REBEL BREAKFAST AND GRILL

Popular Items

**Mediterranean Omelet
Chicken & Pancakes**
SIDE Eggs (2)

SIGNATURES

**Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

two tortillas topped green and red salsa, two eggs any style, cotija cheese, avocado, served with house potatoes

**French Toast

$12.99

topped with powder sugar, strawberries, and whipped cream

**Shrimp & Grits

$16.49

cheesy grits, topped with 3 jumbo shrimp, peppers and bacon

Chicken & Pancakes**

$15.99

fresh waffle, breaded and fried chicken breast, honey and powdered sugar

VEGAN

Vegan Huevos Rancheros

$13.49

fried tortillas, refried beans, eggs, cheese, salsa verde, salsa rojos

Vegan Omelette

$14.99

eggs, cheese, spinach artichokes, roasted peppers, served with a side of house potatoes

Vegan Pancakes

$11.99

topped with powdered sugar and fresh strawberries and served with maple syrup

MAINS

**Pancakes

$12.99

stack of three pancakes with choice of meat

**Rebel Breakfast

$13.99

three eggs any style, choice of toast, hashbrowns or home fries, choice of meat

**Little Rebel

$11.99

two eggs any style, choice of toast, hash browns or home fries, choice of meat

**The Scrambler

$11.99

three eggs scrambled with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and diced chicken-apple sausage

**Tofu Scramble

$11.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.50

choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, cheese, eggs, and avocado on a fresh bagel

**Lumberjack Omelet

$13.99

with ham, sausage, spinach, mushrooms, cheddar, and home fried potatoes

**Mediterranean Omelet

$12.99

with roasted red peppers, tomatoes, onions, feta, and home fried potatoes

**Country Fried Steak

$17.95

breaded and fried hamburger steak smothered in gravy

**Biscuits & Gravy

$12.99

choice of country sausage gravy or country veggie with two eggs

Avocado Toast

$10.99

grilled ciabatta bread topped with fresh smashed avocado, wild arugula, shredded radish with lemon vinaigrette

SIDES

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.50

**Bacon 3 Slices

$3.75

SIDE Home Fries

$3.75

SIDE Pancake

$4.75

SIDE Eggs (2)

$3.99

SIDE Sausage Patty

$3.75

SIDE Ham

$3.75

Side Grits

$6.99

SIDE Biscuit and Gravy

$5.99

SIDE 2 Tri French Toast

$5.25

Side Hot Link

$2.45

Hot Link Sandwich**

$13.99

Vegas Philly**

$13.99

thin sliced ribeye, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheese wiz

**Fish Philly

$13.99

fried fillet, peppers, onions, provolone cheese, tartar sauce

**Rebel Fries

$17.99

fries topped with crawfish and shrimp etouffe, mushrooms, pepper jack cheese, green onion

**Fish and Chips

$13.99

battered and fried Atlantic cod served with french fries

**Seared Salmon

$17.99

fresh salmon, sauteed spinach, and brown rice

**Chicken Fingers

$11.99

three fried chicken fingers with french fries

Backyard Burger

$11.99

Vegas philly rib eye

$13.99

Vegas philly fish fries

$13.99

Vegas philly chicken fries

$13.99

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$10.99

chopped romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

Arugula and Berry Salad

$11.99

wild arugula, romaine, fresh mint, fresh strawberries, blueberries, cilantro, almonds, and lemon vinagrette

Side French Fries

$3.99

**Salmon

$7.99

**Chicken Breast

$5.99

**Shrimp

$5.99

comes with 4

Brown Rice

$2.99

Extra Cheese

$2.99

Avocado

$2.99

Extra Cheese

$0.99

Vegan Mac and Cheese

$7.99

VEGAN LUNCH

Vegan Mac Attack

$11.99

vegan mac and cheese topped with roasted mushrooms, roasted peppers, sauteed spinach and topped with crispy fried onions

Buffalo Oyster Mushrooms

$12.99

Well seasoned and fried to a golden brown

Meals (Copy)

Runnin Bagel

$3.99

Runnin sandwich

$7.49

Runnin Breakfast

$7.99

Unlv Link Sandwich

$8.99

Backyard Burger

$9.99

Sept/Oct Promo (Copy)

Promo Vegas philly/fries

$7.50

Promo Stack of pancakes

$3.99

Chicken and Pancake promo

$10.99

Fall

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

$12.99

Chicken & Pumpkin Brioche

$16.99

Chicken Yoly Biscuits

$9.99

Nutella Toast

$5.99

Pumpkin ice cream

$5.50
