shake
Sm Iced Rasberry Cheesecake
Lg Iced Rasberry Cheesecake
Sm Watermelon Mint Refresher
Lg Watermelon Cucumber Mint Refresher
Sm Wildberry Hibicus Refresher
Lg Wildberry Hibicus Refresher
Sm Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Lg Iced Pumpkin Spice
Lg Iced Matt's Cinnamon Swirl
Sm Iced Matt's Cinnamon Swirl
Sm Ice Toasted Marshmallow
Lg IcedToasted Marshmallow
Large Dragon Fruit Lychee
Sm Dragon Fruit Lychee
Small Salted Carmel Iced Coffee With Cold Foam
Lg Salted Carmel Iced Coffee With Cold Foam
Sm Iced Dulce de Peachy
Lg Iced Dulce de Peachy
Large Iced Matcha
Small Iced Matcha
Frozen Coffee 16 Oz
Penelope Latte
Sm Iced Maple Scotch Latte
Lg Iced Maple Scotch Latte
Large Iced Apple Crisp Latte
Small Iced Apple Crisp Latte
Cold Foam
Large Iced Cinnamon Bomb
Sm Iced Tres Leches Latte
Lg Iced Tres Lech
Bottled Drinks
Coke
20 ounce bottled Coke Classic.
Orange Juice
12 ounce bottle of Minute Maid Orange Juice.
Apple Juice
12 ounce bottle of Minute Maid Apple Juice.
water
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Sprite
Dew
Dasani
Coke Zero
20 ounce bottled Coke Zero.
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Gatorade
Breakfast
Chicken Biscuit
Juicy fried chicken breast inside a buttermilk biscuit. Try it with Pepper Jelly or Pimento Cheese.
Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of bread, breakfast meat, eggs how you like them, and cheese.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad and fresh greens inside a buttery toasted croissant.
Biscuit and Pimento Cheese
Buttermilk Biscuit served with creamy Pimento Cheese. So southern so good!
Plain Croissant
Plain Biscuit
Biscuit and Gravy 1/2 Order
Buttermilk Biscuit smothered in Sausage Gravy.
Biscuit and Gravy Full Order
Grits
Creamy southern Grits.
Cheese Grits
Creamy southern Grits with Cheddar Cheese.
Grits Deluxe
Creamy southern Grits with Cheddar Cheese and your choice of Breakfast Meat.
Yogurt and Granola Parfait
Yogurt, Fresh Fruit, and Granola
Yogurt, fresh seasonal Fruit, and Granola.
Plain Yogurt
Homestyle Potatoes
Home style Fried Potatoes with peppers and onions.
Two Eggs
Two Eggs cooked the way you like.
Breakfast Meat
Fresh Fruit
Small bowl of fresh seasonal Fruit.
Breakfast Platter
Toast
Joey's Breakfast Burger
4 ounce hamburger patty topped with Grilled Onions, Bacon, Cheese, and an Over Easy Egg served on a Croissant.
Steak Bagel
Steak, onions, provolone cheese, house-made steak sauce, and an egg of your choice on a plain or everything bagel.
Pimento Cheese & Apple Croissant
Breakfast Tacos
Omelette
Three eggs cheddar cheese
Southwest Omelette
Veggie Omelette
Mims Omelette
Steak&cheese Omlette
Avocado Toast
Your choice of Toast topped with Avacado Spread, Tomatoes, an Over Easy Egg, and Hot Chili Oil drizzle.
Bagel
French Toast Sticks
Pound Chicken Salad
Lunch
Ham and Cheddar
Classic Ham and Cheddar sandwich on your choice of bread. It comes with tomato fresh greens and a pickle spear.
Chicien and Swiss
Classic Turkey and Swiss sandwich on your choice of bread. It comes with tomato fresh greens and a pickle spear.
Killer Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with finely diced Green Onions, Cheddar, American, Swiss and Parmesan Cheese.
BLT
Classic Bacon Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich served on your choice of bread.
Reuben
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
Hot Pastrami and Swiss Cheese topped with Cole Slaw and House-made Russian Dressing served on grilled Rye Bread with Homemade Chips.
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced Rib Eye Steak with sauteed onions and Provolone Cheese.
Cuban
Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and Mustard Pressed!
Chicken Parmesan
Fried Chicken Breast smothered with Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese.
Chicken Salad
Our house salad topped with creamy Chicken Salad.
Fried Chicken Salad
House Salad topped with Fried Chicken Breast.
Grilled Chicken Salad
House Salad topped with Grilled Chicken Breast.
Super Food Salad
House Salad topped with Seasonal Super Foods.
House Salad
Tender Greens topped with fresh and seasonal Veggies.
Chef Salad
Salad topped with Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, and diced Boiled Egg.
Side Salad
A smaller version of our House Salad.
Cup of Soup
Small serving of the Soup of the day.
Bowl of Soup
Large serving of the Soup of the day.
Cup of Soup and 1/2 Sandwich
Cup of Soup and 1/2 Sandwich.
Build Your Own Burger
8 ounce Seasoned Hamburger Patty made exactly the way you want it. Served with a side of Fries.
Cowboy Burger
8oz Hamburger Patty topped with Bacon,Onion Rings, BBQ sause,Mayonnaise,lettuce and tomato. Served with French fries
Patty Melt
8oz seasoned Hamburger patty topped with Grilled Onions and Swiss Cheese Served on grilled Rye Bread. Served with a side of Fries.
Mushroom Swiss
8 oz seasoned Hamburger patty topped with Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomato Served on our Stout infused Whole Wheat Bun. Served with a side of Fries.
Bacon Cheddar
8oz seasoned Hamburger patty topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomato Served on our Stout infused Whole Wheat Bun. Served with a side of Fries.
Vegan Burger
100% Vegan patty topped with Lettuce and Tomato served on our Stout infused Whole Wheat Bun. Served with a side of Fries.
Avocado Toast
Your choice of Toast topped with Avacado Spread, Tomatoes, an Over Easy Egg, and Hot Chili Oil drizzle.
Lunch Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich served with Housemade Potato Chips.
Breakfast Platter
Beet Reuben
Two Street Tacos
Two street-style tacos with your choice of beef, chicken,or mushrooms.
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Strips
Kids Strips
Kid's 1\2 Sandwich Meals
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Juicy fried chicken lettuce, tomato and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese on the side. Served with our house chips.
Steak Salad
Lunch Joey Burger
Kids Burger & Fries
Chicken Philly
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwhich
Juicy fried chicken smothered in our Hot Honey sause topped with mayonnaise,lettuce and tomato served on our Stout infused Whole Wheat Bun. Served with Cajun Potato Chips.
Pound Chicken Salad
Nashville Hot Chicken
Fried Chicken Breast smothered with our Nashville Hot Sauce topped with pickles and mustard served on our Stout infused Bun. Our chips on the side.
Lunch Pimento Cheese & Apple Croissant
Sides
Burgers
Valentine Dinner
Steak Dinner
Chicken Dinner
Temple Meeting 60 Chicken Salad Croissants
Gran Eagle Scout
Jen Baby Shower
Mini Csc
Pasta Salad
Salad
Box Lunch
Pasta Salad Wooley
Wolley Pasta Salad
Danish And Coffee
Whole Bean Coffee
Dark Chocolate Coveres Espresso Beans
12 ounces of Whole Bean Single Origin Coffee.
Whole Bean Rearview Coffee House Blend
12 ounces of whole bean Rearview Coffee's House Coffee.
T-Shirt Rearview
Rearview Coffee Togo 96 Ounces
Rearview Mugs
Andrew's Smoked Salts
Bountiful Candles
Monin Syrup
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
