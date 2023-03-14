Restaurant header imageView gallery

rebar 9924 Davis Street Suite 1

review star

No reviews yet

9924 Davis Street Suite 1

Braselton, GA 30517

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Southern Dog
Mojo Chicken Panini
Mojo Chicken Quiona

Food Menu

Snacks

Frito Pie

$7.00

Corn Chips, Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeños, Sour Cream

Pimento Cheese

$7.00

Pimento Cheese, Crackers, Pretzels, Strawberries, Assorted Veggies

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Chicken Salad, Crackers, Pretzels, Grapes, Assorted Veggies

Hummus

$7.00

Hummus, Crackers, Pretzels, Assorted Veggies

Southern Dog

$5.00

Hot Dog, Chips. Optional Toppings: Chili, Slaw, Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Onions, Fresh Jalapeños, Relish, Mustard, Ketchup

Farmer’s Choice

$12.00

Mini Charcuterie Board of Meats, Cheese, Assorted Veggies, Fruits, Olive Tapenade, Gherkins Pickles

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Various Soups, Crackers

Loaded Chili

$6.00

Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Fresh Jalapeños, Sour Cream, Crackers

Panini

Roasted Chicken, Carrots, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Napa Cabbage & Sweet Chili Sauce in a Flour Wrap

Toasted Italian

$12.00

Charcuterie Meats, Smoked Ham, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Olive Tapenade, Italian Dressing

Mojo Chicken Panini

$12.00

Roasted Chicken, Monterey Jack, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Remoulade

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Thinly Shaved Steak, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Peppers & Onions

The Gobbler

$12.00

Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Onions, Jack's BBQ Sauce

Ruben

$14.00

Grilled Cheese & Soup Of The Day

$12.00

Greens

Farm House Salad

$10.00

Hydro Artisan Lettuce Blend, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Watermelon Radish, Pickled Okra, Beets, Feta Cheese

Antipasto

$10.00

Hydro Artisan Lettuce Blend, Red Onions, Artichokes, Banana Peppers, Olive Tapenade, Mozzarella, Parmesan & Charcuterie Meats

Southern Cobb

$10.00

Hydro Artisan Lettuce Blend, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Cucumbers, Eggs, Bleu Cheese, Cranberries, Candied Pecans.

Quinoa

Mojo Chicken Quiona

$10.00

Quinoa, Garbanzo Beans, Kale, Edamame, Fresh Jalapeños, Grape Tomatoes, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Feta Cheese, Mojo Vinaigrette

Red, White & Blue

$10.00

Quinoa, Garbanzo Beans, Kale, Edamame, Strawberries, Blueberries, Bleu Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette

The Greek

$10.00

Quinoa, Garbanzo Beans, Edamame, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Olive Tapenade, Hummus, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing

Sides

Assorted Chips

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Southern Slaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Drink Menu

Soda/Tea/Coffee

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mr Pibb

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

Red Bull Regular

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Water

Club Soda

$2.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food & Spirits

Location

9924 Davis Street Suite 1, Braselton, GA 30517

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Juke N Jive Creamery - 6342 Grand Hickory Drive 101
orange star4.7 • 305
6342 Grand Hickory Drive 101 Braselton, GA 30517
View restaurantnext
Sneaky Sancho Wings and Tacos
orange star4.7 • 1,299
1975 Highway 211 Hoschton, GA 30548
View restaurantnext
Heros Pizza and Pub
orange starNo Reviews
243 N Broad Street Ste A Winder, GA 30680
View restaurantnext
Diletto Bakery - Flowery Branch - 6488 Spout Springs Rd
orange starNo Reviews
6488 Spout Springs Road Flowery Branch, GA 30542
View restaurantnext
Bistro off Broad - 16 E Candler St
orange star4.8 • 1,031
16 E Candler St Winder, GA 30680
View restaurantnext
BAKI Ramen Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
64 E. May St Winder, GA 30680
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Braselton

Juke N Jive Creamery - 6342 Grand Hickory Drive 101
orange star4.7 • 305
6342 Grand Hickory Drive 101 Braselton, GA 30517
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Braselton
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston