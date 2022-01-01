REBEL BREAKFAST AND GRILL
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
A casual restaurant with great vibes and tasteful food. Located right across from UNLV campus. Serving American breakfast and lunch. Vegan options are available.
Location
4550 S Maryland Pkwy Ste D, Las Vegas, NV 89119
